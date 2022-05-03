You are here

  • Home
  • Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters

Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters

Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters
Pfizer’s shares were down about 1.2 percent in premarket trading (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bq34q

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters

Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Pfizer Inc. maintained sales forecasts for its COVID products on Tuesday after a series of hikes to the sales outlook for its COVID-19 vaccine last year, in a sign that dizzying growth has slowed, according to Reuters.

Several countries across the globe have eased pandemic-linked restrictions and relaxed rules related to masking and quarantines, even as cases rise in some regions.

Diminished concern over COVID among both patients and governments could generate uncertainty over Pfizer’s ability to exceed sales forecasts for its vaccine and pill, Citi analyst Andrew Baum said in a research note.

The company said it expects $22 billion in sales of its COVID pill Paxlovid this year, compared with analysts’ average expectation of $26.1 billion.

Pfizer had previously said its forecast for $22 billion in Paxlovid sales only represents a fraction of the 120 million courses the company is able to manufacture this year.

The company’s reluctance to lift that forecast could suggest a dearth of new sales contracts for the pill during the first quarter.

In prepared remarks for the company’s conference call with investors, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company had seen a significant pickup in the drug’s use in the United States recently, and that some countries experiencing recent outbreaks had asked for more treatment courses.

“We expect the recent trends to expand access, as well as inquiries received from governments as the virus mutates and causes spikes in infections around the world, to result in increased orders in the coming months,” Bourla said.

The drugmaker also reiterated its forecast of $32 billion in sales from the vaccine it developed with BioNTec. It had raised the forecast for the vaccine’s sales every quarter in 2021.

Pfizer expects to submit data supporting authorization of a three-dose regimen of the vaccine for children under the age of 5 to US regulators by early June. The US Food and Drug Administration has already scheduled meetings later in June to consider authorization in that age group.

The company is also working on a potential update of its vaccine to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which it hopes will help provide broad coverage in the fall.

Pfizer earned $1.67 per share excluding items in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv, beating estimates for $1.47 per share.

Sales of the COVID-19 vaccine were higher than analysts had forecast in the quarter as they had been booked earlier, according to SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar. Foroohar said that the front loading of sales was “a clear signal of slowing in the vaccine end market.”

Pfizer’s shares were down about 1.2 percent in premarket trading.

Topics: Pfizer COVID-19

Related

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters
Business & Economy
Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters

US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine: AFP

US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine: AFP
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine: AFP

US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine: AFP
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday amid elevated volatility as markets awaited a key Federal Reserve decision and monitored ongoing developments in Ukraine, according to AFP.

After a topsy-turvy session Monday in which stocks ended the session modestly higher, equities were zig-zagging again early Tuesday.

“The markets remain edgy, as the Fed is expected to be aggressive in this monetary policy tightening cycle,” Charles Schwab investment bank said in a note.

“Moreover, sentiment continues to be hampered by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the recent jump in interest rates, the continued rally in the US dollar, and the economic impact of the covid lockdowns in China.”

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent to 33,013.97.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,159.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 12,542.79.

Analysts broadly expect the Fed on Wednesday to increase the benchmark lending rate by a half point in a bid to counter inflation.

Worries about the Fed’s moves have pressured stocks for months, prompting debate on the extent that the monetary policy shift has been baked into the market already.

Investors are also watching developments in Russia.

Michael Carpenter, US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Russia plans to “annex” two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the government in Kyiv.

— AFP

Topics: US Stocks Wall Street US Federal Reserve

Related

Update Oil Update — Crude slips as China lockdown weighs on fuel demand; Devon Energy posts higher quarterly profit
Business & Economy
Oil Update — Crude slips as China lockdown weighs on fuel demand; Devon Energy posts higher quarterly profit
Commodities Update — Gold prices drop; Grains up; London copper, aluminum at 3-month low
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold prices drop; Grains up; London copper, aluminum at 3-month low

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association
Updated 31 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association
Updated 31 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference on Tuesday that he has been in touch with the leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile to create a lithium association.

Mexico's Congress last month passed a bill to nationalize lithium, tightening control of strategic mineral resources, as Lopez Obrador vowed to review all contracts to exploit the metal.

Topics: economy LITHIUM electric vehicles electric battery Metals

Related

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia
Business & Economy
India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia
Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters

Dubai’s VARA becomes world’s first state regulator in metaverse

Dubai’s VARA becomes world’s first state regulator in metaverse
Updated 22 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s VARA becomes world’s first state regulator in metaverse

Dubai’s VARA becomes world’s first state regulator in metaverse
Updated 22 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, also known as VARA, has announced its entry into the metaverse, by establishing its metaverse headquarters, making it the first regulator to have a presence in the emerging digital space.

According to a statement, the MetaHQ, as it will be known, will serve as the primary channel to engage global virtual asset service providers, industry thought leaders and international regulatory authorities.

The authority will use a platform called The Sandbox, which allows users to create, sell, and purchase digital assets.

Read More: DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities

“Today, VARA joins the metaverse to become Dubai’s — and the metaverse's — first government authority, ushering in a new era in which Dubai government utilizes modern innovations to extend its services and regulatory power to audiences in an open technological expanse, without constraints or borders,” said Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He added: “VARA has been established as a mission-focused regulator, to nurture and safely scale a rapidly decentralising business landscape founded on four cornerstone principles — secure cross-border interoperability, informed investor adoption, market protection prioritization and responsible industry participation.” 

Topics: economy Dubai UAE Metaverse

Related

UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection
Business & Economy
UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection
DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities
Business & Economy
DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Greece and Bulgaria said on Tuesday a new liquefied natural gas facility to be built off the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis would help create a new gas route for Europe and cut reliance on Russian gas at a crucial moment.

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia.

Moscow has warned it will respond in kind and last week its gas exporter Gazprom cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in roubles, with gas prices soaring on fears more states could be hit.

“Our countries all together are ready to assume a new crucial role in Europe’s new energy map,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at an event to mark the start of implementing the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Alexandroupolis.

“Recent blackmails by Moscow over natural gas make this cooperation not only necessary but urgent.”

European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia attended the ceremony.

Greece has been supplying Bulgaria with gas since it was cut off by Russia.

“The economic blackmail of the Kremlin against my country and the European Union will not succeed, because we will oppose it and today’s event is a proof of that,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said.

The new FSRU, which will be anchored about 18 kilometers (11 miles) off Alexandroupolis port and carry gas to the shore via a 28 kilometer long pipeline, is expected to start operations at the end of 2023.

It will be able to regasify 5.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG annually and store 153,500 cubic meters.

Greece has one LNG terminal off Athens.

With the new Alexandroupolis terminal and other projects in the pipeline, it could triple its regasification capacity by the end of 2023, Mitsotakis said.

The Alexandroupolis terminal will be built by Gastrade, owned by Greece’s Copelouzos family, at a cost of 360 million euros ($378 million).

Greek gas utility DEPA, Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz and Greek gas operator DESFA are also participating in the project, which will complement a new gas link between the Greek town of Komotini and Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora, the so-called Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB), expected to become operational later this year.

Topics: economy energy Oil Russia gas LNG terminal LNG Greece Bulgaria EU

Related

ADNOC L&S shipping fleet to add two new LNG tankers
Business & Economy
ADNOC L&S shipping fleet to add two new LNG tankers
Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Business & Economy
Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones
  • While Dish has not launched a commercial network yet, it has committed to regulators to cover 20 percent of the US population by June, and at least 70 percent of the population by mid-2023
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Samsung has signed a multi-year deal to sell equipment to Dish for its upcoming 5G network in the United States, one of the largest radio deals for the South Korean company since its major Verizon contract in 2020.

Samsung set itself up as a challenger to top telecoms equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson in the United States by winning a $6.6 billion deal with Verizon , and the contract with Dish further cements its position.

“This is a greater than a billion dollar agreement for Samsung Networks,” Alok Shah, vice president at Samsung, told Reuters. “We will be delivering our first products to Dish later this year.”

Dish already has Taiwan’s Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) and Japan’s Fujitsu as suppliers for 5G radios.

Dish is building a 5G network using latest technologies that promises to lower costs and bring in new services, and has tied up with companies ranging from Amazon and Intel to smaller ones such as Altiostar and Mavenir.

While Dish has not launched a commercial network yet, it has committed to regulators to cover 20 percent of the US population by June, and at least 70 percent of the population by mid-2023.

“We have an objective to achieve 20 percent of population coverage by June and we are well on track to achieve that,” Dish Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Bye said in an interview.

“We have beta users on our network for some time, testing our network ... we just have not declared commercial launch and you will see that in the coming weeks,” he said.

Dish, which has been setting up network infrastructure in dozens of cities, has also faced supply chain issues that have hurt companies globally, including in the telecom industry.

Bye said supply chains had been tough for 12-18 months and the challenges were not going to go away in the next couple of months. But Dish has all the components to reach its June coverage target.

Dish is also testing its 5G network using Samsung Galaxy S22 phones and plans to continue using the phones throughout the network deployment process.

“We are working with other device vendors and you can look at the Boost website and you will see clearly we have relationships with a lot of device vendors,” Bye said.

Boost Mobile, a prepaid wireless phone brand owned by Dish, lists phones from Samsung, Motorola and Apple on its website https://www.boostmobile.com/phones.

Topics: economy Samsung 5G 5G technology Apple Nokia telecoms

Related

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G transmitters trial on Red Sea project site
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G transmitters trial on Red Sea project site
Samsung reports 53 percent jump in profit despite supply chain woes
Business & Economy
Samsung reports 53 percent jump in profit despite supply chain woes

Latest updates

Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters
Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters
UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans
UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans
US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine: AFP
US stocks open flat as market eyes Fed, Ukraine: AFP
8 dead from alcohol poisoning in Iranian city
8 dead from alcohol poisoning in Iranian city
Riyadh Boulevard sold out for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations
Riyadh Boulevard sold out for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.