Muslims in Italy celebrate Eid Al-Fitr free of COVID-19 restrictions

Muslims pray on Foro Italico in the Sicilian capital Palermo. (Twitter Photo)
Updated 02 May 2022
  • Thousands of worshippers joined by Christian leaders, dignitaries to mark end of Ramadan
  • ‘Diversity and hospitality are the signature dishes of our city and we are proud of it,’ Palermo mayor says
ROME: Mayors and bishops joined thousands of Muslims across Italy on Monday to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the largest gatherings was in the Sicilian capital Palermo, where huge crowds from across the island gathered — free of COVID-19 restrictions — to pray on Foro Italico, a long promenade nestled between the sea and Mount Pellegrino.

Worshippers began arriving at dawn for common prayer and their rugs soon covered the large green space.

“We really hope that this Eid Al-Fitr will definitely mark a real rebirth for all of us after the years of pandemic,” Youssef El-Hayek, who comes from Lebanon, told Arab News at the end of the prayer.

Thanks to the improved situation “many in our community are already thinking of organizing pilgrimages to Makkah as soon as possible, something we have not done for too long a time,” he added.

The city’s mayor, Leoluca Orlando, took part in the prayer and thanked the Islamic community “for the support it offers every day to Palermo and to the well-being of all those who live here, no matter what culture or religion they belong to. Diversity and hospitality are the signature dishes of our city and we are proud of it.”

Speaking after the prayer, which was led by the Imam of the Piazza Gran Cancelliere Mosque Mustafa Boulaalam, Orlando added: “You are from Palermo just like me. And you make this city better with your contribution.”

Another large event took place in Rome, where huge crowds of Muslims were joined in the grounds of the Great Mosque by a delegate of the city’s mayor.

In Naples, the biggest event was in Piazza Garibaldi, the newly restored square in front of the main railway station in the capital of southern Italy.

In his speech in preparation to the prayer, Imam Massimo Cozzolino said: “We strongly claim our belonging to this beautiful land and in particular to this city of Naples, which has a long history of welcome and brotherhood.

“Here we really experience integration. I am so pleased that many Neapolitans came here to attend our prayer, to share this important moment for us.”

While rain put paid to any outdoor celebrations in Liguria — a seaside city close to Genoa in northern Italy — almost 600 people, including local parish priest don Ferruccio Bertolotto, attended the prayer at the Mosque of Imperia, one of the city’s largest.

In Turin, thousands of Muslims gathered at Parco Dora, a huge green area on the outskirts of the industrial city.

Catholic Archbishop Cesare Nosiglia and Mayor Stefano Lorusso joined the common prayer, which was dedicated to peace and those suffering the effects of war in places like Syria.

“I wish a good restart to all the Turinese of Muslim religion,” Lorusso told the crowd. “A new season opens in our city and we will all play a big role in that.”

Nosiglia urged Muslims and Christians “to do whatever is possible every day to eradicate every seed of hatred and violence and to cultivate the seed of universal brotherhood instead.”

Updated 19 min 26 sec ago

For tribesmen in southwestern Pakistan, no Eid celebrations without traditional headgear

For tribesmen in southwestern Pakistan, no Eid celebrations without traditional headgear
  • Every year before Eid men throng shops in Quetta’s Circular Road to buy new headdress
  • Basic caps cost just $3, ones featuring embroidery up to 30 times more
Updated 19 min 26 sec ago
SAADULLAH AKHTER



QUETTA: Colorful caps are a source of pride for Baloch and Pashtun tribesmen in southwest Pakistan and provide a significant income for shopkeepers ahead of Eid Al-Fitr.

No celebrations in the region are complete without traditional headgear, and every year before Eid men throng the shops in Circular Road, Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, to buy new headdress.

Some caps are woven with colorful threads, while others are fitted with tiny, round pieces of glass. They come in many shapes and sizes, with the major Baloch and Pashtun tribes — which make up the two main ethnic groups in Balochistan province — having their own styles.

Mehmood Shah, who traveled 45 kilometers from Mastung district to Quetta to buy a new cap for the religious holiday celebrations, said: “Our forefathers have been wearing cultural caps and turbans for many centuries now, especially during the Eid festival.

“Wearing the traditional headgear on the holy festival is essential dressing for Baloch and Pashtun tribesmen.”

Prices vary. An ordinary cap can be as cheap as $3, but one that features embroidery can cost 30 times more.

Naseer Ahmed, who has been selling traditional headgear for the last two decades, said that handmade Bugti and Yaqoobi caps were the most expensive and sought-after ones, not only in Pakistan but in other countries too.

“I have been sending these caps across Balochistan and Afghanistan because demand for caps and turbans rises before Eid Al-Fitr,” he added.

The difference between Baloch and Pashtun headgear can easily be spotted: Baloch caps feature colorful ornaments, while Pashtun ones are known for their simplicity, and woven with a single thread.

Zia ul Haq, a member of the Pashtun Kakar tribe, told Arab News that Eid was a time when attire was important for everyone in the province.

Although the cultures of Balochis and Pashtuns were different, their love for headgear was the same, he said.

“Without caps and turbans, we feel discomfort,” he added. “Every single Baloch and Pashtun, whether child, young, or old, they all wear their cultural dress during the three days of Eid.”

Updated 49 min ago

Rohingya refugee children celebrate ‘lifeless’ Eid on remote Bangladesh island

Rohingya refugee children celebrate ‘lifeless’ Eid on remote Bangladesh island
  • Nearly 30,000 refugees have been relocated to Bhasan Char since end of 2020
  • Refugee children say they miss friends, family, Eid festivities
Updated 49 min ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya refugee children relocated with their families to a remote Bangladeshi island said on Monday they missed Eid Al-Fitr celebrations with friends and relatives.

Nearly 30,000 refugees have been moved to Bhasan Char — an island settlement in the Bay of Bengal several hours’ sail away from the mainland — since the end of 2020 with promises of a better life and livelihoods.

The facility, expected to eventually house 100,000 people, is part of Bangladesh’s effort to ease pressure on congested camps at Cox’s Bazar, where more than 1 million Rohingya refugees who fled violence and persecution in Myanmar are living.

The second Eid Al-Fitr on Bhasan Char has not eased the feeling of isolation for its residents, with children reminiscing about the festivities they had experienced at Cox’s Bazar. 

Rohingya children play at a refugee camp in Bhasan Char island, Bangladesh. (AN Photo)

“My Eid celebrations are almost lifeless,” Mohammed Noman Yusuf, 16, told Arab News.

“Most of my friends are still living in Cox’s Bazar camps, and I am missing them a lot. It’s not possible to meet them in person so I resorted to phone calls.”

To mark Eid Al-Fitr, authorities have provided families with food packages and new clothes, but an estimated 7,000 children at Bhasan Char still long for more than what the island life has to offer.

“Where should I go wearing this new cloth?” Yusuf said. “It’s an island and definitely a confined place. There is little room to roam around here and there with friends, which is part of my Eid celebrations.”

Mohammed Ayub, 12, is among those missing his life at Cox’s Bazar, where he recalled far more things to do to mark the end of the Ramadan holy month. 

Rohingya children play at a refugee camp in Bhasan Char island, Bangladesh. (AN Photo)

“My Eid celebrations at Cox’s Bazar were much more colorful. Most of my friends and relatives are living there. I used to enjoy the merry-go-round rides during the Eid fair held at Cox’s Bazar,” Ayub told Arab News.

“But here we don’t get such things on the occasion of Eid.”

The boy’s spirits were significantly lifted when his father gifted him a pair of trousers to mark the religious holiday this year, but Ayub still dreams of the feast that had accompanied Eid celebrations.

“Having rich food like beef and chicken during Eid boosts our celebrations, but without them there’s nothing special in our kitchen on this Eid,” he said.

Nasima Akter, 12, told Arab News that she used to visit the beach at Cox’s Bazar to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, but noted that this year was better because they had more neighbors. However, she missed her relatives who remained at the mainland refugee camps.

“Many of our relatives are still living at Kutupalong, Cox’s Bazar. I can’t see them on Eid days. It’s very sad for me,” Akter added.

Moazzam Hossain, Bangladesh’s additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, told Arab News that authorities were making arrangements to add to the festivities for the children.

“With limited resources, we are trying our best to make Eid celebrations more colorful and joyful for the Rohingyas at the island,” Hossain said.

Armenia opposition vows to unseat PM over Karabakh

Armenia opposition vows to unseat PM over Karabakh
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

Armenia opposition vows to unseat PM over Karabakh

Armenia opposition vows to unseat PM over Karabakh
  • The opposition accuse PM Pashinyan of plans to give away the mountainous region after he said that the ‘international community calls on Armenia to scale down demands on Karabakh’
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a territorial dispute since the 1990s over Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

YEREVAN: Opposition parties in Armenia vowed Monday to stage mass protests and unseat Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accusing him of plotting to give away a disputed region to arch-foe Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a territorial dispute since the 1990s over Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The mountainous enclave was at the center of a six-week war in 2020 that claimed more than 6,500 lives before it ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement.
Opposition parties now accuse Pashinyan of plans to give away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan after he told lawmakers last month that the “international community calls on Armenia to scale down demands on Karabakh.”
“We are launching a popular protest movement to force Pashinyan to resign,” parliament vice speaker and opposition leader Ishkhan Saghatelyan told AFP on Monday.
“He is a traitor, he has lied to the people,” he said, accusing the 46-year-old leader of wanting to hand over the contested region to Azerbaijan. “He has no popular mandate to do so.”
Saghatelyan said an opposition rally would be held in the capital Yerevan on Monday evening, saying “protests will not stop until Pashinyan goes.”
Public transport was disrupted in Yerevan on Monday morning as small groups of protesters attempted to block traffic in the city center.
Police intervened, briefly detaining dozens of protesters.
The Union of Journalists, a media advocacy group, criticized police tactics as heavy-handed, saying there were several instances of officers punching journalists who covered opposition protests.
On Sunday, several thousand protesters rallied in central Yerevan to demand Pashinyan’s resignation.
Under the Moscow-brokered deal, Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the truce.
The pact was seen in Armenia as a national humiliation and sparked weeks of anti-government protests, leading Pashinyan to call snap parliamentary polls which his party, Civil Contract, won last September.
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflicts claimed around 30,000 lives.

Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall

Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall
Updated 02 May 2022
AP

Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall

Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall
  • Authorities have begun a limited easing of a citywide lockdown that has disrupted the lives of millions of residents
Updated 02 May 2022
AP

BEIJING: The COVID-19 outbreak that has shut down most of Shanghai appears to be waning, with the number of new cases falling below 10,000 a day over the weekend.
Authorities have begun a limited easing of a citywide lockdown that has disrupted the lives of millions of residents and dealt at least a temporary blow to China’s economy. Many have been confined to their apartments for three weeks or more. They reported difficulty ordering food deliveries in the early days of the lockdown and higher prices for what they could get.
China’s largest city recorded about 7,000 cases a day on Saturday and Sunday, down from a peak of 27,605 nearly three weeks ago on April 13. Shanghai reported 32 deaths, raising the death toll to 454. Most of the victims have been elderly and many were unvaccinated.
Even as many other countries relax pandemic restrictions, the Chinese government has stuck to a “zero-COVID” approach that restricts travel, mass tests entire cities and sets up sprawling temporary facilities to try to isolate every infected person. Lockdowns start with buildings and neighborhoods but become citywide if the virus is spreading widely.
Many outside experts say it’s time for China to change course. Lockdowns helped buy critical time at the start of the pandemic but zero-COVID no longer makes sense from a public health perspective and imposes socioeconomic costs, said Richard Reithinger, the vice president for global health at RTI International in Washington, D.C.
“Continuing to enforce a zero-COVID-19 policy now, including a lockdown approach and restricting travel, is almost like pretending we have learned nothing over the past two years, now that effective treatment options and various vaccines are available,” he said.
But Chinese officials worry that a major outbreak could overwhelm the health care system and lead to more deaths, particularly among the unvaccinated elderly.
Authorities in Beijing have closed schools, carried out mass testing of more than 20 million people and imposed targeted lockdowns of buildings and neighborhoods to try to prevent what is still a small outbreak from reaching Shanghai proportions and necessitating a citywide lockdown.
The Chinese capital reported 50 new cases, bringing the total to 400 in the 11-day-old outbreak. Restaurants and gyms have been ordered shut for the May Day national holiday that runs through Wednesday. Major tourist sites in the city, including the Forbidden City and the Beijing Zoo, will close their indoor exhibition halls starting Tuesday.
Shanghai has recorded about 400,000 cases in China’s largest outbreak since the start of the pandemic.
Reithinger said a zero-COVID policy is a blanket strategy rather than one driven by epidemiological data. Rather than citywide lockdowns, China should focus on areas where there are clusters of cases, enforce social distancing and other prevention measures and redouble its vaccination efforts, particularly among the elderly, he said.

Afghan judge ‘backstabbed’ as UK rules him ineligible for relocation

Afghan judge ‘backstabbed’ as UK rules him ineligible for relocation
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

Afghan judge ‘backstabbed’ as UK rules him ineligible for relocation

Afghan judge ‘backstabbed’ as UK rules him ineligible for relocation
  • Unnamed jurist faces threats from Taliban despite High Court in London ruling in his favor
  • In another case, British defense ministry asked Afghan interpreter not to make public his family had been in hiding for 8 months
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A judge in Afghanistan has said he feels “backstabbed” by the UK for not evacuating him from the country, as he faces the possibility of being killed if his application for a visa is unsuccessful.

The judge, whose identity is being kept secret, is currently in hiding in Afghanistan, having prosecuted members of the Taliban, Daesh, the Haqqani network and Al-Qaeda in the country before it was taken over by the Taliban in August last year.

The High Court in London ruled he should be granted asylum in the UK in April, but the government said he had not been an official employee of the British state because the court he worked for was an Afghan institution, and that he does not meet the criteria to be relocated to the UK along with members of his family, who are also in hiding in separate locations.

To further his application, he would need to leave Afghanistan and reach a UK visa-processing center in Pakistan for biometric data submission, but would face deportation back to his country if the request was then rejected.

The High Court ruling on the matter said that were this to happen, it would place the judge and his family “at real and immediate risk of death.”

The judge told the Guardian: “I am shocked by the government’s decision to refuse to relocate me to the UK. I was once considered an important ally, given security due to the imminent threat I faced and awarded certificates of appreciation for making material contribution to the UK and allies’ counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan.

“I do not regret serving justice upon those who killed innocent people including UK government personnel, but I am heartbroken, abandoned and feel backstabbed by the government for refusing to relocate me in the UK,” he said via an intermediary. “I plead with them to save my life and the lives of my family.”

Lord Carlile and Lord Anderson, former independent reviewers of terrorism legislation in the UK, wrote to the Home Office on April 15, asking it to reconsider the decision.

“The courageous acceptance by judges of the responsibility for incorruptible trial of terrorists … made an important contribution to the lives of Afghans and to international counter-terrorism efforts,” they said in their letter.

In a separate case, the UK Ministry of Defence urged a relocated Afghan interpreter, who worked for British forces, not to make public that it had failed to bring his parents and brothers from Afghanistan to the UK after eight months in hiding.

A ministry letter sent on April 26 admitted to the interpreter, who was badly injured whilst serving in his home country, that officials had not yet been able to confirm the eligibility of his family for the Afghan resettlement program.

A ministry spokesperson told the Guardian: “We recognise the challenging circumstances faced by Afghans applying to resettle in the UK through the Afghan relocation and assistance policy scheme and are processing applications as quickly as possible.

“To date we have relocated over 9,000 applicants and their dependents to the UK. The scheme remains open and is not time limited, and we are determined to continue with this work.”

