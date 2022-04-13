You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Catch22

Where We Are Going Today: Catch22

Where We Are Going Today: Catch22
Short Url

https://arab.news/neq3s

Updated 13 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Where We Are Going Today: Catch22

Where We Are Going Today: Catch22
Updated 13 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi

The newly opened Catch22 at Nakheel Mall in Riyadh offers a fun and upbeat casual dining experience, with a menu that includes international favorites such as sushi, burgers and quesadillas.
Already a favorite in Dubai, where it has two locations, Catch22’s latest venue is its second in the Saudi capital, after the one at The Zone. It is the perfect setting for a casual meal with friends or family.
One of its attractions is the sheer diversity of the menu; unlike many other restaurants in the area that have a more narrow focus, Catch22 is sure to have something to please everyone, including sushi lovers, Mexican food enthusiasts and fans of classic diner favorites.
The restaurant offers a wide-ranging breakfast menu but during our visit we focused on some of its lunch and dinner favorites.
The starter options include a variety of salads, nachos and calamari dishes. The chopped buffalo chicken salad, tossed with a house-made secret sauce, was perfect for sharing. The C22 shrimp was highly recommended by our waiter but we found it to be a very average dynamite shrimp dish and nothing to write home about.
From the main dishes, we recommend trying the double stack Angus club sandwich or the creamy chicken pasta. These are definitely menu highlights, along with the salmon tartare for fish or sushi lovers.
In terms of burgers, they offer a vegan option but we opted for the grandma burger, which is Catch22’s version of a classic cheeseburger and was definitely one of the top options we ordered.
We also tried the southern-fried chicken burger with honey mustard slaw. The chicken was very crispy but the flavors were decidedly average.
Despite offering such a large menu, our food was served at the perfect temperature with very limited waiting time. The interior of the restaurant provides a bright pop of color and graphics reflecting Saudi culture in a fun and upbeat way. The restaurant even offers a mirror photo booth where diners can take pictures to remind them of their meal — and share on social media. The staff are very friendly and outgoing and helped to create a memorable dining experience.
The restaurant can be found inside the new expansion to Nakheel Mall, tucked away at the edge of the movie theater, so it might be a little difficult for some visitors to locate but is definitely worth seeking out.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Loco’s Pizza
Where We Are Going Today: Flower power coffee shop in Jeddah
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Flower power coffee shop in Jeddah

Ramadan Recipes: Falafel

Ramadan Recipes: Falafel
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Falafel

Ramadan Recipes: Falafel
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

Falafel is a popular dish in the Middle East that can be a side dish or the main course. It is also treated as fast food, made of a mixture of chickpeas, fresh and dried herbs, and spices.

While countries like Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, and others claim falafel belongs to them, the dish is known to be of Egyptian origin.

Falafel was invented around 140 years ago, with French journalist Paul Balta and Syrian historian Farouk Mardam Bey showing that falafel first appeared in Egyptian literature after the British occupation in 1882.

Both men suggest that British officers, who had acquired a taste for Indian fried vegetable croquettes, asked for a similar dish using local ingredients, and Egyptians came up with falafel.

Falafel is a dish that vegans and vegetarians can enjoy as it is dairy-free and consists of legumes, herbs, and spices.

To make the dish you need two cups of dried chickpeas, one tsp of baking soda, one tsp of baking powder, one cup of parsley,  half a cup of coriander, half a cup of mint, one tbsp of ground cumin, one tbsp of ground coriander, one tsp cayenne pepper (optional), two tbsp toasted sesame seeds, one onion, six garlic cloves, salt and pepper, flatbread, tahini, tomato, cucumber, parsley, pickle, and chilli sauce.

Soak the dried chickpeas in water overnight, adding baking soda, mixing and leaving it at room temperature for 8 -12 hours. The next day, chop the onion, garlic, and herbs, add them to a food processor with the chickpeas, baking powder, sesame seeds, and the spices, and half blend until the mixture resembles coarse sand.

Shape the falafel into balls and fry them until they turn dark brown.

For the tahini salad, mix tahini with diced tomatoes and cucumbers, then add salt and lemon juice.

Place falafel inside the bread, add tahini salad on top, add pickles or chilli sauce if desired, roll the bread, and serve.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Muhammara
Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar
Lifestyle
Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar

Ramadan Recipes: Muhammara

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Muhammara

Photo/Supplied
  • To make Muhammara, you need two red bell peppers, one red onion, four garlic cloves, one red chilli, pomegranate molasses, fresh lemon juice, two tablespoons of olive oil, 50 grams of toasted walnuts, salt and pepper
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Muhammara is a brown-red thick spicy dip made of roasted walnut and red bell peppers, served cold or at room temperature as an appetizer, or as a main breakfast dish.

It is popular across the Arab world, served next to grilled fish and beef dishes in most Levant and Turkish restaurants.

Muhammara is a light dish associated with Aleppo in Syria. People usually enjoy eating it as one of a mezze platter selection on the table during Ramadan, especially in Turkey, Palestine, Jordan, and Lebanon.

It is believed that the dip arrived in Saudi Arabia through the Shami people, who came to perform Hajj or Umrah or to trade.

With the rise of veganism, some people depend on the side dish as their go-to main snack. Our recipe, however, is designed to allow everyone to enjoy the dip worry-free.

To make Muhammara, you need two red bell peppers, one red onion, four garlic cloves, one red chilli, pomegranate molasses, fresh lemon juice, two tablespoons of olive oil, 50 grams of toasted walnuts, salt and pepper.

First, preheat the oven to 220 C to toast the walnuts for 20 minutes, to get a delicious roasted flavor. Then roast the red bell peppers on an open burner until the flesh is softened and roasted through, so you can peel off the skin easily and get a smoky taste.

Toss all the ingredients into a food processor, season it with salt and pepper, add the walnuts and blitz until you get a smooth, homogeneous mixture.

Spread the muhammara on a plate, and keep in in the fridge.

Once it is iftar time, drizzle it with olive oil, garnish with any greens, and serve it with a bread of your choice.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes Muhammara Saudi Arabia

Related

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar
Lifestyle
Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Keto Mutabbal

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Seekh kabab, which literally translates to kabab on a skewer, is a simple and flavorful meat dish that is marinated in aromatic spices and grilled to perfection before serving with onion rings and fresh coriander or a yogurt raita dip.

Here, Sadab Qureshi, head chef at Rangoli Yas Island, shares his delicious and uncomplicated seekh kabab recipe for a no-fuss iftar.

Portrait of chef Sadab Qureshi. Supplied

Ingredients:

500-gram mutton (keema, minced)

400-gram chicken (minced)

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp onion paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

3/4 tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

Coriander leaves, onion rings and lemon wedges, for garnishing

Method:

In a bowl mix together the mutton mince and chicken mince. Mix them with your hands.

Add ginger-garlic paste to it along with onion paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and mix nicely.

Add salt to taste. Mix. Cover and keep in the fridge for one hour.

Skewer the kebabs onto buttered skewers and grill or roast till the outside is nicely browned. Baste frequently with oil while grilling.

Once the kebabs are cooked, remove to a serving platter and garnish with onion rings, fresh coriander leaves, and lemon wedges.

Topics: Ramadan recipes Ramadan 2022

Ramadan Recipes: Keto Mutabbal

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Keto Mutabbal

Photo/Supplied
  • Mutabbal is considered a vegan dish as it contains only eggplant, tahini and olive oil
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Mutabbal is a traditional Middle Eastern eggplant dip made with tahini, a fragrant version of the famous baba ghanouj.

This cold appetizer is popular among Arabs for iftar during Ramadan.

The word “mutabbal” is derived from the Arabic “tabala,” which means to add more aroma and spice — and that is exactly how mutabbal was born.

Often confused with baba ghanouj, this dip is simply baba ghanouj with tahini, as well as a few herbs and spices, such as paprika, chili pepper or cumin.

Tahini is a Middle Eastern paste made from crushed sesame seeds and a little water to form a thick cream, and is used in a number of cuisines.

Mutabbal is considered a vegan dish as it contains only eggplant, tahini and olive oil. Arabs usually eat it with shami bread. The dish is also suitable for those on a keto diet.

To make keto mutabbal, you need one eggplant, two cloves of garlic, lemon juice, two tablespoons of tahini, two tablespoons of olive oil, pomegranate, salt and pepper.

First, preheat oven to 430 F and roast the eggplant for 25-30 minutes, then cover and leave to cool. After it cools, peel the eggplant and chop, then mix the other ingredients in a bowl, except for half the olive oil and pomegranate, which are used to garnish at the end.

After the mixture is set, garnish with pomegranate and olive oil, and serve.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan Saudi Arabia Ramadan recipes

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: BBQ Sliders
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Chicken Shawarma

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to prevent them

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to prevent them
Updated 12 April 2022
Daniel Wells

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to prevent them

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to prevent them
Updated 12 April 2022
Daniel Wells

LONDON: Muslims endure headaches for a variety of reasons during Ramadan, the most prevalent of which are usually: Low blood sugar levels, dehydration, caffeine withdrawal and sleep deprivation.

Many people believe that eating a large sugar-packed meal around sahoor time will help their blood sugar levels throughout the day, but it won’t. Eating a large, sugary meal will spike your insulin levels so much so that you will overproduce insulin, which leads to your body feeling hungry soon after. Once your blood sugar levels drop, you will “crash” and feel rubbish, tired and likely have little energy. This fluctuation in blood sugar levels can be avoided by opting for slow release (low glycemic index) energy-rich foods that keep your blood sugar levels stable.

On to dehydration, it is difficult to consume enough water during Ramadan to combat fasting hours, but it should be your main focus to keep a bottle of water nearby and consume little and often when you can during your non-fasting hours. Dehydration and the loss of sugar and salts in the body can cause a myriad of problems: Headaches, lethargy, weakness in muscles, dizziness, low blood pressure, increased heart rate, fever and in severe causes you can end up losing consciousness. The key to avoiding these issues is to keep on top of your water intake and only drink water. Stay away from high sugar and caffeine-filled sodas that will only dehydrate you further.

Caffeine withdrawal is often overlooked when trying to combat headaches during Ramadan but you will likely be surprised how much a sudden reduction in caffeine can affect you. Caffeine consumption causes blood vessels to narrow, which is why your heart rate increases. Reducing caffeine intake allows blood vessels to open up and increases blood flow to the brain. This sudden change in blood flow can cause painful withdrawal headaches as the brain adapts to the increase in blood flow. A gradual reduction of caffeine use in the weeks leading up to Ramadan, as well as a cup of strong coffee immediately before the fast begins, may help reduce headaches. And remember, as the month of Ramadan goes on, your body should start to regulate and the headaches should subside.

Sleep deprivation is another factor that can cause many harmful effects, including headaches. Regulating sleeping hours during Ramadan, avoiding staying up late and making sure to take a nap during the day will definitely help. Stay in cold places during the day and avoid the sun or hot places as and where possible. Reducing time spent on electronic devices will help you get off to sleep easier and will also help aid in the quality of your sleep. Lack of REM (rapid eye movement) sleep is linked to more painful headaches, so it is vitally important that getting a good night’s sleep is focussed on.

Topics: Ramadan Ramadan 2022 Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy
Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy
Just what the doctor ordered: Egyptian medics in the UK enjoy first iftar together for two years
The Egyptian Medical Society resumed its annual activities in July last year when pandemic restrictions began to be lifted in England. (Supplied/Dyna Fayz)
Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals
Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals
Ramadan Recipes: Falafel
Ramadan Recipes: Falafel
New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan
New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.