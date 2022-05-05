English cricket team Essex fined for racism by official

You are here

English county cricket club Essex have been fined $61,500 following a racist remark made by former chairman John Faragher. (Getty Images)
  • The county admitted John Faragher used the highly offensive term during a board meeting in 2017
  • Faragher, who resigned last November, has denied using the phrase
LONDON: English county cricket club Essex have been fined £50,000 ($61,500) and reprimanded following a racist remark made by their former chairman, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.
The county admitted John Faragher used the highly offensive term during a board meeting in 2017 and accepted they had failed to hold a timely investigation into the matter.
Faragher, who resigned last November, has denied using the phrase.
An independent cricket discipline panel concluded that a points deduction would be inappropriate and instead settled on a financial penalty, of which £15,000 has been suspended.
The incidents at Essex, based in Chelmsford, came to light following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.
The former spinner told a parliamentary committee in November about the abuse he suffered while playing for Yorkshire, saying he had been driven to thoughts of suicide.
His revelations led to a mass clear out of senior boardroom figures and coaching staff at Yorkshire, as well as leading to the unearthing of racist incidents at several other first-class counties.
The independent panel looking into the Essex case praised John Stephenson, the Essex chief executive and interim chairman, for attempting to tackle the situation on his appointment last year but added he had been hampered by “a lamentable logjam at board level.”
The panel said: “The use of racist and discriminatory language such as this is plainly unacceptable — its utterance by a club chair is all the more deplorable.”
Essex said in a statement they had a “zero-tolerance policy toward racism and any form of discrimination” and were working to implement the ECB’s 12-point anti-discrimination plan drawn up in response to Rafiq’s revelations.

Local boy Paul Dummett signs one-year extension with Newcastle United

Local boy Paul Dummett signs one-year extension with Newcastle United
Updated 05 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Local boy Paul Dummett signs one-year extension with Newcastle United

Local boy Paul Dummett signs one-year extension with Newcastle United
  • The 30-year-old defender has been a first-team regular at St. James’ Park for nine seasons with over 200 appearances for the club
Updated 05 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has signed a one-year extension at St. James’ Park and says he is looking forward to a “big season” on Tyneside.

Dummett’s previous deal was due to run out in June and the 30-year-old Geordie, who came through the club’s academy, was set to leave on a free.

However, Newcastle have reached an agreement with the left-back that will see him remain part of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad for 2022-23.

“This is a hugely exciting time for the football club and the city, so I’m delighted to be committing another year here and staying at my boyhood club,” said Dummett on the confirmation.

“I’m immensely proud that next season will be my 10th with the first team and I’m really looking forward to being part of what is a big season to come. Howay the lads.”

Newcastle-born Dummett made his Magpies’ debut in January 2013 and has since made more than 200 appearances for the club.

He has also spent time out on loan at National League Gateshead and Scottish Premiership outfit St. Mirren, and been capped four times by Wales.

Head Coach Eddie Howe said that Dummett epitomises the type of player he wants to keep at the club.

“Paul is a consummate professional who has given so much to this club and I’m delighted he will be staying with us,” Howe said.

“He is a player and a person I like very much. He leads by example both in the dressing room and on the pitch, and I’m pleased to retain someone with his positive influence and defensive capabilities.”

Newcastle remain in talks with fellow homegrown talent Sean Longstaff whose deal also ends in June.

The midfielder has established himself as a key first-team player under Howe after having looked set for an exit while previous manager Steve Bruce was at the club.

Longstaff is believed to have been offered a new four-year deal, and hopes are high that he will follow Dummett and Fabian Schar in agreeing to extended deals.

Last week Schar signed a new two-year deal.

World’s top jiu-jitsu stars set for final round of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

World’s top jiu-jitsu stars set for final round of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

World’s top jiu-jitsu stars set for final round of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

World’s top jiu-jitsu stars set for final round of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
  • Annual event at Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena from May 6-8 will see participants competing for share of almost $225,000
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Some of the world’s most accomplished jiu-jitsu players are set to descend on the UAE capital for the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour season 2021-2022.

Taking place at Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena from May 6 to 8, the competition will feature youth, masters, and professional categories, with all participants looking to improve their ranking and claim a share of cash prizes worth a total of $225,000.

Men and women from teams and academies around the globe will compete in the event which is open to local, regional, and international players. Due to high demand, registration for the tournament, organized by Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, only closed on Tuesday.

Competition in the youth division and queen of mats class, will take place on the opening day, followed by masters and king of mats on day two. The highly anticipated professionals round has been reserved for the final day.

Tariq Al-Bahri, the AJP’s director general, said: “This event demonstrates the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s remarkable accomplishment in hosting the world’s most prestigious championships.

“Considering the participation of elite stars in the regional and international arenas, it has again proven to be one of the most prominent jiu-jitsu competitions in the world.

“As the championship brings together the world’s top-ranked athletes, notably for the king and queen of mats events, the Jiu-Jitsu Arena will see high-caliber fights,” he added.

Emirati world champion Omar Al-Fadhli will be the first UAE national and Arab to compete in the king of mats tournament when he competes this week as one of the event’s biggest draws.

The fighter said: “Competing in king of mats is every Emirati player’s dream. This means facing the world’s strongest and toughest jiu-jitsu players, who are used to such an environment and have a lot of experience on the mat.

“I started preparing for this competition a long time ago. World jiu-jitsu legends will compete in this tournament, which will provide us with the best possible technical value as jiu-jitsu professionals. In terms of preparations, the players have to be at their physical and mental peaks,” he added.

Zayed Al-Kathiri, who is taking part in the professional category, has previously participated and won the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. He returns looking not just to compete, but to replicate his previous feat. Winning in front of the UAE audience would be a special feeling, he said.

“My goals are not only to compete in the tournament but also to achieve a meaningful result that will help me develop my technical level and lead to greater accomplishments in the future, particularly when representing the UAE in the Asian Games in China,” he added.

Another Emirati participant, Balqis Al-Hashemi, said: “We have a lot of things coming up and this tournament will serve as a great springboard for us to step up our preparations in order to reap success and prove that the UAE’s players are capable of reaching the very top of the rankings in a combat sport.”

Dubai hosts a new cricket tournament to grow the women’s game 

Dubai hosts a new cricket tournament to grow the women’s game 
Six teams consisting of 90 players from 35 countries will compete across 19 matches. (Source: FairBeak)
Updated 05 May 2022
Jon Pike

Dubai hosts a new cricket tournament to grow the women’s game 

Dubai hosts a new cricket tournament to grow the women’s game 
  • The SDG FairBreak Invitational 2022 Tournament, initially scheduled to take place in Hong Kong, involves six teams and will run until May 15
Updated 05 May 2022
Jon Pike

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shakes its predominantly men-only Indian Premier League (IPL) money tree, the world’s first privately funded tournament in the history of women’s cricket opened in Dubai on May 1.

Entitled the SDG FairBreak Invitational 2022 Tournament, it is sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Six teams consisting of 90 players from 35 countries will compete across 19 matches until the Final on May 15. The inaugural tournament, organized by Cricket Hong Kong, was due to be held there, but the location had to be moved owing to COVID-19 restrictions. 

The players are from a mixture of Full Member and Associate Member countries. There was no players’ auction. Instead, an organizing committee invited cricketers and then allocated them to one of the six teams.

This provides a welcome opportunity for associate players to play against and alongside some of the world’s best female cricketers. It also enables players from Full Member countries to gain an understanding of the challenges faced by associate players, as well as appreciating their skill sets.

Most national cricket boards have been delighted to allow their players to take part. Cricket South Africa’s CEO regarded the involvement of six players as “another sign that South African women’s cricket is a force to be reckoned with,” while four players from the US women’s national team will participate. Five English contracted players were invited to play and, despite the tournament clashing with the start of a domestic cup competition, three of them will be playing in Dubai.

Unfortunately, for obvious reasons, there will be no Afghan players featuring in the tournament, nor any Indian players. The BCCI did not grant any No Objection Certificates, which players are required to have from their national board in order to participate in a domestic league in another country. The cited reason was that the Senior Women’s domestic T20 Trophy did not end until May 4. Since the opening match of the FairBreak tournament is not until that day, it is hard to resist the feeling that the invited Indian players have not had a fair break.

Furthermore, there is no clash with the BCCI’s IPL women’s sideshow, a three-team T20 Challenge, set for its fourth edition between May 24 and 28. Pressure to grow this event has met with stonewalling by the BCCI, which judges that there is not enough depth in the women’s game in India to justify further investment at this stage. Others in Indian cricket do not share this view.

The lukewarm attitude of the BCCI does provide the opportunity for others to take the initiative. Prior to standing down as chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja was promoting the idea of a Pakistan Women’s T20 Super League. The introduction of the Hundred in England in 2021 notably enhanced opportunities for women, while the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia has completed seven editions.

Earlier than that, in 2013, a few individuals formed a Women’s International Cricket League (WICL). Its initial aim was to provide more opportunities and improved remuneration for women cricketers by attracting the world’s best players in similar fashion to the IPL for men. This proposal met with no approval from either Cricket Australia or the England and Wales Cricket Board and was not endorsed by the ICC. Instead, they emphasized that they each were enacting plans to professionalize and develop women’s cricket.

Over the last seven years, cricket’s authorities would argue, no doubt, that a structured set of competitions and progression pathways have been implemented. Yet, a gender remuneration gap remains. Rebuttal of the WICL’s proposals by cricket’s establishment caused its founders to re-think and reset. The WICL concept was dropped and out of this impasse a vision was developed whereby people have fair and equal access to succeed in their chosen endeavor, independent of gender or geographical location. Under the FairBreak concept, cricket is the primary vehicle for pursuing the objective of equality on a global scale.

FairBreak has organized individual matches in which women cricketers from both Full Member and Associate Member countries have been brought together. Prior to the pandemic, a four-match tour of England took place in 2019, while annual fixtures had been established at the Sir Paul Getty ground at Wormsley in England and at the Sir Donald Bradman ground at Bowral in Australia. The latter match was claimed to be the first ever women’s T20 match to be screened live worldwide. Resumption of these fixtures is set for 2022.

Comprehensive live coverage of the SDG FairBreak Invitational 2022 to 142 countries is in place through 14 selected broadcast partners. A combination of traditional TV broadcasters, new over-the-top media sources and digital-only platforms will maximize distribution and the availability of content to fans of all ages. In the host territory of the UAE, coverage will be secured via Etisalat who will broadcast every match live via eLife and STARZ Play. Spectators can also attend the tournament live at Dubai International Stadium.

In late March 2022, the SDG Impact Fund was announced as the title sponsor for the tournament. The Fund focuses on regenerative philanthropic impact in line with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The fund is US-based and is a good strategic fit with both FairBreak’s aims and current efforts to grow the game in the US for both men and women. Healthcare company Gencor will continue as lead sponsor.

The 2022 tournament represents an important milestone for both FairBreak’s growth and its efforts to generate more funding, more expertise and more opportunities for women to play cricket. Its focus on equality in sport provides a different angle on the development of women’s cricket by integrating players from ICC Full Member and emerging countries. It seems that it is finding a way to co-exist alongside the institutional bodies vested with cricket’s governance.

All of them ought to share a common goal of expanding women’s cricket on an equal footing.

Party begins in Miami ahead of US city’s first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix race

Party begins in Miami ahead of US city’s first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix race
The opening part for the first ever Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. (Source: F1)
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

Party begins in Miami ahead of US city’s first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix race

Party begins in Miami ahead of US city’s first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix race
  • Top DJ Kygo headlined Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix opening party to kick-start race weekTop DJ Kygo headlined Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix opening party to kick-start race week
  • Thousands of fans enjoyed curtain-raiser to weekend featuring drivers, special guests on Hard Rock Stadium podium at new Miami International Autodrome
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

MIAMI: Thousands of fans on Wednesday night celebrated the launch of the first-ever Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at a spectacular opening party with music from disc jockey Kygo and his guests in addition to appearances from drivers on the podium at Hard Rock Stadium.

The star-studded curtain-raiser to the inaugural race in Miami Gardens included F1 drivers, team principals, and racers from the all-female W Series, who will compete on the new 5.41-kilometer Miami International Autodrome this weekend.

Richard Cregan, chief executive officer of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, said: “The opening party with musical performances was an unforgettable way to introduce the stars of Formula 1 to the fans and celebrate the start of our first-ever race in Miami with a brilliant performance by (Norwegian DJ) Kygo and special guests.

“The live music show was a fantastic event which was enjoyed by families, race fans, and F1 teams at the racetrack in addition to a global audience who watched the live broadcast. It was wonderful for us to be able to showcase Miami Gardens to the world as our race week finally got underway,” he added.

House DJ and producer Kygo is one of the world’s most high-profile electronic artists and entertained fans with his chart-topping hits including “Higher Love” and “Hot Stuff.”

Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup

Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup

Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup
  • 4-member contingent will take part in individual, team sabre competition from May 6-8
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi national fencing team is set to participate in the Senior World Cup in Spain, starting on Friday.

The group, that arrived in the Spanish capital Madrid on Wednesday, will compete in the individual and team (men’s sabre) contests over the three-day event.

Adel Al-Mutairi, Saad Al-Baqmi, Ali Al-Bahrani, and Ahmed Al-Qudaihi are the fencers representing the Kingdom. The team will be coached by Majid Al-Mutairi, with Adel Al-Rumaihi as director.

A total of 232 players from 30 national teams were expected to compete in the tournament, with the Saudi team playing its first match on Friday in the individual preliminary qualifiers, and the teams competitions taking place on Sunday.

