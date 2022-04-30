Howe admits huge gulf in class between Newcastle and title-chasing Liverpool

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United’s defeat to Liverpool was no reality check for Eddie Howe as the head coach admits he already knows the huge gulf in class between the sides.

A Naby Keita solo effort was enough to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s men edged to victory at St. James’ Park — and despite the close nature of the scoreline, it was a dominant display from the quadruple-chasing side.

And Howe is under no illusions about the gap between those at the top and his side.

“I don’t think we needed that (reality check) to be honest, certainly not internally, and I don’t think externally either,” said Howe.

“We know there is a lot of work to do but we have, from where we were, improved a lot. I don’t think anyone would have had a different view before the game. Certainly, my opinion after the game is the same. I do know the players gave everything on a hot day to try and get something from the match. We were in it until the last kick.”

A topsy-turvy season has seen United flirt with relegation for much of the campaign, then accelerate away from it in recent months with an astonishing speed, winning 10 of their last 15 games in the top flight.

Despite defeat against Liverpool, does that represent progress for the Magpies?

Howe said: “I’d say there’s been progress. We’ve improved a lot of aspects of our play but I think it (the defeat) shows there’s a gap we have to bridge to the top teams but I’m not surprised by that, I don’t think anyone else is that we have work to do.

“The biggest disappointment today was, individually, I don’t think we really excelled. The team was OK, we were in the game right until the end but to win these games you need probably six or seven players right at the top of their levels and that wasn’t there.”

Keita’s goal had a touch of controversy about it — well, for the 52,000 sell-out St. James’ Park crowd, anyway.

Screams and boos could be heard around the early afternoon Tyneside air as referee Andre Marriner — also serenaded with chants of “you’re not fit to referee” — decided a slide tackle by James Milner was not a foul on Fabian Schar in the build-up to the goal which ultimately proved the winner.

“I haven’t seen it back. My initial reaction was ‘we’ll be lucky if VAR saves us here’,” said the head coach.

“It looked an untidy coming together but I couldn’t see if there was a foul on Fabian. Obviously, he stayed down and we missed him in the heart of our defense as they counter-attacked against us.

“It’s a disappointing way to lose the game because for the majority of the game, yes they had chances but they didn’t really open us up too many times.

“Martin (Dubravka) made some good saves from distance. I’m pretty pleased with how we defended generally. That one moment cost us.”