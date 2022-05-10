14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack

You are here

Ituri, above, and neighboring North Kivu province have been governed by the security forces since May last year in a bid to stem attacks, but massacres have continued. (AFP)
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

  • Militants from an ethnic armed group called CODECO suspected to be behind the attack
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

BUNIA, DR Congo: Fourteen civilians were killed in an attack on a displaced persons’ camp in Ituri province in conflict-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.
The attack occurred on Monday, according to the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a respected monitor of violence in the region.
It added that it suspected militants from an ethnic armed group called CODECO to be behind the attack.
CODECO — the name for the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo — is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.
It is considered one of the deadliest militias operating in the east of the country, blamed for a number of ethnic massacres in Ituri.
Jules Tsuba, president of an association of civil society groups in the region, said most of the victims in Monday’s attack were children and stressed the death toll was provisional.
Photos seen by AFP showed children splayed on the ground, covered in blood.
Ituri and neighboring North Kivu province have been governed by the security forces since May last year in a bid to stem attacks, but massacres have continued.

Topics: DR Congo

COLOMBO/ NEW DELHI: Protests continued in Sri Lanka on Tuesday despite a nationwide curfew imposed a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister, sparking fears over escalating civil unrest.

For over a month, citizens have been taking to the streets across Sri Lanka demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as they blame him and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, for the country’s worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

The prime minister’s resignation came after violence erupted when the Rajapaksas’ supporters attacked protesters in Colombo on Monday. After at least seven people, including a ruling party lawmaker, were killed and 200 wounded in the clashes, authorities imposed the curfew and deployed troops in many parts of the country.

Dr. Dayan Jayatillake, Sri Lanka’s former top envoy to the UN in Geneva, told Arab News the situation was worsening, and the only thing that could defuse the tension would be the president’s decision to follow in the footsteps of his brother.  

“Unless President Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down from his post, the current turmoil is not going to end,” Jayatillake said. “The whole thing can be defused if the president steps down from his post.”

But it is unlikely to happen immediately.

Dr. Pakiasothy Saravanamuthu, head of the Colombo-based Centre for Policy Alternatives, said that a new prime minister must be appointed first.

“The constitution says when the president resigns, the prime minister takes over, and within 30 days parliament elects one of their own to complete the unexpired term of the president,” Saravanamuthu told Arab News. “He should do that. Parliament should then move immediately to put someone as president.”

The person appointed, he added, should not be from the Rajapaksa family.

“The protesters do not want the president to stay in office, and that’s why we have to go outside of the Rajapaksa family to find that political leadership,” Saravanamuthu said.

The Rajapaksas are the country’s most influential political dynasty. The younger brother of the president and prime minister, Basil Rajapaksa, was Sri Lanka’s finance minister until he resigned last month.

Jehen Perera, executive director of the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, a research and advocacy nongovernmental organization based in Colombo, said conflict may intensify if the president does not resign.

“The president leaving would do a lot to restore normalcy. If he doesn’t leave, there will be a tussle, there will be continuing conflict, continuing grievance on the part of the protesters and people who want change,” Perera said.

The next step, he added, would be to form an interim government, one that is “acceptable to all, at least in parliament,” and would engage with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout to prevent the country from defaulting on its foreign debts.

“And that government needs to take economic decisions to stabilize the economy, to repay our debts, negotiate with the IMF. After that, the next step would be to hold new elections so that we have a popularly elected government.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of members of a Muslim fishing community are seeking Indian court approval for euthanasia because they say administrative hurdles have rendered them unable to earn a living.

The 600-member community that has for the past 100 years been living in Porbandar district, western state of Gujarat, filed the euthanasia petition last week. Their village, Gosabar, is the only Muslim-majority settlement in the area and the only one, they say, that since 2016 has not been allowed to dock fishing boats in the area.

Euthanasia and attempts to commit suicide are illegal under the Indian Penal Code. Islam also forbids suicide.

The fishermen say they cannot continue living if they are unable to sustain themselves in the state that is home to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stronghold of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Since 2016, we have been facing discrimination. They asked us to vacate the village and go to a different district,” Gosabara Muslim Fishermen’s Society President Allarakha Ismailbhai Thimmar told Arab News.

“We have the license for boats and fishing. We petitioned the district magistrate, the state chief minister and other officials, but no one replied to our petition, and in frustration we filed the petition in the high court seeking the right to commit euthanasia, as we cannot live like this.”

Thimmar said Hindu communities neighboring Gosabara have the same fishing licenses as his village but, unlike them, are allowed to dock their boats. “Why should we not get the same rights and facilities?” he asked.

While the Gujarat High Court is expected to take up the matter in the first week of June, authorities in Porbandar say the issue is a technical one, unrelated to religion.

“The reason may be technical or legal. Religion is certainly not the reason,” district magistrate A.M. Sharma told Arab News.

“There are no major issues for which people should resort to taking their lives and give that kind of representation to the court. We will support the people,” he said.

“The fisheries department would address the issue.”

Dharmesh Gurjar, a lawyer in Ahmedabad, the biggest city of Gujarat, who filed the court petition on behalf of the fishermen, said the case showed a “failure of the state machinery.”

“I felt touched by the plight of the Muslim fishermen,” he added. “These people are illiterate and very poor and don’t have the wherewithal to reach the high court.”

He said the fishermen were allowed to dock their boats in the village before 2016, but then permission was denied. When they asked to be allowed to dock in another village, 8 km away, approval also was not granted.

“As a result, the fishermen are suffering, their income has depleted,” Gurjar told Arab News. “How can they survive then? That’s why they approached the court.

“They say that they are like dead wood, and without a decent livelihood it’s better to end life en masse. And they asked for mass euthanasia.”

Topics: India Gosabar Gujarat Narendra Modi Gosabara Muslim Fishermen’s Society

GENEVA: More than eight million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine, having fled their homes and stayed within the country, the United Nations said Tuesday.

This is in addition to the more than 5.9 million Ukrainians who have left the country entirely since Moscow invaded on February 24.

The figure for the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of May 3, issued by the UN’s International Organization for Migration, is up from the estimate of 7.7 million that the IOM gave as of April 17.

“The needs of those internally displaced and all affected by the war in Ukraine are growing by the hour,” said IOM director general Antonio Vitorino.

“Access to populations in need of aid remains a challenge amid active hostilities, but our teams are committed to continue delivering urgent assistance inside Ukraine and in neighboring countries.”

The IOM conducted its latest survey between April 29 and May 3.

Sixty-three percent of current IDPs are estimated to be women.

Almost half of the IDPs have fled their homes in the eastern region of Ukraine, where Russia is now concentrating its assault.

More than 3.9 million people are estimated to have fled their homes in the east; 1.65 million have fled the Kyiv region and 1.3 million have fled the north.

The survey found that 36 percent of IDPs — 2.9 million people — are now in the relatively safer west of the country.

The IOM study found that financial support was the overwhelming need among IDPs, with shelter another pressing need.

“Nine percent of all people surveyed in the latest report, including those not internally displaced, indicated that their homes were damaged or destroyed,” the IOM said. “Among the internally displaced alone, this figure rose to 27 percent. Every one out of 10 people surveyed said that they would need materials to fix damaged homes.”

The rapid representative assessment was conducted through interviews with 2,000 anonymous respondents aged over 18 who were contacted at random by telephone.

The survey is used by the IOM to gather insights into internal displacement and mobility and to assess the humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain’s government fired the director of the country’s top intelligence agency Tuesday following the hacking of politicians’ cellphones, including the devices of the prime minister and several supporters of the Catalonia region’s secession.
The National Intelligence Center, or CNI, has been under fire for its role in spying on Catalan separatists and for taking a full year to discover that the handsets of the prime minister and leading defense and security officials were infiltrated, possibly by a foreign power.
Defense Minister Margarita Robles, who was among the hacking targets, announced after Cabinet meeting that Paz Esteban would be relieved as CNI director.
“That (the hacks of government phones) took a year to discover, well, it is clear there are things that we need to improve,” Robles said. “We are going to try to ensure that these attacks don’t happen again, even though there is no way to be completely safe.”
Esteban’s replacement will be Esperanza Casteleiro, “a woman who has worked for almost 40 years” at the intelligence agency, Robles said.
Esteban acknowledged during a closed-door parliamentary committee hearing last week that with judicial permission, her agency had hacked the phones of several Catalan separatists.
In a separate case, the government recently revealed that an “external” power infected the cellphones of Robles and of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with the Pegasus spyware last year.
The phone of Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the head of Spain’s police and border control agencies, also was infected with the spyware at the same time as the defense minister’s phone.
Sánchez’s minority left-wing coalition has often had to rely on votes Parliament from Catalan separatist parties, which have threatened to withdraw their support if the government does not accept responsibility for the hacking.
The leader of Spain’s opposition conservatives, Popular Party president Alberto Nuñez Feijóo slammed the decision to remove Esteban. He said the government had sacrificed her to the Catalan separatists.
“It is a monstrosity that Sánchez offers the head of the CNI director to the separatists, once again weakening the state to assure his survival,” Popular Party President Alberto Nuñez Feijóo wrote on Twitter.
Esteban, 64, became the first woman to head the CNI in July 2019, initially on an interim basis. Her appointment was made permanent in February 2020.
The previous CNI director had received criticism for failing in 2017 to stop preparations by Catalan separatists to hold an independence referendum that had been deemed illegal by Spain’s top courts.
The alleged phone hacks of more than 60 Catalan politicians, lawyers and activists was denounced last month in a report by the Canada-based digital rights group Citizen Lab.
The list of phones that were allegedly infected by Pegasus spyware, which the Israeli company NSO says it only sells to government agencies, includes the current regional head of Catalonia. The Citizen Lab report said the hacks started in late 2019, with Esteban in charge of the CNI.
Robles has defended the targeting of Catalan politicians for their involvement in a separatist plot that tried and failed to separate Catalonia from the rest of Spain five years ago.
Gabriel Rufián, the parliamentary spokesman for the Catalan party ERC, said that dismissal of Esteban was not about appeasing the separatists. He noted that the CNI has also been accused of neglecting the tech security of top government officials.
“It seems logical, with all my respects to Esteban, that in a country that admits that the phones of the prime minister and defense minister have been illegally spied upon, for the head of the CNI to assume the responsibility,” Rufián said.

Topics: Spain

BUCHA: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged Tuesday that the international community would hold to account those responsible for the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha during Russia’s war.
Speaking during a visit to the town on the outskirts of Kyiv, Baerbock said that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated in Bucha during the Russian occupation.
Witnesses have told how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random, leaving their bodies lying on the street after their withdrawal on March 31.
“We owe it to the victims that we don’t just commemorate them here, but that we hold the perpetrators to account,” Baerbock said. “And we as the international community will do this. That’s the promise we can and must make here in Bucha.”
Baerbock is the first member of the German government to travel to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February. The trip comes days after Berlin and Kyiv set aside a diplomatic spat concerning Ukraine’s unwillingness to invite the German president because of his past close dealings with Russia.
Baerbock visited Bucha together with Ukraine’s prosecutor general, saying the international community would help Ukraine to collect evidence of war crimes.
Speaking to reporters at a damaged church, Baerbock said she heard accounts from those who had lost loved ones during the occupation, including people killed in a supermarket while they were going shopping, and a woman and her two children shot dead while they were trying to flee.
“Nobody can take away the pain (of the survivors),” she said. “The pain of fathers and mothers, of aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors and colleagues. But we can ensure there is justice.”
The head of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said Tuesday that it had received reports of more than 300 men, women and children being unlawfully killed in Bucha during the occupation.
Across Ukraine, the global body has corroborated 3,381 civilian deaths since the beginning of the war.
“The actual figures are higher and we are working to corroborate every single incident,” Bogner said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany

