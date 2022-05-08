You are here

Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light oil price to Asia, Europe in June

The price of the Arab Light benchmark sold in the US in June was unchanged from the previous month, at $5.65 per barrel above the Argus Sour Crude Index. File
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia lowered the price of its Arab Light crude grade to Asia and Europe for the month of June, according to a pricing document released by oil producer Saudi Aramco on Sunday.

The price of the Arab Light benchmark sold in the US in June was unchanged from the previous month, at $5.65 per barrel above the Argus Sour Crude Index.

Arab Light sold in June in the Far East was priced $4.40 per barrel above the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, compared to a price differential of +$9.35 in May.

For buyers in northwest Europe, the Arab Light price differential versus the ICE Brent was +$2.10 per barrel in June compared to +$4.60 in May, according to the document.

The world’s top oil exporter had raised crude prices for all regions in May, with those to Asia hitting all-time highs, as fears of disruption in Russian oil and gas supplies caused jitters in international energy markets.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks finished higher on Sunday, with investors anticipating that the trend will remain positive going forward.

The main index, TASI, closed 0.63 percent higher at 13,820, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell by 1.51 percent to reach 23,547.

Crude oil prices closed Friday higher, with Brent crude reaching $112.39 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $109.77 per barrel.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. rallied 9.91 percent to lead the gainers since the opening, and the Saudi Cable Co. continued leading the fallers, down 6.79 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 2.12 percent higher.

The shares of Saudi pharma giants Aldawaa Medical Services Co. and Nahdi Medical Co. fell 0.85 percent and 1.20 percent, respectively.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank climbed 0.24 percent, and the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 1.81 percent.

Further in the financial sector, the Saudi National Bank edged 2.53 percent higher, while Bank Aljazira edged down 0.47 percent

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. edged down 0.34 percent, following the resignation of its CEO Abdulla Al-Zamil and the appointment of Mohammed Al-Sahib.

Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms

Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms
Updated 9 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms

Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms
Updated 9 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Egypt’s Purchasing Managers Index edged up to 46.9 in April from March’s 46.5 points, still well below the neutral threshold of 50 points, according to S&P Global.

The figure signaled the second fastest deterioration in business conditions since June 2020 driven by an increase in material and energy costs. The war in Ukraine and a devaluation of the Egyptian pound in late March contributed to those cost pressures, the report said.

Prices increased slightly during April mainly because firms absorbed the costs and did not pass them down to consumers.

The North African country’s non-oil businesses reported a decline in new orders during April as client demand decreased due to the rising cost of living, pressuring firms to limit their spending on materials and labor. As a result, a reduction in average stock levels was reported, together with the quickest drop in employment levels seen in a year.

The manufacturing sector was hit the hardest as increased raw material prices led to a significant cut in goods production. Wholesale, retail as well as services also saw a drop in activity. Construction was the only exception as activities in the sector increased for the first time in 2022, the report said.

RIYADH: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, is to launch flights from Madinah to Istanbul Airport on May 11.

This comes after air travel resumed between the Turkish city and Riyadh and Jeddah on May 7, following a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Flights from Jeddah and Medina are scheduled every day, while trips from Riyadh are to be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to Turkish media Hürriyet Daily News. 

The timing of the new flights follows Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan's recent visit to Saudi Arabia on April 28, his first since 2017.

RIYADH: The Board of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., also known as NGHC, has appointed David Edmondson as its new CEO, the company said in a statement. 

“The appointment of David Edmondson as NGHC's CEO is a natural follow-up to our recent agreement to build the world's largest green hydrogen plant, which will produce 1.2 million tonnes of hydrogen per year,” said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM and Chairman of NGHC. 

In his 34-year-old career in Air Products, a US industrial gas supplier, Edmondson has worked in a variety of leadership roles in engineering and global gases in the Middle East and across the world. 

His most recent roles at Air Products included VP of Business Transformation as well as VP and Executive Project Director for the Jazan integrated gasification project. 

NGHC is a joint venture between NEOM, ACWA Power and Air Products to build a world-scale, green-hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy.

NEOM will use the green hydrogen it produces to fuel clean, autonomous electric vehicles, to ensure a sustainable environment. 

 

MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field’s water treatment system

RIYADH: A range of diverse projects are currently underway in the Middle East and North Africa region, which are at various stages of development. From a project tracking point of view, firms such as Algerian Energy Co. are planning for the construction of new plants. Moreover, while some firms such as Iraq’s Halfaya oil field are seeking expansion, others such as Libya’s National Oil Corporation are anticipating a favorable budget allocation that will help boost their activity. 

Whereas NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. is due to announce the contractor for solar and wind plants as early as next week. 

New Projects 

·      The Algerian Energy Co. is planning to construct three new desalination plants in the country, Meed reported. 

Each plant is projected to have a capacity capable of treating up to 300,000 cubic meters of seawater per day.

Oil 

·      The consortium responsible for developing Iraq’s Halfaya oil field has put forward an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning contract in an attempt to further enlarge the field’s water treatment system.

·      Libya’s National Oil Corporation is anticipated to receive its budget in June, Meed reported. 

This will help the firm bolster its activity in the oil and gas industry. 

Renewables 

·      The Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. has selected a contractor for the solar and wind plants that are projected to supply the future city’s $6.4 billion green hydrogen-based ammonia plant with electricity, Meed reported. 

While the contractor is yet to be disclosed next week, offtake agreements and financial close are anticipated to take place by the middle of 2022.

