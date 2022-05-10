You are here

Shapovalov overcomes code violation for win at Italian Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their first round match at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament on May 9, 2022 at Foro Italico in Rome. (AFP)
  • Video review was used for calling lines at last week’s Madrid Open
  • There is no such system in place in Rome
ROME: Denis Shapovalov overcame a point penalty and a hostile crowd to beat local hope Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Italian Open on Monday.

Late in the second set, Shapovalov was given a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct after hopping over the net to show the chair umpire a mark on his opponent’s side of the red clay court — which is not permitted.

The umpire determined that Shapovalov’s serve was out, resulting in a double fault and a break point for Sonego. Then with the code violation, Shapovalov lost the game to trail 5-3.

“A lot of things happened in the heat of the moment. I need to be better with my behavior,” Shapovalov said. “It was my mistake. I’ll know the rule for next time. I definitely won’t step over the net.”

Even after stepping over the net, Shapovalov wasn’t done arguing.

The 13th-seeded Canadian then called the chair umpire onto his side of the court and singled out a fan who was heckling him.

“I’m not going to kick him out because I didn’t see what he was doing,” the umpire said. “I saw you talking to him and you incited it a little bit. I understand you’re frustrated.”

After the match, Shapovalov apologized to the umpire.

Shapovalov reached the semifinals in Rome two years ago, while Sonego made the last four last year.

Sonego said he was penalized by a decision in the first set when the umpire came down to check a mark and made an overrule, awarding the point to Shapovalov when the Italian thought the point should have been replayed.

There was also a questionable overrule in the third set.

“Things like that shouldn’t happen,” Sonego said. “They should use video replay. That could be a big help for the umpire.”

Video review was used for calling lines at last week’s Madrid Open. But there is no such system in place in Rome.

Despite the vociferous fans, Shapovalov said he generally enjoys playing in Rome.

“The fans love me here and I love the fans,” he said. “Even after the match, there were a lot of people standing, waiting for pictures, stuff like that.

“I’m super excited to play another match — not against an Italian.”

Shapovalov will next face Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, who beat Daniel Evans 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Also, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka enjoyed his first win in nearly 1 ½ years by rallying past Reilly Opelka, also a semifinalist last year, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Wawrinka recently returned to the tour after undergoing two foot surgeries last year.

Dominic Thiem, another former top-five player returning from injury, was beaten by Italian veteran Fabio Fognini 6-4, 7-6 (5). Fognini could play fellow Italian Jannik Sinner next — if Sinner gets by Pedro Martinez on Tuesday.

“He’s our future star,” Fognini said of Sinner.

Other winners included Pablo Carreno Busta, Karen Khachanov, Jenson Brooksby, Tommy Paul and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Botic van de Zandschulp, a recent finalist in Munich, eliminated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-1.

In the women’s tournament, 2020 champion Simona Halep beat Alize Cornet 6-4, 6-4; Victoria Azarenka defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-0; and Coco Gauff eliminated Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4.

Kerber, who was formerly ranked No. 1, has lost six straight matches.

Ukrainian player Anhelina Kalinina extended her strong recent form by beating Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka both withdrew from the tournament.

Alcaraz pulled out because of a right ankle injury following his victory at the Madrid Open. Osaka cited a left Achilles heel injury.

Lionel Messi arrives in Jeddah after being unveiled as Saudi Arabia’s new tourism ambassador

Lionel Messi arrives in Jeddah after being unveiled as Saudi Arabia’s new tourism ambassador
SALEH FAREED

  • The Kingdom’s tourism minister announced the news on Twitter as the Argentine soccer star was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport
JEDDAH: Lionel Messi arrived in Jeddah on Monday after the Saudi Tourism Authority announced that the Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina footballer is its new official brand ambassador.

In a message posted on Twitter, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb wrote: “I am pleased to welcome Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia. We are excited for you to explore the treasure of the Red Sea, the Jeddah Season and our ancient history. This is not his first visit to the Kingdom and it will not be the last.”

Messi arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, accompanied by a group of friends. Soon after, photos were posted on social media of the 34-year-old being welcomed to the Kingdom and users began to speculate that he might be visiting the country for Jeddah Season or for commercial activities.

As the announcement of his new role as Tourism ambassador spread on social media, users, including fellow footballers, praised the Tourism Ministry for recruiting him.

Former Al-Hilal and Saudi national team forward Sami Al-Jaber said: “It is a very distinguished and unique step to have Messi as an ambassador for Saudi Tourism due to the huge impact the player has, which will reflect positively on Jeddah’s position as a tourist destination.”

Twitter user Mohammed Al-Sadhan wrote: “As a fan of Messi myself, I am excited about his collaboration and that he will help more people discover this amazing country called Saudi Arabia.”

Aramco women’s golf series tees off new expanded format

Aramco women’s golf series tees off new expanded format
Arab News

  • $5m in prize money, international stars and global exposure for young talent
  • Events will be seen in a record 117 territories by an estimated 330m households
BANGKOK: The Aramco Team Series presented by the Public Investment Fund is back for 2022, and has brought with it a new format, a new location, prize money of $5 million in total, and the promise of five thrilling global events on the Ladies European Tour.

Added to the LET’s 2021 season calendar, the ATS had initially introduced four $1 million tournaments in which many of the biggest and best players in women’s golf battled it out in both a team and individual format.

The series last year stopped in London, Sotogrande in southern Spain, New York and Jeddah, inviting more than 30 team captains at each spot to make an American football-style draft pick for their first teammate, before being given another randomly selected Tour pro, then being assigned a local amateur player to complete their fourball.

Impressing fans the world over, the events brought with them a new sense of fun and flair, with teams walking to the tee to their choice of music. This found the amateur “Sunday golfers” having to use the strength of their handicap to hole putts vital to their team climbing the leaderboard in the quest for higher prize money for the professionals, which are vital Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex ranking points.

For 2022, the series returns, this time with a brand-new stop in Thailand.

Being played at the Thai Country Club from May 12 to 14, the Aramco Team Series Bangkok presented by the PIF will add another $1 million to the season’s prize fund and will tee-off the ATS’ second year on the LET calendar.

Here’s what to expect in 2022:

A new format set to speed play up and offer even greater buzz

Last year saw the Aramco competition become the first team event series of its kind on any professional tour with a new format that uniquely combines individual and team contestants. This year will see the revised format with 26 teams of four (three professionals and a lucky amateur) taking place over the first two days only, with the best two scores per hole counting towards winning $500,000. Running concurrently will be an individual strokeplay event with the third and final round for individuals making the cut in a last day shootout and another separate $500,000 on offer.

Local talent and international stars

This week sees a trio of Thailand’s top golfing superstars in Bangkok, featuring international star Patty Tavatanakit, ranked at 14 in the world; and former world number one and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn and sister Moriya. They are joined by local 18-year-old talent Chanoknan “April” Angurasaranee the leading female player at the recent Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup at Siam Country Club and fellow countrywoman Chonlada Chatanun. England’s Charley Hull and breakout US star Kelly Whaley are exciting names to watch alongside a host of LET leading lights. Last year’s Aramco Team Series saw stars such as Georgia Hall, Nelly Korda, Anna Nordqvist, Danielle Kang, Alison Lee and Lexi Thompson all tee it up.

Elevated events to bigger global audiences

“From the quality of the courses to the build, facilities and the hospitality the Aramco Team Series is elevating the standards across the board,” said Alex Armas, CEO of the LET.

“To many of our members, these events feel like majors, and they look forward to playing in them almost as much.”

And this year’s broadcast distribution will see the ATS shown in a record 117 territories to an estimated 330 million households, giving more exposure to LET golfers and local stars from each market.

Partnerships that support women’s golf and local communities

Aramco’s continued partnership for 2022 makes it the biggest backer in women’s golf. The ATS will support up-and-coming women golfers who need extra help to make it to the next level, with partnerships with local charities and golfing associations planned at every stop.

For more information, visit aramcoteamseries.com

Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle

Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle
Liam Kennedy

  • It is believed the Magpies boss will look to bring in five new players as he prepares to let go of some players at the end of the season
  • One player who has been subject to recent exit speculation has been Allan Saint-Maximin, after some misguided and supposedly misconstrued comments in the French press
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes he has some difficult decisions ahead on the future of his Newcastle United squad as the head coach reiterated his evolution, not revolution summer mantra.

The Magpies were hammered 5-0 by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Sunday, hot off the back of a 1-0 home reverse against fellow title challengers Liverpool.

And while this sequence of results has seen many leap to the conclusion that the Newcastle squad needs a complete revamp to compete with the Premier League's current top two, Howe is not in that mindset.

“There’s a huge gap between us, Liverpool and Manchester City, but I would say there is the same gap for most of the clubs in the Premier League,” he said. “Now we have to try and close that gap through the seasons. That, I think, requires evolution, not revolution. You’ve got to be very careful you don’t change too much too quickly. We’re looking to improve every day and improve in every transfer window, but I think it has to be small gradual steps.

“There’s no magic wand, no quick fix. It’s hard work and obviously smart moves in trying to improve the team.”

Arab News understands the Magpies will look to sign at least five players this summer to refresh their squad, a group that has fought or flirted with relegation for much of their time since promotion in 2017.

Howe, in recent interviews, has focussed on the qualities of his current group, and his words could have been mistaken for a manager keen to retain almost every member of his 25-man Premier League squad.

That's not the case, as Howe now admits.

“Every summer I have been in management I have had difficult decisions to make at the end of a season. Players that you love and have a great relationship with sometimes have to leave for the benefit of the team. This season is no different. I am sure there will be players who leave who have represented the club in a brilliant way. But those decisions can wait for the end of the season.

“Right now, it is about making judgments and assessments on everybody I am working with. Training, the training ground is an important place, I am making judgments there, and on days like today I am making judgments on performances I see, that is natural.”

One player who has been subject to recent exit speculation has been Allan Saint-Maximin, particularly after some misguided and supposedly misconstrued comments about his teammates in the French press.

Following last weekend's defeat to Liverpool, Saint-Maximin was quoted in the publication So Foot as saying: “Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality, I have nothing to envy from Sadio Mane.

“The day when I have a player capable of finishing the actions (assists), I will have seasons with 10-15 assists, and I will change opinions in the people’s heads. Doing things that make an impression, changing the rules, that’s the goal. Like what Michael Jordan managed to do. Jordan, he changed some people’s lives, he gave people work, and that’s the beauty of it.”

His words did not go down well with his teammates or Howe and the player was forced into a dressing-room explanation and apology.

Saint-Maximin did, of course, start and play the full 90 minutes at the Etihad on Sunday. And when asked about where the situation lies, Howe replied: “Yeah, all good. We have moved on internally as a squad. I thought Maxi, you saw in the second half, was a counterthreat. He had moments. But I think when you play against Manchester City you only ever get sporadic moments. It is so difficult to get the ball off them.

“He would have been frustrated as you want more of the ball, more of a chance to impact, but it is difficult, as a team, to get enough possession to see your attacking players really influence the match.”

UAE’s Commando Group big winners as Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour draws to close

UAE’s Commando Group big winners as Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour draws to close
Arab News

  • Brazil dominated medal table Sunday winning 21 golds while UAE took 2nd place with 5
  • Zayed Al-Kathiri, leading UAE national team, Baniyas Club player, captured gold in brown-belt category
ABU DHABI: Elite Brazilian athletes asserted their dominance in the professionals’ division on the third and final day of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour finale in the UAE capital.

Meanwhile, in the club category, the UAE’s Commando Group took first place, followed by Al Wahda, and Palms Sports in second and third, respectively.

Men and women in the professional division took to the mats for ranking points and cash prizes at the Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena on Sunday and the big crowd was joined by Anderson Silva, the popular Brazilian-American mixed martial artist and former UFC middleweight champion.

In the professional competitions, Brazil took first place as its athletes bagged 21 gold medals, while the UAE finished in second having secured five golds.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, handed the winners their medals at the end of the three-day event, which was the finale of the season 2021 to 2022 tours that took place in Miami, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, and London.

Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Our men and women performed so well in front of the world’s best athletes. I am extremely proud of their accomplishments.

“The most important benefit of the competitions is that they allow our heroes to put their skills to the test against so many talented athletes, which will contribute to their preparation for upcoming tournaments, particularly The World Games in the United States in July.”

Tariq Al-Bahri, general manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, said: “As proven by the organization of more than 100 championships throughout the world and overcoming numerous difficulties and challenges, the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi, are progressing from success to success with each tournament. Abu Dhabi is undoubtedly the global capital of jiu-jitsu.”

Hasan Fardan Al-Fardan, chief executive officer of Al-Fardan Exchange, noted that the UAEJJF and AJP were doing an exceptional job that contributed to enhancing the country’s position on the global jiu-jitsu map.

He said: “This is in line with our wise leadership’s vision, marching us toward excellence on many levels. We’re seeing some incredible performances from a group of UAE champions who are taking on the world’s best players with excellent technical skills and zeal. It is a matter of pride and honor for us.”

National team player and member of the Baniyas Club, Zayed Al-Kathiri, was delighted to have reached the top of the podium earning gold in the brown belt 56-kilogram division, while Asmaa Al-Hosani, a purple belt from Palms Sports Academy, took bronze in the under 55kg.

Al-Kathiri said: “In preparation for the contests, I’ve been working extremely hard.” And he thanked his technical staff and fans for their support and motivation throughout.

Al-Hosani described her result as “a beautiful and unique experience,” adding that while aiming for gold, it had been “amazing” to compete against such talented players.

“I’m looking forward to representing my country and national team in future competitions,” she added.

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course
Max Homa with the champion trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament on Sunday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Arab News

  • Homa, who also won the season opener in Napa, California, joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season
AP POTOMAC, Md.: Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth Sunday duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa, who finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, won for the fourth time in his career and third time in the last 15 months.

Homa, who also won the season opener in Napa, California, joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season. He moves to No. 6 in the Presidents Cup for the September matches at Quail Hollow.

Homa got his first career win in 2019 at Quail Hollow, which took the year off as Wells Fargo host because of the Presidents Cup. TPC Potomac, which last held a tour event in 2018, filled in ably despite torrential rain on Friday and Saturday and unseasonably cold temperatures most of the week.

Bradley started the day with a two-shot lead, gave it away on the par-5 second hole and took it back on the par-4 eighth before Homa finally took command for good on the back nine.

A two-shot swing on the 15th hole gave Homa a three-shot lead, only for another two-shot swing on the next hole narrowed the lead to one. A bogey on the closing hole gave Bradley a 2-over 72 and a tie for second with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Rory McIlroy, who began the day six shots off the lead, was 3 under through 10 holes. He stalled from there and closed with a bogey for a 68 to finish alone in fifth, four shots back.

EUROPEAN TOUR

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England: Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day for a one-shot victory in the British Masters, his first European tour title in nearly four years since a damaging court case.

Olesen closed with a 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68) at The Belfry. South Africa’s Justin Walters (71) and Scottish pair Connor Syme (70) and Richie Ramsay (71) shared a three-way tie for third.

Olesen had taken a three-stroke lead into the final round but struggled Sunday before his brilliant finish, making a 30-foot eagle putt on the 17th and winning with a 35-foot birdie putt.

The Dane was suspended by the European tour in 2019 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee.

Olesen was acquitted by a court in December after saying he had no memory of his behavior because he had been drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. He said the case had a “devastating impact” on his career after playing in the Ryder Cup in 2018.

