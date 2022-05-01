What We Are Doing Today: Getting fit with El Coach

El Coach is the easiest and fastest way to get an ideal fitness program prepared by trainers and nutrition experts using artificial intelligence technology.
The service offers at-home or gym training programs. After downloading the application on the App Store or Google Play, an AI coach asks you measurement questions such as weight, height, body fat percentage, goal weight, gender and age.
It is the most popular app of its kind the Middle East and offers its services only in Arabic.
After choosing a monthly or yearly plan, you will find daily exercise tasks and meal recipes calculated for your goals.
The program are designed to gradually increase your fitness level and warm up your muscles properly, avoiding burnout and overuse injuries.
The first day includes preparing and warming up the front muscles of the body, while the second day prepares and warms up the back muscles of the body.
On the third day, you will be taught how to concentrate on and prepare the pushing muscles of the chest, shoulders, triceps, legs and abdominals.
The fourth day will focus on and prepare the pulling muscles on your back, shoulders, biceps and hamstrings.
The fifth day will work on your upper body muscles, while the sixth day will focus on the lower body.
El Coach’s nutrition section is considerate of one’s food preferences. It offers normal, vegetarian and vegan options.
Once you select your dietary preference, you can choose the foods you would like to avoid. After that, select either an economic or gourmet approach. The app also allows you to select the daily number of meals and snacks, or an intermittent fasting option.