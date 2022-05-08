You are here

Iranian resistance warns Iran's primary goal is to build a nuclear weapon

RAY HANANIA

  • Gobadi said the resistance to Iran’s brutality continues to grow, not only outside of Iran under the leadership of the NCRI but also inside
CHICAGO: Iran is close to building a nuclear weapon and is using negotiations with the West to give them more time to achieve that goal, according to Shahin Gobadi, the spokesperson for the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

A thermal nuclear scientist who first joined the resistance while a college student at UCLA 40 years ago, Gobadi, 60, said the NCRI, which is based in Paris, works with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The PMOI/MEK operates inside Iran taking great risks to expose Iran’s nuclear weapons program, Gobadi said.

Without the PMOI/MEK resistance, Gobadi said, the world would never have known the true depth of Iran’s nuclear weapons program and how far it had advanced towards building a nuclear weapon.

 

“The Iranian resistance, mainly the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, have been the key factor, the key player that has brought the issue of the Iranian nuclear program to the international attention,” Gobadi said.

“If it were not for the Iranian resistance activities through the more than 120 press conferences and revelations regarding the secret Iranian nuclear sites, projects, facilities, the world would have been totally caught off guard regarding the mullahs’ secret drive to acquire nuclear weapons and by now the world would have been faced with a predicament of the worst regime being equipped with the worst weapon. Actually, this has been a part of our struggle of the past three decades through our vast human network inside regime, the vast network of the Mojahedin, the MEK, inside Iran taking huge risks to expose the various aspects of the mullahs’ drive to acquire nuclear weapons.”

During an interview on “The Ray Hanania Show” broadcast on Wednesday May 4, 2022, Gobadi said the resistance to Iran’s brutality continues to grow, not only outside of Iran under the leadership of the NCRI but also inside with everyday citizens protesting and engaging in significant disruptions.

“The protests and disruptions,” Gobadi said, “have been on the rise particularly during the past four years. Since January 2018 there have been eight nationwide uprisings in Iran against the regime. And in some of them like in November 2019, it caught on so quickly throughout the country, it spread to some 200 cities with people chanting ‘Down with Khamenei the Supreme Leader and down with the whole regime’.”

The mullahs, he said, responded by massacring more than 1,500 civilian protesters.

“But even that has not stopped people from coming to the streets. Or in 2021, in 21 nationwide protests and strikes teachers, who constitute more than 1 million people, have come to the streets. And also, after that, there has been a remarkable surge in the activities of the resistance which is affiliated to the Mojahedin, the MEK and their activities have been on a constant rise,” Gobadi said.

Gobadi said that everyday Iranian people “are standing up” and fueling “the continued rise of the resistance,” which makes the mullahs much “more vulnerable and much more worried” about their future.

 

“Since 1981 some 120,000 political activists, over 100,000 from the main resistance movement, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, the principal resistance organization, have been executed by the theocracy simply for standing firm for secular government and gender equality,” Gobadi said.

“And that includes tens of thousands of women, which is an amazing aspect of our resistance in Iran. Hundreds of thousands of others have been imprisoned and severely tortured.”

Gobadi cited many incidents of resistance inside Iran. In January, the resistance disrupted 25 of the Iran regime’s television radio channels broadcasting chants of “Death to Khamenei and “Hail to Rajavi” — who is the leader of the resistance. The same month, they set fire to statues of Qassem Soleimani in several provinces.

On April 25, more than 100 computer servers of Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture were disrupted. In the past few weeks, resistance units have repeatedly broadcast anti-regime slogans in busy locations, in large cities and in shopping malls.

Gobadi said the Iranian mullahs have not only been brutal in their response against their own people, 70 to 80 percent of whom live below the poverty line but, just as importantly, the regime is “the primary source” of international terrorism.

He called it “foolhardy” to believe a brutal regime like Iran would abandon its nuclear weapons ambitions, even if the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is approved and the US removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list. Iran sees the negotiations as “appeasement,” he said, rather than preventing them from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

 

“An agreement that does not close the regime’s path to a nuclear drive is not going to stop the drive. If the West holds firm, the regime has no choice but to concede to the West. Unfortunately, that was not the desire at the time, particularly of the Obama administration,” Gobadi said.

“And look what happened. The mullahs took billions of dollars and it all ended up in the coffers of the regime’s leaders, Khamenei in particular, or the IRGC’s top brass, or has helped to prop up the regime’s surrogates and terrorist groups in the region to increase the regime’s capability of missile program ... and, the regime never, never, never gave up its nuclear weapons program.”

“Well, by far, they are the most active state sponsor of terrorism for years and years. Their tentacles have reached as far away as Europe, the US and even Latin America. Needless to say Europe, the Middle East. It’s very shocking.”

On the restoration of the JCPOA, Gobadi said, “We think such an agreement in and of itself is no guarantee that the regime does not get nuclear weapons.”

The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News live every Wednesday at 5 PM EST in Detroit on WNZK AM 690, in Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700. It is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 12 noon in Chicago on WNWI AM 1080.

Listen to the Ray Hanania podcast here.

Topics: Ray Radio Show Iran

Pope looks forward to South Sudan trip in July

ROME: Pope Francis, whose mobility has been limited of late by a nagging knee problem, is looking forward to visiting South Sudan in July, according to a joint message by the pontiff, the archbishop of Canterbury and a Scottish church official.

The Vatican on Saturday released the text of the message, which refers to previously announced plans by Francis to make a July 5-7 pilgrimage to South Sudan.

The Holy See two months ago announced that the pontiff would make the latest African pilgrimage of his nine-year-old papacy, beginning with a pastoral visit in Congo on July 2.

The message was addressed to South Sudanese political leaders and signed by Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Jim Wallace, Moderator of the Church of Scotland.  The three church officials will visit South Sudan together.

Last summer, Francis and Welby marked the 10th anniversary of the independence of South Sudan by urging rival political leaders there to make the personal sacrifices necessary to consolidate peace, and the message released on Saturday elaborates on that exhortation.

The path of forgiveness and freedom, the message published on Saturday said: “leads to new life, both for us as individuals and for those we lead. It is our prayer that you will embrace afresh this way, in order to discern new avenues amid the challenges and struggles at this time.”

The message concluded:  “We pray too that your people will experience the hope of Easter through your leadership. In anticipation of our Pilgrimage of Peace this coming summer, we look forward to visiting your great country.”

On Thursday, Francis, 85, was seen for the first time in public using a wheelchair.

He has apologized for the limits a painful knee ligament ailment has caused on his activities of late.

For months, Francis has been limping badly and often leans on the arms of aides to navigate steps or to sit down or rise from chairs after delivering speeches.

The majority of South Sudan’s population is Christian. Churches helped rally international support when the South Sudanese fought for independence from Sudan, which is overwhelmingly Muslim.

Previously, the three church leaders have pressed for more work to be done to ensure peace and reconciliation in the new East African nation.

Francis has strived to use his papacy to further the cause of peace, particularly in poorer nations.

Topics: Pope Francis South Sudan

Italian rescuers save over 100 migrants, find 2 bodies

ROME: The Italian Coast Guard rescued more than 100 migrants and recovered two bodies after a sailboat ran aground near a jetty in southern Italy.

A pair of rescue divers had to coax one survivor, who was clinging to a metal pylon jutting up from the water, to jump into the sea so they could bring him to safety. He was taken by motorboat to Siderno, a town on the west coast of Calabria, the region that forms the “toe” of the Italian boot-shaped peninsula.

One diver shouted, “Jump, jump!” and “Bravo!” to try to boost the man’s courage. Eventually, he leaned down to grab a diver’s outstretched hand.

In all, 108 migrants had been aboard the double-masted sailboat, which had beached and overturned on a sandy shore adjacent to the jetty, the coast guard said.

Sailboats and yachts usually carry far fewer migrants than traffickers’ unseaworthy fishing boats, which often attempt to sail from Libya to the Italian island of Sicily. In that way, the sailboats often avoid detection by appearing to be pleasure boats as they aim for remote stretches of Italy’s long Calabrian coast.

A police helicopter and an Italian coast guard helicopter searched the waters near the jetty in case there were any other survivors or victims, but the coast guard said no one appeared to be missing.

Topics: Italy rescuers

What are Filipinos hoping for from next president?

MANILA: As they wait to cast their ballots on Monday to decide who will take over from President Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine voters are spelling out different hopes and expectations for the next six years.

About 67 million of the 110 million population of the Philippines are eligible to go to the polls.

It is not just the presidential post that will be decided, but also thousands of other positions across the country — from the vice presidency and Senate seats to 18,000 local positions, such as city mayors, provincial governors and councilors.

There are 10 contenders to take the top office from Duterte, who will reach the end of his six-year term in June and is constitutionally barred from running again.

The frontrunner in opinion polls is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator. His biggest challenge comes from the current vice president, Leni Robredo, who defeated Marcos in his bid for the vice presidency in 2016.

Other contestants include boxing legend Manny Pacquaio, who is now a senator; Isko Moreno, a former actor and current Manila mayor; and Panfilo Lacson, a senator and former police chief.

The winning candidate’s style of leadership will be in immediate comparison with that of Duterte, who has been criticized by rights groups at home and abroad for his intolerance of dissent and violent approach to drugs-related crime — as many as 30,000 people are estimated to have been killed in his so-called “war on drugs.”

However, Duterte’s strongman image is at odds with what some voters hope to see in their next president.

“I want to change the patronage politics culture and the macho-fascist perspectives that the Duterte administration has established,” Jose Marie Eslopor, a 24-year-old activist in Iloilo province, told Arab News.

Eslopor said he would vote for Robredo, a former human rights lawyer and the only female candidate in the race. She is pushing for public sector transparency and has pledged to strengthen the country’s medical system.

Robredo is one of Duterte’s staunchest critics. Despite being the vice president, she was not his running mate — the Philippines allows split-ticket voting, which means the president and vice president are elected separately.

Eslopor said that he was hoping for “progressive policies and programs that address the needs of the working class, programs for students and improvement of social services.”

Similar hopes were shared by Romeo Carolina, a 43-year-old from Samar province. But he will vote for Marcos.

“Life is tough nowadays. Prices of commodities are so high,” said Carolina, who for the past 10 years has been working as a taxi driver.

“Perhaps BBM (Bongbong Marcos) can do something to address this. During the time of his father, the prices of electricity and even rice were cheaper. Maybe he can do something to roll back the prices.”

Marcos’ father ruled the Philippines with an iron fist for two decades, an era marred by widespread corruption and human rights abuses, and was removed from office in a popular uprising in 1986. In the decades since his ouster, outrage over his rule has faded for many Filipinos and his time in power has been portrayed by followers as an age of prosperity — a narrative his son has been sustaining.

While Marcos is running on a platform that promises continuity of Duterte’s policies — and has his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, as his running mate — some, such as educator Kathy Ramos from Manila, hope he will advance the current government’s reforms.

Ramos said that she wants him to “focus on lessening the administrative work being done by teachers and, instead, have them proceed to their traditional tasks of teaching and educating the younger generation.”

Most Filipinos who spoke to Arab News said that they wanted the new leader to cleanse the country of corruption.

Potre Dirampatan Diampusan, a doctor from Mindanao, believes Robredo is the best-qualified candidate for the task.

“She has never been involved in corruption issues or allegations,” Diampusan said, adding that the new government “must have a heart that feels for the people, yet can have the iron fist to fight corruption.”

Cye Reyes, 50, a cancer survivor, said that she wanted a government that will “genuinely address the cancers of society like corruption and poverty.”

She added: “I dream of a government that will uphold and respect human rights, end impunity and make all government officials accountable.”

While many already know their choice, it is estimated that at least two in 10 Filipino voters make up their minds only on election day.

Among them is Geraldine Tayo, a security guard and single mother, who said that she only hopes the next administration will address the problem of unemployment.

“Honestly, I’m not even sure if I will vote,” she said. “For me, they’re all just the same.”

Topics: Filipinos Philippine election Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Foreign diplomats on Saturday expressed concerns after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency following escalating anti-government strikes and protests over the country’s worst financial crisis since independence.

Sri Lanka is facing a sharp economic downturn, with many in the South Asian country struggling to afford three meals a day as prices of food items such as rice and oil have risen by up to 200 percent in a month.

Police used tear gas and a water cannon at protests in the capital Colombo on Friday, as shops, offices, and schools were closed across the country and transport came to a near standstill amid widespread strikes and demonstrations against the government.

The emergency measure was taken “in the interest of public security,” according to a statement issued by the president’s media division, which said that the continued protests “only serve to worsen the existing economic crisis.”

The announcement – the second time Rajapaksa has declared emergency law in five weeks – has been denounced by foreign diplomats and prominent groups in the country.

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said she is “concerned” by the state of emergency, adding that “the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard.”

“And the very real challenges Sri Lankans are facing require long-term solutions to set the country back on a path toward prosperity and opportunity for all. The SOE (state of emergency) won’t help do that,” Chung said in a tweet.

The EU said the SOE “will certainly not help solving the country’s difficulties and could have a counterproductive effect,” while the UN children’s agency expressed concerns over reports of violence against children during protests.

Protesters have crowded the streets since March, as Rajapaksa and his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resist calls to resign. The president and his government, deemed responsible for the enduring crisis that includes daily blackouts and long queues for petrol, are facing a no-confidence motion in parliament.

The emergency declaration gave sweeping detention powers to the military and allowed the president to make laws without parliamentary approval.

Canadian envoy David McKinnon said the demonstrations across Sri Lanka in the past weeks “are a credit to the country’s democracy,” adding: “It’s hard to understand why it is necessary, then, to declare a state of emergency.”

Sri Lanka’s influential lawyers’ body, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, said it was “gravely concerned” about the measure.

“We call upon His Excellency to revoke the proclamation declaring a state of emergency and to ensure that the fundamental rights of the people ... are respected and protected,” the BASL said in a statement.

The island nation of 22 million is on the brink of bankruptcy, announcing earlier this month that it was defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debt. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said this week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below $50 million.

Topics: Sri Lanka State of emergency Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Jill Biden meets Ukrainian refugee mothers and teachers in Romania

BUCHAREST: Sitting in a classroom in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, US first lady Jill Biden met a group of Ukrainian refugee mothers and educators on Saturday, praising the women for their strength and resilience.
Svitlana Salamatova and Anna Sushko, both founders of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) focused on women’s issues and education, fled the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv soon after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.
Another of the women, Anastasiia Konovalova, left her home in Odesa with her toddler son. Svitlana Gollyak and her 8-year-old daughter hid in a basement in the bomb-shelled city of Kharkiv before heading westwards and on to neighboring Romania.
Despite their ordeal, the women quickly looked for ways to use their skills to help fellow refugees, setting up a kindergarten and several classrooms for Ukrainian children in Bucharest with help from local NGOs, volunteers and officials.
“I crossed the border with my three-year-old son and everything I was thinking about was how to save my child from a city that was bombed,” Konovalova told Biden, herself a teacher.
“Thank God the Romanian people were here. I think even the Romanians didn’t expect that they could be so wonderful, because you don’t expect that from people,” Konovalova said.
Biden, who teaches English and writing at a community college in Virginia, is on a tour of Romania and Slovakia meeting US servicemen deployed in the countries, and refugees.
Nearly 910,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since Russia launched its invasion, with charities, local authorities and government agencies working alongside thousands of volunteers to provide food, shelter and transportation.
While many have already journeyed further, about 80,000 remain in Romania, primarily women with young children.
“Only now I understand how important an educational space, not just an education, is,” Salamatova said. “Our women have time to organize their lives.”
Konovalova said they have 900 children on waiting lists for their Ukrainian classrooms.
“They don’t want to leave this country because they want to stay close to the border and as soon as it’s safe we’re going back ... having made a good friend (Romania),” she added.
The wife of President Joe Biden was accompanied by Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis, who is also a teacher.
“I think mothers will do anything for their children,” Biden told the Ukrainian women. “I think you’re amazingly strong and resilient.”
The first ladies also met Ukrainian and Romanian children who were drawing their hand prints on paper printed in the colors of their countries’ respective flags.
“The world is so open now, that we have no borders for our hearts,” Sushko said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Jill Biden

