NRG matters — CNOOC awards $2.4bn LNG tanker building contracts; Battery-powered EVs doubles in Europe

NRG matters — CNOOC awards $2.4bn LNG tanker building contracts; Battery-powered EVs doubles in Europe
The 12 vessels will be built by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co, a China State Shipbuilding Corporation unit. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

NRG matters — CNOOC awards $2.4bn LNG tanker building contracts; Battery-powered EVs doubles in Europe

NRG matters — CNOOC awards $2.4bn LNG tanker building contracts; Battery-powered EVs doubles in Europe
  • Battery-powered electric vehicles almost doubled their market share in the European Union during the first quarter, industry data showed
Updated 22 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China National Offshore Oil Co. has awarded $2.42 billion worth of contracts for building 12 liquefied natural gas tankers, the largest of their kind in the country, the company said on Thursday.

China is the world’s largest buyer of LNG, and CNOOC is the country’s largest importer of the fuel. The company is also among the state majors committed to expanding their LNG fleet to meet rising import needs and facilitate fast-growing global trade.

The 12 vessels will be built by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co, a China State Shipbuilding Corporation unit, utilizing the so-called fifth-generation LNG tanker technology that reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions, CNOOC said in a statement on its website.

Each tanker can carry up to 174,000 cubic meters of LNG, equivalent to 108 million cubic meters when re-gasified.

The vessels are slated for commissioning between 2024 and 2027, CNOOC said.

The company, which first imported LNG in 2006, has built 10 LNG tankers and engaged in joint vessel designing in tie-ups with CSSC.

Battery-powered electric vehicles nearly double EU market share in Q1

Battery-powered electric vehicles almost doubled their market share in the European Union during the first quarter, industry data showed on Thursday, as the rollout of models across the continent increased.

BEVs accounted for 10 percent of total passenger car sales in the EU, reported the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, surpassing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which held an 8.9 percent share.

In total, 224,145 BEVs were sold across the EU in the January-March period, up from 146,125 in the same period last year.

Hybrid electric vehicles accounted for more than a quarter of the market, up from around a fifth in the same period last year. 

Cars powered by petrol and diesel lost market share but still accounted for 52.8 percent of the EU market during the period.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia energy renewables solar energy gas Oil World energy supply

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices
  • Boosted by strong refining margins, Shell’s adjusted earnings from refining and marketing refined products leapt to $1.17 billion from a loss of $130 million in the previous quarter and a profit of $781 million last year
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Shell reported on Thursday a record first-quarter profit of $9.13 billion, boosted by higher oil and gas prices, stellar refining profits and the strong performance of its trading division.

Shell joins sector rivals, including BP and TotalEnergies in making big profits from the commodity price volatility stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

It achieved the highest quarterly profits since 2008 even after writing down $3.9 billion post-tax as a result of its decision to exit its operations in Russia. It is also winding down oil and gas trading with Russia.

By the end of this year, Shell said it would also stop all of its long-term Russian crude oil purchases, except two contracts with a “small, independent Russian producer” that it did not name.

Its contracts to import refined oil products from Russia will also end, it said, adding it still had running long-term contracts to buy Russian liquefied natural gas.

The war in Ukraine “caused significant disruption to global energy markets and has shown that secure, reliable and affordable energy simply cannot be taken for granted,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

The European Union’s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia that if backed by member states would be a watershed for the world’s largest trading bloc, which depends on Russian oil and gas.

Happy Returns

Shell said that its dividend payments and share repurchases reached $5.4 billion in the quarter, part of its plan to buy back $8.5 billion shares in the first half of the year.

Its dividend rose to 25 cents per share as planned.

In the current environment, it said it expects shareholder distributions to exceed 30 percent of cashflow in the second half of the year.

First-quarter adjusted earnings rose 43 percent from the previous quarter to $9.13 billion, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $8.67 billion profit.

That compares with earnings of $3.23 billion a year earlier.

Boosted by strong refining margins, Shell’s adjusted earnings from refining and marketing refined products leapt to $1.17 billion from a loss of $130 million in the previous quarter and a profit of $781 million last year despite volumes falling to around 1.6 million bpd from 1.9 million.

Shell’s quarterly cashflow of $14.815 billion was heavily impacted by outflows of $7.4 billion as a result of changes in the value of oil and gas inventories.

The surge in revenue allowed Shell to cut its debt burden to $48.5 billion from $52.6 billion at the end of 2021.

Topics: economy Shell Oil OPEC energy BP United Kingdom

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, offset concerns over Chinese demand.

Brent crude futures had climbed 60 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $110.74 a barrel at 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $108.21 a barrel.

Japan reluctant to immediately follow Russian oil embargo

Japan would face “difficulty” in immediately cutting off Russian oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine, its minister of economy, trade, and industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Thursday.

Hagiuda remarked during a visit to Washington after the European Union’s executive proposed the toughest package of sanctions against Moscow, including the embargo on crude oil.

“Given Japan has its limit on resources, we would face some difficulty to keep in step immediately” with other countries, Hagiuda told reporters.

Berkshire boosts stake to 15.2% in Occidental 

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has bought another 5.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, boosting its stake in the oil company to about 15.2 percent.

The purchases were made on Monday and Tuesday and cost about $336 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night.

Following the purchases, Berkshire owns about 142.3 million Occidental shares worth approximately $8.8 billion, plus $10 billion of preferred stock it acquired in 2019 to help finance Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Berkshire also has warrants to buy an additional $5 billion of Occidental shares at a slight discount to their Wednesday closing price of $61.57.

Occidental’s share price has more than doubled this year, benefiting from Berkshire’s purchases and rising oil prices, which were further boosted after Russia invaded Ukraine.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia Saudi Arabia energy

Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision

Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision
Updated 04 May 2022
Taif Albalawi

Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision

Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision
Updated 04 May 2022
Taif Albalawi

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank said on Wednesday it increased its main interest rates by 50 basis points, in tandem with the US Federal Reserve’s move to try to tame inflation at multi-decade highs.

SAMA, as the bank is known, raised its repo rate and reverse repo rate to 1.75 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively.

“In line with the Saudi Central Bank’s objective of maintaining monetary and financial stability, the Saudi Central Bank has decided to raise the Repurchase Agreement rate by 0.5 percent to 1.75 percent from a previous 1.25 percent, and the Reverse Repurchase Agreement rate by 0.5 percent to 1.25 percent from a previous 0.75 percent,” it said in a statement.

 

 

 

Topics: economy Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) interest rates

Gulf central banks raise rates as Fed hikes by 50 bps

Gulf central banks raise rates as Fed hikes by 50 bps
Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

Gulf central banks raise rates as Fed hikes by 50 bps

Gulf central banks raise rates as Fed hikes by 50 bps
Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Gulf central banks hiked their main interest rates on Wednesday as the US Federal Reserve raised its target policy rate by 50 basis points in the face of inflation at highs not seen in decades.
All Gulf countries have their currencies pegged to the US dollar, except Kuwait, which pegs the Kuwaiti dinar to a basket of currencies that includes the dollar.
The central banks of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain raised their key rates by 50 bps. The Central Bank of Kuwait said it increased its discount rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2 percent, in a move less hawkish than the Fed’s.
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) raised its repo rate and reverse repo rates by 50 bps each to 1.75 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively.
The CBUAE said its base rate would increase by 50 basis points, which would take it to 2.25 percent, effective from Thursday.
The bank said it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 bps above the base rate.
The Central Bank of Qatar said it would raise, effective on Thursday, its deposit and repo rates by 50 bps to 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively. Its lending rate will increase by 25 bps to 2.75 percent.
The Central Bank of Bahrain said it raised its key policy rate, on its one-week deposit facility, by 50 bps to 1.75 percent, in lockstep with the Fed’s hike.
The CBB also increased its overnight deposit rate and lending rates by 50 bps to 1.5 percent and 3 percent, respectively, and its four-week deposit rate was increased by 75 bps to 2.5 percent.
The Central Bank of Oman — the other member of the Gulf Cooperation Council — is widely expected to follow with a similar move.

Topics: interest rates

FlapKap charts an AI-based roadmap to fund startups

FlapKap charts an AI-based roadmap to fund startups
Updated 04 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri

FlapKap charts an AI-based roadmap to fund startups

FlapKap charts an AI-based roadmap to fund startups
  • Platform helps SMEs to prop up their media spends on the internet
Updated 04 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri

RIYADH: If you thought debt or equity was the only possible way to fund a startup, you would be surprised to learn the ropes of this new-age funding model. It is not the first of its kind in the world, but it is undoubtedly one of it is kind in the region.

Let us first look at the need gap. Scores of e-commerce companies depend on Google and Facebook ads to drive their business. They may have heavily invested funds into their products but may be cash-strapped to promote them online. And that is when FlapKap walks with the roadmap.

Fresh off a $1.2 million seed fund round, Egypt-based fintech startup FlapKap brings to the table an opportunity for small and medium enterprises, and startups to prop up their media spends on the Internet.

FlapKap uses the power of data and artificial intelligence to guide SMEs on which social media sites to spend their advertising dollars and how much to spend on them. It then funds the ad budget of the SME and, in return, takes a small percentage of the sale after the SME recovers its investment. It is flexible. It is undoubtedly a win-win. “We help these companies grow and give them alternative financing options. We basically offer them flexible payment terms for their media spend that match their financial growth needs,” Ahmad Coucha, co-founder and CEO of FlapKap, told Arab News. 

Ahmad coucha, co-founder and CEO of FlapKap

“They buy the media through us and get super flexible payment terms to pay only after liquidating the inventory by selling it to the customers,” he elaborated.

A veteran in the media business and equipped with a master’s degree in economics from Harvard University, Coucha co-founded in 2011 what today is one of the largest digital advertising agencies in the Middle East, Kijamii. After the considerable success of Kijamii, he turned into an evangelist of advertising who now nurtures SMEs and startups.

“I wanted to work on something that is scalable, something that can add to people’s lives, and something that would keep me excited. At the intersection of these three things, FlapKap was born,” said Coucha, who intends to expand in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Africa.

A trained economist, Coucha is pretty confident about his numbers. For him, the growth potential of the Kingdom is 10 times more than Egypt and five times more than the UAE.

“The Kingdom is huge. In a way, it is the biggest prize in the region. We are big fans of what has been happening lately in the Kingdom. It is super encouraging for people like us,” he said.

The company is currently stabilizing its operations by approaching a targeted clientele and building its customer base with successful clients. The idea is to de-risk the model and develop successful case studies with piloting partners.

“We are first movers. We have the responsibility to educate the market. Hence, our strategy is to build these successful case studies with a select number of clients and then aim for the next stage for commercialization,” he said.

Topics: FlapKap SMEs fintech artificial intelligence

