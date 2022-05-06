Jeddah Art Promenade turns into huge interactive photography stage

JEDDAH: Thousands of festivalgoers have been flocking to Jeddah to lap up the Red Sea port city’s second season of entertainment activities and events.
Firework displays, circus performances, and art shows are among the attractions drawing visitors of all ages to this year’s leisure bonanza.
Jeddah Art Promenade was turned into a huge interactive photography stage as visitors took souvenir photos of themselves during firework displays and live performances and shows.
FASTFACT
Firework displays will take place each day throughout the 60-day Jeddah Season and will be accompanied by additional shows lighting up Jeddah’s skies.
Many of the visitors to this year’s Jeddah Season have commented on the increased number of activities and events on offer. These have included music parades, entertainment designed specifically for families and children, and a range of new shows and displays.
The Cirque du Soleil has reported large audience numbers for its Fuzion shows over the first days of the festival. The international circus consists of 39 artists, supported by 25 technicians, and includes acrobatics, juggling games, helium balloons, and flying swings.
Restaurants, cafes, and integrated services in the event areas are also available throughout Jeddah Season which organizers expect will this year attract an increased number of foreign tourists.
Pages from Saudi history: A rare collection of documents recalls the glory of Riyadh’s Nasiriyah Gate
Blueprints chart the rise of Saudi Arabia’s capital from provincial town to global metropolis
Treasure trove of information on 1950s royal lifestyles to go on sale this month
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: An imposing gateway that appears to lead nowhere, situated somewhat incongruously on a triangular island created by the intersection of three major roads in the west of Riyadh, is nowadays something of an architectural mystery, even to many of the city’s inhabitants.
Yet the Nasiriyah Gate bears mute testimony to the rapid growth of the capital, from a small provincial town in the 1950s with a population of little more than 125,000 to a globally significant city that is now home to over 7 million.
The remarkable story of the Nasiriyah Gate, and the now forgotten spectacular palace complex to which it was once the eastern entrance, emerges in one of a series of rare documents and books to be offered for sale at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair at the end of May.
With little surviving information about the short-lived Nasiriyah Palace, historians will find a wealth of detail in what is thought to be one of the few surviving original plans for the vast palace complex, which was once surrounded by a pink-hued wall over 11 kilometers in length.
The palace was commissioned by King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud after his accession to the throne in 1953. The masterplan for the complex, which is being offered for sale for £17,500 ($21,544), is thought to date from about 1954.
“It is a remarkable and significant document, one of the few surviving original plans for the extraordinarily opulent royal palace built for the king by his ‘royal builder,’ Mohamed bin Laden,” said Glenn Mitchell, antiquarian bookseller at Peter Harrington, the London rare books dealer offering the document for sale.
Before ascending to the throne, as crown prince, Ibn Saud had already built a palace on the site, which at the time was barren land to the west of the city. According to one account, within its gates “an avenue of tamarisk trees ran through a garden of flowers, lawns, and caged birds and a blue-tiled pool fed from wells tens of thousands of feet below the ground.”
It was, said Mitchell, “an almost make-believe environment that seemed to be a blending of the modern with something conjured from the Alf Laylah wa-Laylah, the One Thousand and One Nights.”
Upon Saud’s succession in 1953, the first Nasiriyah Palace was deemed to be too modest a residence for the ruler of a Kingdom rapidly growing in stature on the world stage. It was replaced with the new complex, built at a reputed cost of over $250 million in today’s terms.
The new complex, in turn, would be demolished within 10 years, sacrificed to the rapid expansion of Riyadh.
Of the Nasiriyah Palace demolished in 1967, according to Mitchell, only one of the main gates and some fountains survive today.
“There is very little information surviving on the complex,” he said. “This plan reveals a tremendous amount about the palace and the life of the royals. It shows a vast site containing numerous royal residences, and an array of supporting and recreational functions.”
When it was built, the complex, designed by Lebanese architects, was said to consume more water and electricity than the whole of the rest of Riyadh at the time.
The plan reveals the astonishing extent of the complex — a township in its own right — featuring the King’s palace and other palaces for members of the royal family.
There were entire districts of villas for princes and princesses, schools for boys and girls, extensive gardens, a hospital, mosques, library, museum, a power station, water reservoir, electricity generating plant and accommodation for staff including servants, janitors, teachers, storekeepers, royal guards, laborers, engineers, nurses, caterers and a “keeper of the Qur’an.”
Today, another echo of the lost palace can be found in the name of the highway that passes by the forlorn gateway — the King Saud Road — which begins here and runs east for 2.5 kilometers through the modern city, past the Ministry of Foreign Affairs toward Murabba Palace, the former home and court of Saud’s father, King Abdul Aziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia.
King Abdul Aziz lived at Murabba Palace from its completion in 1938 until his death in 1953. Built in the traditional Najdean architectural style, on farmland outside the walls of the old city of Riyadh, the relatively modest building, a significant waypoint on the nation’s journey, has been perfectly preserved.
By a curious coincidence, documents related to another piece of Riyadh’s architectural history, situated within a couple of hundred meters of Nasiriyah Gate, are also on their way from Britain to be displayed and sold at the Abu Dhabi book fair.
For generations, the main entry point to what in 1932 would become Saudi Arabia was the port of Jeddah, and it was here that foreign diplomats and embassies were based for decades.
By the early 1970s, however, the advent of commercial air travel had rendered seafaring all but redundant. And so, in short order, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry and the diplomatic missions of other countries were packed up and moved to Riyadh.
In 1975, land was acquired for the construction of a diplomatic quarter and the new headquarters for the foreign ministry. This area of 10 square kilometers was just a few hundred meters from the former Nasiriyah Palace complex.
Work began in 1980 on what the master plan for Riyadh described as “a proper setting for international diplomacy” — a 120-plot model for Riyadh’s urban development, and a boost to intercultural understanding.
The grand project took five years to complete, with individual countries commissioning buildings for their embassies from leading architects.
Once completed, alongside the featured diplomatic missions, each vying to outdo the next in architectural excellence, the quarter featured residences, mosques, schools, shops, and other recreational facilities.
The quarter also boasted 377 kilometers of water pipes, 490 kilometers of electrical and telecoms cables, 50 kilometers of roads, extensive gardens abundant with local plants, and — far ahead of its time — a computer-controlled irrigation system run on recycled sewage water.
In 1989, one Aga Khan Award for Architecture went to the stunning Ministry of Foreign Affairs building at the heart of the quarter, and another to the entire diplomatic quarter, for its “realistic and imaginative understanding” of Riyadh’s desert environment.
For students of architecture, and historians interested in the evolution of Riyadh, the rare copy of the master plan for the diplomatic quarter, prepared by the German design consortium and now offered for sale for £2,250 ($2,767), is a treasure trove of information.
The document, said Duncan McCoshan of Peter Harrington, “was intended to present Riyadh’s governor, Prince Salman Ibn Abdul Aziz, with a summary of background information, including existing arrangements in Jeddah, the development program, physical planning, and an implementation plan, drawing on a host of sector papers, studies, plans, and reports.”
Only three other copies of the master plan are known to exist, held at the University of Houston, Universitatsbibliothek Kaiserslautern, and Deutsches Architekturmuseum.
Included with the master plan is a rare copy of the booklet “Riyadh: 11 entries for the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia,” a fascinating document that describes the international architectural competition that in 1980 led to the selection of Danish architect Henning Larsen’s award-winning design.
The 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi book fair will run from May 23 to 29 at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition Center.
Saudi students head to Atlanta for international science, engineering fair
The team will take part in challenges and events involving artificial intelligence, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and the environment
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: A Saudi science and engineering team left Riyadh on Thursday to take part in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2022), which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia between May 7 and 23, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The Kingdom will be represented at the fair by 35 students from 11 educational administrations.
iTheir participation is with support from the King Abdullah and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of Education.
The team will take part in challenges and events involving artificial intelligence, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and the environment.
The team were chosen from winners of the grand prizes at the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity “Ibdaa 2022”, one of various programs that Mawhiba offers annually for talented students who are discovered every year in the Kingdom.
Expat workers to be deported for tampering with gas station pumps
The workers were caught after complaints were sent to the Ministry of Commerce
Updated 06 May 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Expatriate workers who were caught altering the prices at gas stations will be deported and will not be permitted to reenter Saudi Arabia.
The workers were caught after complaints were sent to the Ministry of Commerce — backed up by videos posted on social media showing them tampering with gas-pump meters — which launched an investigation into the matter.
The ministry tweeted a joint statement from itself, the Ministry of Energy, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, stating that they had inspected a number of gas stations following reports of illegal practices from a number of consumers.
The investigation revealed that certain workers had retrieved past meter readings and modified them to the highest pricing level.
The last 10 readings from gas pumps can be retrieved for accounting purposes or in the event of any complaints or reports, the ministry explained.
In order to protect the interests of customers, SASO’s National Metrology Program plans to codify this feature in coordination with gas-pump manufacturers, it added.
The statement also confirmed that inspections of specific gas stations in the Eastern Province and Jeddah governorate are continuing in order to discover whether further violations have taken place.
“Expatriate employees who are caught red-handed will be sent to the security authorities for deportation and will not be permitted to reenter the Kingdom,” the joint statement read.
The three government agencies reiterated their commitment to protecting consumer rights and responding to complaints and reports submitted via the commercial violation service telephone number — 1900 — or the ministry’s website.
Poland President Andrzej Duda met with the Saudi ambassador to Warsaw, Saad bin Saleh Al-Saleh, on the sidelines of the Polish Constitution Day celebrations, which falls on May 3 every year.
During the meeting, the Saudi ambassador congratulated Duda on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Duda thanked Saudi Arabia’s leadership, and wished the Kingdom further progress and prosperity.
In a statement, the ministry said: ‘The deadline for applying to obtain an Umrah visa for those outside the Kingdom is Shawwal 15 in coordination with the Saudi Foreign Ministry’
Updated 06 May 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The current Umrah season for Muslims traveling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will end on May 31.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set Shawwal 30, the current Islamic month that follows the holy month of Ramadan and corresponds to May 31 in the Gregorian calendar, as the deadline for overseas Muslims to perform Umrah.
In a statement, the ministry said: “The deadline for applying to obtain an Umrah visa for those outside the Kingdom is Shawwal 15 in coordination with the Saudi Foreign Ministry.”
It pointed out that Umrah visas for foreign visitors could be applied for through approved online platforms, adding that dates for registration and submission for this year’s Hajj would be announced in due course via official channels.
The Kingdom is gearing up to receive Hajj pilgrims from around the world for the first time in two years. The coronavirus pandemic meant that last year’s Hajj was restricted to 60,000 worshippers, all from Saudi Arabia, while numbers were limited to just 1,000 at the peak of the global health crisis in 2020.
In April, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the Kingdom would be increasing this year’s Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims as part of the country’s efforts to enable the largest number of Muslims around the world to fulfill their religious duties.
However, the ministry noted that the number of people allowed to visit the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah would be dictated by government health and safety considerations.
Pilgrims would be required to follow preventive measures while performing their Hajj duties, the ministry said, adding that those aged under 65 — according to the Gregorian calendar — would be required to have had full immunization against COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.