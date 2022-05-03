Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says

You are here

Although there was no incursion into Japan's territorial waters, helicopters on board the Liaoning carrier, above, took off and landed.
  The ships, which included several destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima
TOKYO: Eight Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, passed between islands in Japan’s southern Okinawa chain on Monday, Japan’s defense ministry said in a news release.
The ships, which included several destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima, according to the ministry. Although there was no incursion into Japan’s territorial waters, helicopters on board the Liaoning carrier took off and landed, the ministry said.
China’s Defense Ministry did not answer calls seeking comment during a national holiday.
The US 7th Fleet, part of the Navy’s Pacific force, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it would monitor the movements of the carrier group, and described the situation as “normal.”
It was the first time that a Chinese aircraft carrier was confirmed to have passed through the area since December last year, according to Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

Topics: China Japan

  Draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and has been circulating inside the conservative-dominated court since February
WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court is poised to strike down the right to abortion in the United States, according to a leaked draft of a majority opinion that would shred nearly 50 years of constitutional protections.
The draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and has been circulating inside the conservative-dominated court since February, the news outlet Politico reported.
The leak of a draft opinion while a case is still pending is an extraordinary breach of Supreme Court secrecy.
The 98-page draft majority opinion calls the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision enshrining the right to abortion “egregiously wrong from the start.”
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court” and published on Politico’s website. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
In Roe v. Wade, the nation’s highest court held that access to abortion is a woman’s constitutional right.
In a 1992 ruling, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is typically around 22 to 24 weeks of gestation.
“Abortion presents a profound moral question,” Alito wrote. “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion.
“The inescapable conclusion is that a right to an abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions,” he said.
Reproductive rights have been increasingly under threat in the United States in recent months as Republican-led states move to tighten restrictions with some seeking to ban all abortions after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.
Right-wing politicians have launched an assault on abortion, with Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, fighting back to protect access to the procedure.
In December, hearing oral arguments about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared inclined to not only uphold the law but to toss out Roe v. Wade.
The nine-member court, dominated 6-3 by conservatives following the nomination of three justices by former president Donald Trump, is expected to issue a decision in the Mississippi case by June.
Politico, citing a person familiar with the court’s deliberations, said four other conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — had voted with Alito, the author of the first draft of the majority opinion.
It said the three liberal justices on the court were working on a dissent and it was unknown how Chief Justice John Roberts would ultimately vote.
Politico stressed that the document it obtained is a draft and justices do sometimes change their votes before a final ruling.
The leak of a draft opinion is extraordinary while a case is still being decided. Politico said it was the first time in modern history a draft opinion had been disclosed publicly.
“This is the equivalent of the Pentagon Papers leak, but at the Supreme Court,” said Neil Katyal, who served as solicitor general under president Barack Obama, in a reference to the leaked documents outlining US involvement in Vietnam.
“I’m pretty sure there has never ever been such a leak.”
Asked about the draft being circulated, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said: “The Court has no comment.”
The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, has said that 26 states are “certain or likely” to ban abortion if the Roe is overturned.
Liberal states that decide to do so could still legally allow abortion even if the court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Planned Parenthood, which operates abortion clinics around the country, said the draft opinion is “outrageous” but cautioned that it “is not final.”
“While abortion is still legal, tonight’s report makes clear that our deepest fears are coming true,” it added. “We have reached a crisis moment for abortion access.”
A number of Democratic lawmakers took to Twitter to express concern about the threat to abortion rights.
“An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Josh Hawley, a conservative Republican senator from Missouri, welcomed the Politico report.
“If this is the Court’s opinion, it’s a heck of an opinion,” Hawley said. “Voluminously researched, tightly argued, and morally powerful.”

Updated 03 May 2022
  Addressing hundreds of attendees in the East Room, Biden said he'd promised as a presidential candidate to bring back marking Eid Al-Fitr at the White House
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden celebrated Eid Al-Fitr on Monday, restoring celebrations of the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them.
Muslims around the world typically abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan. Its end often means gathering for prayers, visiting family and friends and holding festive meals.
Addressing hundreds of attendees in the East Room, Biden said he’d promised as a presidential candidate to bring back marking Eid Al-Fitr at the White House — but was forced to hold a virtual celebration last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.


“Today, around the world, we’ve seen so many Muslims that have been targeted by violence. No one, no one should discriminate against or be oppressed, or be repressed, for their religious beliefs,” Biden said. “We have to acknowledge that an awful lot of work remains to be done, abroad and here at home. Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia.”
Presidents have held Eid Al-Fitr celebrations since the Clinton administration, until Donald Trump, who didn’t hold formal events. He instead released statements marking the holiday, including one in 2020 when Trump said of Muslims “we hope they find both comfort and strength in the healing powers of prayer and devotion.”
Biden said Monday that he’d recently nominated the first Muslim woman to the federal bench as part of a commitment to build an administration that values diversity and “looks like America.” He also jokingly compared fasting for Ramadan to his Catholic faith, which he said mandates that he make major sacrifices for Lent including having to “go 40 days” with “no sweets and no ice cream.”
Talib Shareef, Imam of Masjid Muhammad in Washington, known to some as “The Nation’s Mosque,” said of the White House gathering, “Being hosted here is an important statement for our nation and for the world.”
“A statement that Islam is a welcome part of our nation together with all the other faith traditions,” Shareef said. “And that the highest office in this land is committed to our nation’s foundational values and laws protecting religious freedom.”
Also addressing the event was first lady Jill Biden, who drew applause by saying that the holiday embodies above all “a joy born from love. Love for our families and for our communities, and for THIS community.”

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr 2022 Joe Biden White House

Updated 03 May 2022
LONDON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday warned of the possibility of World War III, during an exclusive interview with the Saudi-based Al Arabiya and Al-Hadath TV channels.
Zelensky said that the war is currently confined to Ukrainian lands and has not moved to Russia, noting that the Ukrainian army does not carry out military operations against Russian territory.
He also said Ukrainian forces are defending their lands and have no desire to occupy Russian areas.
Zelensky stressed that Kyiv is not afraid of the Russian military presence and the separatists in Moldova, explaining that the Moldovan separatists are untrained and afraid to confront the Ukrainian army.
Zelensky added that satellite images show that Russian ships are besieging Ukrainian ports, pointing out that only ships flying the Russian flag are present in the Black Sea.
Meanwhile, Zelensky said on Monday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s suggestion that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins showed that Moscow has forgotten, or never learned, the lessons of World War Two.
“I have no words...No one has heard any denial or any justification from Moscow. All we have from there is silence.... this means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World war two,” Zelensky, who is Jewish, said in his nightly video message.
“Or perhaps they have never learned those lessons.”
(With Reuters)

Topics: Russia Volodymyr Zelensky Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 02 May 2022
  • Suu Kyi has been detained since the army ousted her elected government in February 2021 and has not been seen or allowed to speak in public since
  • She has already been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating COVID-restrictions and sedition
BANGKOK: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial Monday in a new corruption case against her, alleging she took $550,000 in bribes from a construction magnate.
She is charged with two counts under the country’s the Anti-Corruption Act, with each count punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.
Suu Kyi has been detained since the army ousted her elected government in February 2021 and has not been seen or allowed to speak in public since then. She is being tried in closed sessions and her lawyers cannot speak publicly on her behalf or about her trial because of a gag order placed on them.
She has already been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and another corruption charge.
Suu Kyi’s supporters and human rights groups have said the cases against her are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power, eliminating the possibility of her taking part in a possible 2023 election.
But widespread resistance to the army’s takeover has resulted in what some UN experts have characterized as a civil war, challenging the military’s ability to govern.
Monday’s opening of Suu Kyi’ latest trial was confirmed by a legal official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release information.
In this latest case, she is accused of receiving money in 2019 and 2020 from Maung Weik, a tycoon who previously was convicted of drug trafficking. State television under control of the military government last year showed a video in which Maung Weik claimed to have given cash payoffs to government ministers to help his businesses.
Ye Htet, an official from the Anti-Corruption Commission who is a plaintiff in the case, gave testimony in Monday’s proceedings, said the legal official, who said payments Maung Weik made in 2019 and 2020 were being treated as separate counts.
The Global New Light of Myanmar, a state-controlled newspaper, reported in February the official charges that Suu Kyi in her position as state counsellor — the country’s de facto chief executive — received $550,000 in four installments in 2019-2020 “to facilitate the business activities of a private entrepreneur.”
Maung Weik in his statements in state media last year said he gave the money from 2018 to 2020. He said in his video that the money included $100,000 provided to Suu Kyi in 2018 for a charitable foundation named after her mother and also gave Suu Kyi $450,000 in payments from 2019 to 2020 for purposes he did not specify.
Under Suu Kyi’s government, Maung Weik won a major development project that included the construction of houses, restaurants, hospitals, economic zones, port and hotel zones in Myanmar’s central Mandalay region.
Maung Weik, as chairman of a property development company, was close to some of the generals in power during a previous military-run government. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2008 for drug trafficking and was released in 2014 under a semi-democratic transitional government led by former generals. After his release, he returned to doing business with former generals.
Overall, Suu Kyi has been charged with 12 counts of corruption. She was convicted last week on one corruption charge and given a five-year prison sentence after being found guilty of receiving $600,000 and seven gold bars from Phyo Min Thein, the former chief minister of Yangon, the country’s biggest city.
Her lawyers are trying to overturn the verdict in an appeal to the Supreme Court on technical grounds, saying the case should not have been heard. If that is rejected, they can still make another appeal.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Maung Weik

Updated 03 May 2022

  • Every year before Eid men throng shops in Quetta’s Circular Road to buy new headdress
  • Basic caps cost just $3, ones featuring embroidery up to 30 times more
SAADULLAH AKHTER



QUETTA: Colorful caps are a source of pride for Baloch and Pashtun tribesmen in southwest Pakistan and provide a significant income for shopkeepers ahead of Eid Al-Fitr.

No celebrations in the region are complete without traditional headgear, and every year before Eid men throng the shops in Circular Road, Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, to buy new headdress.

Some caps are woven with colorful threads, while others are fitted with tiny, round pieces of glass. They come in many shapes and sizes, with the major Baloch and Pashtun tribes — which make up the two main ethnic groups in Balochistan province — having their own styles.

Mehmood Shah, who traveled 45 kilometers from Mastung district to Quetta to buy a new cap for the religious holiday celebrations, said: “Our forefathers have been wearing cultural caps and turbans for many centuries now, especially during the Eid festival.

“Wearing the traditional headgear on the holy festival is essential dressing for Baloch and Pashtun tribesmen.”

Prices vary. An ordinary cap can be as cheap as $3, but one that features embroidery can cost 30 times more.

Naseer Ahmed, who has been selling traditional headgear for the last two decades, said that handmade Bugti and Yaqoobi caps were the most expensive and sought-after ones, not only in Pakistan but in other countries too.

“I have been sending these caps across Balochistan and Afghanistan because demand for caps and turbans rises before Eid Al-Fitr,” he added.

The difference between Baloch and Pashtun headgear can easily be spotted: Baloch caps feature colorful ornaments, while Pashtun ones are known for their simplicity, and woven with a single thread.

Zia ul Haq, a member of the Pashtun Kakar tribe, told Arab News that Eid was a time when attire was important for everyone in the province.

Although the cultures of Balochis and Pashtuns were different, their love for headgear was the same, he said.

“Without caps and turbans, we feel discomfort,” he added. “Every single Baloch and Pashtun, whether child, young, or old, they all wear their cultural dress during the three days of Eid.”

Topics: Pakistan Eid

