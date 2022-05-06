You are here

US job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6 percent: Reuters
The Federal Reserve is trying to tighten US monetary policy to bring down inflation without tipping the economy into recession (Shutterstock)
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US job growth increased more than expected in April, underscoring the economy’s strong fundamentals despite a contraction in gross domestic product in the first quarter.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 428,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday.

Data for March was revised slightly lower to show 428,000 jobs added instead of 431,000 as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 391,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as 188,000 to as high as 517,000. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6 percent.

“It is ambiguous whether larger employment gains would be a cause for concern for the Fed or a source of relief,” said Lou Crandall, chief economist with Wrightson ICAP in Jersey City.

“Stronger growth that reflects a willingness by individuals to return to the workforce would tend to dampen labor costs, while growth induced by higher wage offers by employers pinched by labor shortages would have the opposite effect.”

The Federal Reserve is trying to tighten monetary policy to bring down inflation without tipping the economy into recession.

The US central bank on Wednesday raised its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, and said the Fed would begin trimming its bond holdings next month. It started raising rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that “the labor market is extremely tight, and inflation is much too high.”

Last month’s job gains underscored the economy’s strong fundamentals despite output shrinking in the first quarter under the weight of a record trade deficit.

There were a record 11.5 million job openings on the last day of March, which widened the jobs-workers gap to an all-time high of 3.4 percent of the labor force from 3.1 percent in February.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.3 percent after advancing 0.5 percent in March. That lowered the year-on-year increase in wages to a still-robust 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent in March.

Compensation for American workers logged its largest increase in more than three decades in the first quarter, helping to keep domestic demand supported.

Though Powell on Wednesday said a 75 basis points rate hike was not on the table, some economists believe the Fed could raise its benchmark interest rate above its neutral rate, estimated between 2-3 percent. 

Topics: US jobs unemployment

RIYADH: The central banks of the UK and Brazil have raised their rates by a full percentage point, following the US Fed’s half-point hike on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain have also raised their key rates by 0.5 percentage points, while Kuwait's central bank increased its discount rate by 25 basis points. 

Norway has resisted any rise, keeping its rates on hold, and the European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta has also advised against a hike in rates. 

Bank of England raises rates to 1 percent despite looming recession risk 

The Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 at 1 percent on Thursday to counter inflation now heading above 10 percent, as it sent a warning that Britain risks falling into recession.

The BoE’s nine rate-setters voted 6-3 for the quarter-point rise from 0.75 percent. But Catherine Mann, Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders called for a bigger increase to 1.25 percent to stamp out the risk of the inflation surge getting embedded in the economy.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a more dovish 8-1 vote to raise rates to 1 percent, with one policymaker opposing a hike.

The BoE’s move represented its fourth consecutive rate hike since December — the fastest increase in borrowing costs in 25 years — and it hardened its message about further increases, despite its worries about a sharp economic slowdown.

British consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 7 percent in March, more than triple the BoE’s 2 percent target, and the central bank revised up its forecasts for price growth to show it peaking above 10 percent in the last three months of this year.

It had previously said it expected inflation to peak at about 8 percent in April.

The BoE kept its forecast for economic growth this year at 3.75 percent, but slashed its forecast for 2023 to show a contraction of 0.25 percent from a previous estimate of 1.25 percent growth. It cut its growth projection for 2024 to 0.25 percent from a previous 1.0 percent.

Brazil central bank raises rates by 100 bps as expected

Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by a full percentage point, due to persistent double-digit inflation and evidence of price expectations drifting further from official targets.

The bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, raised its benchmark Selic interest rate to 12.75 percent, a five-year high. All 32 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the decision after policymakers made an increase of 100 basis points in March and signaled the same for this month.

Gulf central banks raise rates as Fed hikes by 50 bps 

The central banks of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain have raised their key rates by 50 bps. 

The Central Bank of Kuwait said it increased its discount rate by 25 basis points to 2 percent, in a move less hawkish than the Fed’s.

All Gulf countries have their currencies pegged to the US dollar, except Kuwait, which pegs the Kuwaiti dinar to a basket of currencies that includes the dollar.

The Saudi Central Bank raised its repo rate and reverse repo rates by 50 bps each to 1.75 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively.

The Central Bank of the UAE said its base rate would increase by 50 basis points, which would take it to 2.25 percent, effective from Thursday.

The bank said it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 bps above the base rate.

The Central Bank of Qatar said it would raise, effective on Thursday, its deposit and repo rates by 50 bps to 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively. Its lending rate will increase by 25 bps to 2.75 percent.

The Central Bank of Bahrain said it raised its key policy rate, on its one-week deposit facility, by 50 bps to 1.75 percent, in lockstep with the Fed’s hike.

The CBB also increased its overnight deposit rate and lending rates by 50 bps to 1.5 percent and 3 percent, respectively, and its four-week deposit rate was increased by 75 bps to 2.5 percent.

The Central Bank of Oman — the other member of the Gulf Cooperation Council — is widely expected to follow with a similar move.

Norway keeps rates on hold, remains on track for June hike

Norway’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, as widely expected, and reiterated its plan to raise the cost of borrowing in June amid rapidly rising inflation.

Norges Bank’s monetary policy committee unanimously agreed to keep the rate on hold at 0.75 percent for now, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists. 

ECB should not raise rates in July before Q2 GDP data: Panetta 

The European Central Bank should not raise interest rates in July, even though the inflation outlook suggests it can gradually reduce support for the economy, ECB board member Fabio Panetta told Italian newspaper La Stampa.

While an increasing number of ECB policymakers are making the case for a rate hike at the July 21 policy meeting, Panetta pointed to the availability after it of data on the euro zone’s second-quarter economic growth.

“It would be imprudent to act without having first seen the hard numbers on GDP for the second quarter and to discuss further measures without a full understanding of how the economy could develop,” La Stampa on Thursday quoted Panetta as saying.

“It does not make much of a difference whether it is two or three months earlier or later,” he said in the interview with the newspaper.

Spain’s inflation peaked, to start falling in second half of 2022, minister says

Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday inflation has peaked in the country and is likely to start falling in the second half of this year.

The 12-month inflation rate in Spain had increased to a three-decade high of 9.8 percent in the period through March though the most recent data in April showed a slight decrease to 8.4 percent.

Calvino added her government had to prepare itself for an upcoming interest rate increase. She said her ministry has already reduced risks by extending the maturity of its outstanding debt to more than eight years.

Turkey’s inflation surges to 70 percent, putting Erdogan in bind 

Turkey’s annual inflation jumped to a two-decade high of 69.97 percent in April, according to data on Thursday, fueled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising energy and commodity prices after last year’s lira crash.

The surge in prices has badly strained households just over a year before presidential and parliamentary elections that could bring the curtain down on President Tayyip Erdogan’s long rule.

Erdogan first came to power as prime minister in 2003 before switching the country to a presidential system, and the unorthodox interest rate cuts made last year under pressure from him have been blamed for lighting a fire under inflation.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 7.25 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 6 percent. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 68 percent.

“It’s about food and energy price increases but also the spectacular failure of monetary policy in Turkey — and it’s about the abject and total failure of Erdogan’s unorthodox monetary policy,” said strategist Timothy Ash at Bluebay Asset Management.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are due by June 2023 and opinion polls show Erdogan’s support declining.

Swiss inflation rises to 2.5 percent in April

The Swiss consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in April versus March and advanced 2.5 percent year on year, the highest since 2008 and taking inflation further above the Swiss National Bank’s definition of price stability. 

The 0.4 percent month-on-month increase reflected several factors including rising prices for heating oil, new cars and air transport, the Federal Statistics Office said.

China’s services activity falls at second sharpest rate on record — Caixin PMI

China’s services sector activity contracted at the second-steepest rate on record in April, as COVID curbs halted the industry, leading to sharper reductions in new business and employment, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

The Caixin services purchasing managers’ index stood at 36.2 in April, the second-lowest since the survey begun in November 2005 and down from 42 in March. The index hit a record low of 26.5 in February 2020 during the onset of the pandemic.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The pessimistic findings from the survey, which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, are in line with the government’s official PMI, pointing to the fast deterioration in a key sector that accounts for about 60 percent of the economy and half of the urban jobs.

The Caixin PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in China.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy is set to be one of the keynote speakers at the inaugural Future Aviation Forum to be held in Riyadh.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will address attendees at the event, which will run from May 9 to 11, as it focuses on innovation, sustainability, and growth in the air sector.

The forum hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, will feature more than 120 speakers, with over 2,000 attendees and representatives from various countries.

Another member of the government to address the forum will be Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of transport.

He has already described the event as “a pivotal moment for the global aviation sector” in remarks made when the forum was announced.

Read more: Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9

Speakers from the commercial sector include Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al-Alawi, deputy CEO of Gulf Air; Ryyan Tarabzoni, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co; and Captain Fahd H. Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries.

Salvatore Sciacchitano, president of the International Civil Aviation Organization council, will also address attendees, as will Luis Felipe, director general of Airport Council International World.

Representatives from two of Saudi Arabia's megaprojects are also slated to speak: the CEO of NEOM Airport and Airline John Selden; and the Project Executive Director of Red Sea international Airport, Joseph Stratford.

The Future Aviation Forum is being held at a time when the Kingdom is planning to launch a new national airline to complement its existing national carriers, Saudia, Flynas and Flyadeal.

It also comes in the wake of a YouGov survey that showed 46 percent of Gulf residents, 32 percent of Americans, 40 percent of Italians, and 40 percent of Brits, believe that confusing health regulations will prevent them from flying in 2022,

Despite the worrying numbers, the World Travel and Tourism Council is forecasting profits for the Middle East’s travel and tourism  profits could reach $246 billion this year.

Read more: Commercial airline passengers still apprehensive about flying in 2022, global survey warns

Last month, Saudi Tourism Board CEO Fahd Hamidaddin revealed that the Kingdom expected a 150 percent growth in inbound tourism in the second quarter 2022.
 

RIYADH: Anti-OPEC legislation going through the US congress could harm President Joe Biden’s efforts to bring stability to the oil markets, the White House has warned

A spokesperson for the administration said there are concerns over the “unintended consequences” of the move, which would give powers to US prosecutors to sue organizations for perceived anti-competitive actions in the oil markets.

When Congress passed a version of the bill in 2007, it died under veto threat from President George W. Bush who said it could lead to oil supply disruptions as well as “retaliatory action against American interests.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted 17:4 to approve the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, in a signal of the growing tension between the US and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

The organization has been resisting calls from the US to sign off a dramatic increase in output amid a surge in energy prices.

On Thursday, OPEC+ agreed to stick to plans for a gradual oil output increase — amounting to 432,000 barrels per day in June.

Read more: OPEC+ sticks to production targets; agrees modest output rise

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that while Biden does not outright oppose the bill, “the potential implications and unintended consequences of this legislation require further study and deliberation.” 

“We are taking a look at it and certainly have some concerns about what the potential implications could be,”  she added.

Concerns over the bill — forms of which have been around for around 20 years — were also voiced by Mike Sommers, president of American Petroleum Institute.

He agreed there could be “serious, unintended consequences”, including giving OPEC members the green light to issue such measures on US firms.

The growing tension between the US and OPEC+ prompted former Saudi Intelligence chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal to insist it is the policies of the White House that are responsible for the country’s energy price rises.

In an interview with Arab News' Frankly Speaking with Katie Jensen, the Prince said: “When you say that Saudi Arabia has not budged on the issue of the oil problems that America is facing, basically America itself is the reason for the state that they’re in because of their energy policy.” 

Read more: Saudi Arabia not to be blamed for US’s rising energy costs: Prince Turki Al-Faisal

This view was shared by Republican senator Ted Cruz, who spoke out during a debate on the legislation.

“It is important for the American people to understand that the cause of the high prices at the gas pump right now is not Opec,”  he said, saying the Democrats "desperately trying to find a bad guy” for high oil prices.

Another Republican senator, John Kennedy, said Biden “does not want America to produce its oil and gas,” which has given increased market power to OPEC.

The decision by OPEC+ to sign off a modest production rise came a day after the EU proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed up the cost of living in a host of North African countries, according to a report by Capital Economics.

Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco are all battling increases in inflation, at 10.5 percent, 7.2 percent, and 5.3 percent respectively, according to analysts.

Increased public debt also has become a rising issue, with Tunisia incurring another loan from the African Export-Import Bank.

The increasing prices have left these countries drowning in their accumulated debts, leading to a forced decline in their sovereign dollar bond and currency value.

“Within the region, Tunisia’s public debt position is most fragile and the government now faces a ballooning subsidy bill. We think that a debt restructuring will ultimately be needed,” the report said, adding: “The devaluation of the Egyptian pound has coincided with concerns about the growing share of public debt that is denominated in FX.”

While the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are affected by global inflation, they are expected to hit a twin surplus by the end of 2022, according to the London-based economic research consultancy.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have experienced an increase in oil production of 26.7 percent and 14.3 percent respectively from the previous 2021 Feb reports.

Unlike Saudi Arabia’s rising 4 percent year-on-year Purchasing Managers' Index growth, the UAE remained stable with a flat PMI. 

Although the UAE has been unable to operate at full capacity because of a dip into its oil reserves during the pandemic, the future of their oil industry looks promising with an expected increase in gross domestic product.

While Oman and Bahrain are still paying off their foreign exchange debt, Qatar is exercising a loose monetary policy. Overall, the war has had a positive effect on oil revenues in the GCC economies.

Algeria, another rentier model state, undergoes the same fate, where its oil revenues counter the increasing price level which will impact their economy positively.

The equity markets across the Middle East and North Africa appear to have been unaffected by the current events, as rises in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Arabian Markets and Dubai’s stock market were exhibited.

Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in seven weeks on Friday and the dollar stood tall as investors globally shunned riskier assets over fears that higher US interest rates and China’s reinforcement of its zero-COVID policy could hit growth hard, according to Reuters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.65 percent on Friday and fell to its lowest level since March 16, the day when Chinese vice premier Liu He boosted shares by pledging to support markets and the economy.

The benchmark is down 3.8 percent from last Friday’s close, which would be its worst week since mid-March. Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend, rising 0.56 percent on its return from a three-day holiday.

Chinese blue chips shed 2 percent, the Hong Kong benchmark lost 3.44 percent, and China’s yuan tumbled to an 18-month low in both onshore and offshore markets.

Dickie Wong, director of research at Hong Kong brokerage Kingston Securities, attributed the falls to the Wall Street plunge overnight amid worries about aggressive USrate hikes, as well as fears about the health of the Chinese economy.

China will fight any comments and actions that distort, doubt or deny the country’s COVID-19 response policy, state television reported on Thursday, after a meeting of the country’s highest decision-making body.

Investors said that appeared to rule out any easing in the zero-COVID policy, which is slowing Chinese economic growth and snarling global supply chains.

“The silver lining is the expectation that new Chinese fiscal measures could come out over the weekend,” Wong said. “That’s the only thing giving Asian markets some support at their current low valuations.”

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both fell more than 3 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 4.99 percent in its biggest single-day plunge since June 2020.

Things looked less dire in Europe, where regional share futures fell 0.25 percent and FTSE futures lost 0.27 percent. US futures were flat.

“Risks remain elevated for a policy mistake – either by (the Fed) not tightening quickly enough to combat inflation or being overly hawkish, resulting in the end of the current business cycle,” said David Chao, global market strategist for APAC ex-Japan at Invesco.

US payroll data due later on Friday will help traders gauge how hot the economy is running.

The market is pricing in an 87 percent chance of a monster 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed at its meeting in June, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. That’s even after the Fed raised rates by 50 basis points this week and Chair Jerome Powell ruled out a 75 basis point hike.

US yields are rising on expectations of a fast pace of rate hikes. The yield on US 10-year notes was last 3.065 percent after crossing 3.1 percent overnight for the first time since November 2018.

As investors moved toward less risky assets, the dollar index was at 103.75 on Friday, having hit a fresh 20-year peak of 103.94 overnight supported by expectations the US will hike interest rates faster than other central banks.

The dollar index is 0.43 percent higher this week, its fifth consecutive week of gains.

Sterling was trading around its lowest level against the dollar in nearly two years after falling 2.2 percent on Thursday. The Bank of England raised rates by 25 basis points as expected, but two policy makers expressed caution about rushing into future rate hikes.

Bitcoin, one of the risk-friendliest assets, tumbled 8 percent overnight, hitting a two-and-a-half-month low. It was last trading around $36,500.

Oil prices shrugged off concerns about global economic growth as worries about tightening supply underpinned prices ahead of the EU’s impending embargo on Russian oil.

Brent futures rose 0.6 percent to $111.57 a barrel. US crude rose 0.64 percent to $108.95 a barrel.

Gold was flat at $1876.4 an ounce.

