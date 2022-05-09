You are here

More than 40 migrants drown off Western Sahara

More than 40 migrants drown off Western Sahara
Migrant aid agency Caminando Fronteras said that the bodies of seven victims were brought back to shore but the others could not be retrieved. (Shutterstock/File)
AFP

More than 40 migrants drown off Western Sahara

More than 40 migrants drown off Western Sahara
  • There was no immediate confirmation from authorities in Morocco, which sees the disputed Western Sahara as an integral part of the North African kingdom
RABAT: At least 44 migrants drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of the Western Sahara, migrant aid agency Caminando Fronteras said.

Twelve others survived the tragedy, which happened when the boat sunk off the coast of Cap Boujdour, the agency’s Helena Maleno tweeted.

The survivors were arrested, Maleno wrote.

The bodies of seven victims were brought back to shore but the others could not be retrieved, she added.

There was no immediate confirmation from authorities in Morocco, which sees the disputed Western Sahara as an integral part of the North African kingdom.

It was not clear where the boat was heading, but usually migrants leaving from that area try to reach Spain’s Canary Islands.

Morocco is a key transit point on routes taken by migrants hoping for better lives in Europe.

On Friday, Morocco and Spain said in a joint statement they were committed to strengthening cooperation on irregular migration.

More than 14,700 attempted irregular departures were prevented and 52 human smuggling networks broken up in Morocco during the first three months of this year, according to interior ministry figures.

Moroccan authorities stopped more than 63,120 crossings last year and shut down 256 smuggling networks.

According to the Spanish Interior ministry, more than 40,000 migrants arrived in the country by sea in 2021.

That same year, according to Caminando Fronteras, 4,404 migrants died or went missing as they tried to reach Spain.

Updated 56 min 58 sec ago

Hopes abound as Myanmar curriculum reaches Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh

Hopes abound as Myanmar curriculum reaches Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh
  • Around 400,000 children are among over 1 million Rohingya Muslims in Cox’s Bazar
  • Myanmar curriculum aims at preparing Rohingya children for future return to home country
Updated 56 min 58 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya children living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar are progressing with their Myanmar education, with the arrival of new textbooks setting a government and UN-backed program on course to prepare the hundreds of thousands of children for a future return to their home country.

Around 400,000 school-aged children are among more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims living in the fishing port in southeastern Bangladesh who had sought refuge in the neighboring country after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar.

The refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar are now host to 3,400 informal learning centers run by UN agencies and aid partners, which provide basic education to over 300,000 students.

Bangladeshi authorities and the UN launched the Myanmar Curriculum Pilot project last November, a program aimed at preparing Rohingya children for a future return to their country. It was stalled for one year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The MCP was launched in November 2021. UNICEF aims to scale up in phases so that by 2023, all school-aged children are taught through the Myanmar curriculum,” Moyukh Mahtab, UNICEF spokesperson based in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, told Arab News.

The arrival of new textbooks this week marked the beginning of the formal education portion of the project, with more detailed lessons now becoming part of their routine after previously receiving only basic education and general knowledge. With the pilot project, UNICEF hopes to enroll at least 10,000 children by the end of this month.

“Under the MCP, Rohingya refugee children are taught English, mathematics, sciences and social studies, including history and geography,” Mahtab said.

Khan Mohammed Ferdous, an education sector lead of UN aid partner Brac at Cox’s Bazar, said the students go to classes six days a week and spend at least three hours daily there.

“Common placement tests were conducted to find the competency of the students, and based on this the students were enrolled from grade six to nine. Five teachers will be there in each of the learning centers to teach all the subjects,” Ferdous told Arab News.

The Myanmar curriculum, in which lessons are taught in English and the official Myanmar language, Burmese, has brought hope to the Rohingya children in Cox’s Bazar.

“Now, I can continue my study just like in my homeland. After returning home, I would be able to communicate with the people in my community,” sixth grader Hafsa Akter, who dreams of becoming a doctor, told Arab News.

“If we receive a standard education, it will help us in pursuing a good career. I want to be a politician after completing my education because, with this profession, I would be able to change the fate of our community,” seventh grader Moung Soe Myint told Arab News.

“Now I can dream of a better future.”

Nur Khan, a prominent human rights activist in Bangladesh, said authorities in the country should partner with UN officials to engage their Myanmar counterparts in discussions and ensure refugee children can also receive certification for their studies that are acknowledged in Myanmar.

“And the discussion should also include and ensure a dignified and voluntary repatriation of the refugees,” he told Arab News.

Queen Elizabeth pulls out parliament opening because of ‘episodic mobility problems’

Queen Elizabeth pulls out parliament opening because of ‘episodic mobility problems’
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth pulls out parliament opening because of ‘episodic mobility problems’

Queen Elizabeth pulls out parliament opening because of ‘episodic mobility problems’
  • Monarch has been forced to cancel a number of public engagements since being hospitalized last October
  • The Palace declined to give details of Elizabeth’s ailment
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will not attend the opening of parliament on Tuesday as she has had a recurrence of issues with her mobility, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, adding her son Prince Charles would set out the government’s agenda instead.
The 96-year-old British monarch has been forced to cancel a number of public engagements since being hospitalized last October for an unspecified illness, although she has continued to carry out many of her duties virtually.
“The queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”
The Palace declined to give details of Elizabeth’s ailment but a source said it was related to the issues she had suffered last year, saying her decision to pull out of the parliament opening had only been made on Monday.
It comes as Britain will hold four days of celebration in June for the queen, the world’s eldest and longest-reigning monarch, to mark her 70th year on the throne.

Timbuktu destruction due to French negligence: lawyer

Timbuktu destruction due to French negligence: lawyer
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

Timbuktu destruction due to French negligence: lawyer

Timbuktu destruction due to French negligence: lawyer
  • Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud is on trial at The Hague-based tribunal for war crimes and crimes against humanity
  • Al Hassan’s lawyer Melinda Taylor: ‘The state of Mali was a fiction created by French colonizers that existed on paper, but never in reality’
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

The HAGUE: The destruction of shrines in Mali’s fabled city of Timbuktu was a result of the “negligence” of the west African country’s French colonizers, the International Criminal Court heard Monday.
A police chief who is accused of playing a pivotal role during the 2012-13 extremist occupation of the city, known as the “Pearl of the Desert,” is on trial at The Hague-based tribunal for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
“The events of 2012 are the result of corruption and the negligence of the French colonizers,” said Melinda Taylor, defending Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud.
“The state of Mali was a fiction created by French colonizers that existed on paper, but never in reality,” Taylor told the judges on the opening day.
The French left the “north of the country to fend for themselves,” according to tribal and religious practices, the lawyer said.
Timbuktu was occupied by the extremist group Ansar Dine, one of the Al-Qaeda-linked factions which controlled Mali in 2012 before being driven out by a French-led international intervention.
During the occupation, the extremists also took pickaxes to 14 of the town’s famous mausoleums of revered Muslim figures.
Al Hassan however “should not be convicted because he happened to live in the wrong place at the wrong time and because of his ethnicity,” said Taylor.
“The question is not whether these crimes were committed in Timbuktu but whether this person sitting in front of you should bear the responsibility for these crimes,” she added.
Prosecutors say Al Hassan, 44, was a key figure in the police and court system set up by the militants after they exploited an ethnic Tuareg uprising in 2012 to take over cities in Mali’s volatile north.
Al Hassan committed “unimaginable crimes,” personally overseeing corporal punishments, including floggings and amputations as well as arranging for women and girls to be forced to marry militants as part of a system of gender-based persecution, prosecutors said.
He is the second extremist to face trial at the ICC for the destruction of the Timbuktu’s shrines, following a landmark 2016 ruling at the world’s only permanent war crimes court.
ICC judges found Ahmad Al-Faqi Al-Mahdi guilty of directing attacks on the UNESCO World Heritage site and sentenced him to nine years in jail.

Philippines wraps up election day after millions cast votes for new president

Philippines wraps up election day after millions cast votes for new president
Updated 09 May 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines wraps up election day after millions cast votes for new president

Philippines wraps up election day after millions cast votes for new president
  • Voters queued for hours to choose next leader and govt
  • At least 6 people were killed in violent incidents, according to reports
Updated 09 May 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Vote counting was underway in the Philippines on Monday after millions of people cast their ballots to choose a new president in an election where the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights are vying for the country’s top office.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. across the archipelago country, where some 67.5 million people are eligible to vote to decide who will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte as well as more than 18,000 government posts, including mayors, governors and city councilors.

The presidential election pits Vice President Leni Robredo against former senator and congressman Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., namesake of the dictator who was overthrown in a “people power” uprising after two decades of what has been described as one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Philippines.

An unofficial vote count by the Commission on Elections showed a huge early lead for Marcos Jr., who had more than 22.4 million of the votes cast, more than double the number of his nearest rival Robredo, who had about 10.6 million votes, with more than 68 percent of the number of eligible ballots counted.

Mask-clad voters stood in line for hours long before polling stations opened, with the Philippine election day marred with broken voting machines and at least six people killed in violent incidents, according to reports.

“So overwhelmed by the number of people flocking the polling centers. This is despite the pandemic threat. Democracy is alive in our country,” elections commissioner George Garcia said early on Monday.

Military spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala said in a press briefing that more than a dozen election-related violent incidents, including ballot snatching, shooting incidents and armed clashes, were recorded since Sunday evening.

“Our assessment as of now is that this election is successful … despite the 15 election-related violent incidents,” Zagala told a press briefing, adding that the number of incidents this year was lower compared to previous elections.

Incidents of malfunctioning vote counting machines, disinformation, and red-tagging were also reported on Monday, according to election watchdog Kontra Daya.

The election has been described as the Philippines’ most consequential in more than three decades. Marcos Jr.’s lead in the unofficial count closely tracks with the outcome of all opinion polls this year, which showed him with a huge advantage over Robredo.  

Marcos Jr., who had spent decades of his political career trying to rehabilitate the family’s name, has been campaigning on a national unity and optimism platform.

Robredo is a liberal human rights lawyer allied with the movement that toppled the Marcos dictatorship in 1986, and has pledged to improve education, welfare and public sector transparency.

On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike

On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike

On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike
  • Charles Michel was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles struck the southern Ukrainian city
  • Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has forced its grain exporters to look for alternatives to move their precious cargo
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: European Council President Charles Michel, who made a surprise visit to Odessa on Monday, was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles again struck the southern Ukrainian city, an EU official said.
The strike took place as he held talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
“During the meeting with the PM, the participants needed to interrupt the meeting to take shelter as missiles struck again the region of Odessa,” the official said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who joined their talks by video conference, thanked Michel for visiting Ukraine on Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
“I am very pleased that today the European Union, at the highest level, supports Ukraine at a time when manifestations of Nazism, unfortunately, exist and are being revived,” he said in a statement from his office.
During the talks, both sides discussed “the importance of taking immediate measures to unblock Ukraine’s ports for grain exports,” the statement said.
Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has forced its grain exporters to look for alternatives to move their precious cargo.
The cargo is loaded onto trains, lorries or barges and taken to Romania, now a vital maritime export hub for Ukraine’s crops.
During the visit, Michel was shown around the port and “was able to witness first-hand the impact of Russia’s war on global supply chains,” the EU official said.
“The many tons of grain stranded in the port due to the Russian blockade of the Black Sea not only damage Ukraine’s economy but equally hamper the world’s access to vital food and endanger food security worldwide,” the official said.
Before the war, Ukraine exported 4.5 million tons of agricultural produce per month through its ports — 12 percent of the world’s wheat, 15 percent of its corn and 50 percent of its sunflower oil.
But the invasion has crippled its export ability with Russia’s destruction of transportation infrastructure and its blockade on Odessa, the main port for grain exports.
The conflict has sent the price of food soaring.
The UN’s World Food Programme on Friday called for the reopening of ports in the Odessa region, saying “hundreds of millions of people globally” depend on Ukraine’s grain supplies.
The EU leader was also briefed by Ukraine’s navy chief on “the damage caused by Russian missiles fired from the sea and was able to witness first-hand the wanton destruction of a residential building and the impact on innocent civilians,” the EU official said.

