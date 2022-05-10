PIF-Aramco shipping JV Bahri to issue sukuk worth $1bn

Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market

DUBAI: Emirates and Royal Air Maroc have signed a partnership deal to develop new routes, according to a top executive of the Dubai-based carrier.

Speaking to Arab News at the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim revealed the two airlines will offer more travel choices and connections between Dubai and Casablanca.

“We just signed now with Royal Air Maroc, just an hour ago, with a full-fledged cooperation on the codeshare,” he told Arab News.

From Casablanca and Dubai, both airlines will use a combined 209 destinations for their marketing codes, the statement said.

As part of the codeshare agreement, customers will also benefit from more competitive fares on single-ticket, multi-journey flights and baggage transfers. Travel agents, online travel agencies, and retail sales offices are selling the new codeshare flights, according to a statement on Emirates.

Kazim said Emirates will use the event to sign with more cities and the tourism boards, adding that Jamaica is waiting for an agreement to be rubber-stamped.

He said that Abu Dhabi will be entering into an agreement with Emirates as well.

Emirates used the first day of the event to launch its fourth class premium economy, which will be available to passengers from June 1 2022.

“It is going to be high in demand,” said Kazim to Arab News.

Regarding post-COVID-19 expansion plans, the executive said the company has recovered 90 percent of the network because its main focus was on returning to its pre-pandemic level.

Emirates plans to reach 200 percent of pre-covid levels by next year, Kazim concluded.