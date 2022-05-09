You are here

  • Home
  • Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
1 / 4
Russia’s Putin says Donbass volunteers fighting for Motherland. (AFP)
Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
2 / 4
Russia’s Putin says Donbass volunteers fighting for Motherland. (AFP)
Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
3 / 4
Russia’s Putin says Donbass volunteers fighting for Motherland. (AFP)
Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
4 / 4
Russia’s Putin says Donbass volunteers fighting for Motherland. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j3ugy

Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
  • President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russian forces in Ukraine were defending the Motherland from an “absolutely unacceptable threat” 
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Russian forces pushed forward Monday in their assault on Ukraine, seeking to capture the crucial southern port city of Mariupol as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day holiday.
Determined to show success in a war now in its 11th week, Russian troops pummeled a seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand in the port city of Mariupol.
The mill is the only part of the city not overtaken by the invaders. Its defeat would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff warned of a high probability of missile strikes and said that Russian troops were seizing “personal documents from the local population without good reason” in Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia — the city where many fleeing Mariupol have gathered. The military alleged Russian troops were seizing documents to force residents to join in Victory Day commemorations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the anniversary, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945, could bring a renewed onslaught.
“They have nothing to celebrate,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, said of the Russians, speaking on CNN. “They have not succeeded in defeating the Ukrainians. They have not succeeded in dividing the world or dividing NATO. And they have only succeeded in isolating themselves internationally and becoming a pariah state around the globe.”
Speaking Monday at a military parade marking the holiday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his invasion, by claiming that it was necessary to ward off what he described “an absolutely unacceptable threat just next to our borders.” He has repeatedly alleged that Ukraine was planning to attack Russia — which Kyiv has flatly denied.
“The danger was rising by day,” he claimed, adding that “Russia has preemptively repulsed an aggression.”
Putin again scolded the West for failing to heed the Russian demands for security guarantees and a rollback to NATO’s expansion, arguing that it also left Moscow no other choice but to invade.
But he did not — at least so far — give any signal as to the next phase of the conflict nor did he claim the complete capture of Mariupol, which his forces have bombarded and besieged for weeks.
Ukrainian fighters in the steel mill in the port city have rejected Russian-set deadlines for laying down their arms, even as attacks continued by warplanes, artillery and tanks.
“We are under constant shelling,” said Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, a unit holding the steel mill.
Lt. Illya Samoilenko, another Azov Regiment member, said a couple hundred wounded soldiers were in the plant. He declined to say how many able-bodied fighters remained. Fighters lack lifesaving equipment and are having to dig by hand to free people from bunkers that collapsed under shelling.
“Surrender for us is unacceptable because we cannot grant such a gift to the enemy,” Samoilenko said.
The last of the civilians who had taken shelter with fighters at the plant were evacuated Saturday. They arrived Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontlines, and spoke of constant shelling, dwindling food, ubiquitous mold — and using hand sanitizer for cooking fuel.
Britain’s Defense Ministry warned in a daily intelligence report on Twitter that Russia was running short of precision-guided munitions and increasingly is using inaccurate rockets and bombs, subjecting Ukrainian towns and cities to “intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties.”
More than 60 people were feared dead after a Russian bomb flattened a Ukrainian school being used as a shelter in Bilohorivka, an eastern village, Ukrainian officials said.
About 90 people were sheltering in the school’s basement when it was attacked Saturday. Emergency crews found two bodies and rescued 30 people, but “most likely all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead,” Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russian shelling killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia, Haidai said. Luhansk is part of the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east that Russia’s forces are working to capture.
Explosions echoed across the major Black Sea port of Odesa.
Keeping up their dogged resistance, Ukraine’s military struck Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days. A satellite image by Planet Labs showed smoke rising from two sites on the island.
But Moscow’s forces showed no sign of backing down in the south. Satellite photos show Russia has put armored vehicles and missile systems at a small base in the Crimean Peninsula.
Ukraine’s military also warned some 19 Russian battalion tactical groups were stationed just across the border in Russia’s Belgorod region. Those groups likely consist of some 15,200 troops with tanks, missile batteries and other weaponry.
The most intense combat in recent days has taken place in eastern Ukraine. A Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast near Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, was making “significant progress,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.
However, the Ukrainian army withdrew from the embattled eastern city of Popasna after two months of fierce fighting. Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the pro-Kremlin, separatist Luhansk People’s Republic, said its forces and Russian troops had captured most of the city.
The Kharkiv regional administration said three people were killed in shelling of the town of Bogodukhiv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Kharkiv.
South of Kharkiv, in Dnipropetrovsk province, the governor said a 12-year-old boy was killed by a cluster munition that he found after a Russian attack. An international treaty bans the use of such explosives, but neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed the agreement.
“This war is treacherous,” Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on social media. “It is near, even when it is invisible.”
As Victory Day turned attention toward Putin, Western leaders showed new signs of support for Ukraine.
The Group of Seven industrial democracies pledged to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil. The G-7 consists of the US, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.
The United States announced other new sanctions, cutting off Western advertising from Russia’s three biggest TV stations, banning US accounting and consulting firms from providing services, and cutting off Russia’s industrial sector from wood products, industrial engines, boilers and bulldozers.
US first lady Jill Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his country’s flag at its embassy in Kyiv. And U2′s Bono, alongside bandmate The Edge, performed in a Kyiv subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter, singing the 1960s song “Stand by Me.”
The acting US ambassador to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, posted a picture of herself at the American Embassy, and described plans for the eventual US return to the Ukrainian capital after Moscow’s forces abandoned their effort to storm Kyiv weeks ago.
Zelensky released a video address marking the day of the Allied victory in Europe 77 years ago. The black-and-white footage showed him in front of a ruined apartment block in Borodyanka, a Kyiv suburb.
Drawing parallels between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the evils of Nazism, Zelensky said generations of Ukrainians understand the significance of the words “Never again,” a vow not to allow a repeat of the horrors of the Holocaust.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia President Vladimir Putin

Related

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
World
EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says
World
Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
The EU and its western allies have put curbs on the Russian central bank’s international reserves. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
  • The EU should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, its foreign policy chief says
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

The European Union should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, its foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with the Financial Times.
The EU and its western allies have put curbs on the Russian central bank’s international reserves since the country began its invasion of Ukraine, actions Moscow describes as a “special military operation.”
Borrell told the newspaper it would be logical for the EU to do what the United States did with Afghan central bank assets after the Taliban took over the Asian nation.
“We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money,” Borrell said.
Washington froze the Afghan funds after the military takeover by the Taliban and plans to use some to help the Afghan people while holding the rest to possibly satisfy terrorism-related lawsuits against the extremist militants.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says
World
Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says
UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions
Business & Economy
UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions

3 security guards shot dead at polling station in southern Philippines

3 security guards shot dead at polling station in southern Philippines
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

3 security guards shot dead at polling station in southern Philippines

3 security guards shot dead at polling station in southern Philippines
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

DAVAO CITY, Philippines: Three security guards were killed Monday when gunmen opened fire at a polling station in a restive region of the southern Philippines, police said, as millions of Filipinos voted in national elections.
Elections are a traditionally volatile time in a country with lax gun laws and a violent political culture, but police said this season had been comparatively peaceful.
The deadly shooting happened shortly after voting got under way in Buluan municipality on Mindanao island, a haven for multiple armed groups ranging from communist insurgents to Islamist militants.
Former mayor Ibrahim Mangudadatu told AFP that people inside the school being used as a polling station ran for cover when the shooting started.
A fourth guard was wounded in the attack, said Maguindanao provincial police spokesman Major Roldan Kuntong.
It came after five grenades exploded outside a polling station in Datu Unsay municipality late Sunday that left nine people wounded.
Minutes after that attack, a grenade exploded in the neighboring municipality of Shariff Aguak, but there were no casualties. Both of those towns are also in Maguindanao province.
Police said the grenade victims had walked from their remote mountain villages to cast their votes at the municipal hall in Datu Unsay when polling stations opened across the country on Monday morning.
“It is their custom to come down early from their villages, which are located eight to 12 hours away on foot,” said Kuntong.
In 2009, Maguindanao was the scene of the country’s deadliest single incident of political violence on record.
Fifty-eight people were massacred as gunmen allegedly working for a local warlord attacked a group of people to stop a rival from filing his election candidacy.
Dozens of the victims were journalists covering the contest.
A spokesman for the Commission on Elections said they were trying to verify if the shooting and grenade attacks were election-related.
Vice presidential frontrunner Sara Duterte, the former mayor of Mindanao’s Davao City, told reporters she hoped voters would not end up “disenfranchised” as a result of the violence.
The son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos is the favorite to win the presidential vote, which would return the clan to the pinnacle of political power.
Thousands of personnel from the police, armed forces and coast guard have fanned out across the archipelago to help secure polling stations and ballots, escort election officials and guard checkpoints.
As of Sunday, there had been 16 “validated election-related incidents” since January 9, including four shootings, said national police spokesman Brig.-General Roderick Alba.
That compares with 133 incidents during the 2016 presidential elections.

Topics: Philippine Election 2022 Maguindanao election violence

Related

Ousted strongman’s son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader
World
Ousted strongman’s son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader
Special Philippines ‘relatively peaceful’ ahead of May 9 election
World
Philippines ‘relatively peaceful’ ahead of May 9 election

Jetliner aborts landing in Mexico to avoid another plane

Jetliner aborts landing in Mexico to avoid another plane
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

Jetliner aborts landing in Mexico to avoid another plane

Jetliner aborts landing in Mexico to avoid another plane
  • Near-miss involved two Airbus jets of low-cost Mexican carrier Volaris
  • The incident happened Saturday night at Benito Juarez Airport
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

MEXICO CITY: A jetliner attempting to land in Mexico City aborted its approach at the last second to avoid hitting a plane taxiing on the runway, an airline official said Sunday.
Video circulating on social media showed the near-miss involving two Airbus jets belonging to low-cost Mexican carrier Volaris Saturday night at Benito Juarez Airport, the busiest in Latin America.
The airline did not disclose the flight numbers, exact model of aircraft or how many passengers were aboard.
“Thanks to the training of our pilots ... no passenger or crew member was at risk during the incident reported the night of May 7,” Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranea wrote on Twitter.
Mexican news organizations said Victor Hernandez Sandoval, a senior communications ministry official who redesigned air traffic patterns over the sprawling city so it could operate two airports, had tendered his resignation.
The video shows one plane about to land when it suddenly pulls up to avoid hitting the jetliner taxiing on the ground.
Because of saturation at the current facility, the previous government began construction of a second airport in Texcoco, a suburb of the city.
But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scrapped that plan after taking office in favor of turning an existing military base into an airport. It is now operating on a limited basis, with a few flights on mainly domestic routes.
Aviation experts have questioned the idea of operating two airports in a city surrounded by mountains and located 2,200 meters above sea level.
The International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Associations last week said crews would face problems if the city’s air space pattern were changed to handle two full-sized airports.
Among other things, planes would spend a long time in holding patterns and land with little fuel, the federation said.
In May of 2021, the United States downgraded its air safety rating for Mexico City, citing what it called inadequate oversight.

 

Topics: MEXICO CITY Benito Juarez Airport Volaris Manuel Lopez Obrador

Related

ICAO lauds Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain’s air safety measures
Saudi Arabia
ICAO lauds Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain’s air safety measures
US removes Philippines from air safety blacklist
Business & Economy
US removes Philippines from air safety blacklist
India ‘disappointed’ after US downgrades air safety ranking
Business & Economy
India ‘disappointed’ after US downgrades air safety ranking

Ousted strongman’s son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader

Ousted strongman’s son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Ousted strongman’s son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader

Ousted strongman’s son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader
  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known by the initials BBM, has led pre-election surveys with a seemingly insurmountable lead
  • But support for his closest challenger, VP Leonor Robredo, has steadily swelled as the campaign period progressed
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

MANILA: Filipinos were voting for a new president Monday, with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of reforms and human rights as top contenders in a tenuous moment in a deeply divided Asian democracy.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 army-backed “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys with a seemingly insurmountable lead. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos recapturing the seat of power and harnessed an army of campaign volunteers to underpin her candidacy.

Eight other candidates, including former boxing star Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and former national police chief Sen. Panfilo Lacson have lagged far behind in voter-preference surveys.
Long lines of voters turned up early across most of the country without any major incident. But in southern Maguindanao province, a security hotspot, unidentified men fired at least three grenades Sunday night in the vicinity of the Datu Unsay town hall compound, wounding nine villagers who traveled there in advance from far-flung villages to be able to vote Monday. Two other grenades exploded shortly after in nearby Shariff Aguak town but caused no injuries, police said.

Filipinos queue on the street in Manila's Tondo district to vote as the Philippines' national elections  opened on May 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

The winner will take office on June 30 for a single, six-year term as leader of a Southeast Asian nation hit hard by two years of COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns.
Still more challenging problems include a sagging economy, deeper poverty and unemployment, decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies. There will likely also be questions over how to deal with calls demanding the prosecution of outgoing populist leader Rodrigo Duterte, whose anti-drug crackdown has left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court.
Duterte’s daughter, southern Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte, has topped surveys as Marcos Jr.’s vice presidential running mate in an alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders who concern human rights groups. The tie-up has combined the voting power of their separate northern and southern political strongholds, boosting their chances but compounding worries of human rights activists.
“History may repeat itself if they win,” said Myles Sanchez, a 42-year-old human rights worker. “There may be a repeat of martial law and the drug killings that happened under their parents.”
Sanchez said the violence and abuses that marked the martial-law era under Marcos and Duterte’s drug war more than three decades later victimized loved ones from two generations of her family. Her grandmother was sexually abused and her grandfather tortured by counterinsurgency troops under Marcos in the early 1980s in their impoverished farming village in Southern Leyte province.

A man looks for his name on a voter registration list at a polling precinct in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. (Ted Aljibe / AFP)

Under Duterte’s crackdown, Sanchez’s brother, a sister and a sister-in-law were wrongfully linked to illegal drugs and separately killed, she told The Associated Press in an interview. She described the killings of her siblings as “a nightmare that has caused unspeakable pain.”
She begged Filipinos not to vote for politicians who either openly defended the widespread killings or conveniently looked away.
Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte have stayed away from such volatile issues in the three-month campaign and steadfastly stuck instead to a battle cry of national unity, even though the presidencies of their fathers had opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country’s history.
“I have learned in our campaign not to retaliate,” Sara Duterte told followers Saturday night in the final day of campaigning, where she and Marcos Jr. thanked a huge crowd in a night of rap music, dance shows and fireworks near Manila Bay.
In a separate rally, Robredo thanked her supporters who jammed her star-studded sorties and waged a house-to-house battle to endorse her brand of clean and hands-on politics. She asked them to fight for patriotic ideals beyond the elections.

Philippine Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her three daughters attend her final campaign rally in Makati City, Metro Manila, on May 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Lisa Marie David)

“We’ve learned that those who have awoken will never close their eyes again,” Robredo told a crowd that filled the main avenue in the capital’s Makati financial district. “It’s our right to have a future with dignity and it’s our responsibility to fight for it.”
Aside from the presidency, more than 18,000 government posts are contested, including half of the 24-member Senate, more than 300 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as provincial and local offices across the archipelago of more than 109 million Filipinos.
About 67 million have registered to cast their ballot during the 13-hour voting, an hour longer than the midterm elections in 2019 to compensate for the expected slower queues due to social distancing and other coronavirus safeguards.
Thousands of police and military personnel were deployed to secure election precincts, especially in rural regions with a history of violent political rivalries and where communist and Muslim rebels are active.
In 2009, gunmen deployed by the family of southern Maguindanao province’s then-governor massacred 58 people, including 32 journalists, in an attack on an election convoy that shocked the world.

Topics: Philippines Election 2022 Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Leni Robredo Manny Pacquiao

Related

Special Philippines ‘relatively peaceful’ ahead of May 9 election
World
Philippines ‘relatively peaceful’ ahead of May 9 election
Special Philippine security forces on high alert for election day
World
Philippine security forces on high alert for election day

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank
  • Pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have plunged the South Asian island’s economy in crisis
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

COLOMBO: The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting $100 million in emergency support to Sri Lanka, the country’s finance ministry said on Sunday.
Sri Lanka has requested foreign-exchange liquidity support for state banks from the lender, it said in a statement.
Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the South Asian island’s economy is in crisis, with usable foreign reserves down to $50 million, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week.
Shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines have brought thousands onto the streets in over a month of mostly peaceful protests. Rajapaksa declared a second state emergency in five weeks on Friday.
The multilateral AIIB, founded in 2014 to promote infrastructure investing throughout Asia, draws most of its funding from China.
China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender, with an outstanding balance of $6.5 billion mostly lent over the past decade for large infrastructure projects, including highways, a port, an airport and a coal power plant.
Beijing has extended Sri Lanka a $1.3 billion syndicated loan and a $1.5 billion yuan-denominated swap to boost its reserves. The two countries are in talks for a $1.5 billion credit line and a fresh syndicated loan of up to $1 billion.
Colombo said this month that talks had started on refinancing Chinese debt after Sri Lanka suspended some of external debt repayments in April. 

 

 

 

Topics: Sri Lanka Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Related

Special Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka
World
Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka students mob PM’s home over economic crisis
World
Sri Lanka students mob PM’s home over economic crisis

Latest updates

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event
Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event
Oil Updates — Crude slides; Japan to take time phasing out Russian imports; China’s oil imports rebound in April
Oil Updates — Crude slides; Japan to take time phasing out Russian imports; China’s oil imports rebound in April
Saudi Arabia aims to obtain $100bn investment in aviation sector by 2030: Minister Saleh Al-Jasser
Saudi Arabia aims to obtain $100bn investment in aviation sector by 2030: Minister Saleh Al-Jasser
Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik announces pregnancy on Mother’s Day
Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik announces pregnancy on Mother’s Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.