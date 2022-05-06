You are here

  • Home
  • Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
FAF2022
FAF2022

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Ryyan Tarabzoni
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pkcz

Updated 12 sec ago
Ousama Habib

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Updated 12 sec ago
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Ryyan Tarabzoni is the CEO of Jeddah Airports Co. He also chairs the board of directors of Al-Tanfeethi Co. that manages and operates all airport executive terminals and offices in Saudi Arabia.

Tarabzoni has more than 25 years of experience in business development and transformation, with expertise in operational excellence, maximizing productivity, building quality assurance and developing supply chain excellence in both public and private sectors.

In his current role, Tarabzoni will lead and oversee the overall transformation and corporatization of the King Abdulaziz International Airport, which is part of the Kingdom’s aviation strategy. Before his current role at Jeddah Airport Co., Tarabzoni was the CEO and board member of Saudi Air Navigation Services Co.

He began his career at Saudi Aramco and held senior positions at Proctor & Gamble, Tasnee & Aviation. He also sits on the board of several companies.

Tarabzoni earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of the Pacific, California, US. He completed several executive programs at INSEAD Business School, France and received a certificate of management excellence from Harvard Business School.

Topics: FAF2022

Related

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Business & Economy
Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems
Business & Economy
Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Updated 17 sec ago
Ousama Habib

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Updated 17 sec ago
Ousama Habib

A Bahraini national, Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al-Alawi joined Gulf Air as the deputy CEO in 2017, bringing over 37 years of experience in various aviation-related positions.

In addition to his extensive flying qualifications, Al-Alawi holds an MBA in aviation management from the City University of London.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to cities in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian sub-continent and the Far East. The company currently serves all its destinations with a wide- and narrow-bodied fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, evidenced by its signature family and business-friendly products, the airline is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect its passengers’ evolving needs and aspirations.

Gulf Air connects Bahrain to the world and, as such, is a critical national infrastructure asset, serving as a powerful driver for the economy and supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing economic growth.

With its mobile app and Bahrain stopover program, the airline promotes Bahrain as a tourist destination to the world.

Gulf Air has been the title sponsor of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix held in the Middle East since 2004. In addition, the airline has been the official carrier of the biennial Bahrain International Airshow since it was first held in 2010.

Topics: FAF2022

Related

Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis
Business & Economy
Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis
Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Business & Economy
Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund approved six strategic tourism projects worth SR1.5 billion ($400 million) in the first quarter of 2022, Argaam has reported.

On its official Twitter account, the fund stated that it launched three main programs, in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Program.

The fund also concluded partnerships and agreements with the Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Development Fund, Radisson Blu and Deutsche Hospitality.

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund

Related

Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO

Saudi Arabia announces $6bn investments in steel complex, EV metals plant

Saudi Arabia announces $6bn investments in steel complex, EV metals plant
Updated 06 May 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia announces $6bn investments in steel complex, EV metals plant

Saudi Arabia announces $6bn investments in steel complex, EV metals plant
Updated 06 May 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said it has secured $6 billion for a steel plate mill complex and electric vehicle battery metals plant as part of plans to lure $32 billion of investment into the mining sector, according to Reuters.

The ministry’s target would fund nine mining projects for midstream minerals and metals, said Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar al-Khorayef, according to a statement.

The Kingdom is seeking to diversify its economy away from oil by pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into a plan called Vision 2030 initiated by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Mining is one of the sectors that has been identified for expansion.

The nine projects include a $4 billion steel plate mill complex for the shipbuilding, oil and gas, construction and defense sectors and a “green” flat steel complex that will supply the automotive, food packaging, machinery and equipment, and other industrial sectors. Both projects are already underway, as is a $2 billion EV battery metals plant.

Last month the Saudi government signed an agreement to purchase between 50,000 and 100,000 EVs over 10 years from Lucid Group Inc, which Saudi sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund owns a majority stake in.

The minister said the projects would create over 14,000 jobs and added the ministry is now processing 145 exploration license applications from foreign companies.

“These targeted investments represent an important 'down payment' in our efforts to move beyond exploration and extraction and into the creation of integrated value chains, a central focus of our overall mining strategy,” al-Khorayef said in the statement.

“The investments will continue to position the Kingdom as a mining production and logistics hub for a region that stretches from Africa to Asia, while also supporting the transformation of our mining sector so it can achieve its potential.”

Topics: Vision 2030 SaudiVision 2030 economy 2030 electric vehicles

Related

Commodities Update — Gold down, silver up; China iron ore, steel futures rebound
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold down, silver up; China iron ore, steel futures rebound
Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum video
Business & Economy
Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum

Alwaleed bin Talal not cashing out from Twitter; calling Musk ‘excellent leader’

Alwaleed bin Talal not cashing out from Twitter; calling Musk ‘excellent leader’
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

Alwaleed bin Talal not cashing out from Twitter; calling Musk ‘excellent leader’

Alwaleed bin Talal not cashing out from Twitter; calling Musk ‘excellent leader’
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said Elon Musk will be an “excellent leader” for Twitter, as he agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out.

“I believe you will be an excellent leader for Twitter to propel and maximize its great potential,” Alwaleed said in the tweet responding to Kingdom Holding and Musk.

“Kingdom Holding Company and I look forward to roll our ~$1.9 bn in the ‘new’ Twitter and join you on this exciting journey,” he added.

Prince Alwaleed had on April 14 opposed the buyout bid, saying the price offered by Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, did not come close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects.

On Thursday he said in the tweet it was great to connect with his “new friend” Musk.


 

Topics: Twitter Kingdom Holding Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Elon Musk Twitter

Wall Street keeps swinging amid fears about rates, economy: AP

Wall Street keeps swinging amid fears about rates, economy: AP
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

Wall Street keeps swinging amid fears about rates, economy: AP

Wall Street keeps swinging amid fears about rates, economy: AP
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Stocks are swinging sharply on Friday, despite a strong report on the US jobs market, as Wall Street’s top worry remains whether the Federal Reserve’s zeal to halt inflation will force the economy into a recession, according to AP.

The S&P 500 was 0.2 percent lower after data showed US employers continue to hire rapidly, and workers are getting relatively big raises, though short of inflation.

The market’s initial reaction was to sell off, with the S&P 500 down 1.9 percent, as analysts said the strong numbers would keep the Fed on track for sharp and steady increases in interest rates to halt inflation.

But the market trimmed its losses after an early burst for Treasury yields cooled off and as economists pointed to some mixed signals on where inflation’s heading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 118 points, or 0.4 percent, at 32,879, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, after cutting an early loss of 523 points. The Nasdaq composite was 0.3 percent lower after trimming an early 2.7 percent drop.

The swings were even wilder earlier this week, as all kinds of markets, from bonds to cryptocurrencies, grapple with a new market order where the Federal Reserve is aggressively moving to yank supports for the economy put in place through the pandemic.

The Fed is hoping to raise rates and slow the economy enough to snuff out the highest inflation in four decades, but it risks choking off growth if it goes too far or too quickly. The Fed raised its key short-term interest rate this week by a half a percentage point, the largest such increase since 2000. It also said more increases that size are likely on the way.

Not only do higher interest rates tap the brakes on the economy by making it more expensive to borrow, they also put downward pressure on prices of all kinds of investments. Beyond interest rates and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic are also weighing on markets.

Stocks nevertheless zoomed higher Wednesday afternoon, after latching onto a sliver of hope from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments following the latest rate increase. He said the Fed was not “actively considering” a jump of 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting, something markets had earlier seen as a near certainty.

Jubilance was the market’s instant reaction, with the S&P 500 soaring 3 percent for its best day in nearly two years. It sobered up the next day, though, amid recognition that the Fed is still set to raise rates aggressively in its battle against inflation. The S&P 500 on Thursday lost all its prior day’s gains, plus a bit more, in one of its worst days since the early 2020 crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That may be why stocks continued to falter on Friday, after data showed hiring is still strong and pressure remains high on companies to raise pay for workers.

“These data do not change the outlook for Fed policy; the rates trajectory remains upward in the near term,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note.

Treasury yields were wobbling following the release of the jobs report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury leaped toward 3.13 percent shortly after the data’s release, before moderating to 3.09 percent. That’s still close to its highest level since 2018 and more than double where it started 2022, at just 1.51 percent.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed policy, slipped to 2.69 percent from 2.71 percent late Thursday. It was close to 2.77 percent earlier in the morning.

The swings came as economists pointed to some possible signs of peaking within the jobs market, which may be an early signal that inflation is set to moderate soon. That could ultimately mean less pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates so forcefully.

BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, pointed to surveys showing companies’ ability to hire becoming easier and other signs that some slack may be building in the red-hot job market.

“That raises the question of whether the Fed may slow its tightening process at some point over the coming months as a result of these expected trends, but while that’s possible recent data won’t provide markets much comfort of that happening anytime soon,” Rieder said in a report.

For now, expectations of rising interest rates have been hitting high-growth stocks in particular.

Much of that is because many of them are seen as the most expensive following years of leading the market. Many tech-oriented stocks have been among the market’s biggest losers this year, including Netflix, Nvidia and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms.

Nearly half the Nasdaq stocks were recently down by at least 50 percent from their 52-week highs, according to a BofA Global Research report from chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett.
 

Topics: Wall Street

Related

Wall Street opens lower as tech tumbles, Goldman Sachs slides
Business & Economy
Wall Street opens lower as tech tumbles, Goldman Sachs slides

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
France’s left agrees to largely campaign together against Macron
France’s left agrees to largely campaign together against Macron
New Delhi blasts WHO for India’s 4.7m pandemic death toll estimate
New Delhi blasts WHO for India’s 4.7m pandemic death toll estimate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.