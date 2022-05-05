Israel’s top court paves way for razing eight Palestinian villages

You are here

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel said the verdict would have “unprecedented consequences.” (File/AFP)
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

  • Israel’s Supreme Court rejected a petition against the eviction of more than 1,000 Palestinian inhabitants of a rural part of the occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected a petition against the eviction of more than 1,000 Palestinian inhabitants of a rural part of the occupied West Bank in an area which Israel has designated for military exercises.
After two decades of inconclusive legal maneuvering, the Supreme Court issued its ruling late on Wednesday, paving the way for the demolition of eight small villages in a rocky, arid area near Hebron known to Palestinians as Masafer Yatta and to Israelis as the South Hebron Hills.
In its ruling, the court said it had found the Palestinian dwellers, whose inhabitants have kept a distinct, generations-long nomadic way of life, making a living from farming and herding, had not been permanent residents of the area when the Israeli military first declared it a firing zone in the 1980s.
Masafer Yatta residents and Israeli rights groups say that many of the Palestinian families have been permanently residing in the 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) area since before Israel captured the West Bank, in the 1967 Middle East War, and that their eviction would constitute a breach of international law.
“This proves that this court is part of the occupation,” said Nidal Abu Younis, Masafer Yatta Mayor. “We are not going to leave our homes. We will stay here,” he said.
The court said the door was still open for the villagers to agree with the military on using parts of the land for agricultural purposes and urged the sides to seek a compromise.
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), who along with Masafer Yatta residents petitioned against the expulsion, said the verdict would have “unprecedented consequences.”
“The High Court has officially authorized leaving entire families, with their children and their elderly, without a roof over their heads,” ACRI said in a statement.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Putin apologized for Russia Hitler claims: Israel PM’s office

Putin apologized for Russia Hitler claims: Israel PM’s office
  • Bennett said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position
  • The comments had sparked outrage in the Jewish state
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has apologized for remarks made by Moscow’s top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, who claimed Adolf Hitler may have had “Jewish blood.”
The comments had sparked outrage in the Jewish state.
“The Prime Minister accepted President Putin’s apology for Lavrov’s remarks and thanked him for clarifying his attitude toward the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust,” Bennett’s office said in a statement.
A Kremlin summary of the Bennett-Putin call, which came as Israel marked 74 years since the creation of the Jewish state, made no mention of a Putin apology.
It did, however, note that the leaders discussed the “historic memory” of the holocaust.
In an interview with an Italian media outlet released on Sunday, Lavrov claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish.”
Lavrov, according to a transcript posted on the Russian foreign ministry website, then added: “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labelled the comments “an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error.”
Bennett denounced the comments as “lies“that he said effectively “accuse the Jews themselves of the most awful crimes in history,” perpetrated against themselves.
Russia’s ambassador to Israel was summoned to “clarify” the remarks.
Israel has sought to tread a delicate line since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with Bennett stressing Israel’s close ties to both Moscow and Kyiv.
Bennett has in particular sought to preserve Russian cooperation with Israeli strikes in Syria, where Russian forces are on the ground.
Israel has so far refused Ukraine’s requests for military support, instead suppling bullet proof vests and helmets for medical workers, as well as an Israeli field hospital.
Bennett has attempted to mediate in the conflict and is among a handful of world leaders to meet with Putin since the invasion, traveling to Moscow in early March.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Israel Russian President Vladimir Putin Hitler Jewish

One dead, 5,000 others suffer from respiratory ailments as sandstorm hits Iraq

One dead, 5,000 others suffer from respiratory ailments as sandstorm hits Iraq
More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm. (AFP)
  • More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm
BAGHDAD: One person has died and about 5,000 Iraqis suffered from respiratory ailments on Thursday due to a sandstorm, the seventh to hit the country in the past month, state media said.

Residents of six of Iraq’s 18 provinces, including Baghdad and the vast western region of Al-Anbar, awoke once again to a thick cloud of dust blanketing the sky.

Authorities in Al-Anbar and Kirkuk provinces, north of the capital, urged people to stay indoors, said the official INA news agency.

Hospitals in Al-Anbar province had received more than 700 patients with breathing difficulties, said Anas Qais, a health official cited by INA.

The central province of Salaheddin reported more than 300 cases, while the central province of Diwaniya and the province of Najaf, south of Baghdad, each recorded about 100 cases, the news agency added.

Iraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in the past few years.

Experts have said these factors threaten to bring social and economic disaster in the war-scarred country.

In November, the World Bank warned Iraq could suffer a 20-percent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.

In early April, a government official warned Iraq could face “272 days of dust” a year in coming decades.

The environment ministry said the weather phenomenon could be addressed by “increasing vegetation cover and creating forests that act as windbreaks.”

Topics: Iraq Sandstorm

Arrests, injuries as baton-wielding police target Palestinian Al-Aqsa protest

Arrests, injuries as baton-wielding police target Palestinian Al-Aqsa protest
  • Israeli police dispersed Palestinian protesters with batons and rubber bullets
  • Protest came after at least 600 flag-waving settlers marched into the mosque courtyards earlier in the day
RAMALLAH: At least 16 Palestinians were injured when Israeli police broke up a protest at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on Thursday after the site had been occupied by extremist settlers who raised Israeli flags.

Police arrested about 50 men after scuffles broke out during the demonstration, which came after at least 600 flag-waving settlers marched into the mosque courtyards earlier in the day.

The incident follows the resumption of Jewish visits to the flashpoint site and coincided with the anniversary of Israel’s 1948 independence.

Israeli police dispersed Palestinian protesters with batons and rubber bullets, and held others inside the mosque until tensions eased.

Earlier, the extremist Temple Mount organization called on Jews throughout Israel to celebrate the national anniversary by occupying the mosque courtyards.

Hundreds of young Palestinians at the site performed prayers and chanted slogans in protest against the settler groups, which included heads of Jewish religious schools.

Israeli police blocked young men from entering Al-Aqsa and arrested others who were taken to interrogation centers.

Jewish visits to Al-Aqsa had been suspended from April 22 until Thursday. 

Mohammed Al-Khalayleh, Jordan’s Islamic affairs minister, described the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa by Jewish extremists as “provocation” for world Muslims and urged Israeli authorities to clamp down on future incursions.

Omar Al-Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said that Palestinians had sent a message that “Al-Aqsa is for Muslims, and our presence and steadfastness will remain.”

He said that the mosque “will not be a theater for elections and political strife to be used by the occupation government,” and added: “Al-Aqsa is higher than that.”

Palestinian factions accused Jewish settlers of “fanning of the flames of war against the Palestinian people and their sanctities,” and warned the Israeli government against allowing extremist Jews to storm the site.

Tariq Salmi, spokesperson for Islamic Jihad, said that Al-Aqsa worshippers represent “the first wall” against Israeli attempts to divide the religious site.

In its monthly report, the Islamic Christian Commission for Jerusalem and the Holy Sites said that 4,700 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa in April, while Israeli police arrested 775 Palestinians, including 30 children.

More than 180 Palestinians were injured in clashes with police, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

In Hebron, settlers raised Israeli flags and set off fireworks at Al-Ibrahimi mosque on Wednesday to celebrate Israel’s independence.

The Israeli Air Force on Thursday staged a flypast over the mosque for the first time since the occupation of Hebron in 1967.

According to Israeli media, the army is preparing for possible rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip targeting Israeli cities following the clashes at Al-Aqsa.

Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, the Palestinian presidency adviser for Jerusalem affairs, blamed Israeli authorities for sponsoring settler incursions and warned of the threat of a religious war.

Observers believe that one of the goals of the Israeli escalation at Al-Aqsa is to weaken the Jordanian guardianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites, and keep Israel as the decision-maker.

Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas political bureau chief, said that the “Palestinian protectors of Al-Aqsa had forced Jewish extremists to lower their flags and to come out defeated.”

He added: “We will continue to face such situations on more than one front. Our people will not surrender, but will score more victories.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Al-Aqsa clashes

UN chief urges free, transparent elections in Lebanon May 15

UN chief urges free, transparent elections in Lebanon May 15
The UN chief called for Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on May 15 to be “free, fair transparent and inclusive”. (AFP)
  • The UN chief called for Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on May 15 to be “free, fair transparent and inclusive”
  • The May 15 elections for parliament are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019
UNITED NATIONS: The UN chief called for Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on May 15 to be “free, fair transparent and inclusive” in a report circulated Wednesday and urged the quick formation of a government afterward that gives priority to implementing reforms addressing the country’s multiple crises.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the UN Security Council that political polarization in the country has deepened and the Lebanese people “are struggling daily to meet basic essential needs.” He pointed to frequent protests across the country sparked by “public frustration with the political situation and the economic and financial crisis.”

The May 15 elections for parliament are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019. The government’s factions have done virtually nothing to address the collapse, leaving Lebanese to fend for themselves as they plunge into poverty, without electricity, medicine, garbage collection or any other semblance of normal life.

The elections are also the first since the August 4, 2020, catastrophic explosion at Beirut port that killed more than 215 people and wrecked large parts of the city. The destruction sparked widespread outrage at the traditional parties’ endemic corruption and mismanagement.

Guterres, who visited Lebanon last December, said no one has yet been held accountable for the explosion and the Lebanese people are demanding “truth and justice.” He reiterated his call for “a swift, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” and stressed that “the independence of the judiciary must be respected.”

In the May 15 election, a total of 103 lists with 1,044 candidates are vying for the 128-seat legislature, which is equally divided between Christians and Muslims.

Self-declared opposition groups remain divided along ideological lines on virtually every issue, including over how to revive the economy, and as a result, there are an average of at least three different opposition lists in each of the 15 electoral districts, a 20 percent increase from the 2018 elections.

Guterres noted that proposals submitted in the past two years for a women’s quota were still pending in parliament, and he urged that the new government be quickly formed “with full participation of women and young people.”

The secretary-general’s semi-annual report on implementation of a 2004 Security Council resolution reiterated that its key demands — that the Lebanese government establish its sovereignty throughout the country and that all Lebanese militias disarm and disband — have not been fulfilled.

Guterres said Hezbollah’s maintenance “of sizeable and sophisticated military capabilities outside the control of the government of Lebanon remains a matter of grave concern.” He noted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s February announcement that it now has the ability to transform thousands of its missiles “into precision missiles” and has been manufacturing drones “for a long time.”

The secretary-general urged the Lebanese state to “increase its efforts to achieve a monopoly over the possession of weapons and the use of force throughout its territory.”

“I continue to urge the government and the armed forces of Lebanon to take all measures necessary to prohibit Hezbollah and other armed groups from acquiring weapons and building paramilitary capacity outside the authority of the state,” the UN chief said, stressing that this violates Security Council resolutions.

Guterres said Hezbollah’s continued involvement in the war in neighboring Syria also risks entangling Lebanon in regional conflicts and undermining its stability.

He called on countries in the region with close ties to Hezbollah to encourage its disarmament and transformation into “a solely civilian political party.” Both Syria and Iran have close ties to Hezbollah.

Topics: Lebanon UN lebanese elections

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment
  • With Sudan gripped by a dire economic crisis made worse by political unrest following a military coup last October, the cost of running petrol-oil engines has soared
KHARTOUM: Sudanese entrepreneur Mohamed Samir watches proudly as workers assemble garishly colored rickshaws, unique in the North African nation because they run on electricity in a bid to tackle soaring costs.

In Sudan, three-wheeler vehicles — tuk-tuk rickshaws for passengers, and motorbike tricycles with a trailer attached for carrying goods — have long been a popular and affordable transport. Tens of thousands ply the streets of the capital Khartoum alone.

But with Sudan gripped by a dire economic crisis made worse by political unrest following a military coup last October, the cost of running petrol-oil engines has soared.

“People who use the fuel-run rickshaws are in pain, and they know the value of what we are offering,” 44-year-old engineer Samir said at the factory in North Khartoum.

“We want to offer solutions.”

There is a critical environmental impact too. Smoky petrol-powered vehicles, aside from fueling climate change, cause “significant noise and air pollution,” the UN Environment Programme warned in a report from 2020.

“Emissions from the three-wheelers reduce visibility, cause damage to vegetation and lead to respiratory illnesses in people,” it added.

Samir says the new electric vehicles check three boxes of the UN’s sustainable development goals: The fight against poverty, protection of health and protection of the environment.

“It also makes much less noise,” he added.

Samir faced years of grinding challenges to get his factory up and running, but once he opened, business has been brisk, selling over 100 goods tricycles and 12 passenger rickshaws since last year.

Fuel costs have more than doubled since the coup. On top of that, repeated fuel shortages have left drivers queueing up for hours outside filling stations to top up their tanks.

Drivers complain of earning less than they spend.

That was the key reason fruit seller Bakry Mohamed sold his old petrol-powered tuk-tuk and bought an electric tricycle last year.

“It used to cost more than it brought in,” said Mohamed, who uses his vehicle to carry a stall of fruits through the streets. “Plus, I had to worry about where to find fuel, and where to change the engine oil.”

Mohamed speaks proudly of his new electric tricycle.

“It has been extremely cost-efficient,” Mohamed said. “Now, there are no more fuel queues. I charge it once, and it keeps running the entire week. My daily income doubled.”

Some drivers struggle when they first make the switch, but Samir said there have been no major complaints — and the electric batteries require less maintenance than fuel-run engines.

“It’s new, and they are not used to electric-run vehicles,” he said.

The three-wheelers take about eight hours to be fully charged, with a tuk-tuk tricycle able to cover 80-100 kilometers (50 to 60 miles), while a rickshaw’s range is even further, between 100 and 120 kilometers.

But amid the economic crisis, Sudan’s electricity supplies have suffered too, with frequent power cuts.

In January, the government hiked electricity prices, with households seeing an increase of about 500 percent in the bills.

Yet Samir said the electric rickshaws are still more efficient and far cheaper to run than alternatives.

“The cost of charging the battery remains less than that of the fuel,” Samir said, with a single electric charge costing less than half a liter of fuel.

Others, looking skywards to Sudan’s year-round sunshine, have freed themselves from dependency on the power grid too.

Amjad Hamdan Hameidan, who bought several electric-powered rickshaws, powers his three-wheeler on the go.

“I use flexible solar panels,” Hameidan said. “We place them on top of the rickshaw while driving, and it keeps the batteries charged.”

Samir argues his factory is helping Sudan keep pace in a fast-developing world. “Everything run by fuel will be replaced with electricity sooner or later,” Samir said. “We have the opportunity now to keep up with the rest of the world.”

Topics: Sudan e-rickshaws

