Nora Attal slams Dior designer for ‘archaic’ comments

DUBAI: Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri has come under fire from Moroccan models Nora Attal and Malika El-Maslouhi for her comments in a recent Washington Post article.

In the article, which came out just a few days ago, Chiuri made statements that were not received well by those in the industry. In an interview, the designer said that “models don’t represent women. When you see a model, it’s not that you want to dream about being a model. You have to see yourself in the dress. The model is only a girl that passes in front of you.”

British-Moroccan Attal, who has walked 20 shows for the Parisian luxury maison since Chiuri was appointed head designer in 2016, took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the statement, which she deemed as “archaic” and hypocritical of the designer’s feminist stance.







The British-Moroccan model called out the designer’s comments on Instagram



Attal shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Stories.

“I have walked 20 shows for Dior since Maria Chiuri became the designer. And to hear that I am not a woman?” Attal wrote, questioning why Chiuri, who is “very social about her feminism narrative,” is “so archaic in thinking that the models should only be hangers?”

Attal was not the only catwalk star to take issue with the Italian creative director’s comments.

Italian-Moroccan model El-Maslouhi also took to the photo-sharing platform to slam the designer. Resharing a screenshot of the article posted on Instagram account @ideservecouture's feed on her Instagram Stories, El-Maslouhi wrote: “One of the reasons I stopped working with them. I have to say it clearly reflects the way we’re treated at her castings, fittings and shows. Literally worthless.”







El-Maslouhi shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram story. Instagram



Since her appointment at Dior, Chiuri, the first female in its 70-year history to hold the post, has been praised for bringing feminism to the luxury house, famously sending models out on the runway wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the text “We should all be feminists” once.

Both Attal and El-Maslouhi have walked for the brand’s ready-to-wear and couture shows on several occasions, but it is likely safe to say that we will not be seeing them on the French label’s runway anytime soon.