North Korea fires possible ballistic missile — Japan military, South Korea media

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile on Saturday, Japan’s military and South Korean media said.
South Korea’s military said North Korea fired a projectile off its east coast, and Yonhap news agency said the military believed it was a ballistic missile.
Japan’s defense ministry also tweeted that the projectile could be a ballistic missile.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces “at the fastest possible speed.”
The United States assessed that North Korea was preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said.
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on Tuesday.
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Friday’s new batch brings the total value of US weaponry sent to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began to $3.8 billion
Updated 07 May 2022
AFP
ZAPORIZHZHIA: US President Joe Biden announced another package of military assistance for Ukraine, as dozens of civilians were evacuated from Mariupol’s besieged steelworks, the last pocket of resistance against Russian troops in the port city.
Worth $150 million, the latest security assistance would include artillery munitions and radars, Biden said, as the country braces for fresh bombardment by Moscow’s forces ahead of May 9, the day Russia celebrates the Soviet victory over the Nazis in World War II.
A senior US official said the aid included counter-artillery radars used for detecting the source of enemy fire as well as electronic jamming equipment.
Friday’s new batch brings the total value of US weaponry sent to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began to $3.8 billion.
The president urged Congress to further approve a huge $33 billion package, including $20 billion in military aid, “to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”
The Pentagon meanwhile denied reports it helped Ukrainian forces sink the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea last month.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US had “no prior knowledge” of the plan to strike the ship, which sank leaving a still-unclear number of Russian sailors dead or missing.
While providing Ukraine with military aid, the United States has sought to limit knowledge of the full extent of its assistance to avoid provoking Russia into a broader conflict beyond Ukraine.
Biden, other G7 leaders, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky are to meet virtually on Sunday to discuss Western support for Kyiv.
On Friday Zelensky said “diplomatic options” were also under way to rescue Ukrainian soldiers from the Mariupol steelworks, as civilian evacuations continued.
The Russian defense ministry said 50 people were evacuated from the site, including 11 children.
It added they were handed over to the UN and Red Cross, which are assisting in the operation, and that the “humanitarian operation” would continue on Saturday.
About 200 civilians, including children, are estimated to still be trapped in the Soviet-era tunnels and bunkers beneath the sprawling Azovstal factory, along with a group of Ukrainian soldiers making their last stand.
Russia announced a daytime cease-fire at the plant for three days starting Thursday but the Ukrainian army said Russian “assault operations” had continued by ground and by air.
Ukraine’s Azov battalion, leading the defense at Azovstal, said one Ukrainian fighter had been killed and six wounded when Russian forces opened fire during an attempt to evacuate people by car.
Azov battalion leader Andriy Biletsky wrote on Telegram that the situation at the plant was critical.
“The shelling does not stop. Every minute of waiting is costing the lives of civilians, soldiers, and the wounded.”
Ten weeks into a war that has killed thousands, destroyed cities and uprooted more than 13 million people, defeating the resistance at Azovstal and taking full control of strategically located Mariupol would be a major win for Moscow.
It would also be a symbolic success ahead of May 9, when Russia marks the anniversary of its 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.
Ukrainian officials believe Moscow is planning a May 9 military parade in Mariupol, though the Kremlin has denied any such plans.
Officials have also said they expect the anniversary will coincide with an escalation of the war throughout the country.
“In the coming days, there is a high probability of rocket fire in all regions of Ukraine,” mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.
“Be careful and follow the rules of security in wartime.”
The eastern city of Odessa will also impose a longer curfew on May 8-9, its mayor said, as will Poltava in the country’s center.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that the G7 meeting will come a day before “Victory Day” and the leaders will demonstrate “unity in our collective response.”
“While (Russian President Vladimir Putin) expected to be marching through the streets of Kyiv, that’s obviously not what’s going to happen,” Psaki said.
Since failing to take Kyiv early on in the war, Russia has refocused its offensive on the south and east of Ukraine.
Taking full control of Mariupol would allow Moscow to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, and separatist, pro-Russian regions in the east.
In those regions, separatists said they had removed Ukrainian and English language traffic signs for Mariupol and replaced them with Russian ones.
Locals want to see proof that “Russia has come back here forever,” said Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway region of Donetsk.
In neighboring Lugansk, Ukrainian officials said on Friday that Russian forces had almost encircled Severodonetsk — the easternmost city still held by Kyiv — and are trying to storm it.
Kherson in the south remains the only significant city Russia has managed to capture since the war began.
A senior official from the Russian parliament visiting the city on Friday also emphasised that Russia would remain in southern Ukraine “forever.”
“There should be no doubt about this. There will be no return to the past,” Andrey Turchak said.
On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted its first declaration on Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.
It backed Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s efforts to find a “peaceful solution” to the war but stopped short of supporting a mediation effort led by him.
Russia then vetoed a resolution condemning the invasion and asking Moscow to move its army back to Russian soil.
Ukraine’s Western allies have supported Kyiv with financial and military assistance, and have slapped unprecedented sanctions on Russia.
As European countries have sought to clamp down on Russian assets overseas, Italian authorities impounded a mega yacht as speculation swirled it might even belong to the Russian president.
“Scheherazade,” worth an estimated $700 million, has been the subject of a probe into its ownership by Italy’s financial police, which has helped “establish significant economic and business links” between the ship’s owner and “eminent people in the Russian government.”
Researchers at the anti-corruption foundation of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny have linked the yacht to Putin.
But the European Commission’s proposal that all 27 EU members gradually ban Russian oil imports — a move that would have been its toughest yet — was dealt a blow on Friday when Hungary said it crossed a red line and should be sent back.
Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 22
Hundreds of Cubans and tourists alike gathered near the property under a hot sun as police cordoned off the area around the hotel
Updated 07 May 2022
Reuters
HAVANA: Rescuers in Cuba’s capital were searching rubble through the night to find more victims of an explosion that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens at a luxury hotel that once hosted dignitaries and celebrities, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z
A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at Havana’s 96-room Hotel Saratoga. The 19th-century structure in the city’s Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening.
Relatives of missing people remained at the site late Friday night as rescuers sifted through rubble. Others gathered at hospitals where the injured were being treated.
“I don’t want to move from here,” Cristina Avellar told The Associated Press near the hotel, whose outer walls were blown away by the explosion, leaving the interiors of many rooms exposed.
Avellar was waiting for news of Odalys Barrera, a 57-year-old cashier who has worked at the hotel for five years. She is the godmother of Barrera’s daughters and considers her like a sister.
Although no tourists were reported injured, the explosion is the latest blow to the country’s crucial tourism industry.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic kept tourists away from Cuba, the country was already struggling with the sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. The sanctions limited visits by US tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the US to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine crimped a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
The hotel’s first floors appeared to have suffered most of the damage from Friday’s blast. The missing walls made it possible to distinguish mattresses, pieces of furniture, hanging glass, tattered curtains and cushions covered in dust.
Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health, said at least 74 people had been injured. Among them were 14 children, according to a tweet from the office of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Cuba’s national health minister, José Ángel Portal, told The Associated Press the number of injured could rise as the search continues. Fire Department Lt. Col. Noel Silva said rescue workers were still looking for a large group of people who may be under the rubble.
The search was to continue through the night. The shattered hotel remained cordoned off as workers operated heavy machinery to lift huge pieces of wall and masonry and trucks left the site loaded with rubble. Firefighters and rescue workers toiled inside the wreckage.
Authorities refused to release the names of the dead, even to their relatives. Authorities placed emergency lights at the site and brought in trained dogs to help in the search.
Rescuers declined to answer questions because the authorities had ordered them not to to avoid confusion.
A 300-student school next to the hotel was evacuated. Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata said five of the students suffered minor injuries.
The emblematic hotel is about 110 yards (100 meters) from Cuba’s Capitol building, which had broken glass and damaged masonry after the explosion.
The hotel was first renovated in 2005 as part of the Cuban government’s revival of Old Havana and is owned by the Cuban military’s tourism business arm, Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA. The company said it was investigating the cause of the blast and did not respond to an email from the AP seeking more details about the hotel and the renovation it was undergoing.
In the past, the Hotel Saratoga has been used by visiting VIPs and political figures, including high-ranking US government delegations. Beyoncé and Jay-Z stayed there in 2013.
García Zapata said structures adjacent to the hotel were being evaluated, including two badly damaged apartment buildings. Díaz-Canel said families in affected buildings had been transferred to safer locations.
Photographer Michel Figueroa said he was walking past the hotel when “the explosion threw me to the ground, and my head still hurts.... Everything was very fast.”
Worried relatives of people who had been working at the hotel showed up at a hospital to look for loved ones. Among them was Beatriz Céspedes Cobas, who was tearfully searching for her sister.
“She had to work today. She is a housekeeper,” she said. “I work two blocks away. I felt the noise, and at first, I didn’t even associate” the explosion with the hotel.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is scheduled to arrive in Havana for a visit late Saturday and Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the visit would still take place.
France's left agrees to largely campaign together against Macron
Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party is rebranding and forming alliances with other moderate parties
Updated 06 May 2022
AP
PARIS: Long-divided left-wing parties in France will march into forthcoming legislative elections largely together, after the Socialist Party agreed to join a new coalition of the left that hopes to limit reelected centrist President Emmanuel Macron’s room for policy-making in his second term.
The Socialists join the Greens and the Communist Party in hooking their wagon to the France Unbowed party of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon.
He placed third in the presidential election in April, just short of the run-off won by Macron.
But Melenchon hopes his showing will be a springboard for the left to win big in the National Assembly elections in June.
By agreeing not to field candidates against each other in the 577 legislative districts, the left-wing coalition of parties has put long-held political and personal differences aside.
By coalescing around Melenchon, their aim is to deprive Macron of the parliamentary majority he used in his first term to push through legislation.
“We are going to campaign together,” Socialist leader Olivier Faure said in announcing that the party’s national committee had voted on Thursday night to join the coalition.
Still, the parties’ decision to rally around Melenchon — who hopes to become prime minister of a new parliamentary majority for the left — is not without risk, because he remains a divisive figure among left-wing voters. The Socialist Party, in particular, has been riven with disputes about whether to get behind him.
Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party is rebranding and forming alliances with other moderate parties ahead of the legislative elections.
BACKGROUND
Emmanuel Macron won a second presidential mandate in France last month, but he will need a majority in parliament if he is to push through his policies.
The president’s political movement, La Republique en Marche changed its name to Renaissance and teamed up with two other centrist parties to mount a joint effort to win a ruling majority in the parliament for Macron’s second term.
Macron defeated his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, in last month’s presidential vote. Le Pen’s score in two rounds of voting was unprecedented, suggesting that political leanings in France may be shifting increasingly to the right.
However, legislative elections are traditionally difficult for Le Pen’s National Rally, in part because other parties often come together to bar the way for its candidates. Macron’s new coalition primarily faces a challenge from the left in June’s parliamentary election.
The president’s movement and its centrist allies together hold over 300 seats in the outgoing parliament, making him the favorite to again win a majority.
Macron is hoping that having elected him to a second, five-year term, a large enough number of voters won’t want to tie his hands by saddling him with a parliament largely filled with opponents.
NEW DELHI: New Delhi’s COVID-19 czar rejected on Friday a World Health Organization estimate that 4.7 million Indians — 10 times more than officially reported — lost their lives to the coronavirus disease.
The pandemic has devastated India, especially during the second viral wave between March and May 2021, as its hospitals ran out of staff, beds and oxygen. People with empty oxygen cylinders were seen lining up outside refilling facilities, hoping to save relatives in critical care in hospital.
Many were forced to turn to makeshift facilities for mass burials and cremations as funeral services could not deal with the unprecedented number of bodies.
The WHO said on Thursday that by the end of 2021 there were 14.9 million excess deaths globally associated with COVID-19.
The excess mortality figures reflect people who died of COVID-19 as well as those who died as an indirect result of the outbreak, including people who could not access healthcare for other conditions when hospitals were overwhelmed during huge waves of infection.
The WHO estimated that 4.7 million people died in India as a result of the pandemic, mainly during the second wave. Indian authorities, however, put the death toll for the period between January 2020 to December 2021 far lower — about 480,000.
Dr. N. K. Arora, chief of the Indian government’s COVID Working Group, told local media that the WHO’s findings were “preposterous,” adding: “This is very unfortunate that (the) WHO has done something of that kind.
“These are untenable figures.”
But to Indian citizens like Sunil Kumar Sinha, who lost his wife and 14 other family members during the second wave in Patna in the eastern state of Bihar, the fact that the UN body acknowledged his relatives were coronavirus victims has brought some relief.
“You have to acknowledge the death. Death has taken place, it’s a fact,” he told Arab News, adding that he was glad the WHO report was released.
“It was the worst time to witness. People died in large numbers due to oxygen shortage, lack of hospital beds. You cannot deny the report of the WHO. It’s truth. In 17 days, I lost 15 family members.”
Sinha was not surprised by the government’s refusal to accept the WHO data.
“The government doesn’t want to accept that there was oxygen shortage,” he said. “They don’t want to accept failure.”
Nitesh Mehta, a 16-year-old from Araria district in Bihar, lost both of his parents to the virus last year, but only his mother was counted as a COVID-19 victim.
For him, no report, local or international, could be of any consolation.
“No report can bring relief to the person who lost both his parents,” he said.
When the second coronavirus wave swept the country, Indian civil society was already on alert over the underreporting of casualties. In August 2021, a group of journalists from The Reporters’ Collective founded an online memorial project, the Wall of Grief, to make each coronavirus death count and document the pandemic’s hidden toll.
The Wall of Grief is a public depository with the names of coronavirus victims, their age, gender, occupation, place and date of death.
It was supported by the independent news agency 101Reporters and the Delhi-based National Foundation for India, an independent organization for public welfare and social transformation.
“We have the names of people on the wall, so that people do not only become a number in this pandemic, so that their memory stays with us,” one of the project’s coordinators, Tapasya Tofuss, told Arab News.
She said the group’s data analysis supported the WHO’s findings. The Reporters’ Collective studied figures from four Indian states — Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan — where it found that excess deaths were from five to 27 times higher than officially reported.
“(The) WHO report is in line with excess death analysis that has been previously done, so it does not really seem as inflated as the government would call it,” Tofuss added.
According to her, one of the reasons of underreporting could be the matter of compensation, as the Supreme Court had ordered the federal government to pay 50,000 rupees ($650) to every family that lost a member to COVID-19.
“The government might be shirking the responsibility, accountability that comes with such huge numbers,” she said.
“With the Supreme Court order to compensate every COVID-19 victim, there is the financial burden of compensating so many people, because the excess death toll that we see is multiple times more than the officially recorded.”
It could takes days to know whether the latest UN effort succeeded
Fighters defending the plant said Friday on Telegram that Russian troops fired on an evacuation vehicle on the plant’s grounds
Updated 06 May 2022
AP
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: The United Nations raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port.
The fight for the last Ukrainian stronghold in a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for Monday’s Victory Day, the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar.
Some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters, by Russia’s most recent estimate, are holed up in the vast maze of tunnels and bunkers beneath the Azovstal steelworks, and they have repeatedly refused to surrender. Ukraine has said a few hundred civilians were also trapped there, and fears for their safety has grown as the battle has grown fiercer in recent days.
Officials said Thursday that the UN was launching a third effort to evacuate citizens from the plant and the city. But on Friday, the organization did not divulge any new details of the operation; it has been similarly quiet about previous ones while they were ongoing.
Kateryna Prokopenko, whose husband Denys Prokopenko commands the Azov Regiment troops inside the plant, issued a desperate plea to save the regiment, saying they’d be willing to go to a third country to wait out the war but would never surrender to Russia because that would mean “filtration camps, prison, torture, and death.”
If nothing is done to save them, her husband and his men will “stand to the end without surrender,” she told The Associated Press by phone Friday as she and relatives of some of the other members of the regiment drove from Italy to Poland.
“We just need to save everyone’s life,” she said.
It could takes days to know whether the latest UN effort succeeded, since people escaping Mariupol typically have to pass through contested areas and many checkpoints before reaching relative safety in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest, where many have gathered.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Friday on the Telegram messaging app that another “complex operation to evacuate people from Mariupol and Azovstal” was conducted and that nearly 500 civilians were rescued. Two previous evacuations negotiated by the UN and the Red Cross brought roughly 500 people from the steel plant and elsewhere in Mariupol. It was not clear if Yermak was saying more people had since been rescued.
Some of the plant’s evacuees spoke to the AP about the horrors of being surrounded by death in the moldy, underground bunker with little food and water and diminishing hope. Some said they felt guilty for leaving others behind.
“People literally rot like our jackets did,” said 31-year-old Serhii Kuzmenko, who fled along with his wife, 8-year-old daughter and four others from their bunker, where 30 others were left behind. “They need our help badly. We need to get them out.”
Fighters defending the plant said Friday on Telegram that Russian troops fired on an evacuation vehicle on the plant’s grounds. They said the car was moving toward civilians when it was hit by shelling, and that one soldier was killed and six were wounded.
Moscow didn’t immediately acknowledge renewed fighting there Friday.
Ahead of Victory Day — which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany — municipal workers and volunteers cleaned up what remains of Mariupol, a city that is now under Russia’s control apart from the steel plant. Bulldozers scooped up debris and and people swept streets — with a backdrop of buildings hollowed out by shelling. Workers repaired a model of a warship, and Russian flags were hoisted on utility poles.
The fall of Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that the Kremlin says is now its chief objective. Its capture also holds symbolic value since the city has been the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war and a surprisingly fierce resistance.
While they pounded away at the plant, Russian forces struggled to make significant gains elsewhere, 10 weeks into a devastating war that has killed thousands of people, forced millions to flee the country and flattened large swaths of cities.
The Ukrainian military’s general staff said Friday that its forces repelled 11 attacks in the Donbas and destroyed tanks and armored vehicles, further frustrating Putin’s ambitions after his abortive attempt to seize Kyiv. Russia gave no immediate acknowledgement of those losses.
Ukraine’s chief of defense Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, meanwhile, said Thursday that a counteroffensive could begin to push Russian forces away from Kharkiv and Izyum — two cities key to the Russian campaign in the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops for eight years. Already, Ukrainian fighters have driven Russian troops some 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Kharkiv in recent days.
The goal could be to push Russian forces out of artillery range of the city, which has been pummeled by strikes, as well as forcing Moscow to divert troops from other areas of the front line, according to an assessment from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War on Thursday.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russian forces are making only “plodding” progress in the Donbas.
The British Defense Ministry said Russia may be struggling to execute its plan in the Donbas partly because it’s bogged down at the plant in Mariupol. The fighting at the plant “has come at personnel, equipment and munitions cost to Russia,” it said. “Whilst Ukrainian resistance continues in Avozstal, Russian losses will continue to build and frustrate their operational plans in southern Donbas.”
The Russians have pulverized much of Mariupol, which had a prewar population of over 400,000, and a two-month siege that has trapped perhaps 100,000 civilians with little food, water, electricity or heat. Civilians sheltering inside the plant have perhaps suffered even more — hunkering underground without seeing daylight in months.
Asked whether Russia would soon take full control of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Mariupol will never fall. I’m not talking about heroism or anything.”
“It is already devastated,” he told a meeting at London’s Chatham House think tank. He also said he remains open to negotiations with Russia, but repeated that Moscow must withdraw its forces.
The Russians managed to get inside the plant Wednesday with the help of an electrician who knew the plant’s layout and showed them the underground tunnels, said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry.
The Kremlin has denied its troops were storming the plant, and Russia has also accused the fighters of preventing the civilians from leaving.