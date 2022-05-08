Frankly Speaking: Martin Sorrell predicts end of major media holding companies, says model no longer working

You are here

  • Middle East not exempt, as renowned adman specifically calls out WPP, IPG, Omnicom, Dentsu, and Publicis Groupe
  • Sorrell reiterates that, after Beirut and Dubai, Riyadh will be region's new advertising capital
LONDON: One of the most prominent figures in the advertising industry worldwide has warned of the end of the media holding companies model, which has been dominant for decades.

In an interview with Arab News, Sir Martin Sorrell also highlighted that Middle East affiliates of these groups were far from exempt.

“Well, there are four (five) big holding companies, which I think dominate actually in a Middle Eastern context, the market, at least currently. I don’t think that will be the case in the future,” he told the "Frankly Speaking" presenter Katie Jensen.

“Those would be IPG, that would be Omnicom. You’d probably have to include Dentsu in there, as well as WPP and Publicis.”

Sorrell is renowned for being one of the founders of advertising giant WPP and, under him, many believe it to have lived its heyday. He was the company's longest-serving CEO from 1985 to 2018 before abruptly leaving due to claims of misconduct.

Asked if his anti-holding company comments were directed specifically at WPP, and whether it was a matter of a personal vendetta, he said one only had to look at their numbers.

“I think, just look at the facts,” he said. “Just look at the stock market performance against the indices. And in fact, it’s clear for all to see if you look at the performance over the last four or five years."

 

 

As for why media holding companies would not work, he said the reason was the market was “somewhat suspicious of the long-term structural performance of their models.”

“I think that what the stock market is signaling in relation to holding companies is a general suspicion, a structural suspicion about their longevity.”

Currently, these groups operated with several major subsidiaries that Sorrell claimed “don’t work well together.”

“They’ve made them more complicated because they’re more vertically driven and the verticals don’t work together to solve problems for clients, or to provide solutions for clients,” he added. “From a personal point of view, I think probably a breakup of those companies will probably be the best response.”

Sorrell currently runs the London-based S4 Capital, a new-age digital advertising agency, and has recently opened an office in Saudi Arabia where he serves major clients such as NEOM and Qiddiya.

“The scale of resources and the commitment is so great, and the quality of the resources are so significant, that I think they will be successful in the longer run,” Sorrell said about Saudi Arabia’s reform push as it continues with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030.

“So I think it’s a question of educating the world to the nature of the projects, the nature of the ambition.”

Sorrell reiterated what he said in a 2021 Arab News interview, that he believed Riyadh would be the next advertising capital of the region, a title which has exchanged hands from Beirut to Dubai before finally ending in the Kingdom.

Sorrell is a big believer in growing local talent, as opposed to relying on imported expatriates, and he said he was trying to achieve this in his Saudi operations.

“One has to develop national talent. But, of course, given the pace of development that’s being contemplated and the very ambitious goals that the government wishes to achieve, it probably has to be done by a mixture,” he said.

“We’re putting in place a judicious mixture of talent from outside the region and inside the region.”

LONDON: WhatsApp announced a software update on Thursday that allows users to react to a message with emoji, as well as share files that are up to 2GB in size, a massive jump from the previous 100MB limit.

Other improvements include doubling the maximum size of group chats from 256 to 512. 

While WhatsApp’s parent company Meta said last month that the features would be coming “soon,” many were already present in competing social media apps, such as Telegram and Slack. 

The message reactions and increased file size limits are available in the current version of the app, and users will have them shortly, if not already.

Larger groups will arrive more “slowly,” according to a WhatsApp spokesperson. 

“We’re excited to share that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app. Reactions are fun, fast and they reduce overload in groups, too. We’ll continue improving them by adding an even broader range of expressions in the future,” a WhatsApp statement read. 

For now, WhatsApp will support six emoji as reactions — Thumbs Up, Red Heart, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, and Folded Hands. 

The tech giant has mentioned in the past that it plans to support all emoji and skin tones in the future.

RIYADH: In the heart of the Saudi capital, a trio of millennial men rhythmically unzip multiple black pouches, taking out lighting and camera equipment to set up their podcast—almost like a silent synchronized dance.

With one hand on the mic and one ear to the ground, the Pass the Kabsa (PTK) podcast has been cooking up commentary on the Saudi cultural scene for a couple of years.

The podcast has achieved cult status within Saudi urban subculture and become part of a greater cultural shift in the Kingdom, by bringing together Arab hip-hop, western tongues and Saudi sensibilities.

The podcast was started by Adel Al Ghamdi when he moved back to the Kingdom in 2020 as the pandemic put the world into lockdown. He gathered his old friends Terki Shalhoub (known as Terks) and Mohammed Al Shamsi (Shamsi), to join him on air.

Their goal was to export local culture to the west and focus on the two topics they loved the most — Saudi and hip-hop. Their biweekly podcast episodes are about an hour-long and are available on all streaming platforms and on YouTube.

(AN Photo/Nouf Yarub)

On Sundays, the Kabsa Boys, as they have become known, discuss the main news headlines of the day, as well as their thoughts on new albums dropping or on upcoming projects. On Thursdays, they dedicate the hour to responding to questions from the audience. If that schedule seems saturated, that might be the point. There is so much culture to unpack.

Not to be mistaken for a culinary podcast — Kabsa is a quintessentially Arab staple, a communal platter of rice and meat — the podcast serves up Saudi culture and curiosity in an audio-visual format. Friends and family would exchange stories and recite their dreams and aspirations while digging in. Post-pandemic, the PTK boys modernized the concept to fit the current time and kept in mind the bite-sized portions—or conversations.

“The Pass the Kabsa name came through us passing information, passing knowledge and passing conversations back in the day. We used to sit down on the ground and all eat together. But now you’re sitting at a table, and you’re passing the ‘kabsa’ and you’re passing the information,” Al Ghamdi told Arab News.

“Our audience is an English-speaking audience, whether it’s local or international — anyone who is interested in Saudi culture and what is happening in the country, whether it’s the creative community, fashion scene, the music scene—and especially hip-hop,” Shalhoub said.

The Kabsa boys are true fans of the hip-hop genre. While all three were born in Saudi, their lives took different routes — but music was their great unifier. While Shalhoub and Al Shamsi were raised in Riyadh, they went to university at KFUPM in AlKhobar and were influenced by the music of the west while remaining immersed in Saudi. Meanwhile, Al Ghamdi grew up in various cities in the west but remained deeply rooted in the east.

(AN Photo/Nouf Yarub)

“We are big fans of hip-hop in the local music scene. We like to shed light on everything that is happening here and show support to the locals who are working really hard to make a name for themselves,” Al Ghamdi said.

The podcast is just the beginning. They saw first hand how their episodes have been shifting the culture slowly, dismantling and building a healthy ecosystem from the underground up. They are also partnering with places such as the Diriyah Biennale Foundation and have recorded episodes of the podcast live at the venue.

While the live shows bring a different dynamic by engaging directly with the audience, the trio seem most comfortable at the PTK headquarters in Al Ghamdi’s home. They have a curated roster of local and international creatives joining as guests on the podcast, such as Saud Al Turki, who created the music for their intro, international icon Swizz Beatz and Dalia Al Akki of the Diriyah Biennale, among others.

“We are all friends—we’ve known each other for years and we just wanted to have real conversations with ourselves and with the community around us. Pass the Kabsa is our way of exporting our culture to the world and letting the world know what’s going on in Saudi and just opening up a window on everything that is happening on the local subculture here today,” Al Shamsi said.

LONDON: UK’s Parliament invited Elon Musk on Wednesday to testify before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on proposals to improve Twitter “in more depth,” but the billionaire has indicated the invitation is “premature” because the sale of the social media company has not been finalized.

In the letter addressed to the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, committee chair Julian Knight said the MPs supported Musk’s commitment to remove all spam accounts and automated bots from Twitter.

The committee is reportedly particularly interested in Musk’s proposal to roll out verification for all users.

“In particular, your intention to roll out verification for all users echoes our calls on the UK government as part of proposed legislation, which we hope will restore the UK public’s trust in digital platforms,” the Conservative MP wrote in the letter.

“I therefore wish to take this opportunity to invite you to speak before our committee and discuss your proposals in more depth.”

Musk said it was too early to give an answer to the invitation.

“I am honored and thank the Parliament for their invitation, but it would be premature at this time to accept, given that there has not yet been a shareholder vote (to approve the deal),” Musk said.

While many raised concerns about Musk’s plans to relax content rules, which they claim could lead to an increase in hate speech on the platform, others have welcomed his commitment to protect freedom of expression.

“At a time when social media companies face the prospect of tighter regulations around the world, we’re keen to learn more about how Mr. Musk will balance his clear commitment to free speech with new obligations to protect Twitter’s users from online harms,” Knight said.

In the UK, the government is keen to push through online laws, in particular the Online Safety Bill, which imposes a duty of care on platforms to remove harmful or illegal content, hence the Parliament’s interest in meeting Musk.

Among its measures is a requirement for the biggest platforms to provide users with the option to verify their identity and the choice not to interact with unverified users.

This is not the first time the UK committee has invited a tech boss to testify before parliament. In 2018, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined an invitation to give evidence as part of its investigation into fake news.

LONDON: LinkedIn announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with the US Department of Labor to pay $1.8 million to female employees to settle pay discrimination claims.  

US labor investigators said LinkedIn had, between 2015 and 2017, denied 686 women equal pay at its San Francisco office and at its headquarters in California.

The women — the majority of whom worked in engineering, marketing and product roles — had been paid “at a statistically significant lower rate” than their male counterparts, even after taking into account “legitimate explanatory factors,” the investigators said.

In response, LinkedIn said, “While we have agreed to settle this matter, we do not agree with the government’s claims; LinkedIn pays and has paid its employees fairly and equitably when comparing similar work.”

LinkedIn, which employs more than 19,000 people worldwide, reported that, last year, its female employees made $0.999 for every dollar its male employees earned.

While women in the US have generally been paid less than men, LinkedIn is obliged under a 1965 executive order to provide “equal opportunity” to its employees and cannot discriminate on the basis of sex, gender identity or other factors.

“Our agreement will ensure that LinkedIn better understands its obligations as a federal contractor,” Jane Suhr, a regional director of the Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, said.

The settlement includes around $1.75 million in back pay and more than $50,000 in interest to be paid to the women.

LinkedIn also agreed to send the agency reports over the next three years as it evaluates its compensation policies and makes salary adjustments.

Furthermore, the company agreed to run an employee training program on “non-discrimination obligations.”

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in January that, in 2021, women working full time earned about 83 percent of what their male counterparts did.

Tech companies have faced particular scrutiny over what critics say are failures to provide equal opportunities to women and people of color.

In February 2021, Google reached a $3.8 million settlement with the Labor Department amid accusations that its hiring and compensation decisions discriminated against female and Asian employees and applicants.

BERLIN: Germany’s anti-cartel watchdog said Wednesday it has placed Meta, the company which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, under close watch for any possible abuse.
The Federal Cartel Office said it has determined Meta to be a company of “paramount significance for competition,” a move paving the way for the authorities to clamp down “against potential competition infringements.”

