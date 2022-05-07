LG PuriCare lineup delivers personalized fresh air at home

Twenty-three million people suffer from asthma worldwide. World Asthma Day is observed every May to spread awareness and care around the globe about the causes and effects of asthma. LG Electronics’ all-in-one home air solutions are well-designed to deliver the utmost care to those who suffer from asthma and seek a healthier, cleaner lifestyle. Developed to adhere to the needs of people’s at-home lifestyles, the LG air solutions include air purifiers, fans, and heaters. LG air purifiers offer personalized comfort that make any indoor air beneficial and pure to its surroundings.

LG’s lineup of PuriCare air solutions are certified asthma and allergy friendly because it is scientifically proven to considerably reduce exposure to allergens. LG’s PuriCare brings much-needed relief from poor indoor air conditions caused by city pollution or local weather phenomena such as dust and sandstorms that are prevalent in the summer. The battery-operated wireless models make it perfect for homes. Moreover, there are solutions designed for larger commercial spaces, thus creating a healthier environment for any setting at any moment of time.

LG PuriCare 360°

LG’s flagship consumer model, LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier, is known for its 360-degree fan design, which allows the device to keep refreshing and recycling the air across large areas. The air purifier produces filtered airflow up to a distance of 7.5 meters with the Clean Booster feature which rises and rotates to distribute filtered air throughout the room. With more than 99 percent of ultra-fine particles removed, the purifier achieves high pollution removal performance with total dust collection and allergy care.

LG PuriCare AeroTower

LG PuriCare AeroTower is designed for larger rooms. The product comes certified by international testing agencies such as IBR Laboratories for improving indoor air quality. Multi-stage True HEPA Filters capture 99.97 percent of different types of particulates, even those that are as small as 0.3 microns in size. An additional benefit comes in the form of LG UVnano technology, which employs ultraviolet-C light to reduce the presence of bacteria that often collect on the fan. The product will be launched soon in the UAE.

LG’s PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

LG’s PuriCare lineup also includes the small yet mighty PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, a portable air solution that produces clean air anywhere, anytime. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier contains HEPA filters to filter out 99 percent harmful particles for clean, fresh air. It fits perfectly around the face to minimize any air leakage around the nose and chin and is comfortable for everyday wear.