OIC calls on UN to stop Israeli settlers’ attacks

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned the actions of extremist Israeli settlers under the Israeli occupation forces’ protection in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, performing Talmudic prayers in its courtyards and raising the Israeli flag inside it, considering this a flagrant violation of international law and an infringement on the sanctity of the mosque.
The organization stated that it holds Israel responsible for the continuation of these violations, which constitute a blatant attack on Muslims and fuel the violence and tension that threaten international security and stability.
The OIC called on the international community, namely the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in obligating Israel, the occupying force, to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people and their Islamic and Christian lands and holy sites.
Recently in the organization’s Eid Al-Fitr message, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha also expressed solidarity with the Rohingya refugees and other Muslims in various parts of the world undergoing crises, including Lake Chad Basin, Jammu and Kashmir, whose Eid celebrations have been dampened by their difficult conditions.
Turkey loses westward outreach after philanthropist Kavala’s jailing
Goodwill that Ankara engendered through its role as mediator between Ukraine and Russia is undone
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters
ANKARA: Before traveling to Moscow last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stopped over in Ankara to meet Recep Tayyip Erdogan and praise the Turkish leader’s diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Less than two hours after the two shook hands, a big part of the goodwill that Ankara has engendered in the West through its unique role as mediator between warring parties was undone, undermining Turkey’s chances of capitalizing on thawing ties.
The turning point came when an Istanbul court sentenced a philanthropist, Osman Kavala, to life in jail for his role in anti-government protests in 2013, in defiance of Western calls to free him in a closely watched case many see as politically motivated.
One Western diplomat who watched with surprise as the headlines landed on his phone on April 25 said the ruling underscored how Erdogan’s government “cannot be trusted on some issues,” despite having scored political points over Ukraine.
Another envoy called the verdict the “worst-case scenario.”
Eight diplomats told Reuters that the ruling was a blow to Turkey’s ambitions to heal frayed economic and political ties with Western countries while also remaining close to Moscow — Erdogan opposes the sanctions against it.
It also chilled Western hopes of rapprochement, they said.
It is a reversal for Turkey, which is alone in having hosted wartime talks between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers and peace negotiators. Ankara wants the West to prepare for the end of the war, including the gradual lifting of sanctions, and for restrictions on its own defense industry to be lifted.
It also wants more cooperation with its NATO allies, including the US, France and Italy, and to alleviate existing tensions with the West in the run-up to elections amid mounting economic woes.
Wariness of boosting Erdogan ahead of 2023 elections that recent polls suggest he could lose have also undermined chances of meaningful trade or investment deals, including progress updating a European Union customs union, several of the diplomats said.
Erdogan and officials say the war has made allies realize Turkey’s geopolitical importance and that Ankara’s balanced policy on Ukraine was welcomed, even admired. The diplomats interviewed shared that assessment.
The West understands Turkey’s position on sanctions and Ankara will not become a haven to evade them, Turkish officials add.
At the weekend, Erdogan’s spokesman and chief foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. He later said he discussed ways to end the war.
If Russia’s attacks on Ukraine last through the summer, Turkey, with the second-biggest military in NATO, will likely come under increasing pressure from Washington and Brussels to boost its support for Ukraine, the diplomats said.
It has already sent armed drones to Kyiv, blocked some Russian naval passage to the Black Sea and barred Russian flights to and from Syria.
Turkey’s stance of facilitating negotiations and opposing sanctions on Moscow on principle “can only last so long,” said a third diplomat.
A shift toward Ukraine in the conflict could prompt Russia to punish Turkey’s economy by cutting heavy tourist and energy flows, or both, the person said, underlining how opportunity could turn to crisis for Ankara.
Soaring energy costs due to the war have already exacerbated Turkey’s currency crisis and sent inflation to 61 percent, complicating Erdogan’s prospects in the mid-2023 election.
Some analysts said the Kavala ruling, by courts some critics believe are influenced by Erdogan, served to warn the opposition ahead of the vote. The president may have been emboldened by the diplomatic cover the war afforded him, they added.
“Erdogan does not want to be excluded by the West but he wants it to accept him as he is: as a strong man of Turkey,” said Birol Baskan, non-resident scholar at the Washington-based Middle East Institute. Throughout the second of Erdogan’s two decades in power, Western leaders have criticized Turkey’s crackdown on rights and dissent.
Germany summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Berlin over the Kavala verdict, which Washington also called “unjust,” prompting Ankara to summon the German ambassador in response.
Turkey says its courts are independent and that it is taking steps to improve rule of law, but also dismisses domestic and international criticism of its judiciary as interference in its internal affairs.
Turkey’s stance on the war, including allowing flights from Moscow, has made it a top destination for Russian citizens, funds and even sanctioned assets such as oligarchs’ yachts.
Three Western diplomats said this could prompt the US or Europe to adopt “secondary sanctions” against those doing business with Moscow.
“We are asking Ankara to enforce our sanctions. If it becomes clear they are being broken, secondary sanctions would be likely,” one of the envoys said.
Another potential strain is Turkey’s desire, shared by the UN, to end the fighting in Ukraine immediately and return as much as possible to a world in which Ankara balances its Western and Russian relations.
The US and some other countries instead want the war to end under the right terms. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week that Washington wants to see Moscow “weakened” so that it cannot invade again.
Still, Turkey is expected to rethink its relationship with Russia.
Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defenses prompted US sanctions on Turkey in 2020 and chilled ties.
Yet its request for 40 US-made F-16 fighters last year combined with cooperation over Ukraine could pave the way for a compromise on Washington’s demand that Turkey abandon the S-400s, three diplomats said.
A Lebanese online archive chronicles Arab immigration to Latin America
Most of the migration occurred in the final decades of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th
Project of Holy Spirit University of Kaslik in Jounieh highlights individual journeys of the Arab pioneers
Updated 06 May 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO, Brazil: Although an estimated 18 million Latin Americans can trace their ancestry to the Arab region, little effort has been made to chronicle and conserve the writings, photographs and news clippings that document the history of their migration and settlement — until now.
Most of the Arabs who moved to Latin America did so in the final decades of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th, with the majority of them traveling from Syria and Lebanon in search of fortune and a fresh start far from the Ottoman Empire.
To collect and highlight the individual journeys of these Arab pioneers and their contribution to the New World, an archive dedicated to telling their stories has been created by the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, also known as USEK, a private, not-for-profit Catholic university in Jounieh, Lebanon.
Inaugurated at the end of March this year, the collection currently includes about 200,000 pages from Arab newspapers and magazines, stacks of photographs, and other illuminating documents that help shed light on the diaspora’s presence in Latin America.
Brazilian-born Roberto Khatlab, director of USEK’s Latin American Studies and Cultures Center, or CECAL for short, conceived the project after spending several years working in the cultural department of the Brazilian embassy in Beirut and conducting independent research on Lebanese migration to Brazil.
“Over the years, I gathered lots of documents concerning that history,” he told Arab News.
During a trip to Latin America a few years ago, Khatlab realized a wealth of important historical material was at risk of being lost unless it could be properly collected and collated.
“Over time, such documents end up in the hands of grandchildren or great-grandchildren who do not speak Arabic and do not know what to do with them,” he said.
As a result, many people end up throwing away family collections or donating them to local libraries, which are not always equipped or qualified to adequately catalog them.
In addition, newspapers produced by early Arab immigrants were often printed on cheap, poor-quality paper that does not always stand the test of time, and so surviving copies can be extremely fragile.
“I have received 100-year-old newspapers which literally disintegrated as we tried to take them out of the envelope,” said Khatlab.
Syrian-Lebanese immigrants created the first Arabic-language Latin American newspaper, called Al-Fayha, in 1893 in the Brazilian city of Campinas.
In the local Portuguese language, its name was Mundo Largo, which translates as Wide World. As the author of several books about Brazil’s historical relationships with Lebanon and the wider Arab world, Khatlab recognizes the value of such historical documents for academic study and posterity.
“Under the Ottoman Empire, many intellectuals were not able to publish their ideas in the Arab world at the end of the 19th century,” said Khatlab. “In the nascent Arab press in countries like Brazil and Argentina, they found the space they needed.
“Many times, the articles published in the Arab press in Latin America by such thinkers were sent back to the Arab world and disseminated there in intellectual and political circles.”
Most of the early Arabic newspapers in Latin America were produced by Syrian or Lebanese migrants but there were also a number of Egyptian publications. Over the years, the Arab community launched newspapers that reflected a variety of viewpoints based around political ideologies, religious creeds, social clubs and the arts.
“Many poets and writers published works in the Latin American Arab press,” said Khatlab. “Some of them were renowned in the Arab world, while others disappeared. But their production and the ideas conveyed in their texts have great importance to Arabs, even now.”
The archive has attracted the support of institutions across Latin America that have connections to the Arab community and they have provided small teams who are helping to collect and digitize materials, using equipment donated by USEK.
INNUMBERS
Estimated Arab population by country
Brazil: 7-12 million
Argentina: 4.5 million
Venezuela: 1.6 million
Mexico: 1.5 million
Colombia: 1.5 million
Chile: 800,000
Source: Atlantic Council
One such institution is the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, or CCAB for short, which helped to collate full collections of magazines, including Revista Oriente (Orient Magazine), one of the most prominent publications produced by the Arab diaspora in Brazil during the 20th century.
“Different libraries and institutions had partial collections of Oriente,” Silvia Antibas, the director of CCAB’s cultural department, told Arab News. “Now, we managed to gather and digitize all of them for the first time.”
The Brazilian team also managed to assemble a collection of the magazine Al-Carmat, known in Portuguese as A Vinha (The Vineyard). It was edited for many years by a female Syrian-Brazilian author called Salwa Atlas.
The CCAB has also contributed to the archive an illuminating collection of photographs that provide a window on the social and domestic lives of the diaspora through the years.
“The pictures we collected show not only the community’s social events but also the architecture of houses, the fashion trends of those years, and how immigrants financially progressed and integrated into Brazilian society over time,” said Antibas.
The Jafet family — who ranked among the most illustrious families in Sao Paulo in the early 20th century — contributed a superb collection of photographs depicting the palatial homes built around that time by the city’s industrial bourgeoisie.
“Benjamin Jafet, my great-grandfather, came to Brazil in 1890 and worked as a ‘mascate’ (a word used in Brazil for an Arab door-to-door salesmen) for a few years in the countryside until he founded his first shop in downtown Sao Paulo,” Arthur Jafet, a 38-year-old lawyer and businessman, told Arab News.
Over the years, Benjamin and his brothers built one of Brazil’s greatest textile manufacturers and became wealthy leaders of the Lebanese community in the country.
As important philanthropists in Sao Paulo, the Jafets helped to fund not only Arab institutions such as the local Orthodox cathedral, the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, and the Mount Lebanon Club, but also publications such as Revista Oriente.
“Their small palaces pointed to a rather European taste, with visible influences of the French neoclassical style but also oriental aspects,” said Jafet.
One of the photos in the collection shows Camille Chamoun, Lebanon’s president between 1952 and 1958, staying at one of the Jafet family’s opulent homes during a trip to Brazil.
As director of the Institute of Arab Culture in Sao Paulo and an adviser to the CCAB, Jafet is part of a new generation of Arab Latin Americans taking a renewed interest in their cultural origins.
Paulo Kehdi is the executive director of Chuf magazine, the in-house publication of the Mount Lebanon Club. He is among a number of Lebanese community leaders who launched Lebanity, a movement dedicated to encouraging Lebanese-Brazilians to rediscover their cultural roots.
“There has been a deliberate effort to reconnect Lebanese-Brazilians to their motherland, incentivizing them to obtain Lebanese citizenship, to visit the country and to help it during donation campaigns,” he told Arab News.
The situation is similar in Argentina, which is home to an estimated 3 million people with Syrian or Lebanese roots.
For several years, Ninawa Daher, a journalist of Lebanese descent, hosted a TV show in the country devoted to reviving the interest among younger generations in their Lebanese origins. After her death in a car accident at the age of only 31 in 2011, her mother, Alicia, created the Ninawa Daher Foundation to continue her legacy, and it has partnered with USEK for the archive project.
“With Ninawa’s contacts, within a very short time we had already been able to obtain access to several wonderful collections of the community in Argentina,” Alicia Daher told Arab News.
The team has gathered stacks of newspapers, photographs and other rare materials, including two books written and autographed by renowned Lebanese-American writer, poet and visual artist Khalil Gibran.
“The Syrian and Lebanese people had a tremendous cultural impact in Argentina,” said Daher. “Now, more and more people and institutions are approaching us in order to offer materials about the immigration.”
In Beirut, meanwhile, Khatlab is hopeful the archive will continue to grow as the work on it expands to other Latin American countries and to include other types of documents, such as letters, film footage and even passenger manifests of the vessels that brought Arabs to the region.
Access to the archive is free and it is open to the general public.
Iranian regime under pressure to release teachers held after wage protests
Human Rights Watch said at least 17 teachers are still in custody after 38 educators were detained by the regime for organizing peaceful demonstrations on May 1
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Human Rights Watch has called on authorities in Iran to release teachers being held across the country, after at least 38 were detained for organizing peaceful protests that took place on May 1.
The organization said at least 17 of the educators are still in custody, according to reports by the Emtedad News Agency, including Mohammad Habibi, spokesperson for the Iranian Teachers Trade Association.
The coordinating council of the Iranian Cultural Teachers Associations had called for the nationwide protest in response to concerns about low wages over the past two years. The regime in Tehran has responded to the growing discontent among teachers through arrests and interrogations.
A number of unions have been formed in Iran since 2005 by various groups under article 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and article 8 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. Tehran is a signatory to both but that has not prevented the regime from applying significant pressure to senior members of unions, including the teachers’ organization, as Iran’s labor laws do not recognize the right to form unions unless approved by the government.
In April, authorities arrested three prominent members of the ITTA: Rasoul Bodaghi in Tehran, Latif Roozikhah in East Azerbaijan province and Jafar Ebrahimi. Bodaghi was sentenced to five years in jail, and Ebrahimi to four, for “assembly and collusion to act against national security” and “propaganda against the state.”
Mahmoud Behesti Langroudi, vice president of the ITTA, and Rasoul Kargar, a member of the union from Fars, have also been arrested and are awaiting trial. Another nine teachers are known to have been referred to prosecutors in Kurdistan province.
In 2016, the regime targeted ITTA Secretary-General Ismael Abdi after he organized protests, accusing him of “spreading propaganda against the state” and “assembly and collusion against national security.” He was jailed for six years and also given a 10-year suspended sentence. He was released in 2020 but arrested a month later after authorities activated the suspended sentence. He is currently on hunger strike, according to the organization Human Rights Activists in Iran.
Tara Sepehri Far, a senior researcher with Human Rights Watch, said: “Iranian authorities have yet again decided to lock up people for seeking to organize to assert their collective rights instead of working with independent associations to ensure respect for Iranians’ economic and social rights.
“Attempting to silence peaceful mobilization and protests won’t make Iran’s dismal economic reality go away.”
Mikati urges Lebanese expats to have their voices heard in elections
Expat voting is ‘a key moment during this round of elections,’ says PM
Opposition political groups are relying heavily on overseas votes to achieve change
Updated 05 May 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged expats to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections to ensure their voices are heard and they can achieve the changes they want.
Mikati’s appeal came as he inaugurated the operations room for managing and monitoring parliamentary elections abroad.
“It is a key moment during this round of elections,” he said.
The parliamentary elections, which will be held on May 6 and 8 abroad, and on May 15 at home, are the first since the economic collapse began in late 2019.
The authorities have permitted 225,114 Lebanese expats to vote after 244,442 overseas registered voters were reviewed. They will vote at 205 polling stations in 59 countries around the world, except in Ukraine.
Overseas voters constitute a significant proportion of the 3,967,507 total Lebanese voters.
The political movements seeking changes in the crisis-hit country are relying heavily on expat voting to make a difference.
The government, mired by a political impasse, has taken limited steps to address the national collapse, leaving the Lebanese to struggle with the crisis on their own while plunging into poverty, without electricity or medicines.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the election arrangements as “the largest logistical operation in Lebanon's modern history.”
A total of 103 lists made up of 1,044 candidates are competing in the elections, some of whom withdrew after the deadline.
Political groups seeking radical change and some opposition parties believe the majority of expat voters resent the ruling authority and are victims of its corruption, and their presence abroad makes them immune to the pressures that internal voters are subjected to and the pressure to re-elect the same faces.
These groups are hoping for a strong turnout from the Lebanese who left after the Beirut port explosion in 2020 and the popular protests in 2019.
As of Thursday, all candidates and political parties are no longer allowed to address voters and media outlets can no longer interview them until polling stations close on Sunday night.
The Supervisory Commission for Elections prohibits electoral teams from sharing their estimations on the number of votes.
Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said Lebanon “has made all possible efforts, within our modest capabilities, to facilitate the voting process, and set up the largest possible number of polling stations, as allowed by the laws governing the countries in which the Lebanese abroad reside.”
He added: “We insist on organizing the voting process abroad professionally while steering clear of political agendas.”
Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said that the government is committed to its ministerial statement and will indeed hold the elections.
He added: “To those who took to the streets to demand that elections are held, I tell you this is your chance to voice your opinion.”
He stressed: “Failing to vote serves no one, especially not the country.”
Mawlawi added that all logistical and security preparations had been secured.
“Grants to the military forces participating in the elections, and compensation to employees, professors, and judges who will participate in the elections will be sufficient and appropriate,” he added.
He said: “The elections will be held successfully, there is no reason for them not to. We are attentive to all details.”
While the UN has been following up on all the election arrangements, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka met with Mikati on Thursday.
“It seems that all measures have been taken from an administrative and security point of view, and this is an important matter,” Wronecka said.
She added: “I asked the prime minister what can be expected before and even after the elections, and I sensed the seriousness and interest on his part to follow up on every detail.”
In a new report to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for “free, fair, transparent and inclusive parliamentary elections in Lebanon.”
He further urged “the quick formation of a government afterward that gives priority to implementing reforms addressing the country’s multiple crises.”
Guterres said that the political polarization in the country has deepened and the Lebanese “are struggling daily to meet basic needs,” pointing out the frequent protests across the country sparked by “public frustration with the political situation and the economic and financial crisis.”
He noted that proposals submitted in the past two years for a women’s quota were still pending in parliament, and he urged that the new government be quickly formed “with full participation of women and young people.”
Guterres said Hezbollah’s maintenance “of sizeable and sophisticated military capabilities outside the control of the Lebanese government remains a matter of grave concern.”
Unified international approach required for Libya elections: Ex-UN official
‘There’s no doubt the country needs these elections,’ Ian Martin says at event attended by Arab News
Elections, originally scheduled for December 2021, postponed until June amid disputes between rival factions
Updated 05 May 2022
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Elections can re-harness Libya’s post-Gaddafi optimism of 2012, but only with the support of a unified international approach, a former UN official said on Thursday at an event attended by Arab News.
Registration for elections due to take place on Dec. 24 last year opened in November with strong turnout, but the nationwide vote was postponed amid disputes between rival factions on laws governing the elections.
Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah subsequently informed reporters in January that the intention was now to hold the elections in June this year.
Speaking at the launch of his book “All Necessary Measures? The United Nations and International Intervention in Libya,” Ian Martin, who oversaw Libya’s first post-Gaddafi elections in 2012 as UN head of mission, said the country was crying out for new officials.
“There’s no doubt the country needs these elections, and the fact that such large numbers of people appear to be registering as candidates speaks to this,” he added.
“The elections in 2012 were a success, but the government that was formed failed to address key issues linked to the ongoing conflict.
“And while the 2014 election produced the House of Representatives, it was with significantly fewer registrations and public confidence.
“Even so, after eight years of the same people officiating over the country, it seems the population are in search of change.”
Noting that it is often external actors who “push for” swift elections in the wake of violent government overthrow, Martin said in the case of Libya, the desire for democracy was internal but was failed by a disjointed approach from the international community.
He urged external actors to come together and work out a plan to support the pending elections in a unified manner to address the decade-long turmoil gripping the country.
Part of this, he said, means not only recognizing the legitimacy of the winner but engaging them.
“I think these elections can be a success, but there are certain requirements for this; firstly, there has to be a set framework for them,” Martin added.
“The 2012 framework worked quite well in electing the government, but it failed to address the urgent issue of security because it lacked the authority required, and this wasn’t helped by the fragmented engagement of international actors.
“Security remains a pressing concern, and resultantly the success of any new government will depend on its capacity to engage the international community in addressing it.”