You are here

  • Home
  • Morant magic sparks Grizzlies to victory over Warriors, Celtics rout Bucks

Morant magic sparks Grizzlies to victory over Warriors, Celtics rout Bucks

Morant magic sparks Grizzlies to victory over Warriors, Celtics rout Bucks
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first half during Game 2 of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. (USA TODAY Sports)
Short Url

https://arab.news/we7t9

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Morant magic sparks Grizzlies to victory over Warriors, Celtics rout Bucks

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 2 o
  • Victory was sweet for Morant, who admitted he had been tormented by what would have been a game-winning missed layup in Sunday’s one-point loss in Game 1
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Ja Morant erupted for 47 points as the Memphis Grizzlies outmuscled the Golden State Warriors to level their Western Conference NBA playoff series with a bruising 106-101 victory on Tuesday.

Morant’s career-high playoff points total dragged Memphis over the line to square the best-of-seven semifinal series at 1-1 after a nail-biting duel at the FedEx Forum in Tennessee.

But a physical encounter was shrouded in controversy, with the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks ejected after only three minutes for flattening the Warriors’ Gary Payton II as he drove for a basket.

Payton played no further part in the contest and Warriors coach Steve Kerr later confirmed he had suffered a fractured elbow.

The Warriors’ Draymond Green, ejected in Game 1 on Sunday, was also on the receiving end of the Grizzlies’ robust tactics, needing prolonged treatment in the locker room in the first quarter after being stiff-armed by Xavier Tillman.

Kerr later described the Grizzlies first-quarter approach as “dirty not physical” and accused Brooks of “breaking the code” among NBA professionals.

“There’s a code in this league that players follow where you never put a guy’s season or career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in mid-air and clubbing him across the head and ultimately fracturing Gary’s elbow,” Kerr said. “Dillon Brooks broke the code. That’s how I see it.”

Despite the physical nature of Memphis’s play, it was the silky skills of Morant that ultimately proved decisive, the 22-year-old pouring in 18 of his team’s fourth-quarter points to seal victory as the teams head back to California for Game 3 on Saturday.

Victory was sweet for Morant, who admitted he had been tormented by what would have been a game-winning missed layup in Sunday’s one-point loss in Game 1.

“That loss was on my mind a lot, missing that layup late, so coming in today I told myself we needed a win and we were going to get a win,” Morant said afterwards.

“I just took it upon myself to go out there and do that for us.

“A team like Golden State, they’re never out of the game. We just have to lock in, keep our foot on the gas and play for the full 48 minutes.”

Stephen Curry led the Warriors scoring with 27 points while Jordan Poole finished with 20.

But the Warriors were left ruing a wayward shooting performance which saw the team make only 40 of 95 attempts from the field.

In Boston, Jaylen Brown finished with 30 points as the Celtics bounced back to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 and level their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Brown produced a masterclass of shooting as the Celtics sprinted away from the NBA champions in a rampant first-half display at the TD Garden which saw them surge into a decisive 65-40 lead.

Brown went 9-for-10 from the field in the first two quarters, including five three-pointers, in a devastating points blitz which left the Bucks scrambling to gain a foothold in the contest.

The 25-year-old shooting guard finished with 30 points, five rebounds and six assists while Jayson Tatum had 29 points with eight assists.

Grant Williams added 21 from the bench as Boston completed a wire-to-wire victory just two days after being humbled 101-89 in Game 1 on Sunday.

“It was one game, we weren’t going to let one game define our season,” Brown said of the Celtics’ response to their game-one loss. “We’ve been resilient all year. Playoffs is all about how you respond.

“The first game we got punched in the mouth, but tonight we came back and threw the first punch and we won.”

Despite an improved offensive performance in the third quarter, where Milwaukee outscored the Celtics 26-18, Boston’s high-scoring first-half performance ensured they maintained a comfortable double-digit lead advantage throughout the second half.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks scorers with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Jrue Holiday contributed 19.

Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton had 13 points each for the Bucks, who will now return to Milwaukee for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Saturday.

Topics: basketball sport

Related

Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a member of the US Olympic basketball team. The identity of the woman was not revealed. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
Russia says it has arrested US Olympic basketball champion for narcotics
Lebanon’s Arab Basketball Championship stars receive heroes welcome from fans in Beirut
Sport
Lebanon’s Arab Basketball Championship stars receive heroes welcome from fans in Beirut

Heat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year

Heat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

Heat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year

Heat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year
  • Miami coach Erik Spoelstra: Tyler was ignitable for this team. He was that way all season
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

MIAMI: Tyler Herro was told before the season began that he wouldn’t be in the Miami Heat starting lineup. To his credit, he saw that as an opportunity.

“I saidHeat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year, ‘Let’s go for Sixth Man of the Year,’” Herro said.

And that’s what he got.

Herro was announced Tuesday as the NBA’s top sixth man this season, the first player to win the award as a member of the Heat. He averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league, plus had a huge role in Miami securing the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“It means a lot,” Herro said. “I accepted the sixth-man role for a reason. I wanted to be the best sixth man in the league.”

By overwhelming consent of the 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league and vote on season-ending awards, that’s what Herro was. He received 96 first-place votes and 488 total points, well ahead of runner-up Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns was third.

Love got three first-place votes and 214 points in the system where players received five points for a first-place nod, three for second place and one for third. Johnson got one first-place vote and 128 points.

“Tyler was ignitable for this team,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He was that way all season.”

Herro had eight 30-point games off the bench this season, more than any other three players did combined. The last time a reserve had more than eight 30-point games was 2017-18, when Lou Williams had 11 for the Los Angeles Clippers. Before that, it was 1989-90, when Ricky Pierce had 17 for Milwaukee.

And in those years, Pierce and Williams — two of the best sixth men ever — wound up winning the award that Herro received Tuesday. Herro got the official word in a ceremony during practice Tuesday morning, with teammate Udonis Haslem serving as the presenter.

“When you come in and you’re going to be the featured player, that, to me, is a better role than a starting role in a lot of ways,” said Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers, whose 76ers are facing Herro and the Heat in an Eastern Conference semifinal series that resumes Wednesday. Miami leads the series 1-0, with Herro scoring 25 points in the opener on Monday night.

“You look at the old Celtics with Kevin McHale and (John) Havlicek and you look at history, there’s been a lot of key sixth men to lead teams a championship,” Rivers said. “They end up playing starter minutes. They just don’t start the game.”

McHale was a two-time winner of the award, including in Boston’s 1984 title season. Havlicek was part of eight Celtics championships, six of them as a reserve.

Herro is hoping to do the same this spring with Miami.

He actually played more minutes this season than anyone else on the Heat, posting career-bests in most offensive categories, and was second on the team in points per game behind only Jimmy Butler’s 21.4 — just 0.7 ahead of Herro’s pace.

“I just realized what this team was built for,” Herro said. “It was built for a championship. When you look at our roster, if I was our coach, I would probably bring myself off the bench, too. Just looking at what we have on the team, if it makes sense to bring either me or Jimmy off the bench, obviously it’s going to be me. We’ve got to bring one of our main scorers off the bench. And I understand that.”

Sixth Man was the fourth major award to be announced this offseason, joining Most Improved ( Memphis’ Ja Morant ), Rookie of the Year ( Toronto’s Scottie Barnes ) and Defensive Player of the Year ( Boston’s Marcus Smart ).

Still to come: Coach of the Year (Spoelstra, Phoenix’s Monty Williams and Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins are the finalists), and MVP (either Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver’s reigning MVP Nikola Jokic).

The 22-year-old Herro grew up in Wisconsin and played one year at Kentucky before getting drafted by Miami. He is completing his third season, is extension-eligible this summer and it’s a certainty that Miami will try to sign him to a deal that will kick in at the start of the 2023-24 season. The extension could be as much as five years and around $185 million — if Miami offers him a full max deal.

He’s proven his worth.

Herro’s 1,162 points in games where he didn’t start this season were a Heat record, as are his 2,348 career points off the bench. He had 32 games this season scoring at least 20 points off the bench and is up to 51 such games in his career — more than any other two Heat players combined.

“Young guys coming into the league, it’s often about themselves scoring and getting paid and the next contract,” Herro said. “But I feel like no one’s in my situation. Obviously, if I was in a different organization, things would be different. I’m on a team that’s winning, playing for championships and scoring and doing my thing. I think that’s a blessing to do it all — score, get minutes, get better at the end of the day, and win.”

Topics: basketball NBA

Related

Injuries abound as NBA playoffs enter second round
Sport
Injuries abound as NBA playoffs enter second round
Grizzlies in another Houdini act as Wolves collapse again to advance in NBA playoffs
Sport
Grizzlies in another Houdini act as Wolves collapse again to advance in NBA playoffs

Mahrez aims to finish season on a high with Manchester City success

Mahrez aims to finish season on a high with Manchester City success
Updated 04 May 2022
ALAM KHAN

Mahrez aims to finish season on a high with Manchester City success

Mahrez aims to finish season on a high with Manchester City success
  • Top scorer determined to lead City’s bid for Premier League and Champions League glory
Updated 04 May 2022
ALAM KHAN

Riyad Mahrez wants to put the “worst” moment of his football career behind him to help Manchester City to a double triumph.

The Algeria captain was left shattered when his country failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, having also missed out in 2018 too.

A 2-1 home loss in a play-off second leg to Cameroon — who scored with the last kick of the match in extra time — saw the Desert Warriors eliminated on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate.

Mahrez had hoped to shine when the Middle East hosts its first finals of the biggest competition in world football during November and December.

Having also finished bottom of their Africa Cup of Nations group, despite being defending champions, it capped a painful period for the forward.

But the 31-year-old is now determined to finish the season on a high and lead City’s bid for Premier League and Champions League success.

The Abu Dhabi-owned club are a point clear of Liverpool in a tense top-flight title race with four games left — and visit Real Madrid on Wednesday in their Champions League semifinal return after a thrilling 4-3 first-leg success.

Mahrez, who started when City lost 1-0 to Chelsea in last season’s European final, told Arab News: “You always have pressure, but you have to play.

“You have to play your best because you have a lot of people behind you, the fans, your country.

“I’m obviously very disappointed to not go to the World Cup with my country, which was the worst I have felt in my career.

“It was so bad — the scenario was very painful. But at the end I have to try to forget and go forward — and try to help my club to achieve things.

“Obviously the Champions League is a very big competition. We try to do our best and arrive in the semifinal, the last part of the competition and we have to be focused. We are going to give everything (to go through).”

Mahrez and City were left frustrated in the first leg at the Etihad as they did not take chances to record a greater margin of victory over the 13-time European champions.

Having set up Kevin De Bruyne’s opener with a sensational bit of skill, the winger sent a good opportunity wide and then hit the post with another effort.

Mahrez, though, has been inspirational in City’s run to the last four this season, scoring six goals in his 11 starts.

He is also the club’s overall top scorer with a career-high 23 goals and has nine assists.

It shows how Mahrez is now producing his best form at City following a £60 million move from Leicester City in 2018 — two years after he won the Premier League with the Foxes and was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

“In terms of numbers, yes this is my best season,” he added. “A lot better, but I know I could have still done better too.

“But it’s good to help the team to try to win and that’s what I am trying to do every time I play.

“I feel good. After four years here now I have more experience, I know more about my body, I know everything, my team-mates and the manager, so it’s easier for me.”

City boss Pep Guardiola rested Mahrez, along with De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, for his side’s 4-0 win at Leeds on Saturday, but is expected to start the trio in Madrid.

Guardiola has praised the contribution of Mahrez this season and revealed how his dazzling displays are a factor in why record £100 million summer signing Jack Grealish has not been a regular starter.

“Riyad, for a long time, is always with us and, in important games, he gives us something unique,” he said recently.

City will certainly need that class and cunning against Carlo Ancelotti’s newly crowned Spanish league champions.

Mahrez is also well aware of Real’s threat in the shape of 34-year-old Ballon d’Or favorite Karim Benzema, whose two first-leg goals have also given Real hope of reaching a 17th final.

Ironically, the pair could have been international team-mates, but Benzema chose to represent France where he was born, rather than Algeria where he has family roots.

“Benzema is a top top striker, at his age as well,” Mahrez said. “He’s a hardworking guy and deserves everything.”

Topics: Riyad Mahrez Manchester city

Related

Pep Guradiola: Riyad Mahrez’s form for Manchester City all his own work
Sport
Pep Guradiola: Riyad Mahrez’s form for Manchester City all his own work
Analysis Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title
Sport
Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal
  • Liverpool were careless, perhaps complacent even, in the first half but sensational in the second
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

VILLAREAL, SPAIN: Jurgen Klopp said reaching a third Champions League final in five years with Liverpool felt just as special as the first after his team saw off a spirited fightback from Villarreal on Tuesday to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg of their semifinal, Villarreal sparked hopes of a remarkable turnaround in the return at the Estadio de la Ceramica after Boulaye Dia finished in the third minute and Francis Coquelin headed in another to level the tie at 2-2.

But Klopp threw on Luis Diaz for Diogo Jota at the interval to shake Liverpool into life and it worked, the visitors scoring three times in 12 minutes through Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane to secure a 3-2 win on the night and a 5-2 victory on aggregate.

“It feels like the first final because it’s always so special — it’s the best club competition in the world,” Klopp said. “Respect to Villarreal. Wonderful stadium and what they are doing here is incredible. It feels so special because it was so difficult for us.

“It was massive from the boys. Before the game I said I’d like to read the headlines that the mentality monsters were in town. I didn’t want us to defend the result but go for the win, and the second half was like this.”

Liverpool will await the winner of the second semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City, who meet at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday with City leading 4-3 from the opener last week.

“To be in a final is never easy and to make this a third in five years is incredible from this group of boys,” Liverpool’s Andy Robertson said. “As fans and players, we should never take days like this for granted.” 

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp waves to supporters at the end of the  Champions League semifinal second leg football match against Villarreal. (AFP)

Either City or Madrid will offer a sterner test than Villarreal, but after a chastening experience at Anfield last week, Unai Emery’s side delivered a spirited performance that rattled Liverpool and showed why they knocked out both Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the semifinals.

Liverpool were careless, perhaps complacent even, in the first half but sensational in the second. Diaz, who started on the bench, was integral to the fightback, and may soon have to be an automatic starter for Klopp.

“He’s been special,” said Robertson. “The talent he has, the will he has to win. He fits us perfectly. He made a big difference.”

A banner draped behind the Villarreal goal at one end read “90 minutes from our dream” while before kickoff the stadium announcer shouted “it’s possible, the comeback is possible!“

And if anyone inside the ground was still skeptical, they were given an early injection of belief as Pervis Estupinan swung in a cross from the left and Etienne Capoue’s skewed finish was turned in by Dia.

Liverpool lacked their usual control and precision, with Villarreal’s second goal coming four minutes before halftime as Pau Torres launched a long ball from deep for Capoue to run onto.

Capoue’s first touch cannoned away from him but he recovered, controlling and twisting away from Robertson before hanging up a superb cross with his left foot for Coquelin to head in.

The halftime whistle prompted huge cheers from the home fans, whose team were level in the tie, and a change from Klopp, as Diaz replaced Jota.

Liverpool looked like a team smarting after the break. They were rushing now to take throw-ins, eager to find the intensity they had previously lacked.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected shot from distance looped onto the crossbar. Diaz volleyed over at the back post. And then Fabinho fired in, latching onto a Mohamed Salah pass and shooting early through the legs of Geronimo Rulli.

This was a more familiar Liverpool, hitting a level Villarreal could not match, and five minutes later they scored a second, restoring their two-goal advantage on aggregate.

Alexander-Arnold was given too much space on the right and floated a cross into the area where Diaz aimed an excellent header down and in.

Seven minutes later, Liverpool delivered the final blow, as Rulli rushed out to close down a launched ball forward but failed to get there first.

Mane sprinted clear and rolled into an open net before Capoue was sent off, earning a second yellow card for a frustrated challenge with six minutes left.

Topics: champions league Jurgen Klopp Liverpool villarreal

Related

Thiago the on-field brain behind Liverpool’s quadruple charge
Sport
Thiago the on-field brain behind Liverpool’s quadruple charge
Arsenal heads closer to Champions League return with 2-1 win at West Ham
Sport
Arsenal heads closer to Champions League return with 2-1 win at West Ham

FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work

FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work

FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work
  • Infantino pointed to the introduction of a minimum wage and improved employment rights in Qatar
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

PARIS: FIFA President Gianni Infantino said migrant workers gain pride from hard work when he was asked about the conditions of workers building World Cup stadiums and infrastructure in Qatar.

Infantino said workers would feel proud about building stadiums for this year’s tournament in the Gulf nation.

The head of football’s world governing body was asked at the global conference of the Milken Institute in Los Angeles if FIFA would make “any sort of commitment” to help families of workers who died in Qatar.

While he did not directly respond to that question, he pointed to the introduction of a minimum wage and improved employment rights in Qatar.

“Let’s not forget one thing, when we speak about this topic, which is work, even hard work, tough work,” Infantino said.

“America is a country of immigration. My parents emigrated as well from Italy to Switzerland. Not so far, but still.

“When you give work to somebody, even in hard conditions, you give him dignity and pride. It’s not charity. You don’t make charity. You don’t give something to somebody and say, ‘OK, stay where you are. I feel good because I can give you something.’“

Infantino said three people had died in construction work for the stadiums.

Infantino said: “When it comes to the building of World Cup stadiums — we are investigating all these matters with external entities — it is actually three persons who died.”

He said other workers “might have died in other works and so on and of course FIFA is not the police of the world or responsible for everything that happens around the world.

“But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football, we have been able to address the status of all the 1.5 million workers working in Qatar.”

Qatar refutes the number of deaths of migrant workers reported by some international media and says it has introduced a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host the World Cup.

Topics: FIFA Gianni Infantino 2022 Qatar World Cup migrant workers

Related

FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games
Sport
FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw
Sport
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw

Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year

Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year

Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year
  • Djokovic, a three-time winner in Madrid, next faces either former No. 1 Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

MADRID: Novak Djokovic feels like the hard work is starting to pay off.

Trying to regain his best form after a slow start to the season, Djokovic looked sharp in his opening match at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, defeating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round.

“I would probably rate it as the best performance of the year. I felt very good on the court,” the top-ranked Djokovic said after saving all five break points he faced and converting the three he had against the 21st-ranked Frenchman.

It was the Serb’s 18th straight win over Monfils. The match was interrupted at 2-2 in the first set as rain forced the roof on center court to be closed.

“Just generally very, very good performance,” he said. “I’m very pleased, considering, you know, that up to today I was not playing my best tennis in the few tournaments that I played this year and still kind of finding my rhythm, finding my groove.”

Djokovic arrived in Madrid with a 5-3 record in the three tournaments he played. He had needed three sets in each of his last three victories this season, all in Serbia before losing the final there to Andrey Rublev.

“I had a week, 10 days to get ready for this match, and for this tournament,” he said. “I have done everything I possibly can to build my fitness and also improve on all aspects of the game, on the court.”

Djokovic played in only one hard-court tournament after having not been allowed to participate in the Australian Open because of his vaccination status. He lost to Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals.

He also lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match in Monte Carlo, which was his only other clay tournament this season.

“I’m really glad that it paid off, because I felt good on the court,” he said. “It’s the right process, and it’s the right direction.”

Djokovic, a three-time winner in Madrid, next faces either former No. 1 Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov.

Earlier, Rublev reached the third round after rallying to a 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over 20-year-old Jack Draper of Britain.

The eighth-ranked Rublev is seeking his first Masters 1000 title. The win in Serbia last month added to his titles in Dubai and Marseille. Only Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have also won three titles this season.

Marin Cilic defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, while Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jenson Brooksby lost their first-round matches in straight sets. Tiafoe lost to Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-3 and Brooksby lost to Roberto Bautista Agut 6-0, 6-2.

 Nadal, returning from injury, starts his Madrid Open campaign on Wednesday.

In the women’s draw, American Jessica Pegula defeated Bianca Andreescu 7-5, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal encounter with Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, who got past Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to reach her third WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Jil Teichmann advanced to the last eight by defeating 16th-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-1.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Madrid Open

Related

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
Sport
Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat
Sport
’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat

Latest updates

Morant magic sparks Grizzlies to victory over Warriors, Celtics rout Bucks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 2 o
Houthis committed 2,158 violations against mosques in Yemen in 4 months
Houthis committed 2,158 violations against mosques in Yemen in 4 months
Elon Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
Elon Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
Heat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year
Heat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year
Beijing curbs public transport as COVID-19 in spreads in China
Beijing curbs public transport as COVID-19 in spreads in China

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.