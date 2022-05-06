Where We Are Going Today: Choowy Goowy in Riyadh

Chanel Cruise 2023: Loli Bahia opens, Lyna Khoudri makes runway debut

DUBAI: Creative director Virginie Viard presented Chanel’s grand prix-inspired cruise 2023 collection to a star-studded front row in Monaco.

French-Algerian model Loli Bahia, one of the season’s breakout stars, opened Thursday’s show, which took place in Monte Carlo against the backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea.

The rising star wore a red-and-white tweed blazer and trousers paired with a metallic silver shirt and embroidered tweed dad cap.

Bahia was joined by Chanel runway fixtures Jill Cortleve, Mariam de Vinzelle and British-Moroccan model Nora Attal, who appeared on the catwalk wearing a flowing monochrome dress printed with checkered racing flags and matched with a black, waist-cinching belt and a crossbody bag.

Nora Attal walked the Chanel cruise 2023 show. Getty

Bahia and Attal were not the only models of North African descent to take to the runway.

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri made her runway debut in Monaco for Chanel.

The “French Dispatch” star’s turn down the runway comes just one day after her feature in Chanel’s trailer for its latest cruise collection filmed by Sofia and Roman Coppola in Monaco.

The 29-year-old, a house favorite and Chanel brand ambassador, made her catwalk debut sporting a white, terry, logo-emblazoned jumpsuit that was partially unbuttoned revealing a red checkered top beneath.

Cars and clothes have a long, intertwined history, thanks to fashion’s longstanding relationship with the automotive industry, with designers often looking to the road when creating their collections and runway looks.

Chanel is the latest label to seek inspiration from the motor industry.

Its latest collection is punctuated with pieces one would find on the grand prix or Daytona 500 stands. There are racing suits, flag motifs, checkerboard patterns, leather vests, embroidered dad hats and racing gloves.

Meanwhile, some models took to the runway carrying Chanel racing helmets in lieu of handbags.

The fashion on the runway was matched only by the fashion on the front row as the show’s Chanel-clad guests flew in from around the globe. Models, actresses and Chanel brand ambassadors, including Kristen Stewart, Charlotte Casiraghi, K-pop star G-Dragon and Vanessa Paradis jetted to the French municipality dressed in the Parisian luxury maison’s pieces.

Stewart became a Chanel ambassador in 2013 and has since appeared in several ad campaigns for the brand and on the red carpet dressed in strictly Chanel. For the Monaco event, the 32-year-old opted for a sparkling mini-dress accessorized with black strappy heels.