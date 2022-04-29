Saudi central bank renews cyber fraud warning

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has renewed its warning about cyber fraud, urging people to be cautious with their data and ensuring the websites they use are trustworthy.
SAMA has repeated these warnings several times recently as people come forward with their stories about scams and financial losses.
Wedad, a teacher, summed up her experience. “My money was stolen in two installments from the bank,” she said.
She was waiting for a shipment from a UAE warehouse when she got a text message. “The name was close to the original delivery company,” she told Arab News.
A second text arrived minutes later from the original delivery company, telling her to click on a link and pay the amount of money specified.
“Indeed, I received a message and the activation code came from the original delivery company, with evidence of its sequence, I mean from the official messages that I received from the company I use to deal with for parcels. So I trusted (it) and took the activation code and registered it.”
The amount withdrawn in the beginning was only SR16 ($4.26). She was used to paying through the app, but this time she received a form. She filled it in with her bank details. “Unfortunately I paid the amount. I was somewhat surprised that the process (looked) as if it had not been completed even though I received the phrase ‘loading’ twice. The first time was SR740, and the second (was) SR1,480.”
Fraudsters blackmailed people emotionally and Saudis were emotional to a large extent, according to Dr. Jamal Al-Tuwairqi, a consultant psychiatrist at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Riyadh.
He said people were deceived by fraudsters for several reasons, including curiosity, a lack of attention, and some people thinking their awareness of criminals’ tricks made them continue the communication. Some people also claimed they were able to confront fraudsters or uncover their deception.
Fraudsters resorted to various tricks, playing on people’s emotional side in particular. They communicated with Muslims during Ramadan and Christians during their holidays, taking advantage of people’s emotions.
Al-Tuwairqi said there should be an educational awareness program for the community featuring real stories and showing that the issue was more serious than people thought.
Social engineering and phishing were some of the most widespread operations faced by technology users because of the strong connection between financial transactions and the internet and people’s leniency in the procedures for keeping their data private. “This leads to the exposure of users to the theft of their money or private data,” said Aziz Al-Hammadi, CEO of Tuwaiq Academy.
He believed that one of the main reasons for exposure to financial fraud through technology was that banking operations were linked with technology and there was an ease in banking because of this link.
But many people were ignorant about digital security and tolerated interaction with fake links, anonymous emails, and even calls from people claiming to be bank representatives.
Al-Hammadi, who has spent more than two decades in the technology sector mostly in telecommunications and networks, said there were many signs of theft. The most important were unauthorized bank card withdrawals, even if the amounts were small.