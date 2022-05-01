Kieran Trippier set for return to Newcastle action against Manchester City

NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier finally looks set for his long-awaited Newcastle United return against Manchester City.
The Magpies travel to Premier League title-challengers City looking to keep their own hopes of a top 10 Premier League finish alive — and they are likely to have England international defender Trippier, himself a Man City academy graduate, fit for Sunday’s encounter.
Trippier, a high-profile January addition from Atletico Madrid, has not kicked a ball since he proved the match-winner in the Magpies’ 1-0 win over Aston Villa in February. A broken foot, which required an operation, has kept him out for almost three months.
But having returned to full first-team training last Friday, the 31-year-old is edging closer to wearing the famous black and white in the Premier League run-in.
When asked whether Trippier will be available for the trip to the Etihad, head coach Eddie Howe said: “We’ll see how his training week progresses. Yes, that training session was Friday, so he was never going to be in contention to play (against Liverpool). We’ll see how he progresses during the week.”
On Saturday, United suffered only their fourth loss of 2022, and their first of the calendar year in the Premier League at St. James’ Park, to Man City’s title rivals Liverpool. Naby Keita got the only goal of the game in the first half.
One player who went off during that game was Fabian Schar. When asked about the nature of the problem — and whether it will keep the player out — Howe said: “I don’t know, it was related to the tackle. I don’t know what it is. I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet. We hope it’s nothing serious but obviously it was enough for him to come off.”
While United turned to the likes of Jacob Murphy and Chris Wood off the bench, Liverpool — who made a raft of changes with the game sandwiched between a two-legged Champions League semi-final — called on world-renowned talent such as Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.
Having stated pre-game that he hopes Newcastle versus Liverpool could prove a title-decider in the future, Howe fully accepts that there is a long way to go to get there.
“They rotated their team slightly and had quality from the bench, we knew that. That’s the standard, that’s the quality of their squad,” he said.
“Fair play to them. We ran them all the way. It was close but it wasn’t close enough as I don’t think we had any sustained period of pressure.
“I don’t think we had that moment where you felt we must score. We had a lot of work to do from a defensive perspective to improve and get close to the top teams.”
The challenges faced against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on home soil will no doubt be amplified on away territory in Manchester this coming weekend.
“You have several challenges,” Howe said on facing the likes of Liverpool and Man City. “First and foremost, it’s trying to get the ball, which isn’t easy, and trying to exert the right amount of pressure to win the ball back. How many men do you push forward to do that?
“I thought we got the balance better in the second half. I thought we improved and were slightly more aggressive without being cavalier. But that’s the biggest challenge. You need the ball to score, and on transitions we probably weren’t good enough.
“We weren’t a genuine counterattack threat in the game, which I probably thought pre-game we would be. Our set play execution as well wasn’t quite at the level it has been because that might be the avenue to get us a goal.”
