You are here

  • Home
  • US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
Securities and Exchange Commission - sign at building headquarters. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bv3vb

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
  • The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit”
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in the hot digital space.

The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit” and will have a total of 50 employees.

“By nearly doubling the size of this key unit, the SEC will be better equipped to police wrongdoing in the crypto markets while continuing to identify disclosure and controls issues with respect to cybersecurity,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing fraud that uses crypto asset offerings, crypto asset exchanges, crypto asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance platforms, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins.

Much of crypto trading is based in offshore jurisdictions and operates in a regulatory gray area, with no centralized system of oversight.

Trading can bypass the traditional gatekeepers of finance, such as banks and exchanges.

The expanded SEC oversight comes after Gensler in April said the agency was weighing how it could extend investor protections afforded to users of exchanges and alternative trading platforms. Crypto trading platforms could also be covered, he said. 

Topics: economy SEC cryptocurrency bitcoin ether US

Related

Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders
Business & Economy
Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders
Swiss National Bank opposed to holding Bitcoin as a reserve currency: Reuters
Business & Economy
Swiss National Bank opposed to holding Bitcoin as a reserve currency: Reuters

China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2

China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2

China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: Alibaba shares fell as much as 9 percent on Tuesday, after a state media report that Chinese authorities had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, but recouped losses after the report was revised, to make clear it was not the company’s founder.

State broadcaster CCTV first reported that authorities in the city of Hangzhou, Alibaba’s headquarters, had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, whose name consisted of two Chinese characters, suspected of using the Internet to engage in activities endangering national security.

The broadcaster later revised the article, to make clear that the individual in question had a three-character name, indicating that it was not billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

A spokesperson for Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the media report.

Alibaba stock dropped as much as 9.4 percent in early trading in Hong Kong, in a firmer broader market. It later pared most of its losses, and was trading down 1.1 percent by 0310 GMT.

Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2

German chemicals maker Covestro expects COVID-19 lockdowns in China to significantly affect business in the second quarter, its finance chief said on Tuesday, while its 2022 energy costs could also exceed earlier estimates.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer told Reuters the lockdown in Shanghai, which led the company to cut its full-year earnings outlook on Monday, would have bigger and longer effects on the group than originally thought.

Toepfer said Covestro's energy costs could more than double this year to between 1.7 billion and 2.0 billion euros ($1.8-$2.1 billion), against its previous 1.5 billion euro estimate. The group's energy costs already increased by 67 percent in 2021.

“The logistics problems and the problems of the other suppliers have worsened so much that ultimately sales drop quite sharply,” Toepfer added on the second-quarter performance.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China in-focus Alibaba Covestro

Related

China In-Focus — Meat trade falls; Toyota reopens plant
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Meat trade falls; Toyota reopens plant
China In-Focus — Beiersdorf cuts forecast; Alibaba’s Lazada eyes European expansion
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Beiersdorf cuts forecast; Alibaba’s Lazada eyes European expansion

NRG matters — US to spend $3bn for EV battery manufacturing; Gas flow resumes in Yamal-Europe pipeline

NRG matters — US to spend $3bn for EV battery manufacturing; Gas flow resumes in Yamal-Europe pipeline
Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

NRG matters — US to spend $3bn for EV battery manufacturing; Gas flow resumes in Yamal-Europe pipeline

NRG matters — US to spend $3bn for EV battery manufacturing; Gas flow resumes in Yamal-Europe pipeline
Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Biden administration will allocate more than $3 billion in infrastructure funding to finance electric vehicle battery manufacturing, US officials said on Monday.

The funds will be allocated by the Department of Energy from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last year. Among the initiatives will be the processing of minerals for use in large-capacity batteries and recycling those batteries, the agency said in a statement.

Biden wants half of the vehicles sold in the US to be electric by 2030, a goal he hopes will boost unionized manufacturing jobs in key election battleground states, thwart Chinese competition in a fast-growing market, and reduce climate-changing carbon emissions.

The administration is also positioning the measures as a step to secure energy independence and cut long-term inflation pressures exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As we face this Putin price hike on oil and gas, it’s also important to note that electric vehicles will be cheaper over the long-haul for American families,” Mitch Landrieu, the White House infrastructure coordinator, told reporters in a briefing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Enough nickel, lithium for 14 million EVs in 2023 - European climate group

Data shows there is enough nickel and lithium to produce up to 14 million electric vehicles globally in 2023, so Europe should secure more raw materials to shift away from oil faster, campaign group Transport and Environment said on Tuesday.

In a study based on Bloomberg NEF data on global maximum volumes of EV battery-grade nickel and lithium, T&E said that in 2025 there would be enough to make 21 million EVs globally.

Excluding Russian nickel, T&E said there should be sufficient raw materials for 19 million EVs in 2025.

Global EV sales more than doubled to 4.2 million vehicles in 2021 from just over 2 million in 2020.

Automotive consultancy LMC has forecast global EV sales will hit 9 million in 2023 and 14.2 million in 2025.

Prices of EV battery materials have soared over the last year, with battery-grade nickel breaking fresh records after the invasion of Ukraine as Russia is a major nickel producer.

T&E said competition for lithium and nickel was fierce and noted both China and the United States had been working to ensure access to those raw materials.

Europe needs to follow suit and establish an agency to ensure the supply of “sustainably sourced critical metals.”

“While China and the US are flexing their policy muscle to secure supplies of critical metals, European leaders are scouring the globe for more oil,” said T&E senior director Julia Poliscanova. 

She added, “Now is the time to focus on sourcing the sustainable raw materials the continent needs for our energy independence and a green future.”

Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume

Meanwhile,  Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday morning, after falling to zero overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. 

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which traverses Belarus, Poland and Germany, has mostly worked in a reverse mode since last December, sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland.

On Monday, physical flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border had dropped to zero after gas flows resumed westward from Poland to Germany at 82,233 kWh/h for a brief period. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy electric cars electric vehicles electric battery

Related

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Business & Economy
Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Saudi Arabia agrees to buy up to 100,000 Electric Vehicles from Lucid
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia agrees to buy up to 100,000 Electric Vehicles from Lucid

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount
  • The federal government has asked state government-owned utilities to import over 22 million tons of coal and private power plants to import 15.94 million tons
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

India has asked state and private sector utilities to ensure delivery of 19 million tons of coal from overseas by end-June, according to a power ministry letter, reflecting an urgency to secure supplies in a pricey market amid increasing blackouts.

The move, which marks the first time the world’s second largest coal importer is issuing timelines for imports, can put pressure on the global prices of coal as the utilities rush to avoid a repeat of the electricity crisis in April.

If the timelines are adhered to, the imports by the states and private utilities over the next five months for blending with domestic coal will surpass annual imports by the entities in at least six years.

An unrelenting heatwave pushed electricity demand to a record high in April, leading to the worst power crisis in over six years and forcing India to go back on a policy to cut down coal imports.

The federal government has asked state government-owned utilities to import over 22 million tons of coal and private power plants to import 15.94 million tons, the power ministry said in a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The power ministry asked all utilities to ensure delivery of 50 percent of the allocated quantity by June 30, another 40 percent by end-August and the remaining 10 percent by the end of October, according to the letter to top officials at state energy departments and heads of private power plants.

State government-run utilities have not imported for blending more than 7.1 million tons and private companies not more than 13.1 million tons since at least the year ending March 2017.

Data predating year ended March 2017 is not available.

The federal power ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Utilities are not obligated to honor the federal government directives, but two government officials who attended meetings related to rising power demand said that states were warned of blackouts if the suggested quantities were not imported.

States and private companies “must import” coal and “ensure continuous power supply in the respective states,” the letter read.

“To ensure minimum required coal stocks in power plants before onset of monsoon, it is necessary that placement of awards for importing coal for blending purpose is completed by 31.5.2022,” the ministry said in the letter dated April 28.

Private companies including Adani Power, Tata Power, Reliance Power, Jindal Steel and Power, Torrent Power and Sembcorp have been given import targets, the letter showed.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“All the State generation companies and independent power plants must submit weekly management information system report by every Friday to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the Ministry of Power about port wise indents placed, arrival and delivery of imported coal plant wise,” the letter read.

Topics: economy coal energy Energy crisis India Oil gas electricity

Related

EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms
Business & Economy
EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms
World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank
Business & Economy
World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation
Updated 03 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation
Updated 03 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: The initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation, India’s biggest insurer, has got off to a strong start, with 59.3 million shares that were set aside for anchor investors being subscribed at 949 rupees apiece, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Indian government has said it expects to raise up to $2.74 billion, just a third of its original target, from selling a 3.5 percent stake in LIC in the country’s biggest initial public offering.

Anchor investors are high-profile institutional investors that are allotted shares before the subscription opens for retail and other investors, and have to commit to holding their shares for a certain period after listing.

LIC’s offering is set to open for other investors on May 4 and will close on May 9. The indicative price range has been set at 902 to 949 rupees per share, with 56 billion rupees ($732 million) of shares set aside for anchor investors.

Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and the Government of Singapore are among the subscribers to the anchor book, the filing showed.

Grocery startup Zepto raises new funds at $900 million valuation

Indian grocery startup Zepto said on Tuesday it has raised $200 million in fresh funding that values the company at around $900 million, signalling growing investor interest in a sector where companies are luring customers with quick 10-minute deliveries.

Zepto was started last year by two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts. Its latest funding round was led by an existing investor Y Combinator, a prominent Silicon Valley fund.

It also saw participation from a new investor, US-based health care giant Kaiser Permanente, and all of Zepto’s key existing investors including Nexus Venture Partners, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zepto competes with SoftBank-backed Blinkit in India, both of which promise 10-minute deliveries for groceries. Other rivals including Dunzo, backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, and SoftBank-backed Swiggy are all betting on fast deliveries in the so-called quick commerce sector.

Aadit Palicha, Zepto’s co-founder and CEO, told Reuters the company was offering services in 11 cities and plans to use the new funds to expand to as many as 24 new cities within the next quarter.

“The scale that took food delivery companies years to achieve has taken us months with groceries. That’s the benchmark most people use and the market size for groceries is far bigger,” Palicha said in an intereview.

Heatwave pushes April power demand to record high

India’s electricity demand touched a record high in April as its northern states reeled under the hottest pre-summer months in decades, with a surge in the use of air conditioning triggering the worst power crisis in more than six years.

Power demand grew 13.2 percent to 135.4 billion kilowatt-hours, as the electricity requirement in the north grew between 16 percent and 75 percent, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

Electricity use is expected to grow as India’s weather office has forecast above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the west-central, northwest, north and northeast.

India and neighboring Pakistan have been suffering from extreme heat this year and more than a billion people are at risk from the heat, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

The unprecedented electricity use resulted in widespread power cuts in April, as utilities scrambled to manage demand as coal supplies dwindled. Power supply fell short of demand by 2.41 billion units, or 1.8 percent, the worst since October 2015.

Demand for power in Delhi rose 42 percent in April, with northern states such as Punjab and Rajasthan seeing electricity demand grow 36 percent and 28 percent respectively, government data showed.

Soaring temperatures lead to a 74.7 percent rise in electricity use by Sikkim, a small hilly state in the northeast famous for its scenic mountains.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, two other mountainous states thronged by tourists seeking a retreat from the heat of the plains, saw power demand surge by more than a sixth because of the higher temperatures.

Other northern states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand in the east saw demand for electricity rise more than 25 percent, the data showed.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India In-Focus Life Insurance Corporation Zepto

Related

India In-Focus — $725m of Xiaomi funds seized; factory activity quickens amid high inflation
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — $725m of Xiaomi funds seized; factory activity quickens amid high inflation
India In-Focus — Antitrust raids Amazon sellers; Heatwave disrupts industrial activity
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Antitrust raids Amazon sellers; Heatwave disrupts industrial activity

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Slovakia will seek an exemption from any oil embargo of Russian oil agreed by the European Union in its next set of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia's Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.


"If it comes to an approved embargo of Russian oil as part of a further package of sanctions against Russia, then Slovakia will request an exemption," the ministry said in a reply to Reuters questions.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia Oil gas

Related

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Business & Economy
Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Europe strains for clarity as Russia stands by roubles-for-gas demand: Reuters
Business & Economy
Europe strains for clarity as Russia stands by roubles-for-gas demand: Reuters

Latest updates

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2
China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2
Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali optimistic for season ahead after double triumph at International GT Open
Saudi racing driver Reema Juffali optimistic for season ahead after double triumph at International GT Open
Al-Shabab attacks AU base in Somalia, casualties reported
Al-Shabab attacks AU base in Somalia, casualties reported
Gigi Hadid shut down the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in Versace
Gigi Hadid shut down the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in Versace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.