Saudi king performs eid prayers at Grand Mosque in Makkah

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers on Monday morning in Makkah among the throngs of worshipers who crowded the Grand Mosque and its surrounding squares.
Upon his arrival to the Royal Court at Al-Safa Palace, the king was received by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, adviser to the king, governor of Makkah, Prince AbdulIlah bin Abdulaziz, special adviser to the king, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior.
The prayer was led by King Salman and the military commander of the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism, retired Gen. Raheel Sharif.
After the prayer, the king received a number of princes, scholars, sheikhs, dignitaries, and senior civil and military officials who greeted him on Eid Al-Fitr. They all then had breakfast with the king.
JEDDAH: Muslims throughout Saudi Arabia are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, also known as the feast of breaking the fast, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of dawn-to-sunset fasting.
Each region of the Kingdom has its own distinctive set of traditions, but what they all have in common is a combination of prayer, charity, hospitality, good food, fine clothing, decorations, and quality time with relatives.
Eid Al-Fitr is a joyous holiday celebrated during the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. It brings together families and communities for sumptuous feasts, the giving of gifts, and colorful festivities.
Saudis are especially excited for Eid Al-Fitr this year as it will be the first time since 2019 that they have been able to celebrate the holiday free of the social-distancing measures and travel bans necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 6, Saudi authorities announced the lifting of most COVID-19-linked restrictions, including the requirement for social distancing in public places such as the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
More than 3.5 million worshippers observed Eid prayers at the two mosques.
Eid Al-Fitr falls on a different date every year. In accordance with Islamic tradition, festivities cannot begin until the first sighting of the crescent moon has been observed, meaning that some parts of the world may celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on a slightly different date to others. This year it is expected to fall on May 2 or 3.
In Saudi Arabia, the days leading up to the holidays are always hectic, with families rushing to get their best clothes pressed and perfumed, their homes decorated with colorful lanterns, and plates of chocolates, dates, mamool, and sweets kept in preparation for guests.
It is a tradition to buy new clothes and shoes to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, so malls in many of the Kingdom’s largest cities are open 24 hours a day offering last-minute Ramadan deals. Beauty salons and barbershops are also jam-packed with patrons wanting to look their best.
For many, however, it is food that plays an integral role in Eid celebrations. Saudis often joke about the exhaustion that sets in after a full day traveling from one set of relatives to another, gorging on mabshoor grilled meats, mountains of sweets, and lashings of sugary coffee.
But first comes breakfast.
In the Kingdom’s western Hijazi region, the scent of burning incense wafts through the typical family home as relatives gather at a large table set with ta’teema, a mix of sweet and savory finger foods and traditional breakfast dishes.
Sameera Hammad, a Jeddah-based caterer who specializes in traditional Hijazi dishes, has been serving residents of the city for more than 20 years.
Her belief in preserving the authentic recipes that she learned from her mother has allowed a new generation to experience culinary traditions that fill their parents and grandparents with nostalgia.
“I learned everything from my mother. These recipes are more than 50 years old,” she told Arab News.
Although every family has its own tastes and traditions, several features of the ta’teema are common throughout the Hijazi region.
Hammad said: “Every household is different, but a Hijazi ta’teema is made of different types of bread like shuraik, tamees, suhaila, and futoot. There is an assortment of cheeses and fermented foods with pickles as condiments, shakshouka, fava beans, falafel, and sweet dishes such as masoob, labaniya, and jams to end the meal.
“One of the most important features of Eid is keeping tradition alive by having the whole family over for breakfast, taking days to prepare and assemble just like how our ancestors did. I still use clay pots to serve my ta’teema exactly the way my mother did. And that’s a tradition that will live on.”
Even though times are changing, many of the dishes, some of which originated in Egypt, Turkey, Iran, India, and Yemen, have made their way onto the Hijazi table, and have remained, keeping the authentic flavors alive year after year.
“The only difference now is that it is placed atop a table, unlike how it was before on the floor,” Hammad added.
In Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the women mark Eid Al-Fitr by flaunting their henna-dyed hands and their finest dresses, while the children excitedly anticipate gifts of money and candy.
After the men finish their round of greetings at neighboring homes, they make their way to the family matriarch’s house for a breakfast of mashed wheat and barley stew with fresh lamb cooked in a clay pot.
For families in the north, food is not the only tradition that brings households together at Eid. A folk dance known as Al-Deheyeh, a variant of the Ardah dance, is an integral part of local festivities.
As for the Kingdom’s southern regions, Eid is not just a social affair reserved for close family. In many neighborhoods, a collective meal is prepared and served on tables that stretch the length of the street, adorned with some of the region’s favorite dishes.
Ingredients such as ghee, honey, fish, flour, barley, dates, lamb, and locally grown vegetables are essential elements for their savory stews.
Among the local favorites are an okra stew; a sourdough bread made with dried onions and milk; salted dry striped mackerel native to the Red Sea, which is considered a delicacy; a lamb stew with potatoes; and mashed banana cooked with ghee, honey, and pieces of brown flatbread.
Nahlah Zamim, a native of Jazan, told Arab News: “Customs of the south are deeply rooted in family traditions. We’ve resisted the changing of times and kept our family values and traditions alive every year because we understand their importance.
“Though it might seem that food is the most important thing, that’s how it is in every tightly knit society. Breaking bread with friends, family, and neighbors keeps that community close and happy.”
Festivities in Jazan are often accompanied by traditional dances performed by local men. “A celebration of song and dance always precedes their breakfast,” Zamim said.
Meanwhile, local children race from house to house collecting Eid gifts of candy and money. “It’s their playground,” she added.
Until investments in tourism, heritage projects, and the arts began to shine a light on Saudi Arabia’s diverse cultures and traditions, not a lot was known about them beyond the borders of each region.
For many Saudis, the Eid holidays this year are an opportunity to highlight their unique local traditions, carefully preserved and handed down over generations.
Concerts, visual displays and plays set up by Kingdom’s entertainment authority
RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority launched its Eid Celebrations Program 2022 on Monday, the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, which will continue until May 7, featuring several concerts, light displays and theater shows.
Launched under the slogan “The Best Eid,” the celebrations this year kicked off at 9 p.m. on Monday with fireworks displays in 13 regions and cities across the Kingdom, including Madinah, Alkhobar, Najran, Abha, Baha, Tabuk, Arar, Sakaka, Hail and Buraidah.
In Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Asir there will be theatrical plays throughout the festive week starring marquee actors of the Arab world, as well as 14 concerts showcasing the most prominent stars of the region, including Amr Diab, Abadi Al-Johar, Tamer Hosny and Kathem Al-Saher.
The cities of Saudi Arabia will be decorated and designed to match the festive occasion, with colorful flags and banners and light displays on bridges as part of this Eid’s “visual identity.”
For families, child-friendly activities and games are on offer across the many locations of this year’s celebrations, including parades with cartoon characters, traditional folk songs and theater shows, as well as contests with gifts and candy prizes, starting at 7 p.m. until midnight.
For the full program of events for this Eid Al-Fitr, visit enjoy.sa.
An official spokesman from the GEA said this year the authority “seeks to increase the manifestations of joy and happiness associated with the celebration of this great occasion,” and as such the logo’s harmonious elements of cheerful colors and fireworks were inspired by the pleasure associated with celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.
The GEA, established in line with Saudi Vision 2030, provides activities for all segments of society across the country.
Khalid Al-Muawad is the CEO and co-founder of Midwam, an immersive experience design company and first of its kind in Saudi Arabia.
The firm uses state-of-the-art technologies to provide experiences for organizations and institutions in the culture, entertainment and real estate sectors, and has recently expanded into design consultancy.
Al-Muawad helped set up the company in 2012 after seeing a huge demand for creative cultural and entertainment spaces in which people could connect. In the push to achieve his goal he became the first Saudi to be trained in operating immersive technologies (holographic, AI, virtual and augmented) and has been a strong advocate for empowering young people on an innovative digital platform.
Prior to founding Midwam, Al-Muawad worked in the banking and investment sector. In 2012 he was a private equity sales officer at Fortune Nest Investment Firm in Santa Monica, California.
From September 2005 to July 2008 he worked as an investment sales and advisory officer at Banque Saudi Fransi.
Al-Muawad achieved a master’s degree in management and leadership from the University of LaVerne, Los Angeles in 2011, after completing a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management at the College of Business Administration, Jeddah in 2002.
In 2020, he gained a certificate from the INSEAD Executive Education for completing the “Innovation in the Age of Disruption” course, and in 2011 was awarded a certificate in project management from Stanford University in the US.
Riyadh conference to discuss ‘global competitiveness’ in education
Speakers will address educational policies ‘in light of the challenges facing education and how to deal with them to ensure the sustainability of the educational process
RIYADH: Preparations are underway in Riyadh for the launch of the International Education Conference and Exhibition 2022 on May 8, with experts and specialists from around the world taking part.
It will be one of the largest education forums to be held in the Middle East since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will focus on “urgent issues in education, presenting opportunities for developing education, and exchanging expertise and experiences that reflect the desire for global competitiveness,” said Ahmed Al-Nashwan, chairman of the conference’s scientific committee.
Among those taking part in the conference are: Nuno Crato, former Portuguese minister of education, Stefania Giannini, assistant director general for education at UNESCO, Andreas Schleicher, director for education and skills at the OECD, Fernando Reimers, professor of practice in international education at the Ford Foundation, Sir Steve Smith, special representative of the prime minister for education in the UK, and local and foreign researchers.
Nazim Al-Zahawi, secretary of state for education in Britain, Tarek Shawky, Egypt’s minister of education, Hussain Al-Hammadi, UAE minister of education, and Jaime Saavedra, global director of education practice at the World Bank, are also expected to participate.
The scientific committee reviewed urgent issues in the educational field, especially those emerging during the pandemic, such as e-learning issues, digital transformation, and innovation in education.
Al-Nashwan told Arab News that the committee discussed the development of educational curricula, modern trends in teaching and learning, best practices in quality education and alignment with sustainable development goals, financing, and investment and privatization in education.
Speakers will address educational policies “in light of the challenges facing education and how to deal with them to ensure the sustainability of the educational process, as well as the future vision of education, and to come up with a forward-looking vision for the education sector and provide solutions that contribute to raising the level of its outputs following international standards and indicators.”
Al-Safat Clock: How they used to tell the time in Riyadh
The area has remained a focal spot for nostalgia, telling passersby about the mud houses, the alleys that were home to good people, and the stories of the old Riyadh
RIYADH: “The time now indicates seven in the morning, Riyadh time.”
With this phrase, the residents of central Riyadh used to start their day by hearing a female voice emanating from Al-Safat Clock, located in Al-Dirah market square in the Al-Hukm Palace area.
These days this area, at the end of Al-Thumairi Street, is surrounded by new and imposing buildings. But the clock has remained a focal spot for nostalgia, telling passersby about the mud houses, the alleys that were home to good people, and the stories of the old Riyadh.
Al-Safat Clock, or the “Big Ben of Saudi Arabia” as some called it, was one of King Salman’s achievements in Riyadh while he was the governor of the region.
“It was a unique watch at the time, and there was no parallel in the Middle East except in Beirut,” said social history researcher Mansour Al-Assaf.
The clock began operating in 1966, and it was a topic of conversation among people, an important stop for their gatherings and meetings, and they relied on it to set their watches.
“The German-made Al-Safat Clock and its sound could be heard at a distance of 2 km through four loudspeakers, and it was tuned to conform to the forefront of daily life for Saudis at that time as it was alarming (sounding) every hour, from morning until sunset,” Al-Assaf said.
The supervisor was a Lebanese engineer, and his wife was the voice of the clock. Then, her voice was removed from the clock’s operations.
Al-Assaf said that despite the clock’s beauty, the timepiece caused a problem for some people because of the woman’s voice and the accompanying musical bell. These people objected to the sound of a woman’s voice because they said it was forbidden.
“The extremists raised their objection and a wide controversy took place which forced Prince Fahd Al-Faisal, the mayor of Riyadh at the time, to replace the woman’s voice with a man’s voice,” Al-Assaf explained.
Mansour Al-Shuwaier, a resident who lived during the golden age of the clock, reminisced about the timepiece.
“From my memories of the clock, we used to hear it at a distance of 1 or 2 kilometers, and it was considered a shift and a feature of the city of Riyadh. We called it Big Ben Al-Riyadh. It was even a symbol and a gathering point, as well as for describing the roads. For example, we said go to the north of the clock or west of the clock.”
Al-Shuwaier said that bringing such a clock to the heart of Riyadh was a big help for residents. The clock was a rarity because people at the time did not own watches because of their high cost.
The clock had value when it was placed in the center of the city, helping people to learn about prayer times and organize their day.