Yemen truce could help reverse humanitarian crisis: UN

Yemeni pro-government forces deploy on the front lines, to secure the movement of citizens and goods in the western province of Hodeidah. (File/AFP)
Yemeni pro-government forces deploy on the front lines, to secure the movement of citizens and goods in the western province of Hodeidah. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

  • Over 23 million people — or almost three-quarters of Yemen’s population — now need assistance, says UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen David Gressly
SANAA: The United Nations has warned of a “worsening” humanitarian situation in Yemen but said a fragile two-month truce since early April could help reverse the situation.
“The worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen is a reality that we need to urgently address,” UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly, said in a statement released late Saturday.
“Over 23 million people — or almost three-quarters of Yemen’s population — now need assistance... an increase of almost three million people from 2021,” he said.
Gressly urged donors to take advantage of a UN-brokered truce that has largely held since April 2.
“The UN-led truce is a vital opportunity for aid agencies to scale up life-saving assistance and to reach more people in acute need quickly, including in areas where access was limited due to armed conflict and insecurity,” he said.
“For aid agencies to immediately step up efforts, we count on sufficient donor funding. Otherwise, the aid operation will collapse despite the positive momentum we are seeing in Yemen today,” Gressly warned.
He said the UN needs around $4.3 billion for its 2022 humanitarian response plan for Yemen “to reverse a steady deterioration of the humanitarian situation.”
The plan aims to target 17.3 million people, he said, adding that nearly 13 million people “are already facing acute levels of need.”
Eighty percent of the 30 million population is dependent on aid.
The truce, which can be renewed, has provided the impoverished country with a rare respite from violence.
It has also seen oil tankers begin arriving at the port of Hodeida, potentially easing fuel shortages in Sanaa and elsewhere.
The truce also involved a deal to resume commercial flights out of Sanaa’s airport for the first time in six years, though the inaugural flight planned for late April was postponed indefinitely, with each side blaming the other for holding it up.

Iraq yet again hit by dust storm

An Iraqi cleaner works to clean the street during a severe dust storm in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on May 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

An Iraqi cleaner works to clean the street during a severe dust storm in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on May 1, 2022. (AFP)
  • Dozens were hospitalized with respiratory problems in the center and the west of the country
  • Flights were grounded due to poor visibility at airports serving Baghdad and Najaf
BAGHDAD: Iraq on Sunday was yet again covered in a thick sheet of orange as it suffered the latest in a series of dust storms that have become increasingly common.
Dozens were hospitalized with respiratory problems in the center and the west of the country.
A thick layer of orange dust settled across streets and vehicles, seeping into people’s homes in the capital Baghdad.
Flights were grounded due to poor visibility at airports serving Baghdad and the Shiite holy city of Najaf, with the phenomenon expected to continue into Monday, according to the weather service.
“Flights have been interrupted at the airports of Baghdad and Najaf due to the dust storm,” the spokesman for the civil aviation authority, Jihad Al-Diwan, told AFP.
Visibility was cited at less than 500 meters (550 yards), with flights expected to resume once weather improves.
Hospitals in Najaf received 63 people suffering from respiratory problems as a result of the storm, a health official said, adding that the majority had left after receiving appropriate treatment.
Another 30 hospitalizations were reported in the mostly-desert province of Anbar in the west of the country.
Iraq was hammered by a series of such storms in April, grounding flights in Baghdad, Najaf and Irbil and leaving dozens hospitalized.
Amer Al-Jabri, of Iraq’s meteorological office, previously told AFP that the weather phenomenon is expected to become increasingly frequent “due to drought, desertification and declining rainfall.”
Iraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years.
Experts have said these factors threaten to bring social and economic disaster in the war-scarred country.
In November, the World Bank warned that Iraq could suffer a 20-percent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.
In early April, environment ministry official Issa Al-Fayad had warned that Iraq could face “272 days of dust” a year in coming decades, according to the state news agency INA.
The ministry said the weather phenomenon could be addressed by “increasing vegetation cover and creating forests that act as windbreaks.”

19th century Iraq church holds first Mass since Daesh defeat

Updated 53 sec ago
AFP

19th century Iraq church holds first Mass since Daesh defeat

  • The Mar Tuma Syriac Catholic church, which dates back to the 19th century, was used by the jihadists as a prison or a court
MOSUL, Fallujah: Dozens of faithful celebrated Mass on Saturday at a Mosul church in northern Iraq for the first time since it was restored after its ransacking by Daesh terrorists.

Daesh swept into Mosul and proclaimed it their “capital” in 2014, in an onslaught that forced hundreds of thousands of Christians in the northern Nineveh province to flee, some to Iraq’s nearby Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi army drove out the jihadists three years later after months of grueling street fighting that devastated the city.

The Mar Tuma Syriac Catholic church, which dates back to the 19th century, was used by the jihadists as a prison or a court.

Restoration work is ongoing and its marble floor has been dismantled to be completely redone.

In September 2021, a new bell was inaugurated at the church during a ceremony attended by dozens of worshippers.

The 285-kg bell cast in Lebanon rang out on Saturday to cries of joy before the Mass got underway.

The service began with worshippers who packed the church chanting hymns as an organist played.

“This is the most beautiful church in Iraq,” said Father Pios Affas, 82, the delighted parish priest.

Affas also paid tribute to those behind the restoration work which, he said, had “brought the church back to its past glory, like the way it was 160 years ago.”

Inside the church, ochre and grey marble shone in the nave, where the altar and colonnaded arches were restored and new stained glass installed.

Jihadists had destroyed all Christian symbols, including the holy cross, and parts of the church were damaged by fire and shelling.

Artisans worked diligently to “clean the scorched marble” and restore it, Fraternity in Iraq, a French NGO that aids religious minorities, which helped fund the restoration work said earlier this year.

Outbuildings and rooms on the first floor, where windows have been broken and Daesh graffiti can be seen, are still due to be repaired.

Mosul and the surrounding plains of Nineveh were once home to one of the region’s oldest Christian communities.

Iraq’s Christian population has shrunk to fewer than 400,000 from around 1.5 million before the US-led invasion of 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

Nineveh province was left in ruins after three years of jihadist occupation which ended in 2017 when Iraqi forces backed by US-led coalition airstrikes pushed them out. Several monasteries and churches are being renovated but reconstruction is slow, and the Christian population that has fled has not returned.

Meanwhile, two rockets targeting a base in western Iraq hosting US-led coalition troops on Saturday crashed near the complex without causing casualties or damage, security sources said.

“Two rockets fell outside the Iraqi base of Ain Al-Asad,” a security forces statement said, adding there were no “losses.”

The base, controlled by Iraq, is located in the desert in the western Anbar province and hosts foreign troops from the coalition fighting the Daesh group.

A coalition official said there was “no impact on the installation reported” and “no coalition personnel injuries reported.”

A previously unknown group calling itself “International Resistance” claimed the attack on a pro-Iran channel of messaging app Telegram.

Rockets and drones frequently target the Ain Al-Asad base.

Turkish police hold dozens in May Day demonstrations

Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
AP

Turkish police hold dozens in May Day demonstrations

  • Protesters detained across Istanbul for ‘attempting to hold illegal rallies’
ISTANBUL: Turkish riot police detained dozens of protesters trying to reach Istanbul’s main Taksim Square for May Day demonstrations against economic hardship caused by raging inflation.

The Istanbul governor’s office had allowed May Day celebrations to be held in another district and deemed gatherings in all other locations as unauthorised and illegal.

A Reuters journalist saw riot police brawling with and handcuffing protesters, images of which were shown on television by domestic broadcasters.

Police also detained 30 people in central Besiktas and 22 others in Sisli districts, the Demiroren News Agency reported. A statement from the Istanbul governor’s office on Sunday said that 164 protesters had been detained across the city for “attempting to hold illegal demonstrations.”

Marches led by workers and unions are held on May 1 every year as part of International Labor Day celebrations in many countries.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate is expected to rise to 68 percent in April, driven higher by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising commodity prices, receding only slightly by the end of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The soaring inflation and the economic hardship it causes were cited in May Day statements from several groups.

“Our main theme this year had to be cost of living,” the head of the Confederation of Turkish Labor Unions (Turk-Is), Ergun Atalay, said as he placed a wreath in Taksim Square and demanded that minimum wages be adjusted monthly to reflect rising prices. “Inflation is announced at the beginning of each month. The inflation rate should be added to wages every month,” he said.

Citizens and trade unions in cities around Europe were taking to the streets for May Day marches, and to put out protest messages to their governments, notably in France where the holiday to honor workers was being used as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron.

May Day is a time of high emotion for participants and their causes, with police on the ready.

In Italy, after a two-year pandemic lull, an outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome with rallies and protests in cities across the country. Besides work, peace was an underlying theme with calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Italy’s three main labor unions were focusing their main rally in the hilltop town of Assisi, a frequent destination for peace protests. This year’s slogan is “Working for peace.”

“It’s a May Day of social and civil commitment for peace and labor,” said the head of Italy’s CISL union, Daniela Fumarola.

Other protests were planned far and wide in Europe, including in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, where students and others planned to rally in support of Ukraine as Communists, anarchists and anti-EU groups held their own gatherings.

Moroccan prison program aims to de-radicalize Daesh veterans

Updated 16 min 4 sec ago
AP

Moroccan prison program aims to de-radicalize Daesh veterans

  • Prison officials said the de-radicalization program consisted of three months of classes in prison on religion, law and economics, and that inmates also received training on how to start a business
RABAT: As a combatant for Daesh who left his native Morocco to join what he felt was a holy fight in Syria, Mohsin says he saw all the horrors of war. “A terrifying experience,” he says.

Now a prisoner, the 38-year-old claims he is no longer the fanatic he was then.

Captured in Turkey and extradited to Morocco, he is serving a 10-year prison term on terrorism charges.

Now the former fighter has graduated with 14 other prisoners convicted of terror offenses from a Morocco de-radicalization program that might make them more eligible for an early release.

The Associated Press and other media were invited to observe their recent graduation ceremony in a prison in Sale near Rabat, and to interview some prisoners under monitored and controlled conditions.

Prison administration officials picked out three men they said were willing to be interviewed.

Officials stipulated that the inmates should not be identified by their full names and that their faces must not be shown, citing privacy reasons.

But prison officials did not listen to the interviews or intervene to shut down media lines of questioning or inmates’ answers.

The 15 inmates in crisp shirts and trousers stood solemnly for Morocco’s national anthem and were handed certificates.

Prison officials said the de-radicalization program consisted of three months of classes in prison on religion, law and economics, and that inmates also received training on how to start a business.

These most recent graduates were the ninth batch since the program started in 2017.

Moulay Idriss Agoulmam, the director of social-cultural action and prisoner reintegration at Morocco’s prison administration, said the program is entirely voluntary and works with inmates “to change their behaviour and improve their life path.”

“It enables prisoners to form an awareness of the gravity of their mistakes,” he said.

Graduating from the program does not make inmates automatically eligible for early release, but does increase their chances of getting a royal pardon or a reduced sentence. That has been the case for just over half of the program’s 222 graduates so far, the prison administration says. Since 2019, the training has also been offered to women convicted under Morocco’s Anti-Terrorism Act.

Ten women have graduated so far — all of them since released, including eight with pardons.

Called “Moussalaha,” meaning “reconciliation” in Arabic, the program is offered to prisoners who have demonstrated a readiness to disavow extremism.

Mohsin said he left to fight in Syria in 2012. A school dropout as a teen, he said he “was virtually illiterate and couldn’t discern good from bad.”

He said he was radicalized by people who showed him extremist videos.

In Syria, “I saw massacres, rapes, and thefts,” he said.

“I concluded after a time that the fight had nothing to do with our religion.”

He escaped to Turkey in 2018 and was detained for a year there before being extradited to Morocco.

He says he has now disavowed extremism.

“That period of my life has passed,” he said.

Numerous Moroccans have traveled to Syria, Iraq and elsewhere to join extremist groups.

Morocco has also experienced multiple attacks itself.

Five suicide attacks in Casablanca in 2003 killed 33 people. In 2011, an explosion destroyed a cafe in Marrakech, killing 17 people, most of them foreign tourists.

Al-Mustapaha Razrazi, a clinical psychologist and member of the program’s scientific committee, said among 156 people who have been released after attending the courses, just one has been caught committing a crime again.

That person was convicted of a non-terrorism-related offense, he said.

Exclusive: Former Saudi intelligence chief calls for sanctioning Israel, criticizes Western double standards on Russia

Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

Exclusive: Former Saudi intelligence chief calls for sanctioning Israel, criticizes Western double standards on Russia

  • Prince Turki Al-Faisal made his comments on the debut of the third season of “Frankly Speaking” with Katie Jensen
JEDDAH: Former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal called for sanctions on Israel while criticizing Western states for their double standards when it comes to Russian aggression on Ukraine and not with similar aggression against Palestine.

When asked whether or not the international community should be imposing sanctions on Israel as it is with Russia, Prince Turki responded “absolutely,” adding “I don’t see what the difference is there between the two.

“Aggression is aggression, whether it is committed by Russia or by Israel, and yet there has been no such effort to sanction Israel,” he said on the debut episode of the latest season of “Frankly Speaking” with new host Katie Jensen.

Despite six Arab states normalizing ties with Israel, there has been no change in its policies towards Palestinians, despite what was promised in speeches and declarations.

“There is no sign whatsoever that appeasing Israel is going to change their attitude,” the prince said. “The Palestinian people are still occupied, they are still being imprisoned willy-nilly by the Israeli government. Attacks and assassinations of Palestinian individuals take place almost on a daily basis.

“The stealing of Palestinian land by Israel continues despite the assurances that Israel gave to the signatories of the peace (accord) between the UAE and Israel,” he said.

Globally, the Ukraine-Russia conflict has exposed an international hypocrisy with regards to refugees as well as sanctions, the former ambassador to the US explained.

“The way that sanctions have been placed on Russia for invading Ukraine, but no sanctions for example have been placed on Israel when it invaded Arab countries a few years back, and those are the double standards and the injustices I think that have been taking place over the years,” he explained.

Since the conflict began, UN data shows that more than 11 million people are believed to have been both internally displaced or have fled the country. As the Ukrainian refugee crisis unfolded, media outlets including CBS, the BBC, NBC News and even Al Jazeera English have laid bare a double standard in reporting when compared to Arab and Afghan refugee movements.

“But this isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European city where you wouldn’t expect that hope that it's going to happen,” CBS senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata said.

Al Jazeera English’s presenter also faced backlash online for stating that: “What is compelling about these people is how they’re dressed; these are prosperous, middle class people who obviously are not refugees.”

And it goes on, with NBC News correspondent Kelly Cobiella saying: “These are Christians, they are white, they’re very similar to the people that live in Poland.”

All this, and more, has flung the conflict into a broader debate on international double standards and hypocrisy when dealing with different regions.

The former intelligence chief also weighed in on the current relationship between the US and the Gulf, namely Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which has seen better days.

“When you say that Saudi Arabia has not budged on the issue of the oil problems that America is facing, basically America itself is the reason for the state that they’re in because of their energy policy,” he said.

“Biden made it a policy of the US government to cut all links to what are called the oil and gas industry and he curtailed the oil production and gas production in the US and, as we know, the US has been in the last few years the biggest producer of these two energy sources,” he said.

“We don’t want to be an instrument or a reason for instability in the oil prices as we saw in the past. So that is why the Kingdom and the other OPEC members and the OPEC+ members are sticking to the production quotas that they have assigned themselves.”

