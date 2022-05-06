Sweden says tourist traveling with group detained in Iran

You are here

Iranian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the arrest. (Shutterstock)
STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Friday that one of its citizens traveling as a tourist has been detained in Iran, in the latest incident to worsen relations between the two countries.
In a brief comment by email, the Foreign Ministry said that the man was in his 30s, and that the embassy in Tehran was “seeking information and is in contact with local authorities.”
Iranian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the arrest. Neither Iran’s judiciary nor its mission to the UN responded immediately to requests for comment.
Sweden’s Aftonbladet tabloid wrote late on Thursday that the man was arrested as he was about to leave Iran, where he was traveling with other Swedes. No date was given.

Swedish prosecutors have sought life imprisonment for Hamid Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since he was arrested in Stockholm in November 2019.

The newspaper linked the arrest with the trial in Sweden of an Iranian accused of genocide. The verdict in that case is due on July 14.
Swedish prosecutors have sought life imprisonment for Hamid Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since he was arrested in Stockholm in November 2019.
The Stockholm District Court said this week that Nouri will “remain in custody until the verdict is announced or otherwise is decided.”
Iran also is planning to execute an Iranian-Swedish researcher imprisoned since 2016, according to an Iranian media report.
The report semi-official ISNA news agency quoted informed Iranian officials as saying that Iran will implement the death penalty against Ahmad Reza Jalali by May 21 at the latest.

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread
  • Health authorities in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, announced the province’s first death from the illness on Friday
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities said one person died on Friday of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever as cases of the virus spread to the country’s north.

Iraq has registered at least six deaths from around 20 cases of the illness, also known as Congo fever, since early April, according to health ministry figures.

Health authorities in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, announced the province’s first death from the illness on Friday.

The deceased was a butcher who had failed to follow health regulations, health official Ziad Khalaf said.

The disease is tick-borne and causes severe hemorrhaging, according to the World Health Organization.

People are generally infected through contact with the blood of infected animals, often after slaughtering livestock.

It can also be transmitted between humans through “close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons,” according to the WHO.

The disease has a high fatality rate of between 10 and 40 percent of all cases.

Kirkuk authorities have prohibited the transport of cattle to or from the province.

Nineveh province, also in northern Iraq, registered its first case on Thursday, while central Babil province recorded one death on April 29.

Most of the cases have been in Dhi Qar, a poor largely rural southern province known for rearing cattle, sheep and goats, all of which are potential carriers of the disease.

Health Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said on Friday that the country was not “in a state of epidemic.”

He said cases were “limited” but acknowledged that the infection rate was “higher than the previous year.”

Most of those infected have been cattle farmers and abattoir workers, according to the Health mMinistry.

The WHO says Congo fever is endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans.

Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings

Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings
Updated 06 May 2022
Mohammad Najib

Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings

Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings
  • Israelis authorities launched a major manhunt on Friday for the two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the murders
  • Palestinians have been angered by an increase in Jewish worshippers in Al-Aqsa
Updated 06 May 2022
Mohammad Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians have blamed Israeli aggression and apartheid policies — including its actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque — for Thursday night’s attack in Elad, which left three Israelis dead.

Witnesses to the attack said two assailants exited their car and struck passers-by with axes, leaving three dead and four wounded, before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Israelis authorities launched a major manhunt on Friday for the two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the murders, which followed violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The suspects have been named as Assad Yussef Al-Rifai, 19, and Subhi Imad Abu Shukair, 20.

Palestinians have been angered by an increase in Jewish worshippers in Al-Aqsa, contravening the long-standing agreement that Jews can visit the area, but not pray there.

The attack in Elad was condemned by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who warned it could lead to further violence.

However, Hamas and another Palestinian armed group, Islamic Jihad, suggested the attack was an inevitable consequence of the unrest at Al-Aqsa.

“This operation demonstrates our people’s anger at the occupation’s attacks on holy sites,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said. “The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque cannot go unpunished.”

Jenin Gov. Maj. Gen. Akram Rajoub also blamed Israeli policies for the killings. He told Arab News that the Israelis have a “rule of apartheid in which everything is theirs and they do not give the Palestinians anything. That is why a state of anger is generated among the Palestinians, who pay the price with their blood. Palestinians suffer because of a political crisis for which the shameless Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is responsible.

“All the attacks that happen against the Israelis are because of a lack of a political horizon and the occupation’s suppression of the Palestinians and the green light given to the settlers to attack the Palestinians under the protection of the Israeli army,” he continued.

The Israelis, he added, have tried to find a solution by tightening security, taking economic measures against the Palestinians, and stopping essential services to punish them, but nothing has succeeded.

“Therefore, what remains for them to try is a political solution that gives the Palestinians hope for a free future, and I am sure that it would succeed,” he said. “The problem is that the Israelis adopt every option that angers the Palestinian people and increases their suffering. The Israelis flee from every option that leads to creating security and stability for the Palestinian and Israeli sides.”

Abu Shukair’s grandfather, Subhi Sbeihat, who lives in Rummana, a village near Jenin, said his grandson, an electrical contractor, does not belong to any political organization, is “religiously committed to high morals” and is well-liked in the village.

However, he added, “like any Palestinian under occupation,” his grandson “could not bear the pressures and continuous aggression against Al-Aqsa and fellow Palestinians.”

His last contact with his grandson was on Thursday afternoon, he said, adding that his grandson had gone to Ramallah for Eid.

He claimed the Israeli police had arrested Abu Shukair’s father at his workplace in Jdeidet Al-Makr in Galilee at 4 a.m. on Friday.

Sbeihat also blamed Israel for the Elad attack and for other “operations” conducted by Palestinian youths, saying they were caused by “the crimes the state of Israel commits daily against the Palestinian people, and its incursions and violations in Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Expats begin voting in crisis-hit Lebanon’s general election

Expats begin voting in crisis-hit Lebanon’s general election
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

Expats begin voting in crisis-hit Lebanon’s general election

Expats begin voting in crisis-hit Lebanon’s general election
  • Some voting abroad on Friday and Sunday are from the thousands who left Lebanon since those catastrophic events
  • The 30,929 registered voters in countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman and Egypt are the first to take part in this year’s elections by casting their ballots on Friday
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

BEIRUT: Thousands of Lebanese living in Arab and Muslim countries began voting Friday in the crisis-hit country’s parliamentary elections, nine days before the vote is scheduled to be held at home.
About 31,000 Lebanese citizens in 10 countries have registered to vote in Friday’s first phase. On Sunday, nearly 195,000 Lebanese citizens are scheduled to vote in other countries around the world including the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, European Union members states, as well as several African nations.
It is the first time that Lebanon’s diaspora is allowed to take part in the vote, as they were previously prohibited from voting abroad. Lebanese living in Lebanon will cast their ballots on May 15.
The vote this year for the 128-mebmer legislature is the first since the country’s economic meltdown began in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against Lebanon’s political class blamed for decades of corruption and mismanagement. It is also the first vote since the Aug. 4, 2020 massive blast at Beirut’s port that killed more than 200, injured thousands and caused wide damage in the capital.
Some voting abroad on Friday and Sunday are from the thousands who left Lebanon since those catastrophic events.
Many political opposition activists are running in the election, hoping to challenge mainstream parties and political figures who have held on to their seats for decades. But the opposition is fractured and many fear the vote holds little hope for change.
The 30,929 registered voters in countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman and Egypt are the first to take part in this year’s elections by casting their ballots on Friday at 13 polling stations, mostly organized at Lebanese diplomatic missions.
Parliamentary elections are held once every four years and the last vote in 2018 gave majority seats to the powerful Shiite Hezbollah group and its allies.
The vote this year comes as a powerful Sunni leader, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, suspended his work in politics. Some have warned this may help Hezbollah’s Sunni allies to win more seats.
Lebanon’s parliament is equally divided between Christians and Muslims. The new legislature will elect a new president after President Michel Aoun’s term ends in October.
According to Lebanon’s power-sharing system, the President is a Maronite Catholic, the prime minister is a Sunni, and the parliament speaker is a Shiite. Cabinet seats are also equally divided between Muslims and Christians.
More than 70 percent of the country’s 6 million inhabitants, including 1 million Syrian refugees, now live in poverty as a result of the crisis, which was described by the World Bank as one the world’s worst since the 1850s.

Released by coalition, dozens of Houthi war prisoners return to Yemen

Released by coalition, dozens of Houthi war prisoners return to Yemen
Updated 06 May 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Released by coalition, dozens of Houthi war prisoners return to Yemen

Released by coalition, dozens of Houthi war prisoners return to Yemen
  • International bodies, UK, French embassies call on both sides to observe terms of truce, work for peace
  • Coalition coordinating with International Committee of the Red Cross
Updated 06 May 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen released on Friday 163 Houthi prisoners of war and helped send them back to Aden and Sanaa as part of its initiative to pave the way for ending the conflict in the country.

A total of 108 were transferred to Aden, the interim capital of Yemen, while nine were transferred to the Houthi-held Sanaa. Nine foreign fighters, captured while fighting alongside the Houthis, were be handed to embassies of their countries. The coalition also transferred by land 37 wounded fighters to their home provinces in Yemen.

The coalition on Friday morning announced the departure of the first flight carrying dozens of Houthi prisoners from Saudi Arabia to Yemen, among three phases of the process to transfer the prisoners to Sanaa and Aden.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is facilitating the transfer of over 100 detainees from Saudi Arabia to Yemen in three planes.

Basheer Omar, the spokesperson for the ICRC delegation in Yemen, told Arab News that the destinations of released prisoners were determined by their place of origin, current homes, personal wishes and security concerns to help them arrive safely at their homes, adding that around 80 detainees arrived in Aden by Friday afternoon.

Yemeni government officials who handle prisoners of war said prisoners who arrived in Aden would be taken by buses and cars to their villages and cities after the Houthis refused to receive them in Sanaa.

Majed Fadhail, Yemen’s deputy minister of human rights and a member of a government delegation involved in prisoner swap talks with the militia, thanked Saudi Arabia for the humanitarian initiative, saying the Houthis wanted to free their military leaders held by the coalition.

“The Houthis were seeking the release of big heads and some Hashemite fighters,” Fadhail said, urging the Houthis to reciprocate the coalition’s move by releasing thousands of Yemenis held inside their prisons. “I hope that this initiative will accelerate the completion of the prisoner exchange deal,” he added.

The latest efforts to achieve another major prisoner swap between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government reached a deadlock after the militia proposed swapping their fighters held by the government with civilians snatched from the streets of Sanaa.

In October 2020, warring factions in Yemen swapped more than 1,000 detainees, brokered by the UN in the first major prisoner exchange since the beginning of the war.

The coalition’s prisoner initiative is happening as international pressure increases on Yemeni parties to hold the current two-month UN-brokered truce, amid reports of hundreds of violations, including a Houthi drone strike in Taiz.

Richard Oppenheim, UK ambassador to Yemen, said the UN-brokered truce was helping ease the aggravating humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and was opening doors to achieving peace, urging the Yemeni parties to honor their commitments to end the fighting.

“We join international calls for all parties to uphold their truce commitments, including by relieving years of siege-like conditions that have created a humanitarian catastrophe for hundreds of thousands of people in and around Taiz and by re-opening Sanaa airport,” he tweeted.

The French Embassy in Yemen expressed its concerns over delays in opening the airport in Sanaa, and the Houthi siege of the Taiz, urging the various factions to work in good faith to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis across the country by supporting the truce.

“After more than seven years of war, everything must be done to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, whether in Taiz or elsewhere in the country. This requires upholding the truce by all parties for the good of all Yemenis,” the embassy tweeted.

The Yemeni government said the Houthis had committed 341 violations of the truce from April 30 to May 4, during the Eid break, by attacking and firing missiles at government-controlled cities and army locations in Taiz, Marib, Jouf, Dhale, Saada, Abyan and Hodeidah.

On Wednesday, at least 10 civilians were wounded when an explosive-laden drone launch by the Houthis hit a security center for government forces in the southern city of Taiz.

Houthis commit 341 violations of truce, 10 injured

Houthis commit 341 violations of truce, 10 injured
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

Houthis commit 341 violations of truce, 10 injured

Houthis commit 341 violations of truce, 10 injured
  • Those injured were in residential areas and civilian facilities in the city of Taiz when the Houthis attacked on Wednesday
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

Yemen’s Houthi militia committed 341 violations within five days of the UN-brokered humanitarian truce, injuring at least 10 people, state news agency SABA reported on Thursday. 

Those injured were in residential areas and civilian facilities in the city of Taiz when the Houthis attacked on Wednesday.

In total, at least 65 violations were reported in Taiz, 113 in Marib, 69 in the frontlines of western Hajja, 43 in Aljawf, 43 in Hodeidah, four in Al-Dhale, three in Saada and one in Abyan. These took place between April 30 and May 4, according to local reports. 

The violations included offensive attacks using different weapons such as ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones, infiltration attempts, mobilization of weapons and reinforcement of militants at various frontlines.

