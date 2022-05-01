You are here

What We Are Doing Today: Getting fit with El Coach

The program are designed to gradually increase your fitness level
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

El Coach is the easiest and fastest way to get an ideal fitness program prepared by trainers and nutrition experts using artificial intelligence technology.

The service offers at-home or gym training programs. After downloading the application on the App Store or Google Play, an AI coach asks you measurement questions such as weight, height, body fat percentage, goal weight, gender and age.

It is the most popular app of its kind the Middle East and offers its services only in Arabic.

After choosing a monthly or yearly plan, you will find daily exercise tasks and meal recipes calculated for your goals.

The program are designed to gradually increase your fitness level and warm up your muscles properly, avoiding burnout and overuse injuries.

The first day includes preparing and warming up the front muscles of the body, while the second day prepares and warms up the back muscles of the body.

On the third day, you will be taught how to concentrate on and prepare the pushing muscles of the chest, shoulders, triceps, legs and abdominals.

The fourth day will focus on and prepare the pulling muscles on your back, shoulders, biceps and hamstrings.

The fifth day will work on your upper body muscles, while the sixth day will focus on the lower body.

El Coach’s nutrition section is considerate of one’s food preferences. It offers normal, vegetarian and vegan options.

Once you select your dietary preference, you can choose the foods you would like to avoid. After that, select either an economic or gourmet approach. The app also allows you to select the daily number of meals and snacks, or an intermittent fasting option.

Saudis travel back in time through vintage shops

Saudis travel back in time through vintage shops
AMEERA ABID

AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi vintage shops are evoking childhood memories and nostalgia by selling things from the past and showing younger generations how entertainment used to look.

Huda, the 26-year-old owner of an Instagram shop called Comics4Huda, sells Arabic-language vintage comics from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

She got the idea to sell the comics because she was attached to the “Mickey Mouse” comics as a child and wanted to make others feel what she felt as a kid. “I like selling these particular comics for a simple reason, that our bookstores don’t provide them anymore,” she told Arab News.

She said that acquiring these comics consumed a lot of time and energy. “However, the joy when it is complete and how happy a customer gets upon getting a collection is priceless and helps me continue. I have had some customers come up to me and say that the collection is so special that they have been moved to tears.” 

Arabic comics that are sold by Comics4Huda. (Supplied)

The collections offered are rare and are no longer in print.

Omar Owdh, a clinical psychology student, said comics were a huge part of his life. “They are an escape from the mundane in life and, when things start getting really difficult, the art would help me get lost in them more than I would feel with books,” he told Arab News.

He said he specifically fell in love with comic books from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s because he used to find them when traveling with his family around the world.

Owdh was also introduced to these comic books through his older siblings, who bought them when they were young, and then the enthusiast was fortunate enough to inherit a sizable collection. 

Arabic comics that are sold by Comics4Huda. (Supplied)

Another online shop on Instagram, called Vin Saudi, sells items and artifacts that date further back in time, sometimes even centuries. Vin Saudi belongs to 26-year-old Khalid Ahmad, who had the idea to sell these objects after realizing he had a collection of random things that could bring the same amount of joy to others as they did to him.

He has books dating back to the 1910s, coins used in the Roman Empire, and tickets purchased in the 1980s.

Ahmad said that he started collecting these things when he used to go with his father to Souq Al-Zel, a local market in Riyadh that had an abundance of vintage stores set up by collectors. “Every time I went there, I had to buy something,” he said.

He thought he might find it challenging to say goodbye to his pieces, but it became easy when he saw customers’ excitement and anticipation.

Owdh added: “I was very happy when I saw that there were shops on Instagram. It is almost like they are keeping these books alive. I hope that this gives publishing houses the incentive to republish some of the older comics and even publish them online to help preserve them for longer.”

Nora Attal slams Dior designer for ‘archaic’ comments

Nora Attal slams Dior designer for ‘archaic’ comments
Nora Attal walks the runway during Dior Spring 2018 couture show. Getty
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri has come under fire from Moroccan models Nora Attal and Malika El-Maslouhi for her comments in a recent Washington Post article.

In the article, which came out just a few days ago, Chiuri made statements that were not received well by those in the industry. In an interview, the designer said that “models don’t represent women. When you see a model, it’s not that you want to dream about being a model. You have to see yourself in the dress. The model is only a girl that passes in front of you.”

British-Moroccan Attal, who has walked 20 shows for the Parisian luxury maison since Chiuri was appointed head designer in 2016, took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the statement, which she deemed as “archaic” and hypocritical of the designer’s feminist stance.

The British-Moroccan model called out the designer’s comments on Instagram

Attal shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Stories.

“I have walked 20 shows for Dior since Maria Chiuri became the designer. And to hear that I am not a woman?” Attal wrote, questioning why Chiuri, who is “very social about her feminism narrative,” is “so archaic in thinking that the models should only be hangers?” 

Attal was not the only catwalk star to take issue with the Italian creative director’s comments.

Italian-Moroccan model El-Maslouhi also took to the photo-sharing platform to slam the designer. Resharing a screenshot of the article posted on Instagram account @ideservecouture's feed on her Instagram Stories, El-Maslouhi wrote: “One of the reasons I stopped working with them. I have to say it clearly reflects the way we’re treated at her castings, fittings and shows. Literally worthless.”

El-Maslouhi shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram story. Instagram

Since her appointment at Dior, Chiuri, the first female in its 70-year history to hold the post, has been praised for bringing feminism to the luxury house, famously sending models out on the runway wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the text “We should all be feminists” once.

Both Attal and El-Maslouhi have walked for the brand’s ready-to-wear and couture shows on several occasions, but it is likely safe to say that we will not be seeing them on the French label’s runway anytime soon.

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ offers nothing new

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ offers nothing new
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The fog around certain celebrity deaths and assassinations will perhaps never clear, but every time we get wind of some clues to these riddles, our curiosity is piqued. The examples are plenty, with, for instance, the murders of the Kennedy brothers and the killing of Lee Harvey Oswald topping the charts. Adding to these is the unusual case of the iconic American actress Marilyn Monroe, who was found dead in her bed from an overdose of barbiturates. Years after her death in 1962 at the young age of 36, there have been innumerable theories about what could have driven her to end her life at the pinnacle of her professional success, which saw her star in films including “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” “Seven-Year Itch,” “Some Like It Hot” and “All About Eve,” among many others that together grossed $200 million ($2 billion today). Obviously, Emma Cooper’s new Netflix documentary, “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes,” must have must have got a lot of people wondering whether it would offer something new. Coming as it does ahead of Andrew Dominik’s fictionalized take on the beguiling star, Cooper’s work holds special appeal.

Director Emma Cooper retells what Irish journalist Anthony Summers wrote in his 1985 biography, “Goddess.” Supplied

But it does not quite quench our thirst. At the end of the documentary, we find that we have not traveled far. The troubling questions are never answered. Did she really commit suicide? Or was she pushed into taking those pills? Was she murdered? Had she become inconvenient to President John Kennedy and his brother and Attorney General Robert Kennedy? She was dating both. There was also a mafia angle. 

Disappointingly, Cooper merely retells what Irish journalist Anthony Summers wrote in his 1985 biography, “Goddess.” The actress’ tragic life began with a mother who was in and out of psychiatric institutions and saw Monroe in foster care homes and orphanages. In one of them, she was definitely abused, and growing up without a father, she later chose men who were much older. There were three, but her marriages to playwright Arthur Miller and American baseball player Joe DiMaggio were highly publicized, also because the men seemed like sugar daddies. Both ended in divorce. She had a string of affairs, but the most renowned were those with the Kennedys. She was, it is said, “pimped out” by actor Peter Lawford (Rat Pack), who passed her between his two brothers-in-law, John and Robert. 

Cooper’s narrative is moving in parts, even though it does not present anything dramatically new. Supplied

Cooper’s narrative is moving in parts, even though it does not present anything dramatically new, except perhaps some lesser-known facts. Robert Kennedy visited her on the tragic night hours before an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital. Midway, she died and was brought back and placed on her bed, while he made a hasty retreat out of town. 

The entire film is based on Summers’ investigation, which was commissioned by a British newspaper editor in 1982 after the Los Angeles district attorney reopened the Monroe case. The problem is that Cooper fails to step left or right to add other possible sources who might have had interesting details leading up to the “suicide.” But as the author says, he has 650 tape recordings of interviews (superbly bunched together by editor Gregor Lyon) that have never been heard before. The moot point is, do we get anything new at all in Cooper’s work? 

Model Imaan Hammam attends star-studded US gala in style  

Model Imaan Hammam attends star-studded US gala in style  
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch model Imaan Hammam made a fashion statement at the weekend with her full Maison Alaia look.

The catwalk star, who was born to an Egyptian father and Moroccan mother, attended the Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York wearing a black outfit that featured tailored pants, a belt corset and a top with a hood attached from the brand’s ready-to-wear spring 2022 collection. 

The UK-based charity’s star-studded event aims to help young people from around the world “transform their lives and build their futures,” according to the website.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

It assists youth in the UK and more than 20 other countries to find work placement and employment opportunities. 

The event was hosted by Lionel Richie, chairman of the trust’s global ambassador board, and global ambassador Edward Enninful. 

“We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our ambition to help more young people here in the US realize their dreams, and I am proud to be part of this vital work,” Richie told guests.

The gala welcomed the Hadid sisters Gigi (L) and Bella (R). (Getty Images)

He then treated the attendees to a performance of his hits “All Night Long” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

The gala welcomed A-list celebrities and models, including the Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi, Adut Akech, Kate Moss, Sabrina Elba, Phoebe Dynevor, Naomi Campbell, Lily James and Charlotte Tilbury. 

Bella, who is of Palestinian-Dutch descent, wore a black voluminous Christian Dior dress, while Gigi shone in a hot pink Valentino off-the shoulder, thigh-high dress with pink tights, heels and a purse. 

Akech, a Sudanese-Australian model, wore a puff-sleeve top cut out at the waist and bright red shorts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

US model Karlie Elizabeth Kloss walked the red carpet in a glitzy gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. 

She chose a black floor-length dress from the designer’s ready-to-wear pre-fall 2022 collection that featured gold sequins at the bottom and feather detailing in the chest area. 

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai releases new single 

French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai releases new single 
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai this week released a music video for her new single “Give Me a Kiss.”

The Brooklyn-based hitmaker teased her latest calming yet melodious drop, which she wrote, on Instagram by sharing a short video from the clip that features gloomy decor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

“You can’t read my mind so read my lips,” she wrote, sharing a short line from the song.

The music sensation also gave her fans a motivational message: “Sometimes you have to fall apart and be reckless to find yourself again.”

Zouai has been joining the Albanian-British pop star Dua Lipa during her “Future Nostalgia” tour.

 

