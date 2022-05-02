You are here

Britain: Russian troll factory is spreading disinformation on social media

The troll factory recruits and co-ordinates new supporters who then target social media profiles.

Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News




  Research exposed how the Kremlin's disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine



LONDON: The British Foreign Office said on Sunday Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa.
Britain cited UK-funded expert research, which it did not publish. It said the research exposed how the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, boost support for it and recruit new sympathizers.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
Russia says the Western media have provided an excessively partial narrative of the war that largely ignores Moscow’s concerns about the enlargement of NATO and what it says is the persecution of Russian speakers in Ukraine, something denied by Kyiv.
“We cannot allow the Kremlin and its shady troll farms to invade our online spaces with their lies about Putin’s illegal war,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
“The UK Government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely with allies and media platforms to undermine Russian information operations.”
Moscow has denied past accusations by Western countries of disinformation campaigns, for example Washington’s accusation that Russia sought to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election.
Britain said the research showed the troll factory was using Telegram to recruit and co-ordinate new supporters who then target the social media profiles of Kremlin critics, spamming them with comments in favor of President Vladimir Putin and his war.
Among their targets have been senior British ministers and other world leaders, Britain said, adding that traces of the operation had been detected across eight social media platforms including Telegram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'


Updated 02 May 2022





LONDON: Streaming platform Netflix Inc. said on Sunday it had decided to stop work on Meghan Markle’s family series “Pearl” as it reviewed animated content.
Dropping several projects, including Markle’s, was part of strategic decisions on production of animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decision.
Archewell Productions, the company formed by Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, said last year that she would be an executive producer of “Pearl.” The series was to be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.
The couple is formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Netflix also decided not to move forward with the two animated children’s series “Dino Daycare” and “Boons and Curses.”
The decision to cancel these shows comes after Netflix reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million.
Last year, Netflix extended a deal for animation films with Comcast subsidiary Universal Pictures, a move that was expected to help Netflix hold on to child viewers.
Netflix said on Sunday it would continue to work on projects with Archewell, including the previously announced documentary series “Heart of Invictus.” This will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.
Netflix did not respond to a query on whether it would cut more animated shows.

Apple hit with EU antitrust charge over mobile payments technology


Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters




  Apple Pay is used by more than 2,500 banks in Europe and over 250 fintechs and challenger banks



BRUSSELS: Apple faces a possible hefty fine and may have to open its mobile payment system to competitors after EU antitrust regulators charged the iPhone maker with restricting rivals’ access to its technology used for mobile wallets.
This marks the second EU charge against Apple after EU regulators last year accused the company of distorting competition in the music streaming market following a complaint from Spotify.
The European Commission said on Monday it had sent a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to Apple, detailing how the company had abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets on iOS devices.
The Commission said Apple’s anti-competitive practices dated back to 2015 when Apple Pay was launched.
“We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple’s devices,” EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
“In our statement of objections, we preliminarily found that Apple may have restricted competition, to the benefit of its own solution Apple Pay,” she said.
Apple, which could face a fine up to 10 percent of its global turnover or $36.6 billion based on its revenue last year, though EU penalties rarely reach the cap, said it would continue to engage with the Commission.
“Apple Pay is only one of many options available to European consumers for making payments, and has ensured equal access to NFC while setting industry-leading standards for privacy and security,” the company said in a statement.
Apple’s Frankfurt-listed shares fell on the news and were down 0.7 percent at 1216 GMT.
Apple Pay is used by more than 2,500 banks in Europe and over 250 fintechs and challenger banks. The NFC chip enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones and iPads.
Vestager rejected the company’s security argument.
“Our investigation to date did not reveal any evidence that would point to such a higher security risk. On the contrary, evidence on our file indicates that Apple’s conduct cannot be justified by security concerns,” she told a news conference.
Apple can ask for a closed-door hearing to defend its case and also send a written response before the Commission issues a decision, which could take a year or more.
The EU is set to implement new tech rules next year called the Digital Markets Act which will force Apple to open up its closed eco-system or face fines as much as 10 percent of its global turnover.
The Commission’s decision to send its statement of objections to Apple confirmed a Reuters story in October last year.

Google urges court to scrap $1.6 billion EU antitrust fine


Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters




  The case is one of three that has resulted in a total of €8.25 billion in European Union antitrust fines



BRUSSELS: Alphabet unit Google on Monday urged Europe’s second-highest court to dismiss a $1.6 billion (€1.49 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators three years ago for hindering rivals in online search advertising.
The case is one of three that has resulted in a total of €8.25 billion in European Union antitrust fines on the world’s most popular Internet search engine.
The European Commission in its 2019 decision said Google had abused its dominance to stop websites using brokers other than its AdSense platform which provided search adverts. The Commission said the illegal practices occurred from 2006 to 2016.
Google subsequently challenged the EU finding in the Luxembourg-based General Court. The company will set out its case during a three-day hearing starting on Monday.
The EU competition enforcer’s assessment of Google’s dominance and the Commission’s decision that search ads and non-search ads do not compete were wrong, Google said in a court document.
It also took issue with the Commission for saying the company’s exclusivity, premium placement and minimum Google ads clauses were abusive.
Google suffered a setback last year when it lost its court fight against a €2.42 billion antitrust decision over the use of its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

Twitter 'censorship chief' Gadde in tears, risks losing her $17 million salary after Musk takeover



Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News




  If fired, however, Gadde stands to win a hefty severance package worth $12.5 million



DUBAI: Elon Musk, who earlier this week bought Twitter for $44 billion, has criticized some of the past actions of the social media giant - and so he’s coming in for a clean sweep.

Among those directly in the line of fire are censors, with Musk’s free speech absolutism seen as the driving force behind his takeover of the company. Twitter’s chief lawyer, who is seen as leading the microblogging site’s censorship of conservatives, is seen by many as first on the block - but not only for her policies.

Before the purchase, Vijaya Gadde received a roughly 130 percent pay raise in 2021, Bloomberg reported. Her total compensation in 2021 was almost $17 million — up from about $7.3 million in 2020.

A recent article surfaced that claimed that Gadde broke down in tears during a staff meeting about the impending takeover.

If fired, however, Gadde stands to win a hefty severance package worth $12.5 million that includes the accelerated vesting of a trove of Twitter shares she has accrued.

Gadde - who has been referred to as a ‘woke tyrant’ and a ‘censorship chief’ by many websites and social media commentators was also hit at by Musk online.

The Tesla tycoon tweeted a meme featuring Gadde and conservative journalist Tim Pool in a loop regarding left-wing bias and censorship.

Many worry that Twitter’s efforts to deal with harassment, misogyny and misinformation might take a backward step under Musk.

“Musk’s pursuit of his normal daily activities on Twitter exacerbate the worst aspects of the site and undercut the good work that folks at Twitter have been doing,” said Adam Conner, vice president for technology policy at the Center for American Progress.

While Musk’s activity on Twitter is attracting new scrutiny because of his deal on Monday to acquire the company, the world’s richest person is no stranger to controversy and criticism on the platform.

Last October, Musk criticized Missy Cummings, a Duke University professor who was hired by the US vehicle safety regulator as an adviser, in a tweet that was followed by personal attacks online on Cummings. A longtime critic of Tesla’s driver assistant software, Cummings subsequently deleted her Twitter account.

In 2018, Musk called a British diver “a pedo guy” after he downplayed Musk’s idea of using SpaceX’s mini-submarine to rescue a boys’ soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand.

“If he proves incapable of tamping down the polarization, Twitter will slowly start to become less relevant because certain types of conversations will no longer be able to take place on it,” said David A. Kirsch, an associate professor of management and entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland.

Snap announces new tools, features at partner summit


Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News




  Launches include reimagined shopping experience, lens studio



DUBAI: Social media company Snap Inc. used its recent annual partner summit as the stage to announce new features and tools for consumers, developers, and advertisers.

According to its chief executive officer, Evan Spiegel, the firm’s Snapchat messaging app and service now reaches more than 600 million people every month, has more than 332 million daily active users around the world, and works with around 500,000 partners, creators, and developers.

Over the past year, Snapchatters have shared content from other apps — such as songs from Spotify or tweets from Twitter — at least 6 billion times on Snapchat.

The ephemeral platform revolves around the camera, so much so that Snap calls itself a camera company. A big part of the camera functionality on the app is Lenses. Globally, developers have built more than 2.5 million Lenses that have been viewed in excess of 5 trillion times.

Last year, nearly 90 percent of Snapchat users in Saudi Arabia interacted with augmented reality Lenses on a daily basis — on average at least 30 times each day.

Building on Lenses, Snap announced the launch of Lens Cloud, a freely available collection of backend services such as storage, location, and multi-user services.

The studio will soon feature ray tracing, which will make it possible for reflections to shine from AR objects in a realistic way.

The growth of e-commerce, accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, resulted in many shoppers looking to purchase directly from within social media apps. The challenge with shopping online is often the inability to try on clothes or accessories, but AR has the potential to change that.

Since January 2021, more than 250 million Snapchat users have engaged with AR shopping Lenses at least 5 billion times. They also rank Snapchat the No. 1 platform for sharing shopping moments.

They mostly use Snapchat’s AR technology for trials. For example, Lenses that used true-size technology drove a 42 percent higher return on ad spend compared to Lenses without.

In the Middle East and North Africa too, shopping via AR is gaining popularity, resulting in Snap launching what it claims to be the first-ever AR-led virtual mall in the MENA region, featuring leading brands such as L’Oreal, IKEA, Namshi, and Samsung.

Last year, Ramadan campaigns for retailers running an AR lens on Snapchat delivered a 4.3 times higher average purchase value compared to other formats.

The company is now introducing several new technologies to provide brands with more opportunities to reach audiences. These include a new kind of shopping Lens for trying on outfits, powered by its AR image processing technology, and Dress Up, a dedicated fashion space in Lens Explorer that allows users to browse, discover, and share new looks.

The new destination “brings together the best of AR fashion and try-on for creators, retailers, and fashion brands,” said Carolina Arguelles Navas, Snap’s head of AR business strategy. 

She noted that interacting with products in AR had a 94 percent higher conversion rate. Snap was also reimagining its try-on experience by allowing users to try on clothes for the first time.

 

 

In addition to lenses and commerce, Snap announced a host of new features for developers and creators, both of which are integral to Snapchat.

After Spectacles, Snap is launching another product, a camera drone called Pixy or “the world’s friendliest flying camera,” as Spiegel described it. “It’s a pocket-sized free-flying sidekick for adventures,” he said.

Pixy takes pictures and wirelessly transfers them to Snapchat Memories from where users can edit and share or download them. It is only available for purchase in the US and France while supplies last.

There has so far been no announcement as to whether it will be restocked once supplies run out or made available in other countries.

