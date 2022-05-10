You are here

  Aviation sector to pump $75bn into Saudi Arabia's GDP by 2030: Minister
Aviation sector to pump $75bn into Saudi Arabia's GDP by 2030: Minister

Aviation sector to pump $75bn into Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030: Minister
Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy, speaking at the FAF 2022
Aviation sector to pump $75bn into Saudi Arabia's GDP by 2030: Minister

Aviation sector to pump $75bn into Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030: Minister
RIYADH: The aviation sector, rebounding now after the pandemic, will deliver SR280 billion ($75 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s national Gross Domestic Product by 2030, said Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy.

While speaking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on May 10, the minister noted that the pandemic resulted in a loss of $52 billion to the aviation sector.

The minister added that Saudi Arabia is aiming to host 330 million passengers by 2030. 

To achieve this, two aviation hubs will be created in Jeddah and Riyadh with a capacity of 2 million tons of cargo.

Al-Ibrahim also revealed that Jeddah to Cairo was the busiest route in terms of international flights, while Riyadh to Jeddah was the busiest domestic route.

He added that the Kingdom expects economic growth of 7.6 percent in 2022 — the fastest in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Aramco briefly becomes world’s top-valued company as shares surge

Saudi Aramco briefly becomes world’s top-valued company as shares surge
Saudi Aramco briefly becomes world's top-valued company as shares surge

Saudi Aramco briefly becomes world’s top-valued company as shares surge
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco briefly became the world’s top-valued company as its shares soared to yield a SR9.24 trillion ($2.463 trillion) market cap on Tuesday.

Shares of the oil giant hit SR46.2 in early trading, pushing its market valuation higher than that of tech major Apple, valued at $2.461 trillion, according to data by Bloomberg.

Aramco’s stock price slightly retreated later in the day to trade at SR46.05 as of 11:53 a.m. Saudi time, implying a market valuation of SR9.21 trillion.

With the latest share movement, the company is now the second-largest firm by market cap after Apple.

Aramco has been constantly hitting record highs, thanks to strong oil prices that continue to soar to date. 

Saudi stocks drop amid a string of negative earnings reports: Opening bell

Saudi stocks drop amid a string of negative earnings reports: Opening bell
Saudi stocks drop amid a string of negative earnings reports: Opening bell

Saudi stocks drop amid a string of negative earnings reports: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened lower — reversing two days of gains — in the opening session of Tuesday, amid confusion over the direction of energy prices and a string of negative earnings reports.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, was down 0.71 percent at 13,716, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.15 percent to 23,440, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil prices continued to decline this week, with Brent crude reaching $105.38 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $102.69 per barrel, at 10:20 a.m. Saudi time.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. rose 3.27 percent to lead the gainers, while telecom giant stc slipped 3.02 percent.

In the financial sector, Alinma and Al Rajhi Bank both opened flat, while Riyad Bank fell 4.74 percent to lead the fallers.

The Saudi National Shipping Co., also known as Bahri, declined 0.28 percent, following its announcement to issue a sukuk worth SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion).

Digital security firm Elm Co. edged down 1.35 percent after its shareholders approved dividends of SR3 per share for 2021.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group dropped 0.15 percent, after reporting a 23 percent fall in profits for the first quarter.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. climbed 1.87 percent, after reporting a 494 percent increase in profit to SR2.5 billion in the first quarter.

Oil Updates — Crude down; Japan considering timing and method of Russian oil embargo; Repairs continue at Exxon’s Montana refinery

Oil Updates — Crude down; Japan considering timing and method of Russian oil embargo; Repairs continue at Exxon’s Montana refinery
Oil Updates — Crude down; Japan considering timing and method of Russian oil embargo; Repairs continue at Exxon's Montana refinery

Oil Updates — Crude down; Japan considering timing and method of Russian oil embargo; Repairs continue at Exxon’s Montana refinery
RIYADH: Oil prices tumbled more than 1 percent Tuesday, extending the previous day’s steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand.

Brent crude fell $1.31, or 1.2 percent, to $104.63 at 0216 GMT after slipping to as low as $103.19.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.25, or 1.2 percent, to $101.84 a barrel after hitting an intraday low of $100.44.

Japan to decide Russia oil embargo timing

Japan will decide the timing and method of a Russian oil embargo while considering actual conditions, its industry minister said on Tuesday, after Japan agreed on a ban with other Group of Seven nations to counter Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

To help secure a stable global supply of energy, the US has a major role to play as a producer of oil and natural gas, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

Repairs at Exxon’s Montana refinery to continue for at least 3 weeks

Repairs to the crude distillation unit at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Billings refinery in Montana are planned to continue for at least another three weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations.

“The Billings refinery will resume full operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Exxon spokesperson Julie King.

The 58,000-barrels per day CDU was shut by a March 27 fire, the sources said. The CDU does the initial breakdown of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

The repairs on the CDU could extend into June, the sources said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Grains firm; Copper rebounds

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Grains firm; Copper rebounds
Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Grains firm; Copper rebounds

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Grains firm; Copper rebounds
RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher Tuesday as a decline in US Treasury yields countered pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,856.75 per ounce, as of 0213 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,853.90. 

Silver, Palladium gain

Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $21.87 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.1 percent to $954.98. 

Palladium rose 0.5 percent to $2,107.80.

Corn, soybean up

Chicago wheat futures were little changed Tuesday with improved ratings of the US winter crop keeping a lid on prices, while soybeans and corn ticked higher.

The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract was up 0.7 percent at $15.96 a bushel, as of 0332 GMT, after falling on Monday to $15.78, its lowest since April 4.

Wheat rose quarter of a cent to $10.93 a bushel, while corn inched up 0.4 percent to $7.74-3/4 a bushel.

Copper rises

London copper prices rose Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar, although worries over COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China and weaker global economic growth kept gains in check.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.2 percent at $9,348 a ton as of 0458 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Dec.15 on Monday.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1 percent to $10,686.25 by the noon break.

(With input from Reuters)

Mall operator Al Othaim plans IPO of 30% stake on Saudi stock market 

Mall operator Al Othaim plans IPO of 30% stake on Saudi stock market 
Mall operator Al Othaim plans IPO of 30% stake on Saudi stock market 

Mall operator Al Othaim plans IPO of 30% stake on Saudi stock market 
RIYADH: Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Co. plans to join Saudi Arabia’s stock market with an initial public offering of a 30 percent stake.

GIB Capital, which was selected to manage the offering, announced in a bourse statement that the company intends to proceed with an IPO of 30 million shares on the main Saudi index TASI.

Also known as Al Othaim Malls, the company specializes in the construction, management, and operation of shopping malls across the Kingdom.

“The listing will provide an important strategic dimension to propel the company’s growth strategy, enabling expansion into new geographies and building upon the success of its mall and entertainment offerings,” the company’s chairman Abdullah Al-Othaim said in a statement.

“Ultimately, our customers, investors, and the wider community alike will benefit from the resulting increase in quality offerings, particularly in currently underserved areas, as well as job creation in line with Vision 2030,” he added.

The company operates a total of 10 shopping malls, 38 entertainment centers, 37 fashion retail stores, 29 restaurants and coffee shops and two cinemas.

