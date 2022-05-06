UAE FM condemns attack in Israel's Elad during call with Israeli counterpart

LONDON: UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Friday condemned an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad, satte news agency WAM reported on Friday.
Three Israelis were killed and four more wounded on Thursday night after two assailants got out of a car swinging axes at passers-by.
Speaking during a call his his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
He also congratulated Lapid on Israel’s 74th Independence Day, which was also marked on Thursday.
During the call, they discussed prospects for enhancing UAE-Israel cooperation at various levels and building on their bilateral relations, and exchanged views on the situation in the region, as well as a number of regional and international issues.
“Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that UAE-Israel relations are moving forward toward broader horizons at various levels, highlighting the eagerness of both countries and their leaderships to strengthen their ties and expand their cooperation to advance the mutual interests of their countries and peoples,” the statement on WAM said.
