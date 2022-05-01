Afghan leader hails ‘security’ in rare appearance to mark Eid Al-Fitr

You are here

Afghanistan’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said the Taliban had achieved freedom and security since seizing power last year. (AFP)
  • Hibatullah Akhundzada delivers brief address from one of the front rows of worshippers in Kandahar without turning to face the crowd
KANDAHAR: Afghanistan’s supreme leader appeared publicly for only the second time in six years on Sunday, telling worshippers celebrating Eid Al-Fitr the Taliban had achieved freedom and security since seizing power last year.
Speaking just days after a bomb ripped through a mosque in Kabul, an atmosphere of heightened security surrounded the man introduced as Hibatullah Akhundzada.
“Congratulations on victory, freedom and success,” he told thousands of worshippers at the Eidgah mosque in the southern city of Kandahar, the hardline Islamist group’s de facto power center.
“Congratulations on this security and for the Islamic system.”
While the number of bombings across the country has dropped since Kabul fell to the Taliban last August, attacks soared over the final two weeks of the fasting month of Ramadan, which ended Saturday for Afghans.
Dozens of civilians have been killed in the primarily sectarian attacks — some claimed by the Daesh group — targeting members of the Shiite and Sufi Muslim communities. Friday’s bombing in the capital killed at least 10.
Akhundzada delivered his brief address from one of the front rows of worshippers in Kandahar without turning to face the crowd, according to social media posts. Taliban officials did not allow journalists to approach him, an AFP correspondent reported.
Two helicopters hovered over the mosque for the whole of the two-hour event.
It was Akhundzada’s second known public appearance since taking control of the Taliban in 2016.
In October, he had visited the Darul Uloom Hakimiah mosque in Kandahar, according to an audio recording circulated by Taliban social media accounts.
Akhundzada’s low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government, formed after the group took control of Kabul on August 15 — and even rumors of his death.
His public profile has largely been limited to the release of messages during Islamic holidays, and Akhundzada is believed to spend most of his time in Kandahar.
On Friday, in a message released ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, he made no mention of the bloodshed that had rocked Afghanistan over Ramadan, instead praising the Taliban’s building of “a strong Islamic and national army” and “strong intelligence organization.”
On Sunday, many Afghans preferred to stay indoors after the recent deadly attacks.
“The situation of our people is very sad, especially after what happened in the mosques,” Kabul resident Ahmad Shah Hashemi told AFP.
“Many young and old people have been martyred. The people of Afghanistan have nothing but sorrow.”
The deadliest attack during Ramadan was in the northern province of Kunduz, where a bomb ripped through a mosque as a group of Sufis performed rituals.
At least 36 people were killed and scores more were wounded. No group has so far claimed that attack.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Pope appoints vicar for southern Arabia 

Pope appoints vicar for southern Arabia 
Updated 40 min 33 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Pope appoints vicar for southern Arabia 

Pope appoints vicar for southern Arabia 
  • Bishop Paolo Martinelli has been appointed apostolic vicar for Southern Arabia, with jurisdiction over Catholics residing in the UAE, Oman and Yemen
  • Martinelli is a former professor of theology in Rome, he will now replace, in Abu Dhabi, Archbishop Paul Hinder, 78, who has retired
Updated 40 min 33 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis appointed Bishop Paolo Martinelli as his apostolic vicar for Southern Arabia, with jurisdiction over Catholics residing in the UAE, Oman and Yemen.

Martinelli, 58, is a Franciscan Capuchin friar. Since 2014, he has held the office of auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Milan. A former professor of theology in Rome, he will now replace, in Abu Dhabi, Archbishop Paul Hinder, 78, who has retired.

Hinder had been appointed apostolic vicar to Southern Arabia 17 years ago. 

Sources in the Archdiocese of Milan, where nearly 50,000 Muslims live, told Arab News that Martinelli has always been “very keen on inter-religious dialogue.” In Milan, the same source added that “he was very loved by the young faithful.”

The Vicariate for Southern Arabia is a seat of the Catholic Church immediately subject to the Holy See. It has jurisdiction over all Catholics residing in the UAE, Oman and Yemen. In 2020, this area counted 1,002,000 baptized from over 100 countries, mainly the Philippines, India and other Asian countries.

Topics: Pope Francis Paolo Martinelli Southern Arabia Abu Dhabi Paul Hinder

Sixth survivor pulled from China building collapse, dozens still missing

Sixth survivor pulled from China building collapse, dozens still missing
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

Sixth survivor pulled from China building collapse, dozens still missing

Sixth survivor pulled from China building collapse, dozens still missing
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

BEJING: Rescuers pulled a sixth survivor from a collapsed building in central China Sunday, state media reported, two days into a search-and-rescue operation that has workers looking for dozens feared missing.
The building in Changsha city, Hunan province — which housed a hotel, apartments and a cinema — caved in Friday afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the dense streetscape.
City officials said Saturday five survivors had been pulled out of the structure, leaving 18 still trapped. A further 39 could not be contacted after the incident.
After 50 hours of rescue efforts, a woman — the sixth survivor — was pulled out from the rubble Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, showing footage of firefighters loading a person covered in dust onto a gurney.
Changsha police said nine people — including the building’s owner and a team of safety inspectors — were detained Sunday in connection to the accident. They alleged that surveyors had falsified a safety audit of the building.
No cause for the disaster has yet been given by authorities.
Changsha’s mayor earlier vowed to “spare no effort” in their search for the people still trapped.
“We will seize the golden 72 hours for rescue and try our best to search for the trapped people,” mayor Zheng Jianxin said in news briefing Saturday.
He added that over 700 first responders had been dispatched to the scene.
State media showed firefighters — backed by a digger — cutting through a morass of metal and sheets of concrete, while rescuers shouted into the tower of debris to communicate with any survivors.
A crowd gathered as chains of rescuers removed pieces of brick by hand, allowing experts a deeper look into the wreckage.
Some of the injured were rushed away on stretchers, while sniffer dogs combed the area for further signs of life.
President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for a search “at all cost” and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse, state media reported.
A top Communist Party official was dispatched to the scene — an indication of the severity of the disaster.
China’s minister of emergency management Huang Ming urged officials to “thoroughly eliminate all kinds of hidden safety risks” in a Saturday meeting.
Building collapses are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety and construction standards as well as corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.
In January, an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak brought down a building in the city of Chongqing, killing at least 16 people.

Topics: China Building collapse

Japan bestows imperial honors to 10 distinguished Arabs

Japan bestows imperial honors to 10 distinguished Arabs
Updated 01 May 2022
Khaldon Azhari

Japan bestows imperial honors to 10 distinguished Arabs

Japan bestows imperial honors to 10 distinguished Arabs
  • For their notable contributions in various fields to strengthening relations and promoting friendships between their countries and Japan
Updated 01 May 2022
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: The Japanese government honored 10 prominent Arab personalities with imperial orders, decorations and medals for their notable contributions in various fields to strengthening relations and promoting friendships between their countries and Japan.

From Oman, Tunisia, Egypt, Djibouti, Mauritania, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon, ten Arab recipients were among 112 foreigners from 59 countries decorated at this year’s Spring Honors. In addition, 4,034 Japanese citizens were honored, including 1,962 from the private sector and 453 women.

A list of the honorees that Arab News Japan received showed that two Arabs, Yousuf bin Alawi, Oman’s former Foreign Minister, and Mohamed Ghannouchi, Tunisia’s former Prime Minister and Minister of International Cooperation and Foreign Investment, were awarded the highest honor, the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, was awarded to Hisham Badr, former Ambassador of Egypt to Japan and former Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations. The same award was also given to Ibrahim Mahmoud Ibrahim ElAraby of Egypt, who Chairs the Egypt-Japan Business Council (JBC), the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC), and the Cairo Chamber of Commerce.

President of the International Shotokan Karate Federation in Lebanon, Fadi Aoun, received the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays for his contributions to promoting Karate in Lebanon and friendly relations between Japan and Lebanon.

The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star was given to both Hussein Hazzaa Majali former Minister of Interior of Jordan, and Aliou Ibra Ba former Ambassador of Mauritania to Japan.

From the UAE, Yousef bin Omeir Al Muhairi, former Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with a Neck Ribbon for his contributions in the field of energy supply to Japan.

The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, was given to Mohamed Mzoughi Sidi Bou Said of Tunisia for his contributions in promoting friendship between Japan and Tunisia through sports. He is also the President of the Tunisian National Paralympic Committee.

Among the honorees from the Middle East, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s former Ambassador to Japan, and former Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star. Aziz Çengel of Turkey, a Member of the Turkey-Japan Business Council, received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

Honored foreign dignitaries included former U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos. He was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Among the Japanese figures recognized, Makiko Tanaka, 78, Japan’s first female foreign minister and daughter of former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka, will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

According to the government, the decorations will be given to the honorees at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 10.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan.

Topics: Japan

Mexico captures local leader of powerful cartel

Mexico captures local leader of powerful cartel
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

Mexico captures local leader of powerful cartel

Mexico captures local leader of powerful cartel
  • Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez allegedly heads the CJNG in the central state of Morelos
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities have captured a suspected leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the navy and the Morelos state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez, known as “El Senoron” or “XL,” was apprehended on Friday in the tourist city of Mazatlan, in the northwest state of Sinaloa, in an operation carried out by navy agents.
Rodriguez Hernandez, who allegedly heads the CJNG in the central state of Morelos, is wanted for aggravated homicide, including the murder of three doctors in April 2020, according to the Morelos Attorney General’s Office.
“In addition to the above, Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez is wanted for the crime of criminal association, and is one of the main generators of violence in the state of Morelos,” it added in a statement, referring to the state neighboring the capital Mexico City.
“El Senoron” is also accused of controlling several laboratories for the production of synthetic drugs, according to the navy.
In July last year, authorities offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
The head of CJNG, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, is one of the most wanted drug lords in the world, with the US Drug Enforcement Administration offering $10 million for his arrest.
CJNG emerged in 2010 after the death of the regional leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Mexico’s biggest criminal group.
Mexico has been trapped in a spiral of cartel-related violence that has left more than 340,000 dead since 2006, when the government launched a controversial anti-drug operation with federal troops.

Topics: Mexico

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president
Updated 01 May 2022
AP

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president
  • Nancy Pelosi: ‘We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom’
Updated 01 May 2022
AP

KYIV: US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president during a visit to the country’s embattled capital, Kyiv.
Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country’s struggle against Russia.
Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation including representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.
“You all are welcome,” Zelensky told the delegation.
Pelosi told Zelensky: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom.”
“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi added.
The visit was not previously announced.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Nancy Pelosi

