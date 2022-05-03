Biden restores celebration of Eid Al-Fitr at White House

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden celebrated Eid Al-Fitr on Monday, restoring celebrations of the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them.
Muslims around the world typically abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan. Its end often means gathering for prayers, visiting family and friends and holding festive meals.
Addressing hundreds of attendees in the East Room, Biden said he’d promised as a presidential candidate to bring back marking Eid Al-Fitr at the White House — but was forced to hold a virtual celebration last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
I was honored to attend the reception President Biden hosted today at the White House commemorating Eid Al-Fitr. This wonderful gathering was a reminder of the deep bonds of friendship between the United States and the Islamic world.
“Today, around the world, we’ve seen so many Muslims that have been targeted by violence. No one, no one should discriminate against or be oppressed, or be repressed, for their religious beliefs,” Biden said. “We have to acknowledge that an awful lot of work remains to be done, abroad and here at home. Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia.”
Presidents have held Eid Al-Fitr celebrations since the Clinton administration, until Donald Trump, who didn’t hold formal events. He instead released statements marking the holiday, including one in 2020 when Trump said of Muslims “we hope they find both comfort and strength in the healing powers of prayer and devotion.”
Biden said Monday that he’d recently nominated the first Muslim woman to the federal bench as part of a commitment to build an administration that values diversity and “looks like America.” He also jokingly compared fasting for Ramadan to his Catholic faith, which he said mandates that he make major sacrifices for Lent including having to “go 40 days” with “no sweets and no ice cream.”
Talib Shareef, Imam of Masjid Muhammad in Washington, known to some as “The Nation’s Mosque,” said of the White House gathering, “Being hosted here is an important statement for our nation and for the world.”
“A statement that Islam is a welcome part of our nation together with all the other faith traditions,” Shareef said. “And that the highest office in this land is committed to our nation’s foundational values and laws protecting religious freedom.”
Also addressing the event was first lady Jill Biden, who drew applause by saying that the holiday embodies above all “a joy born from love. Love for our families and for our communities, and for THIS community.”
US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Russia plans to annex much of eastern Ukraine later this month, a senior US official warned, and the Mariupol steel mill that is the city’s last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant. Michael Carpenter, US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Monday that the US believes the Kremlin also will recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Neither move would be recognized by the United States or its allies, he said. Russia is planning to hold sham referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that would “try to add a veneer of democratic or electoral legitimacy” and attach the entities to Russia, Carpenter said. He also said there were signs that Russia would engineer an independence vote in Kherson. Mayors and local legislators there have been abducted, Internet and cellphone service has been severed and a Russian school curriculum will soon be imposed, Carpenter said. Ukraine’s government says Russia has introduced its ruble as currency there. More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left Mariupol’s rubble-strewn Azovstal steelworks Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest. Mariupol Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told the BBC that the evacuees were making slow progress. Authorities gave no explanation for the delay. At least some of the civilians were apparently taken to a village controlled by Russia-backed separatists. The Russian military said some chose to stay in separatist areas, while dozens left for Ukrainian-held territory. In the past, Ukraine has accused Moscow’s troops of taking civilians against their will to Russia or Russian-controlled areas. The Kremlin has denied it. The Russian bombardment of the sprawling plant by air, tank and ship resumed after the partial evacuation, Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, which is helping to defend the mill, said on the Telegram messaging app. Orlov said high-level negotiations were underway among Ukraine, Russia and international organizations on evacuating more people. The steel-plant evacuation, if successful, would be rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war, which has caused particular suffering in Mariupol. Previous attempts to open safe corridors out of the southern port city and other places have broken down, with Ukrainian officials accusing Russian forces of shooting and shelling along agreed-on evacuation routes. Before the weekend evacuation, overseen by the United Nations and the Red Cross, about 1,000 civilians were believed to be in the plant along with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders who have refused Russian demands they surrender. As many as 100,000 people overall may still be in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000. Russian forces have pounded much of the city into rubble, trapping civilians with little food, water, heat or medicine. Some Mariupol residents left on their own, often in damaged private cars. As sunset approached, Mariupol resident Yaroslav Dmytryshyn rattled up to a reception center in Zaporizhzhia in a car with a back seat full of youngsters and two signs taped to the back window: “Children” and “Little ones.” “I can’t believe we survived,” he said, looking worn but in good spirits after two days on the road. “There is no Mariupol whatsoever,” he said. “Someone needs to rebuild it, and it will take millions of tons of gold.” He said they lived just across the railroad tracks from the steel plant. “Ruined,” he said. “The factory is gone completely.” Anastasiia Dembytska, who took advantage of the cease-fire to leave with her daughter, nephew and dog, said she could see the steelworks from her window, when she dared to look. “We could see the rockets flying” and clouds of smoke over the plant, she said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Greek state television that remaining civilians in the steel plant were afraid to board buses, fearing they would be taken to Russia. He said the UN assured him they could go to areas his government controls. Mariupol lies in the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, and is key to Russia’s campaign in the east. Its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops for fighting elsewhere. More than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday, according to state-owned news agency TASS. Defense Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said that number included 11,550 people, including 1,847 children, in the previous 24 hours, “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities.” Those civilians “were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from the dangerous regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics,” and other parts of Ukraine, according to the report. No details were provided. Zelensky said Monday that at least 220 Ukrainian children have been killed by the Russian army since the war began, and 1,570 educational institutions have been destroyed or damaged. Failing to seize Kyiv, the capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted his focus to the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014. Russia said it struck dozens of military targets in the region, including concentrations of troops and weapons and an ammunition depot near Chervone in the Zaporizhzhia region, west of the Donbas. Ukrainian and Western officials say Moscow’s troops are firing indiscriminately, killing many civilians while making only slow progress. The governor of the Odesa region along the Black Sea Coast, Maksym Marchenko, said on Telegram that a Russian missile strike Monday caused deaths and injuries. He gave no details. Zelensky said the attack destroyed a dormitory and killed a 14-year-old boy. Ukraine said Russia also struck a strategic road and rail bridge west of Odesa. The bridge was heavily damaged in previous Russian strikes, and its destruction would cut a supply route for weapons and other cargo from neighboring Romania. However a satellite image captured by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by The Associated Press showed the bridge still standing as of noon Monday. Another image, taken Monday, showed nearly 50 Russian military helicopters at Stary Oskol, a Russian base close to the Ukrainian border and some 175 kilometers (110 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The helicopters were stationed on the tarmac, runway and grass of the otherwise civilian airport, with military equipment nearby. In the war in Ukraine, Russia has been flying military attack helicopters low to the ground to try to avoid anti-aircraft missiles.
Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses
‘We have been verbally instructed to stop issuing licenses to women drivers ... but not directed to stop women from driving in the city’
HERAT, Afghanistan: Taliban officials in Afghanistan’s most progressive city have told driving instructors to stop issuing licenses to women, professionals from the sector said. While Afghanistan is a deeply conservative, patriarchal country, it is not uncommon for women to drive in larger cities — particularly Herat in the northwest, which has long been considered liberal by Afghan standards. “We have been verbally instructed to stop issuing licenses to women drivers ... but not directed to stop women from driving in the city,” said Jan Agha Achakzai, the head of Herat’s Traffic Management Institute that oversees driving schools. Adila Adeel, a 29-year-old woman driving instructor who owns a training institute said the Taliban want to ensure that the next generation will not have the same opportunities as their mothers. “We were told not to offer driving lessons and not to issue licenses,” she said. The insurgents-turned-rulers seized back control of the country in August last year, promising a softer rule than their last stint in power between 1996 and 2001, which was dominated by human rights abuses. But they have increasingly restricted the rights of Afghans, particularly girls and women who have been prevented from returning to secondary school and many government jobs. “I personally told a Taliban (guard) that it’s more comfortable for me to travel in my car than sit beside a taxi driver,” said Shaima Wafa as she drove to a local market to buy Eid Al-Fitr gifts for her family. “I need to be able to take my family to a doctor in my car without waiting for my brother or husband to come home,” she said. Naim Al-Haq Haqqani, who heads the provincial information and culture department, said no official order had been given. The Taliban have largely refrained from issuing national, written decrees, instead allowing local authorities to issue their own edicts, sometimes verbally. “It is not written on any car that it belongs only to men,” said Fereshteh Yaqoobi, a woman who has been driving for years. “In fact it is safer if a woman drives her own vehicle.” Zainab Mohseni, 26, has recently applied for a license because she says women feel safer in their own cars than in taxis driven by male drivers. To Mohseni, the latest decision is just a fresh sign that the new regime will stop at nothing to prevent Afghan women from enjoying the few rights they have left. “Slowly, slowly the Taliban want to increase the restrictions on women,” she said.
Taiwan cuts COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals even as cases rise
Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely
Taiwan has reported some 125,000 domestic cases since the beginning of the year
TAIPEI: Taiwan announced on Tuesday it was cutting to seven days from 10 mandatory quarantine for all arrivals, its latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as the number of domestic infections spikes. Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though it had already reduced the time spent in isolation from two weeks to 10 days in March. Taiwan has reported some 125,000 domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious omicron variant, but with more than 99 percent of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the “new Taiwan model.” Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center said the easing of the quarantine rule, which comes into effect next Monday, was made due to omicron’s short incubation period and to take into account “the maintenance of domestic pandemic prevention capacity, socio-economic activities and effective risk control.” All arrivals will still have to take PCR tests upon reaching Taiwan, and on the seventh day of quarantine will be released as long as they are negative from a rapid test, it said. The requirement for pre-departure negative PCR tests remains in place. Quarantine for close contacts of infected patients is now three days, as the government seeks to lessen the burden on officials keeping tabs on those in isolation while the number of domestic infections keeps going up. The government has not given a timetable for completely re-opening its borders, and restrictions remain in place for who can visit. Citizens and foreign residents are free to come and go but most other visitors need special permission.
Pope Francis says he wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine — paper
Pope Francis asked the Vatican’s top diplomat to send a message to Vladimir Putin
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply.
The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his full-throated backing, “cannot become Putin’s altar boy.”
Francis, who made an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy when the war started, told the newspaper that about three weeks into the conflict, he asked the Vatican’s top diplomat to send a message to Putin.
He said the message was “that I was willing to go to Moscow. Certainly, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow an opening. We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting.”
He added: “I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time. But how can you not stop so much brutality?”
Before the interview, Francis, 85, had not specifically mentioned Russia or Putin publicly since the start of the conflict on Feb. 24. But he has left little doubt which side he has criticized, using terms such as unjustified aggression and invasion and lamenting atrocities against civilians.
Philippine presidential candidates in final push to woo voters
Frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has a wide lead over his main rival, the incumbent vice president Leni Robredo
Updated 03 May 2022
MANILA: Philippine presidential candidates will hold final election rallies this week as the campaign enters its homestretch, in a contest that has shaped into a two-way race between frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his main rival Leni Robredo.
Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted leader who ruled the country for two decades, has a wide lead in polls over the incumbent vice president, Robredo, ahead of the May 9 ballot.
The frontrunner, who is due to hold on Tuesday the first of three big rallies this week, appears on the verge of completing a once-unthinkable rebranding of the Marcos family name 36 years after a “people power” uprising ended his father’s rule.
Political analysts say his path toward the presidency has been aided by a decades-long public relations effort to alter public perception of his family, even as critics accuse the Marcoses of attempting to rewrite history.
“I think they (the Marcos campaign) have ... the advantage of crafting an appealing narrative, which we know distorts the historical fact and yet has somehow appealed to many voters,” said retired political professor Temario Rivera.
Marcos has pushed a message of unity in his campaign, even as rivals sought to highlight the plundering of the country’s wealth during the harsh authoritarian rule of his late father.
A survey conducted by independent pollster Pulse Asia in mid-April showed 56 percent of 2,400 respondents said they would vote for Marcos if the election was held during that period, while 23 percent said they would back Robredo.
Former boxing champion, Manny Pacquiao, and Manila mayor, Francisco Domagoso, had 7 percent and 4 percent support, respectively. The last day of official campaigning is on Saturday.
Robredo last week challenged Marcos to a debate so voters can scrutinize their characters and visions, but the former senator declined saying he preferred to speak directly to the public.
The two have a bitter rivalry, with Robredo’s affiliation firmly with the movement that took to the streets to topple his father in 1986.
Despite Marcos’s commanding lead, Robredo has attracted tens of thousands of people to her recent campaign rallies, support which some analysts say may not have been fully captured in the latest survey.
“We are feeling confident going into the last week of the campaign,” said Robredo campaign spokesperson Barry Gutierrez.
Marcos, 64, has said he would not let his strong showing in polls distract him from work needed to ensure victory.
Robredo and Marcos will hold rallies in the central Philippines on Tuesday, with the frontrunner due in the province of Iloilo and his rival in Panay island and Bacolod city.