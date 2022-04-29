You are here

French-Lebanese musician Ibrahim Maalouf: 'Culture is made to be transformed with time'

French-Lebanese musician Ibrahim Maalouf: ‘Culture is made to be transformed with time’
Ibrahim Maalouf is a French-Lebanese musician. (Supplied)
Updated 29 April 2022
Rawaa Talass

French-Lebanese musician Ibrahim Maalouf: ‘Culture is made to be transformed with time’

French-Lebanese musician Ibrahim Maalouf: ‘Culture is made to be transformed with time’
  On International Jazz Day, Arab News talks to the French-Lebanese virtuoso who has taken the genre in new directions
Updated 29 April 2022
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: For a man who has released 16 albums; packed out venues from Paris to New York, performed with Sting, Juliette Gréco, and Jon Batiste, among others; is managed by legendary American producer Quincy Jones; and has become France’s leading trumpet virtuoso, French-Lebanese musician Ibrahim Maalouf has a strange relationship with the instrument that has made him internationally famous.

“I grew up playing the trumpet, because my father (Nassim) was a trumpet player. But I didn’t like it,” Maalouf tells Arab News from his home in the suburbs of Paris.

“I know it’s strange to say this now, given everything this instrument brought me. It might sound a little bit rude to my father, but I have to be honest,” he continues. “I used to play classical music with the trumpet and my father used to play it very loud. He loved the trumpet. . . I loved the piano and used to play it all the time. When I had to play the trumpet, it was really not a pleasure. Mostly, it was because its sound hurt my ears. My father used to play with high notes to show that you were strong. I wasn’t like this at all — I was very shy and intimidated by all of it. I didn’t identify with his kind of playing.”  




Maalouf has a strange relationship with the instrument that has made him internationally famous. (Supplied)

Maalouf was born in Beirut in 1980, five years after the beginning of the Lebanese Civil War. “My mother was giving birth to me in a hospital that was being bombed,” he says. They immigrated to France “right away,” intending to stay only until the situation in Lebanon cooled down. They haven’t lived in their native country since.

“My father left Lebanon when he was 24 years old. He was a farmer in the Lebanese mountains. He didn’t know anything about French culture but he loved the trumpet so much. He left everything behind to go to France, where he didn’t know anyone,” Maalouf says. “He wanted to become a trumpet player and a classical musician; I didn’t at all.” 

We are speaking ahead of International Jazz Day, celebrated yearly on April 30. For Maalouf, who was raised listening to Arabic and Western classical music, hearing jazz for the first time in his teens was a real turning point.




Maalouf was raised listening to Arabic and Western classical music. (Supplied)

“I bought a Miles Davis CD and I just listened and. . . boom! I thought, ‘We have the right to play the trumpet with soft notes, something that whispers like a human voice.’ Everything changed for me,” he says. “I started to listen to Chet Baker, Jon Hassell, and Miles, of course. They played the trumpet in a way I thought was forbidden. This was why I loved jazz — experiencing people playing softly and whispering on their instruments without having to sound aggressive.”

Maalouf views jazz as the “music of freedom” and is quick to dismiss purists who reject experimentation in the genre.

“They love it so much that they are scared by the fact that it might change with time and become something else,” he says. “The thing is, culture is made to be transformed with time.”

His repertoire often incorporates elements from Arabic music, including the deep tarab and slow, sentimental mawaal. To achieve this sound, he plays quarter tones — notes found in Arabic music, but not Western — on a special trumpet invented by his father that has an extra valve. “It’s my culture,” he says. “This is how I express myself.”

Maalouf is renowned for putting a surprising, unique spin on classics such as Umm Kulthum’s 1969 hit “Alf Leila Wa Leila” — which he performed with a jazz quintet on his 2015 album “Kalthoum.”




French-Lebanese trumpet player, teacher, composer and arranger Ibrahim Maalouf walks down a street in Beirut with President of Baalbeck International Festival Nayla De Freige on May 25, 2017. (Supplied)

“People told me, ‘You’re touching a traditional melody. You’re going to harm it. Don’t change it; people are going to be mad at you.’ And I was, like, ‘Why? This melody is so beautiful, I’m shaping it differently.’”

During Bastille Day celebrations in 2021, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, he put his own twist on “La Marseillaise” — the French national anthem — taking the traditionally bombastic song at a calmer, soothing pace. He knew his interpretation would stir up emotions. “Obviously, we’re going to get bashed on Twitter,” he said in a video on his Facebook page at the time. “If that’s the price to pay, it’s my pleasure.” 

Maalouf is often described as a musician who “bridges two worlds” (or similar) with his music. It’s a description he doesn’t agree with.

“I don’t see myself as someone who brings Middle Eastern culture and jazz together,” he explains. “I just see myself as a random person, who had the chance to be taught how to play music and who is (painting) with music a picture of the times we’re living in. I don’t even care about mixing jazz and the Middle East — it just mixes naturally. I’m just a witness to the natural mix that is made by humans all over the world. Thanks to the Internet — and we are the Internet generation — this is everywhere.




Maalouf is often described as a musician who “bridges two worlds” (or similar) with his music. (Supplied)

“I understand that to market music, you have to name it,” he continues. “But when it comes to the music itself, this is where we have to be very careful. Why do we have to reduce everything we are, you are, and I am to just being ‘an Arab living in France’? Do we have to name us, name cultures? You name a culture and one second later it’s something else.”

He offers an example of the ‘natural mix’ he is talking about. “When I was at the Lincoln Jazz Center in New York, I was playing in front of jazz lovers and they were listening to Umm Kulthum’s melody and they were like, ‘That’s so cool’. You see? We share the same melodies, it’s just a question of how you shape them.”

Maalouf defies attempts to categorize him or his music. He composes film scores. He produces rap albums. He is interested in hip-hop culture. “The older I get, the music I’m listening to is getting younger,” he says. “I’m like a researcher in a lab, working with tubes and chemicals — and I get interesting colors and textures. I’d rather be defined as an experimenter.” 

Children's illustrator 'profoundly upset' over Islamophobia claims

Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims

Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims
  • Book illustrated by Alex Brychta criticized online for depictions of Middle East
  • He is ‘married to Muslim woman of Iraqi origin, whose family now live in Jordan’
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A children’s illustrator has been left “profoundly upset” over the pulping of his book over claims of Islamophobia, pointing out that his wife is Muslim.

Oxford University Press announced this week that it would be axing “The Blue Eye” book in the popular “Biff, Chip and Kipper” series after it became subject to online criticism over its depictions of the Middle East.

A close friend of Alex Brychta, who illustrated and co-produced the book with author Roderick Hunt in 2001, told the Daily Telegraph that the decision was “incredibly silly,” adding: “(Brychta) is married to a Muslim woman of Iraqi origin, whose family now live in Jordan. He has visited that country and the Middle East on several occasions and his work is sensitive and empathetic to the region.

“Only a few years ago, he gave readings of his books to hundreds of children at schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and they loved it.”

The book tells the story of children magically traveling to a foreign land, which appears to be based on Middle Eastern stereotypes. A souq is described as “scary,” and local Muslim characters are deemed “unfriendly.”

Users on social media criticized the content, with one teacher saying: “Just seen this being shared on Facebook. Wow, am I right to think this is inappropriate?!”

Brychta’s friends pointed out that the book ends with the children making it safely to the “friendly and welcoming” princess’s kingdom.

One friend told the paper: “When he draws baddies, children want them to look like baddies. They want the tension of the adventure, of Biff and Chip trying to escape their predicament.

“It’s ridiculous to suggest just because one set of baddies are Middle Eastern appearance the book is Islamophobic. If you’re drawing bad guys, you draw guys who look bad — whether they are in England, Switzerland. If they are Middle Eastern you draw them accordingly.

“The Blue Eye is not racist. It’s an exciting adventure that sees the children all right in the end, helped by other people from the same imaginary Middle Eastern country.”

The friend said the majority of readers “love the books,” which were “read and appreciated by children of all religions and races,” and OUP’s response was endemic of the social media age in which a complaint is amplified to a point they “feel they have to act.”

An OUP spokesperson said it “regularly reviews” its backlist to make decisions on whether to put stories out of print deemed to fall short of its high standards of diversity and inclusivity.

The spokesperson added: “These regular reviews are undertaken internally by the Oxford publishing team as well as with independent expert reviewers and we look at specific themes and issues, either as a result of user feedback or developments in current affairs.”

Ash Ahmad, a diversity, equity, inclusion and wellbeing consultant, said on LinkedIn: “I’m sure, like myself, many of you have read the books when you were younger and most people loved them, but because we were so young we couldn’t see what was wrong with them.

“So inappropriate. People were brainwashed from a young age to stay away from Muslims labelled as scary people.”

Topics: UK Islamophobia

Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event

Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event
Updated 29 April 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event

Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event
  UK networking, social club plans future events exploring Egyptian, Palestinian, Iraqi and traditions, co-founder says
Updated 29 April 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Dozens of professional Arab women, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and influencers, living in Britain gathered in the UK capital during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to celebrate Emirati culture.

“We decided to have our iftar event at an Emirati restaurant, Al-Fanar, because we wanted to bring Dubai culture to London through the restaurant and to welcome our new co-founder who is Emirati,” Dyna Fayz, co-founder of the Prestigious Ladies London Club, told Arab News.

“We also wanted to help our members to understand everything about Emirati culture.”

Dyna Fayz (L), co-founder of the Prestigious Ladies London Club, hosted the event as a tribute to her new Emirati co-founder Shaikha Almazrouei (2nd R). (AN Photo)

About 70 women representing different corners of the Arab world were asked to come dressed in traditional dress to share their traditions, culture, identity and backgrounds with other Arab and non-Arab women at the event.

The women enjoyed Emirati dishes, including samboosas, lamb machboos, prawn biryani, legaimat for dessert and karak tea, in the restaurant, which has traditional surroundings dating back about 100 years.

Emirati traditions featured included a henna tattoo artist, an abaya fashion show, bakhoor (Arabian oud) burning, a raffle and an oud performer serenading the women as they sang along.

 

 

The organization, which aims to support and empower professional women and entrepreneurs, has about 500 members and is active throughout the year, holding monthly networking and social events.

With the lifting of pandemic restrictions, the club plans to hold events exploring Egyptian, Palestinian, Iraqi and other Arab multinational cultures, Fayz said.

The Syrian journalist and presenter said that it is important Arab women from similar backgrounds have the chance to network and meet.

Emirati traditions featured at the iftar event included a henna tattoo artist, who went round and drew different colored designs. (AN Photo)

“I don’t think there is any other Arab women’s club here in the UK, and that’s why by making our club open to different nationalities, but also specifically for Arabs, we are hoping that it will attract more and more women from all over the Middle East,” she said.

Shaikha Almazrouei, co-founder of the club, said that she was pleased with the turnout, which also included British, American, Portuguese and Brazilian professionals.

Almazrouei, who is head of UAE Stem Cell Group at King’s College London and was the first Emirati to specialize in stem cell transplantation, used the event to call on expecting mothers to contribute toward curing disease.

Tissue and cord blood stored during delivery play a valuable role in the treatment of a range of illnesses, she said.

Shaikha Almazrouei, co-founder of the Prestigious Ladies London Club, perfumed the ladies with traditional Emirati bakhoor (Arabian oud). (AN Photo)

Raihan Jumah, a Saudi Ph.D. student at Henley Business School, said it was wonderful to share her culture with so many women, including “a lot of leaders from different nationalities, all of whom are passionate about their work and skills.”

Jumah, who also launched the Riyadea Academy, a UK-Saudi volunteering website, has been studying in the UK for 10 years on a scholarship program from the Saudi government, focusing on women’s empowerment.

The Ramadan iftar event was held at an Emirati restaurant, Al-Fanar, which has traditional surroundings dating back about 100 years. (AN Photo)

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan Arab women UAE Emirati United Kingdom London iftar women empowerment Britain

Inside the return of 'Fantastic Beasts'

Inside the return of ‘Fantastic Beasts’
Updated 29 April 2022
William Mullally

Inside the return of ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Inside the return of ‘Fantastic Beasts’
  The stars and director of the Harry Potter-related franchise hope the third instalment will prove a return to form
Updated 29 April 2022
William Mullally

DUBAI: It’s been nearly 25 years since “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” first appeared on shelves, and the magic of JK Rowling’s Wizarding World endures stronger than ever. Parents that once read the books themselves are now passing that joy to their own children, with more and more still discovering the series’ breadth of imagination every day, either through the books, theme parks, augmented-reality video games, or the latest series of films, “Fantastic Beasts,” now in its third installment.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” helmed by Potter-veteran director David Yates, may be the 11th film in the franchise, but, for those involved, it is the most important film since the first.  After all, the previous film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” was seen as a disappointment to the series’ fans, with many feeling that the story was over-stuffed and missing the ebullient spirit of the first.

For Yates, the latest was a conscious attempt to capture the spirit not only of the first “Fantastic Beasts” film, but of those early adventures of ‘The Boy who Lived’ as well.

“Our previous episode was quite complicated, plot-wise, for all of us. It took us a while to figure that one out. With this story, in particular, we wanted it not only to be emotional, it had to be enjoyable, and to lean into the values of some of the earlier Potter films that had whimsy and charm, humor and humanity,” Yates tells Arab News.

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Supplied)

It also leans heavily into the lore established in the Potter stories as well, centering around the early adventures of Albus Dumbledore, the head of the wizarding school of Hogwarts that Potter attends. While the Dumbledore we met in those stories was an old man near the end of his life, Dumbledore here is at his absolute peak, played vivaciously by Jude Law.

For Law, playing Dumbledore was not just about honoring the performances of the actors who came before him, but trying to get to the heart of a man who is not yet the wise old headmaster we previously came to love.

“It wasn’t about tracing his change, for me, it was a process of regression. One of the joys that David really allowed me to investigate was, rather than feeling the weight of the brilliant performances by Michael Gambon and Richard Harris, to really go back and understand that he's not the fully formed Dumbledore of the Harry Potter books and films. He's a man still finding his way, still confronting and resolving his demons,” says Law.

“In this film, he’s facing the past. He's facing himself and his own guilt. But if there were a quality that links him, I would say it's his mischievousness, his humor and his belief in people. He sees the positive, just as older Dumbledore believed in Draco Malfoy — he believed even in Tom Riddle who became (Potter’s nemesis) Voldemort. He sees the good, or the potential good. And I think that's something that he's always had, and I tried to bring here, too,” Law continues.

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander with Pickett the Bowtruckle in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Supplied)

While Law’s Dumbledore takes center stage, the heart of the “Fantastic Beasts” series remains Academy Award-winner Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, the charming, softs-spoken author of the Hogwarts textbook “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the world’s foremost expert on mythical and magical animals, and a man of tremendous empathy for all living things. The key to the film, then, becomes the interplay between the two.

“What I love about Newt is that, fundamentally, he's an introverted guy, most comfortable with his creatures, in his own world, but Dumbledore has seen a quality in him. He sees the potential for leadership, albeit in an unconventional way. What I love about this movie is that it’s a wizarding heist movie, in which this group of outsiders all band together and the leader is just as unconventional as the rest. There’s a kind of wonder in that,” says Redmayne.

While the previous film may not have captured the attention of younger audiences in the way that the Potter films once did, the whole team went to extra lengths to make sure that this one did — and they’re extremely pleased with the results.

“We showed it to a little audience a few weeks ago, and there was this very young kid in the audience. Everyone turned to him when the lights went out and said, ‘What do you think?’” says Yates.

“The boy looked at me and he said, ‘I liked it. It's really human.’ And I thought, ‘We'll take that.’ We've made a film with all this extraordinary stuff in it, and the one thing he takes away from it is it’s really human. That's a testament to the performances and the story, in which everything is really human — which we could use more of in the world we’re living in now.”

Topics: Fantastic Beasts

REVIEW: 'Better Call Saul' — the beginning of the end for a TV classic

REVIEW: ‘Better Call Saul’ — the beginning of the end for a TV classic
Updated 29 April 2022
Adam Grundey

REVIEW: ‘Better Call Saul’ — the beginning of the end for a TV classic

REVIEW: ‘Better Call Saul’ — the beginning of the end for a TV classic
  Bob Odenkirk returns in his role of a lifetime for the final season of an all-time great
Updated 29 April 2022
Adam Grundey

AMMAN: “Better Call Saul” is one of those shows that, if a friend tells you they’ve never seen it, your reaction is one of surprise that they’ve ignored something you’ve presumably recommended a dozen times already and envy that they can still have the joy of discovering this fantastic piece of work.

It has just started its sixth and final season. What began as a prequel spin-off from “Breaking Bad” has gone on to achieve what many thought impossible — not just matching the high bar set by its parent program, but arguably surpassing it. 

“Breaking Bad” was the tale of a good man doing bad things for (initially, at least) good reasons. “Better Call Saul” is more nuanced: You have bad people sometimes doing good things (veteran hitman Mike, for example, superbly portrayed by Jonathan Banks), good people doing selfish things for fun/revenge (Kim Wexler, Saul’s wife — played by Rhea Seehorn — say), and then there’s Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill himself, the heartbeat of the show, played magnificently by Bob Odenkirk in the role of a lifetime. 

The first three episodes leave us little the wiser. (Supplied)

Saul is both good and bad. Greedy and generous. Sensitive and soulless. Bold and terrified. Funny and frightening. It’s an astonishing performance by Odenkirk, conveying all of this and more, often in a single scene. And that performance is only enhanced by the all-round brilliance of the ensemble, who are pretty much faultless.

As we enter the home stretch, there is still plenty to tie-up, even though the ultimate jeopardy is off the table; we know that Saul survives whatever is to come, because we’ve seen him in “Breaking Bad.” But. We also know that Kim was not in “Breaking Bad.” And that makes this final series all the more tense. Will she die? Is she forced to disappear because of Saul’s involvement with a Mexican drug cartel? Does she just get sick of living with someone who lies so easily?

The first three episodes leave us little the wiser. We know tensions are rising in the internal cartel war, and that Saul is in way over his head. We know Kim’s plan to bring down her former boss, Howard, is — against Saul’s better judgment — progressing at pace. And we know that “Breaking Bad” protagonists Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will turn up at some point (probably breaking the internet when they do). 

Apart from that, we also know that when “Better Call Saul” does end, television will have lost one of the finest shows ever made.

Topics: BETTER CALL SAUL

Five contemporary abaya brands that are anything but basic

Five contemporary abaya brands that are anything but basic
Updated 28 April 2022
Khaoula Ghanem

Five contemporary abaya brands that are anything but basic

Five contemporary abaya brands that are anything but basic
Updated 28 April 2022
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: For thousands of years, the abaya has been a sartorial staple for women across the Middle East. The loose robe-like garment, which dates back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia, constitutes national dress in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, serving as a symbol of modesty. 

Today, the abaya is a far cry from the plain black cloak of the past. With time, the floor-length robe has evolved into a fashion statement, with many different designs available. The new wave of garments, while engineered for modesty, feature contemporary elements like jewel-encrusted palm trees, black lace trim and embroidered hearts, and come in experimental and playful colors, silhouettes and fabrics that are anything but basic. 

However, no matter how much it has evolved, the abaya remains the ultimate garment for women across the region. Read on for five contemporary abaya brands that need to be on your radar.

Illi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by illi | إللي (@illi.ae)

Designer Rawdha Thani’s abaya line, which means “my daughter” in Berber, is known for its beautiful contemporary and ethereal designs. The Emirati-Moroccan designer’s instantly recognizable label, launched during the pandemic, has gained recognition for its pastel palette, fringed sleeves and celestial-inspired embroidery. The collection of pistachio, lavender, mint, rainbow sorbet and canary-colored robes has practically revolutionized the concept of the abaya, spawning a number of copycats along the way. The brand recently introduced a line of colorful heart-embellished tote bags made out of shiny vegan leather, and a range of kaftans for Ramadan, which sold out before the designer even had a chance to shoot a look book.

Chador

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chador | Riyadh (@chador)

Saudi designer Nora Aldamer launched Chador in 2013 after noticing increasing demand for traditional clothing with a modern twist. It was not long before the Parsons graduate’s label made a name for itself in Aldamer’s hometown of Riyadh. With its tailored, trench-inspired abayas in non-traditional hues, the brand found great success with Saudi women seeking something to fulfil their contemporary taste while remaining conservative and sticking to their roots.

Wings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WINGS (@wingsxdubai)

This handmade abaya label was founded by Emirati electrical engineer-turned-fashion-designer Al Anood Al-Mansoori. Inspired by the movement of birds, Al-Mansoori has churned out a lineup of on-trend abaya designs for the holy season that will ensure you are the best dressed person at any sahoor gathering. Standout designs include a graphic printed chiffon abaya that comes with a matching dress and opera gloves that can also be worn on their own. In addition to a Ramadan collection, Wings features an expansive lineup of edgy and contemporary designs that includes an exquisite black overlay embroidered with a giant bird on the back, and creations that merge the trenchcoat with the traditional abaya, and can easily double as outerwear.

Kamin 

If you feel like you have been seeing Kamin’s abayas everywhere, well, it is because you have. Our Instagram feeds have been flooded with pictures of regional it-girls smiling and posing in an array of chic pieces named after traditional Arabic female names from the Dubai-based brand. Everyone from Riyadh-based Nia Amroun to Emirati blogger Nouf Al-Tamimi have been spotted wearing the label’s super-affordable tailored sets and satin kaftans. For Eid, the brand has whipped up a new festive collection of overlays with matching sheilas in a muted color palette of grey, ivory, blush and black. But those who wish to get their hands on the coveted new collection may want to act fast — two of the designs are already sold out.

The Cap Project

Founded in 2017 by an anonymous local design duo hailing from the UAE, the rising brand is coveted for its modern take on the Emirati woman’s sartorial staple by way of deconstructed tailoring, oversized silhouettes and a vibrant color palette, making it anything but the traditional black abaya. The brand earned its name from the duo’s sustainable business model that entails producing limited pieces for purchase. Once an item is out of stock, even if there’s a demand, the designers will not produce more. “We just want girls to feel like they have something exclusive and that’s just for them,” explained the designers.

Topics: abayas

