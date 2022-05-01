You are here

Philippines to deploy 40,000 troops to secure elections

Philippines to deploy 40,000 troops to secure elections
Farmers from Sumilao, Bukidnon province march along the EDSA highway to support the presidential candidate and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo ahead of the 2022 national elections, in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, April 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Ellie Aben

Philippines to deploy 40,000 troops to secure elections

Philippines to deploy 40,000 troops to secure elections
  • More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 9
  • Philippine authorities said there are more than a hundred ‘areas of grave concern’
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine military said on Sunday more than 40,000 troops will be deployed to prevent disruption in the May 9 election, when tens of millions of Filipinos are expected to cast their ballots.

In a country with historically high turnouts, more than 67 million Filipinos have registered to vote in the upcoming elections to choose the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte. They will also elect a vice president, around 300 lawmakers and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors.

The Philippines poll commission, known as Comelec, has marked more than a hundred “areas of grave concern” across the archipelagic country.

Col. Ramon Zagala, spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said the military is working together with the Philippine National Police to ensure security during the elections.

"Right now, we allocated 40,000 troops just for election duties and … we can even commit more,” Zagala told Arab News.

“There are 114 towns and 15 cities that Comelec identified as areas of grave concern that we will focus on.”

Violence has been a recurring concern during Philippine polls, which have been one of the deadliest periods in the country’s politics, especially in the south where warlord-politicians often have their own private armies.

Zagala said there are currently no major threats to the elections, but that authorities will “continue to monitor and continuously conduct checkpoints.” 

The Philippine military is also monitoring local threats, including the New People’s Army, Abu Sayyaf Group, and Maute Group.

“We are monitoring the areas where these groups are based,” Zagala said.

One of the deadliest election-related incidents in the country was the Maguindanao massacre that took place in November 2009, ahead of the presidential vote in 2010. It claimed 58 lives — politicians, their supporters, and at least 32 journalists.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, but the region continues to be a hotspot where violence is expected during the election cycle.

Topics: Philippines Philippine election

Updated 5 sec ago

Bangladeshi youths changing fear of snakes one rescue at a time

Bangladeshi youths changing fear of snakes one rescue at a time
  • Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh has rescued more than 2,000 reptiles
  • Formed in January 2020, 19-member group self-funds most of their work
Updated 5 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Whenever the call comes their way — which could happen several times a week — a group of snake rescuers in Bangladesh’s southeastern city of Chattogram immediately rush to save the reptiles.

Formed in January 2020, Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh, or SRTB, have rescued about 2,000 snakes from across Chattogram.

In the hilly region, located about 250 kilometers from the capital Dhaka, snake sightings are a common occurrence.

The 19-member team is on a mission to raise awareness of the vital role that the reptiles play in the ecosystem.

“Our aim is to create awareness over the importance of snakes for our biodiversity and the well-being of humans,” Farhadul Islam, 22, one of the five founding members of the team, told Arab News.

It is estimated that more than 710,000 snake bite incidents take place annually in rural Bangladesh, according to a 2010 study published in the science and medicine journal PLOS. The prevalence of such incidents means that many people in Bangladesh often kill snakes, including non-venomous species, on sight.

But Islam and his group, whose members have all been trained in rescuing snakes, are committed to changing the prevailing mindset.

“Nowadays, our farmers are losing more crops due to rats on the field. But the losses would have been minimal if there were enough snakes in nature, as rats are natural food for the snakes,” Islam said.

Snakes are also important for medical science, Islam added, as many antibiotics are prepared from snake venoms.

The group, comprising mostly college students in their early 20s, have been rescuing snakes voluntarily. While in some cases people give them money for transportation, SRTB mostly self-fund the work, which also involves treating injured snakes.

For some members, their passion for snakes started when they were much younger.

While most children grew up fearing snakes, as a boy Siddiqur Rahman Rabbi spent hours learning about serpents to understand how to capture them. He used to believe that the act was a thing of magic, but later learned that it simply requires technique.

“It took me five years to acquire the skill of capturing snakes,” Rabbi told Arab News, adding that he had watched a lot of television on the subject, including shows on Animal Planet and National Geographic, while also traveling to different parts of his hometown to learn from snake charmers.

“Finally, I gathered some like-minded youths through social media from my city who also wanted snakes to be allowed to live,” the 25-year-old, a founding member of SRTB, said.

“It’s a very risky job, because every moment you need to be watchful of the snake’s movements. When you lose attention for even a fraction of a second, it might take your life.”

SRTB’s efforts have since been recognized by officials in the region, with the local wildlife protection department referring all snake rescue calls to the group, Islam said.

In the last year, the group has rescued different snake species, from pythons to various types of cobras, using simple tools such as snake hooks and gloves in order to capture and later release them to the nearby forest reserve.

Last October, SRTB rescued 22 baby black cobras from the home of a government official, Mohammad Belal Hossain, in the Hathazari region, about 50 kilometers from Chattogram. The effort took them three days.

“It was a highly venomous snake and not very common in this area. But I noticed the snakes don’t harm people unless they are being attacked,” Hossain told Arab News.

The experience showed Hossain that maintaining coexistence with the serpents “is very important to maintain the ecological balance in nature.”

With limited resources and funds, the group remains bound to their hometown in Chattogram for the time being. But they believe that their work will have a ripple effect across the country.

“I believe, with the passing of time, our work will spread across the country and people will understand the necessity of saving nature and the serpents,” Islam said.

Topics: Bangladesh Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

100 civilians leave Mariupol plant as evacuation begins: Zelensky

100 civilians leave Mariupol plant as evacuation begins: Zelensky
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

100 civilians leave Mariupol plant as evacuation begins: Zelensky

100 civilians leave Mariupol plant as evacuation begins: Zelensky
  • Volodymyr Zelensky: Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal began; the 1st group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area; tomorrow we’ll meet them in Zaporizhzhia
  • The vast Azovstal iron and steelworks is the last hold-out of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol after a weeks-long onslaught by the Russian military
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: The evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol has started, with an initial group of 100 civilians en route to Ukrainian-held territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.
“Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal began. The 1st group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area. Tomorrow we’ll meet them in Zaporizhzhia,” he tweeted, referring to a city 220 kilometers (130 miles) to the northwest.
“Now they, together with #UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant,” he said.
Earlier on Sunday, the United Nations had confirmed that a “safe passage operation is ongoing” at Azovstal which was being coordinated by the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) and Russian and Ukrainian forces.
Separately, Russian media confirmed that 40 civilians had left the Azovstal steel plant and were being taken to Russian-held territories in the east.
The TASS agency said 18 men, 14 women and eight children were taken to Bezimenne, a village halfway between Mariupol and the Russian border.
In a posting on Telegram, Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office said it was “only the first stage.”
“The evacuation of civilians from the city of Mariupol, in particular from the Azovstal metallurgical plant, began today,” he wrote, saying the move involved “more than 100 women, children and the elderly.”
“It was a difficult operation and there is still a lot of work ahead, but nothing will stop us.”
The vast Azovstal iron and steelworks is the last hold-out of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol after a weeks-long onslaught by the Russian military.
Mariupol is an important strategic hub connecting the Russian-held southern and eastern parts of Ukraine.
Several hundred Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are sheltering in the maze of Soviet-era underground tunnels underneath the steelworks, many of whom require medical attention.
Their fate has drawn worldwide condemnation.
Stretching over 11 square kilometers (4.2 square miles), the Azovstal complex is a sprawling warren of rail lines, warehouses, coal furnaces, factories, chimneys and tunnels seen as ideal for guerrilla warfare.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mariupol Azovstal steel plant

Thousands rally in Armenia against Karabakh concessions

Thousands rally in Armenia against Karabakh concessions
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

Thousands rally in Armenia against Karabakh concessions

Thousands rally in Armenia against Karabakh concessions
  • Opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of plans to give away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan
  • Yerevan and Baku had been locked in a territorial dispute since the 1990s over the mountainous region of Azerbaijan predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

YEREVAN: Thousands of opposition supporters rallied Sunday in the Armenian capital Yerevan to warn the government against concessions to arch-foe Azerbaijan over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of plans to give away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan after he told lawmakers last month that the “international community calls on Armenia to scale down demands on Karabakh.”
On Sunday, several thousand opposition supporters gathered in the capital’s central Square of France, blocking traffic throughout central Yerevan.
Protesters shouted demands for Pashinyan to resign, with many holding placards that read “Karabakh.”
Parliament Vice Speaker and opposition leader Ishkhan Sagatelyan said: “Any political status of Karabakh within Azerbaijan is unacceptable to us.”
“Pashinyan had betrayed people’s trust and must go,” he told journalists at the rally, adding that the protest movement “will lead to the overthrow of the government in the nearest future.”
Addressing the crowd, he announced “a large scale campaign of civil disobedience to begin on Monday.”
“I call on everyone to begin strikes. I call on students not to attend classes. Traffic will be fully blocked in central Yerevan.”
On Saturday, Armenia’s National Security Service warned of “a real threat of mass unrest in the country.”
Yerevan and Baku had been locked in a territorial dispute since the 1990s over the mountainous region of Azerbaijan predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians.
Karabakh was at the center of a six-week war in 2020 that claimed more than 6,500 lives before it ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement.
Under the deal, Armenia ceded swathes of territories it had controlled for decades and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the truce.
In April, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met for rare EU-mediated talks in Brussels after which they tasked their foreign ministers to “begin preparatory work for peace talks.”
The meeting came after a flare-up in Karabakh on March 25 that saw Azerbaijan capture a strategic village in the area under the Russian peacekeepers’ responsibility, killing three separatist troops.
Baku tabled in mid-March its set of framework proposals for the peace agreement that includes both sides’ mutual recognition of territorial integrity, meaning Yerevan should agree on Karabakh being part of Azerbaijan.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sparked controversy at home when he said — commenting on the Azerbaijani proposal — that for Yerevan “the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights” of the local ethnic-Armenian population.
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflicts claimed around 30,000 lives.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh

Pope appoints vicar for southern Arabia 

Pope appoints vicar for southern Arabia 
Updated 01 May 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Pope appoints vicar for southern Arabia 

Pope appoints vicar for southern Arabia 
  • Bishop Paolo Martinelli has been appointed apostolic vicar for Southern Arabia, with jurisdiction over Catholics residing in the UAE, Oman and Yemen
  • Martinelli is a former professor of theology in Rome, he will now replace, in Abu Dhabi, Archbishop Paul Hinder, 78, who has retired
Updated 01 May 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis appointed Bishop Paolo Martinelli as his apostolic vicar for Southern Arabia, with jurisdiction over Catholics residing in the UAE, Oman and Yemen.

Martinelli, 58, is a Franciscan Capuchin friar. Since 2014, he has held the office of auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Milan. A former professor of theology in Rome, he will now replace, in Abu Dhabi, Archbishop Paul Hinder, 78, who has retired.

Hinder had been appointed apostolic vicar to Southern Arabia 17 years ago. 

Sources in the Archdiocese of Milan, where nearly 50,000 Muslims live, told Arab News that Martinelli has always been “very keen on inter-religious dialogue.” In Milan, the same source added that “he was very loved by the young faithful.”

The Vicariate for Southern Arabia is a seat of the Catholic Church immediately subject to the Holy See. It has jurisdiction over all Catholics residing in the UAE, Oman and Yemen. In 2020, this area counted 1,002,000 baptized from over 100 countries, mainly the Philippines, India and other Asian countries.

Topics: Pope Francis Paolo Martinelli Southern Arabia Abu Dhabi Paul Hinder

Sixth survivor pulled from China building collapse, dozens still missing

Sixth survivor pulled from China building collapse, dozens still missing
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

Sixth survivor pulled from China building collapse, dozens still missing

Sixth survivor pulled from China building collapse, dozens still missing
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

BEJING: Rescuers pulled a sixth survivor from a collapsed building in central China Sunday, state media reported, two days into a search-and-rescue operation that has workers looking for dozens feared missing.
The building in Changsha city, Hunan province — which housed a hotel, apartments and a cinema — caved in Friday afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the dense streetscape.
City officials said Saturday five survivors had been pulled out of the structure, leaving 18 still trapped. A further 39 could not be contacted after the incident.
After 50 hours of rescue efforts, a woman — the sixth survivor — was pulled out from the rubble Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, showing footage of firefighters loading a person covered in dust onto a gurney.
Changsha police said nine people — including the building’s owner and a team of safety inspectors — were detained Sunday in connection to the accident. They alleged that surveyors had falsified a safety audit of the building.
No cause for the disaster has yet been given by authorities.
Changsha’s mayor earlier vowed to “spare no effort” in their search for the people still trapped.
“We will seize the golden 72 hours for rescue and try our best to search for the trapped people,” mayor Zheng Jianxin said in news briefing Saturday.
He added that over 700 first responders had been dispatched to the scene.
State media showed firefighters — backed by a digger — cutting through a morass of metal and sheets of concrete, while rescuers shouted into the tower of debris to communicate with any survivors.
A crowd gathered as chains of rescuers removed pieces of brick by hand, allowing experts a deeper look into the wreckage.
Some of the injured were rushed away on stretchers, while sniffer dogs combed the area for further signs of life.
President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for a search “at all cost” and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse, state media reported.
A top Communist Party official was dispatched to the scene — an indication of the severity of the disaster.
China’s minister of emergency management Huang Ming urged officials to “thoroughly eliminate all kinds of hidden safety risks” in a Saturday meeting.
Building collapses are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety and construction standards as well as corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.
In January, an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak brought down a building in the city of Chongqing, killing at least 16 people.

Topics: China Building collapse

