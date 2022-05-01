You are here

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ offers nothing new
The documentary is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
CHENNAI: The fog around certain celebrity deaths and assassinations will perhaps never clear, but every time we get wind of some clues to these riddles, our curiosity is piqued. The examples are plenty, with, for instance, the murders of the Kennedy brothers and the killing of Lee Harvey Oswald topping the charts. Adding to these is the unusual case of the iconic American actress Marilyn Monroe, who was found dead in her bed from an overdose of barbiturates. Years after her death in 1962 at the young age of 36, there have been innumerable theories about what could have driven her to end her life at the pinnacle of her professional success, which saw her star in films including “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” “Seven-Year Itch,” “Some Like It Hot” and “All About Eve,” among many others that together grossed $200 million ($2 billion today). Obviously, Emma Cooper’s new Netflix documentary, “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes,” must have must have got a lot of people wondering whether it would offer something new. Coming as it does ahead of Andrew Dominik’s fictionalized take on the beguiling star, Cooper’s work holds special appeal.




Director Emma Cooper retells what Irish journalist Anthony Summers wrote in his 1985 biography, “Goddess.” Supplied

But it does not quite quench our thirst. At the end of the documentary, we find that we have not traveled far. The troubling questions are never answered. Did she really commit suicide? Or was she pushed into taking those pills? Was she murdered? Had she become inconvenient to President John Kennedy and his brother and Attorney General Robert Kennedy? She was dating both. There was also a mafia angle. 

Disappointingly, Cooper merely retells what Irish journalist Anthony Summers wrote in his 1985 biography, “Goddess.” The actress’ tragic life began with a mother who was in and out of psychiatric institutions and saw Monroe in foster care homes and orphanages. In one of them, she was definitely abused, and growing up without a father, she later chose men who were much older. There were three, but her marriages to playwright Arthur Miller and American baseball player Joe DiMaggio were highly publicized, also because the men seemed like sugar daddies. Both ended in divorce. She had a string of affairs, but the most renowned were those with the Kennedys. She was, it is said, “pimped out” by actor Peter Lawford (Rat Pack), who passed her between his two brothers-in-law, John and Robert. 




Cooper’s narrative is moving in parts, even though it does not present anything dramatically new. Supplied

Cooper’s narrative is moving in parts, even though it does not present anything dramatically new, except perhaps some lesser-known facts. Robert Kennedy visited her on the tragic night hours before an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital. Midway, she died and was brought back and placed on her bed, while he made a hasty retreat out of town. 

The entire film is based on Summers’ investigation, which was commissioned by a British newspaper editor in 1982 after the Los Angeles district attorney reopened the Monroe case. The problem is that Cooper fails to step left or right to add other possible sources who might have had interesting details leading up to the “suicide.” But as the author says, he has 650 tape recordings of interviews (superbly bunched together by editor Gregor Lyon) that have never been heard before. The moot point is, do we get anything new at all in Cooper’s work? 

Model Imaan Hammam attends star-studded US gala in style  

Model Imaan Hammam attends star-studded US gala in style  
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam attends star-studded US gala in style  

Model Imaan Hammam attends star-studded US gala in style  
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch model Imaan Hammam made a fashion statement at the weekend with her full Maison Alaia look.

The catwalk star, who was born to an Egyptian father and Moroccan mother, attended the Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York wearing a black outfit that featured tailored pants, a belt corset and a top with a hood attached from the brand’s ready-to-wear spring 2022 collection. 

The UK-based charity’s star-studded event aims to help young people from around the world “transform their lives and build their futures,” according to the website.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

It assists youth in the UK and more than 20 other countries to find work placement and employment opportunities. 

The event was hosted by Lionel Richie, chairman of the trust’s global ambassador board, and global ambassador Edward Enninful. 

“We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our ambition to help more young people here in the US realize their dreams, and I am proud to be part of this vital work,” Richie told guests.

The gala welcomed the Hadid sisters Gigi (L) and Bella (R). (Getty Images)

He then treated the attendees to a performance of his hits “All Night Long” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

The gala welcomed A-list celebrities and models, including the Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi, Adut Akech, Kate Moss, Sabrina Elba, Phoebe Dynevor, Naomi Campbell, Lily James and Charlotte Tilbury. 

Bella, who is of Palestinian-Dutch descent, wore a black voluminous Christian Dior dress, while Gigi shone in a hot pink Valentino off-the shoulder, thigh-high dress with pink tights, heels and a purse. 

Akech, a Sudanese-Australian model, wore a puff-sleeve top cut out at the waist and bright red shorts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

US model Karlie Elizabeth Kloss walked the red carpet in a glitzy gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. 

She chose a black floor-length dress from the designer’s ready-to-wear pre-fall 2022 collection that featured gold sequins at the bottom and feather detailing in the chest area. 

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai releases new single 

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai releases new single 
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai releases new single 

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai releases new single 
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai this week released a music video for her new single “Give Me a Kiss.”

The Brooklyn-based hitmaker teased her latest calming yet melodious drop, which she wrote, on Instagram by sharing a short video from the clip that features gloomy decor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

“You can’t read my mind so read my lips,” she wrote, sharing a short line from the song.

The music sensation also gave her fans a motivational message: “Sometimes you have to fall apart and be reckless to find yourself again.”

Zouai has been joining the Albanian-British pop star Dua Lipa during her “Future Nostalgia” tour.

 

Where We Are Going Today: Sociale Cafe in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: Sociale Cafe in Riyadh
Updated 29 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Where We Are Going Today: Sociale Cafe in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: Sociale Cafe in Riyadh
Updated 29 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Looking for the newest cafe to hang out with friends or enjoy a quick coffee while studying? Sociale Cafe is a great place to consider. The cafe opened in mid-November and has already become a popular social hub for friends in Riyadh.
The cafe’s detailed, health-conscious menu and relaxing and eclectic atmosphere have quickly attracted the attention of visitors across social media platforms, with many videos going viral on TikTok and Instagram.
Located in the busy downtown Riyadh Tahlia Street, visitors will usually have a difficult time finding an empty seat, but the wait is definitely worth it.
Sociale Cafe offers a variety of healthy and shareable dishes and snacks including avocado toast, spinach dip, whole roasted cauliflower and many more.
The best dessert to try is the milk cake which offers a lightly sweet and creamy snack for visitors to enjoy alongside their lattes. The cafe is also the perfect location for studying or holding casual meetings with groups of people, with its spacious large tables. Wi-fi is provided for free.
The baristas and staff are extremely welcoming and make guests feel at home. Sociale Cafe also provides a game corner filled with board games to play with friends while enjoying your coffee.
During the month of Ramadan, the cafe will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and also offers private iftar and sahoor reservations.
One thing to keep in mind is how busy the cafe becomes on weekends. We recommend visiting during the week to fully enjoy the tranquillity of the cafe.
Before visiting the location,
be sure to check the latest updates and offers on Instagram @sociale.cafe.

Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims

Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims

Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims
  • Book illustrated by Alex Brychta criticized online for depictions of Middle East
  • He is ‘married to Muslim woman of Iraqi origin, whose family now live in Jordan’
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A children’s illustrator has been left “profoundly upset” over the pulping of his book over claims of Islamophobia, pointing out that his wife is Muslim.

Oxford University Press announced this week that it would be axing “The Blue Eye” book in the popular “Biff, Chip and Kipper” series after it became subject to online criticism over its depictions of the Middle East.

A close friend of Alex Brychta, who illustrated and co-produced the book with author Roderick Hunt in 2001, told the Daily Telegraph that the decision was “incredibly silly,” adding: “(Brychta) is married to a Muslim woman of Iraqi origin, whose family now live in Jordan. He has visited that country and the Middle East on several occasions and his work is sensitive and empathetic to the region.

“Only a few years ago, he gave readings of his books to hundreds of children at schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and they loved it.”

The book tells the story of children magically traveling to a foreign land, which appears to be based on Middle Eastern stereotypes. A souq is described as “scary,” and local Muslim characters are deemed “unfriendly.”

Users on social media criticized the content, with one teacher saying: “Just seen this being shared on Facebook. Wow, am I right to think this is inappropriate?!”

Brychta’s friends pointed out that the book ends with the children making it safely to the “friendly and welcoming” princess’s kingdom.

One friend told the paper: “When he draws baddies, children want them to look like baddies. They want the tension of the adventure, of Biff and Chip trying to escape their predicament.

“It’s ridiculous to suggest just because one set of baddies are Middle Eastern appearance the book is Islamophobic. If you’re drawing bad guys, you draw guys who look bad — whether they are in England, Switzerland. If they are Middle Eastern you draw them accordingly.

“The Blue Eye is not racist. It’s an exciting adventure that sees the children all right in the end, helped by other people from the same imaginary Middle Eastern country.”

The friend said the majority of readers “love the books,” which were “read and appreciated by children of all religions and races,” and OUP’s response was endemic of the social media age in which a complaint is amplified to a point they “feel they have to act.”

An OUP spokesperson said it “regularly reviews” its backlist to make decisions on whether to put stories out of print deemed to fall short of its high standards of diversity and inclusivity.

The spokesperson added: “These regular reviews are undertaken internally by the Oxford publishing team as well as with independent expert reviewers and we look at specific themes and issues, either as a result of user feedback or developments in current affairs.”

Ash Ahmad, a diversity, equity, inclusion and wellbeing consultant, said on LinkedIn: “I’m sure, like myself, many of you have read the books when you were younger and most people loved them, but because we were so young we couldn’t see what was wrong with them.

“So inappropriate. People were brainwashed from a young age to stay away from Muslims labelled as scary people.”

Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event

Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event
Updated 29 April 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event

Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event
  • UK networking, social club plans future events exploring Egyptian, Palestinian, Iraqi and  traditions, co-founder says
Updated 29 April 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Dozens of professional Arab women, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and influencers, living in Britain gathered in the UK capital during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to celebrate Emirati culture.

“We decided to have our iftar event at an Emirati restaurant, Al-Fanar, because we wanted to bring Dubai culture to London through the restaurant and to welcome our new co-founder who is Emirati,” Dyna Fayz, co-founder of the Prestigious Ladies London Club, told Arab News.

“We also wanted to help our members to understand everything about Emirati culture.”

Dyna Fayz (L), co-founder of the Prestigious Ladies London Club, hosted the event as a tribute to her new Emirati co-founder Shaikha Almazrouei (2nd R). (AN Photo)

About 70 women representing different corners of the Arab world were asked to come dressed in traditional dress to share their traditions, culture, identity and backgrounds with other Arab and non-Arab women at the event.

The women enjoyed Emirati dishes, including samboosas, lamb machboos, prawn biryani, legaimat for dessert and karak tea, in the restaurant, which has traditional surroundings dating back about 100 years.

Emirati traditions featured included a henna tattoo artist, an abaya fashion show, bakhoor (Arabian oud) burning, a raffle and an oud performer serenading the women as they sang along.

 

 

The organization, which aims to support and empower professional women and entrepreneurs, has about 500 members and is active throughout the year, holding monthly networking and social events.

With the lifting of pandemic restrictions, the club plans to hold events exploring Egyptian, Palestinian, Iraqi and other Arab multinational cultures, Fayz said.

The Syrian journalist and presenter said that it is important Arab women from similar backgrounds have the chance to network and meet.

Emirati traditions featured at the iftar event included a henna tattoo artist, who went round and drew different colored designs. (AN Photo)

“I don’t think there is any other Arab women’s club here in the UK, and that’s why by making our club open to different nationalities, but also specifically for Arabs, we are hoping that it will attract more and more women from all over the Middle East,” she said.

Shaikha Almazrouei, co-founder of the club, said that she was pleased with the turnout, which also included British, American, Portuguese and Brazilian professionals.

Almazrouei, who is head of UAE Stem Cell Group at King’s College London and was the first Emirati to specialize in stem cell transplantation, used the event to call on expecting mothers to contribute toward curing disease.

Tissue and cord blood stored during delivery play a valuable role in the treatment of a range of illnesses, she said.

Shaikha Almazrouei, co-founder of the Prestigious Ladies London Club, perfumed the ladies with traditional Emirati bakhoor (Arabian oud). (AN Photo)

Raihan Jumah, a Saudi Ph.D. student at Henley Business School, said it was wonderful to share her culture with so many women, including “a lot of leaders from different nationalities, all of whom are passionate about their work and skills.”

Jumah, who also launched the Riyadea Academy, a UK-Saudi volunteering website, has been studying in the UK for 10 years on a scholarship program from the Saudi government, focusing on women’s empowerment.

The Ramadan iftar event was held at an Emirati restaurant, Al-Fanar, which has traditional surroundings dating back about 100 years. (AN Photo)

 

