Norman Mineta, 1st Japanese-American member of US cabinet, dies

President Bush bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Norman y. Mineta at the White House on Friday, Dec 15 in 2006. (FILE/AP)
  • Born in San Jose, California, on Nov. 12, 1931, Mineta was forced to live in a Japanese internment camp in Wyoming for about three years during World War II
WASHINGTON: Norman Mineta, the first Japanese-American appointed to a US cabinet position, died Tuesday of heart failure at his home in Maryland. He was 90.

Born in San Jose, California, on Nov. 12, 1931, Mineta was forced to live in a Japanese internment camp in Wyoming for about three years during World War II.

After his university graduation, he served in the Army and was elected to the San Jose City Council in 1967. He then became the city’s mayor, serving for four years from 1971.

As a member of the US House of Representatives from 1975 to 1995, Mineta worked to restore the honor of Japanese-Americans, who were sent to internment camps during the war.

His efforts led to the signing by then President Ronald Reagan of the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 and the US government’s apology and compensation for them.

Mineta was appointed as secretary of commerce in the late administration of Democratic President Bill Clinton and as secretary of transportation in the subsequent administration of Republican President George W. Bush.

In the wake of the September 2001 terrorist attacks, Mineta ordered the immediate grounding of approximately 4,600 commercial aircraft in US airspace. On the other hand, he was firmly opposed to discriminatory policies against Muslims.

In December 2006, after leaving office, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan United States

  • A key pillar of Putin’s ruling apparatus, the 75-year-old Kirill has championed conservative religious values and buttressed the Kremlin’s authoritarian tendencies
  • In recent weeks he has backed Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, calling on supporters to rally to fight Moscow’s ‘external and internal enemies’
MOSCOW: Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church now facing European sanctions over Ukraine, is a fervent supporter of President Vladimir Putin who once described his rule as a “miracle.”
A key pillar of Putin’s ruling apparatus, the 75-year-old Kirill has championed conservative religious values and buttressed the Kremlin’s authoritarian tendencies by denouncing opposition protests.
In recent weeks he has backed Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, calling on supporters to rally to fight Moscow’s “external and internal enemies.”
In February he spoke of a struggle against the “forces of evil” opposed to the historic “unity” between Russia and Ukraine.
His comments have drawn a rebuke from Pope Francis, who told Kirill in a video meeting in March that religious leaders “must not use the language of politics, but the language of Jesus.”
Francis later announced that a meeting of the two men set for Jerusalem in June had been scrapped.
The European Commission has now proposed putting Kirill on a new list of 58 individuals sanctioned over Russia’s military action in Ukraine, according to a document seen by AFP.
Kirill’s support for Putin has been unwavering since he ascended to the country’s holiest office in 2009.
In 2012 Kirill described Putin’s rule as a “miracle of God” that ended the economic turmoil of the 1990s following the disintegration of the Soviet Union.
“You, Vladimir Vladimirovich, personally played a massive role in correcting this crooked twist of our history,” he said using the president’s patronymic.
Kirill, along with Putin and several other prominent figures in the ruling elite, hail from Russia’s former imperial capital Saint Petersburg.
Unlike his grandfather, a priest exiled for three decades to Stalinist labor camps, Kirill, born in 1946, quickly rose through the church ranks, becoming head of external relations and eventually gaining his own television show focusing on religious ideas.
The program had already made Kirill a household name when he took over as patriarch, a role in which he oversees the religious life of more than 110 million followers.
On television, he had proposed an ambitious plan for overhauling the image of the Church, which stagnated during the state-mandated atheism of the Soviet Union, and for expanding its presence in state institutions, such as schools and the army.
As patriarch, he made that vision a reality.
Kirill cemented Orthodox values in everyday life, culminating in a reference to God in a new constitution passed in 2020 — a set of laws that allowed Putin to potentially stay in power until 2036.
He has been a leading voice in support of Russia’s growing conservatism, denouncing the idea of same-sex marriage and declaring homosexuality a sin.
The Church under Kirill has also welcomed moves against religious minorities in Russia. When lawmakers banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017, a Church spokesman described the group as a “totalitarian sect” that wanted to “destroy the psyche of people, destroy families.”
Kirill’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, decorated with ornate iconography and topped with massive golden onion domes, sits adjacent to the imposing red walls of the Kremlin, forming an axis of church and state power in the center of Moscow.
From here he regularly presides over lavish state functions attended by Putin and Russia’s political elite.
It was also the site, in 2012, of the definitive punk protest led by Pussy Riot, in which the all-female group chided Kirill saying the patriarch “believes” in Putin.
Kirill described the balaclava-clad women’s performance as “blasphemous” and Pussy Riot members have in the years since been repeatedly arrested and jailed.
The patriarch has long been surrounded by rumors of links to the Soviet-era KGB — where Putin also worked — and allegations of a lavish lifestyle.
In 2012 Russian bloggers spotted a photo in which a watch worth more than $30,000 appeared airbrushed off the holy leader’s wrist, but its reflection was visible on the table.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Patriarch Kirill Vladimir Putin KGB

  • The force, whose principal mission is to protect the pope, has been exclusively male since its founding in 1506
VATICAN CITY: The new barracks of the Vatican Swiss guards will be built to accommodate female members if Pope Francis or his successors allow women to join the elite and colorfully dressed force.
Officials of the Swiss foundation that is raising the estimated $46 million (45 million Swiss Francs) to replace the current 150-year-old barracks signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vatican’s Secretary of State on Wednesday.
“The project includes single rooms with private bathrooms,” Riccardo Boscardin, an executive of the foundation, said in the courtyard of the barracks after the signing.
“There are two reasons. One is because COVID-19 hit when the project started and the second is the possibility of integrating women into the guard,” Boscardin said.
“But this decision is not ours, but exclusively that of the Vatican and the pope,” he said.
The force, whose principal mission is to protect the pope, has been exclusively male since its founding in 1506. The men are all Swiss citizens.
Francis, 85, has named women to a number of senior posts and management positions in the Vatican administration and in March he introduced a landmark new constitution that will allow any baptized lay Catholic, including women, to head most Vatican departments.
The Foundation of the Pontifical Swiss Guard, which supports the guard financially, has already raised about 37 million francs and needs to raise about 7.5 million more, Boscardin told Reuters.
He said work was due to start in January, 2026 so the guards would not be displaced during the 2025 Holy Year, when millions of pilgrims are expected to visit the Vatican.
Because of building restrictions involving historic buildings, the side of the barracks that faces Rome, which surrounds the sovereign Vatican city-state, will be kept or rebuilt exactly as it now.
Constructing a totally new, ecologically friendly and energy-saving building, even if it resembles the old one externally, would cost much less than renovating the existing one, Boscardin said.

Topics: Vatican City

  • ‘The order was publicly given by the supreme commander-in-chief to call off the assault’
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday denied that Russia was storming the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, after Ukraine accused Moscow of launching a “powerful” assault on the industrial zone where Kyiv’s forces are holed up.
“The order was publicly given by the supreme commander-in-chief to call off the assault,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring to an order given by President Vladimir Putin last month not to pursue an attack on the area.
“There is no storming,” Peskov said.
He said that there are instances of “exacerbation” at the site when Ukrainian “militants take up firing positions.”
“These attempts are suppressed very quickly,” Peskov said.
The Ukrainian military said Tuesday that Russian forces had launched an offensive on the besieged Azovstal steel plant after some 100 civilians were evacuated from the tunnels beneath the steelworks.
The Russian army said its forces were using artillery and planes to target Azovstal, while the defense ministry accused Ukrainian troops of using a pause in fighting to once again take up their combat positions at the plant.
The strategic port of Mariupol is among the most battered cities in Ukraine, after Russian forces besieged the city for several weeks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

DUBAI: A Swedish-Iranian national sentenced to death in Iran on charges of spying for Israeli intelligence is to be executed this month, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said on Wednesday, citing sources.
Ahmadreza Djalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested in 2016 on an academic visit to Iran and is to be executed by May 21, ISNA said.
The report comes as Hamid Noury, a former Iranian prosecution official arrested by Swedish authorities in 2019, faces a life sentence in Sweden on charges of international war crimes and human rights abuses.
Noury is accused of playing a leading role in the killing of political prisoners executed on government orders at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988.
The Swedish foreign ministry did not immediately comment on the ISNA report.
Under Swedish law, courts can try Swedish citizens and other nationals for crimes against international law committed abroad.
Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador on Monday to convey the Islamic Republic’s objection “to the baseless and fabricated accusations that the Swedish prosecutor made against Iran during Noury’s court case,” ISNA reported in an earlier article.

Topics: Iran Sweden prison Execution Ahmadreza Djalali

  • Russia accused Tokyo of taking “practical steps aimed at dismantling good neighborly ties"
MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday it has banned entry to several dozen Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after Tokyo joined international sanctions against Moscow over its military campaign in Ukraine.
“The administration of F. Kishida launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign (and) allows unacceptable rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“It is echoed by public figures, experts, representatives of Japanese media, who are completely engaged by the attitudes of the West toward our country,” the ministry added.
It accused Tokyo of taking “practical steps aimed at dismantling good neighborly ties, damaging the Russian economy and the international prestige of the country.”
The ministry said it was “indefinitely” banning from Russia 63 Japanese citizens, including the prime minister, cabinet members, lawmakers, journalists and professors.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan Russia Ukraine

