Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year

Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (L) with Germany's Alexander Zverev after winning the 2022 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament men's singles final match in Madrid on May 8, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year

Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year
  • The Spanish teenage sensation became the youngest winner in Madrid, and the second youngest to win two Masters 1000 trophies after Nadal won in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

MADRID: When Carlos Alcaraz played in his first Madrid Open as an 18-year-old, his goal was to gain experience and learn from the top players.

Only a year later, Alcaraz already feels he belongs among the best.

The Spanish teenage sensation capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.

His comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Zverev followed victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

“Last year I was going through these experiences for the first time, playing against the best players, playing in the Masters 1000, and I learned a lot,” Alcaraz said. “Now it’s different. I go onto the court knowing that I can win, with the confidence that I can win at any moment.”

Alcaraz became the youngest winner in Madrid, and the second youngest to win two Masters 1000 trophies after Nadal won in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005. Alcaraz had already become the youngest to enter the top 10 since Nadal did it in 2005.

“It feels great to be able to beat these players,” the 19-year-old Alcaraz said. “To beat two of the best players in history and then Zverev, the world No. 3. He is a great player. I would say this is the best week of my life.”

It was the seventh straight win over a top-10 player for Alcaraz, and his tour-leading fourth title of the year. He also has the most wins this season with 28, one more than Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Zverev was trying to win his second consecutive Madrid title, and third overall. He had only praise for Alcaraz after the match.

“Right now you are the best player in the world,” Zverev said before the trophy ceremony and joked about his opponent’s age. “Even though you are still 5 years old, you are still beating us all, so great to see for tennis that we have such a new superstar who is going to win many Grand Slams, who is going to be No. 1 and is going to win this tournament many times.”

Alcaraz had won his first Masters 1000 tournament in Miami earlier this year. He had also won in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona. His first career title came in Umag last year.

Alcaraz’s three losses this season came against Sebastian Korda in Monte Carlo, Nadal in Indian Wells and Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open.

After long three-set wins over Nadal and Djokovic, the seventh-seeded Alcaraz kept his high energy from the start against Zverev and was in control throughout the match at the “Caja Mágica” center court.

He didn’t face any break points and converted four of the eight he had against the second-seeded Zverev. Alcaraz had 11 unforced errors compared to 25 by Zverev.

“I am 19 years old, which I think is the key to be able to play long and tough matches in a row. I am feeling great physically,” Alcaraz said.

He said it was special to win in Madrid, where he first started watching tennis at an early age.

“Watching Rafa lift this trophy gave me a lot of power to work hard for this moment,” Alcaraz said. “It is a great moment for me. It is the first tournament I watched, so lifting the trophy today is so emotional.”

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Madrid Open Alexander Zverev tennis

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe
Updated 09 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle's Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe
  • The pair were replaced by Chris Wood and Sean Longstaff in a United side beaten thanks to a Raheem Sterling double and strikes from Phil Foden, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte
Updated 09 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

MANCHESTER: Eddie Howe has confirmed that two of his Newcastle United midfielders’ seasons have come to an end due to injury.

Speaking after the Magpies suffered a humbling 5-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad, Howe revealed that absentee duo Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey will miss the Magpies’ final two Premier League games of the campaign.

The pair were replaced by Chris Wood and Sean Longstaff in a United side beaten thanks to a Raheem Sterling double and strikes from Phil Foden, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte.

Explaining the absence of Willock and Shelvey, Howe said: “Joe has had a knee problem for a couple of months. We felt it was gone but it came back against Liverpool last week, so it looks like his season is over.

“Jonjo has a calf injury, which is quite similar to the one he had at the start of this season, so it looks like both players are out for the season.”

While Howe has lost two key first-team players for the matches at home to Arsenal next week and Burnley away on the final day, the Manchester mauling did see Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson make their first appearances since February and December respectively.

And while neither were fit enough to start the encounter, both got 21 minutes plus added time ahead of potential starts against the Gunners in eight days’ time.

“They showed that they can give us when they came on,” Howe said.

“Kieran immediately put two or three brilliant crosses into the box, real quality from the wide areas and Callum had his one-v-one and his chance from Maxi’s cross. He looked bright as well.

“They actually contributed to probably our best spell in the game immediately when they came onto the pitch. Massive boost for everyone connected to Newcastle to see them back.

“They are two huge players for us and we have missed them, albeit the players in their absence stepped up fantastically well and I have to compliment the full squad in that. Yeah, great to have them both back.”

The five-goal defeat ensured a 9-0 aggregate score against the Citizens in 2021/22 — and another sorry tale in this fixture for the Magpies.

Howe said: “Whenever you come here you know you are going to concede chances, you just hope they have an off day when it comes to their finishing.

“You hope you will get chances the other way and unfortunately we have not taken them. So it is a mix of things that has gone against us.

“We had the first big chance in the game, we didn’t take it and the scoreline looks harsh, but Manchester City will probably have a different view on it.”

Topics: Newcastle United Manchester city english Premier League Eddie Howe

Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
  • The Miami event gives the US two F1 races in one season for the first time since 1984
  • F1 will add Las Vegas as a third American race in 2023
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

MIAMI GARDENS, US: Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season.

The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz.

He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead. Verstappen went unchallenged until a late crash between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly brought out the safety car and setup a 10-lap sprint to the finish on the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit (5.41 kilometers) built around Hard Rock Stadium.

Leclerc got a few looks inside but Verstappen didn’t relent and the Dutchman won by 3.7 seconds. He also won two weeks ago at Imola as Red Bull capitalized on a poor Ferrari weekend on Italian home soil with a 1-2 finish for Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

In Miami, Ferrari settled for second and third for Leclerc and Sainz.

Perez was fourth for Red Bull and Mercedes showed much improvement with a fifth and sixth place finish for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. It’s the fourth time in five races that first-year Mercedes driver Russell has beaten the seven-time champion.

The race itself wasn’t the thriller the 85,000 in attendance Sunday breathlessly expected when they snagged one of the hottest tickets in sports. Promoters never had a general ticket sale because of crushing early demand and the campus surrounding Hard Rock Stadium was the place to party over the last three days.

Whether it was at the man-made beach club where musical acts have entertained since Friday or the “marina” that docked 10 boats on plywood covered in a decal to resemble rippling water, F1 got the sun, sand and Miami backdrop it wanted when it agreed to this 10-year deal.

Come race day, the celebrities were out in full force. Dwyane Wade took selfies on the starting grid and Paris Hilton danced in front of the McLaren garage; Tom Brady, David Beckham and Michael Jordan posed for a pre-race picture with Lewis Hamilton, who hosted former first lady Michelle Obama on Saturday at the track. Serena Williams ducked into Mercedes’ hospitality and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny arrived at the venue with Perez and spent most of pre-race at Red Bull with the Mexican driver.

The Miami event gives the US two F1 races in one season for the first time since 1984. F1 will add Las Vegas as a third American race in 2023.

Topics: Miami Grand Prix Max Verstappen Formula One

Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race

Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race
Updated 08 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race

Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race
  • Pep Guardiola’s team took advantage of Liverpool’s stumble against Tottenham to go three points clear with three matches remaining
  • Newcastle’s season would never be judged on their results against the very top sides of the division — however, it will not be too long before it is
Updated 08 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

MANCHESTER: A five-goal show from scintillating Manchester City ensured Pep Guardiola’s men took total control of the battle to win the Premier League title — and gave Newcastle United and Eddie Howe yet more food for thought.

Raheem Sterling netted the opener and the last goal of the day as one apiece from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden secured all three points and put the pain of Madrid and City’s Champions League exit behind them.

And while it did not always feel like a hammering for the Magpies, a late defensive collapse, after relentless home pressure, proved just how many levels the Abu Dhabi-funded side remain above the affluent but static Saudi-backed Magpies.  

Howe made three changes to the Newcastle side who struggled to lay a glove on Liverpool last week.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood were all restored to the XI, with Fabian Schar dropped to the bench after a knock and Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock absent from the squad altogether.

United looked anything but overawed in the early stages as they matched the home side’s intensity. Moving the ball well, finding the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin in pockets of space and working the flanks, the Magpies looked a threat.

However, against a side of City’s quality, it only takes a second for the game to flip on its head.

And it did on 19 minutes as Saint-Maximin, on for his attacking prowess, failed to track a deep run from Joao Cancelo, and his header back was perfectly guided on to the head of Sterling.

Wood, back after a two game absence, then had a moment to forget as Newcastle looked to restore parity.

A jinking move from Saint-Maximin on the right saw the Frenchman dig out a searching cross and Wood, free in the area, had the simplest of finishes with his head to level things up. But, as has so often been the case since his January switch from Burnley, his weak header lacked conviction and floated into the hands of Ederson.

Chances come few and far between in encounters like this for visiting sides — and when they do present themselves, you really have to take them.

A Matt Targett corner was nodded back across goal by Lascelles and the goal-bound effort was destined for the bottom corner only to deflect off Bruno Guimaraes and into the path of Wood, who this time did not miss — but United were denied by the offside flag.

Laporte then made the visitors regret it from a well-worked corner routine from right to left aimed at Ilkay Gundogan; the German’s volley was spilled by Martin Dubravka, only for Laporte to turn in from close range.

Having held their own in the opening 45 minutes, in patches, it was one-way traffic in the second half.

Jack Grealish found space galore down the left, so too Kevin De Bruyne through the middle, with the Belgian in fine, free-flowing form. It was he who crafted City’s third with a low corner into the box, and Rodri rose highest to send the home crowd wild.

The return of Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a welcome boost off the bench, having not seen either in the same team yet this campaign, but the latter showed his rustiness as he was shown a clean set of heels by Grealish, opening up an opportunity for Foden to clip past Dubravka as the game ran away from the Magpies.

In added time it was five, as Sterling floated into space on the left of the Newcastle backline for the final act of the afternoon.

Newcastle’s season would never be judged on their results against the very top sides of the division — however, it will not be too long before it is.

What today proved, much like last week against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, is that the gap to close between Newcastle and the summit of the English game is vast — and as Howe has made clear, it cannot be bridged overnight.

Topics: Manchester city Newcastle United Premier league

Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
Updated 08 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
  • Abu Dhabi-financed City are on course to win their fourth Premier League title
  • Guardiola is sure the Magpies and their Saudi Arabian-majority shareholders want a slice of their success
Updated 08 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Pep Guardiola believes the ambition of Newcastle United’s owners is to emulate the success of Manchester City.

Abu Dhabi-financed City are on course to win their fourth Premier League title under the Spaniard this season, their 11th trophy from the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss’ silverware-laden spell at the Etihad.

And while City, much like Qatari-bankrolled Paris Saint-Germain, have so far faltered in Europe, losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal this week, Guardiola is sure the Magpies and their Saudi Arabian-majority shareholders want a slice of their success.

Speaking ahead of United’s visit to Manchester in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, Guardiola said: “I think the intentions (of the owners) are like this. Without Sheikh Mansour and these incredible facilities and the CEO to get resources from the sponsors (this would not be possible). We are where we are. I haven’t spoken to the owners of Newcastle, but I think they are going to try and do it (like City). If they are going to do it, I don’t know. Nobody knows it.”

The recent history of both clubs could not be starker, with City rising from Premier League mid-table mediocrity to become arguably the most entertaining team on the planet, while Newcastle have flirted with relegation to the championship since the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia secured an 80 percent stake in the football club back in October.

It is widely accepted that Newcastle will not become a Manchester City overnight — and head coach Eddie Howe knows that building an empire at St. James’ Park will take time.

“I don’t know how Manchester City would categorize their rise, but it did take time,” said the United boss. “Nothing’s ever built overnight, and there needs to be a period where you adjust to your new status. Especially at a football club, you can’t wave a magic wand and change things straight away. You certainly can’t do it in one transfer window, it’s going to take time. You can’t change the dynamics of a team too quickly because if you do, you’re going to end up with a negative effect rather than a positive one.

“I think I’m well aware of that. But over time, I think you can definitely improve, make gains in every area, and then hopefully you can get the consistency the club is looking for in terms of their newfound status. 

“There’s no guarantee on that, that’s the beauty of football. There’s no guarantee on anything, no matter how much money is spent or what your finances are. But we have big ambitions. We’ll work toward being successful, but it may take time.”

A player who did not travel to Manchester to take on the reigning champions is Ryan Fraser.

The Scotland international’s calf injury had looked set to keep him out of action for the rest of the season when Howe last gave an update on the player’s status.

His prospects do now look to be improving, though, opening up the prospect of some game time in the final two matches of the campaign against Arsenal at home and Burnley away.

“He has improved. He’s been at the training ground out on the grass with the physios still, he’s not been handed over to sports scientist, so there is still some way to go,” said Howe. “Hopefully, we’ll see him before the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Howe is hopeful that Sean Longstaff will soon put pen to paper on a new Newcastle deal, following in the footsteps of Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett.

Howe said: “I hope we can get a positive resolution with Sean. Hopefully, that one is moving quite well and (in) the right direction. But obviously, until he’s signed the contract, I can’t say for definite.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Manchester city

Bivol stuns ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title

Bivol stuns ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title
Updated 08 May 2022
AFP

Bivol stuns 'Canelo' Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title

Bivol stuns ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title
  • Russia’s Bivol, 31, improved to 20-0 with 11 knockouts while multiweight champion Alvarez, the pound-for-pound king who went in a heavy favorite, fell to 57-2 with two draws
  • While Alvarez was feted with Mexican flags and Mariachi music, the Russian national anthem wasn’t played and Russian flags were banned inside the arena
Updated 08 May 2022
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight world title with a unanimous points decision over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Saturday, handing the Mexican superstar just the second defeat of his career.
Russia’s Bivol, 31, improved to 20-0 with 11 knockouts while multiweight champion Alvarez, the pound-for-pound king who went in a heavy favorite, fell to 57-2 with two draws.
His only other defeat was to Floyd Mayweather at light middleweight in 2013.
Alvarez made boxing history in November when he stopped Caleb Plant to become the first man to unite all four super middleweight world title belts.
He had fought at light-heavyweight before, stopping Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round to win the WBO 175-pound title in November 2019.
But there would be no late heroics against Bivol, who pressured Alvarez relentlessly throughout the bout and never appeared to be hurt seriously by the Mexican, who struggled to get past Bivol’s guard.
“He hurt my arm,” Bivol said, displaying a bruised upper arm that absorbed a string of punches.
“I felt his power, you can see on my arm. He beat my arm up — but not my head.”
All three judges — Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld — scored the bout 115-113 for Bivol.
“I prove myself today, I’m the best (in my division),” Bivol said.
“Thank you, Eddie Hearn,” he added in a nod to the promoter, “sorry I broke your plans with Gennadiy Golovkin.”
That was a reference to the planned third fight between Alvarez and Golovkin, which had been tentatively planned for September.
It was a massive disappointment for the pro-Alvarez crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, who were pulling for a Mexican victory on the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend.
While Alvarez was feted with Mexican flags and Mariachi music, the Russian national anthem wasn’t played and Russian flags were banned inside the arena because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bivol said the crowd’s partisan cheers whenever Alvarez seemed to be gaining ground “gave me more energy.”
Alvarez landed a big uppercut to Bivol’s chin to end the fourth round. But his aggressive start to the fifth yielded little as Bivol turned the tables with a big flurry in the middle of the round and closed with a punishing left hand.
Bivol fought a disciplined fight, keying a steady attack with a piston-like jab that opened the door for powerful combinations.
Alvarez was put on the defensive, and the naturally lighter fighter couldn’t find a way to respond.
By the seventh round his face was bruised, his feet looked slow and as the fight wore on his punches lacked their usual power.
When a weary Alvarez ducked his head under Bivol’s arm in the 11th round, the Russian leaned over and let himself be lifted off the ground.
Alvarez tried to pour it on in the 12th, but his combinations made little impression on the remorseless Bivol.
“He’s a very good fighter,” Alvarez said. “He comes in, goes out. He managed his distance really well. That’s boxing.
“He’s a great champion,” Alvarez added. “I lost. He won.”
Although he had no complaint with the decision, Alvarez said he wanted a rematch.
“Of course, I want the rematch,” Alvarez said. “This doesn’t end here.”
“Rematch? No problem,” Bivol said. “Let’s talk about that. I want respect as the champion.”

Topics: Dmitry Bivol 'Canelo' Alvarez T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas

