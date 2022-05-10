You are here

Tabreed eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Tabreed eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia, Egypt
RIYADH: UAE’s National Central Cooling Co., known as Tabreed, expects expansion in its regional markets, especially Saudi Arabia and Egypt, its CEO told Ashraq in an interview. 

Khaled Al-Marzooqi also said the company sees the Saudi market as a big market for its expansion through its partners in Saudi Tabreed.

Founded in 1998, UAE-based Tabreed is a district cooling developer that provides energy efficient, cost effective and environmentally friendly cooling solutions in the region. 

RIYADH: Egypt’s Consumer Price Index jumped to 13.1 percent year-on-year in April to its highest since June 2019, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, also known as CAPMAS.

The CPI exceeded analysts' expectations showcasing a 1.5 percentage point error to the anticipated 11.8 percent forecast by a Bloomberg poll. 

This has been the highest marginal error over the past 8 months.

The CAPMAS report also showed a net monthly change of 2.6 percentage points in April — 13.1 percent versus 10.5 percent, the greatest change since the 3.5 percentage points recorded in December 2019. 

The price index for food and beverages surged to 26 percent year-on-year from 19.7 percent in March, also a hike of 7.6 percent month-on-month from a 2.1 percent increase in March. 

The same index for rural Egypt underwent an even higher change at 32.2 percent year-on-year and 8.6 percent month-on-month.
The month-on-month change in the urban general CPI quickened to 3.3 percent from a 2.2 percent month-on-month increase in the previous month of March.  

Looking at the breakdown of annual changes in the urban CPI, Egypt sustained a 30.1 percent increase in culture and recreation, followed by 13 percent and 12.7 percent rise in hospitality and education respectively, 7.5 percent hike in clothing and footwear, 6.9 percent increase in transport, and 6.0 percent increase in housing and electricity.  

As for the month-on-month change, Egypt witnessed a 1.8-percent increase in culture and recreation , 2.1 percent hospitality, 4 percent increase in clothing and footwear, 1.7 percent increase in transport, and 0.9  percent increase in housing and electricity. The price index for education remained unchanged from March.

LONDON: London’s Heathrow airport said on Tuesday it expects another loss-making year in 2022 as fallout from high inflation, renewed COVID-19 travel restrictions and the Ukraine war hamper aviation sector recovery.

“Heathrow expects to remain loss-making throughout this year,” it said in a statement.

This despite the airport handling 5 million passengers in April — almost double February’s figure.

Heathrow increased its passenger forecast for this year to nearly 53 million, up 16 percent on its previous estimate.

While the aviation sector recovers as skies reopen and economies emerge from lockdowns, Heathrow on Tuesday pointed to factors hampering the rebound.

These included last week’s warning from the Bank of England that the UK economy could fall into recession amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine, higher fuel costs, continuing travel restrictions for key markets like the US and the potential for a further (COVID) variant of concern creates uncertainty going forward,” Heathrow added.

The hub estimated this year’s travel demand to reach 65 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

“While I am encouraged by the rise in passenger numbers, we also have to be realistic,” Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in the trading update.

“There are significant challenges ahead.”

Heathrow narrowed annual losses only slightly last year to £1.8 billion ($2.2 billion), the airport revealed in February.

“With the cost-of-living crisis, the new era of online business meetings, the war in Ukraine and cost inflation, Heathrow is facing yet another difficult year that will delay its first post-pandemic period of profitability,” noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

Nevertheless, with passenger demand on the rise, Heathrow announced plans in March to recruit 12,000 staff.

ROME: Italy’s government aims to sell state-owned ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, by the end of June after setting a deadline for binding offers of May 23, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Tuesday.

Under a government decree, Rome plans to privatize ITA through a direct sale while retaining a minority, non-controlling stake in a first stage.

Three prospective bidders for ITA Airways have had access to its finance data room, Franco said addressing parliament over the issue.

They are shipping group MSC alongside Germany’s Lufthansa , the US Certares fund in cooperation with Delta and Air France, and investor Indigo Partners, Franco added.

MSC in January requested an exclusivity period of 90 days to iron out details of an acquisition, but Rome opted for a market-based procedure aimed at keeping the door open to other potential suitors.

“The outcome of the negotiations is not a foregone conclusion. We will examine the three offers in a transparent way, there is no decision on our part at present,” Franco said adding a key factor is that the buyer is at least 51 percent owned by a European player.

ITA started flying in October, after replacing 75-year-old carrier Alitalia which was finally grounded after years of losses and failed rescue attempts.

Under an agreement with the European Union, Rome can inject up to €1.35 billion ($1.42 billion) into the carrier by 2023. A privatization deal would potentially reduce the financial support granted by the state, limiting the costs for Italian taxpayers.

Last year the Treasury paid a first tranche of €700 million and it is due to inject an additional €400 million this year, with another €250 million scheduled for next year.

“The €400 million contribution is due and will be disbursed when necessary. ITA does not currently have a cash flow problem,” Franco said.

RIYADH: Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport is now gradually recovering from the ramifications of the pandemic, according to Ismail Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, chairman of Tibah Airport Development Co., which operates the aviation hub.

“We were in a very high growth, or a reasonable growth, from the early years until 2019. Then we had a huge drop in the market in Saudi Arabia — I would say, in the range of 70 percent to 75 percent. As a specific case, we can see it in other airports of the world and not only in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Rajhi told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum.

But now the airport has been steadily witnessing a significant increase in traffic and number of passengers in the first few months of 2022 as authorities succeeded in containing to a great extent the spread of COVID-19.

“Also, we predict that until the end of the year, we will have a better recovery. I would assume we will be in the range of 80 percent to 85 percent. And we assume by the coming year 2023, we will be having, I would say, better numbers," he said, adding: "All the traffic advisors specialized in the aviation industry expect the return of the traffic as it was in 2019 in the range of four years. And I think we may do it a bit faster than that. I would assume in three years we will be catching up.”

Tibah was awarded the contract in October 2011 to build and operate the Madinah airport, the first airport project in the Middle East to be fully built under PPP.  The project was inaugurated in July 2015. 

The $1.2 billion expansion plan consists of a three-level terminal covering over 156,940 square meters with 16 aircraft stands and boarding bridges.

“From the time we took the concession in June 2012 and until 2019 we doubled the capacity or the traffic from 2012 to 2019. As I said earlier we had two difficult years but now the traffic at the airport is much better,” Al-Rajhi said.

He stressed that his company has no plans at the moment to list the firm’s shares on the Saudi stock exchange.

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport has also been aggressively seeking to apply international standards to reduce carbon emissions and preserve the ecosystem.

“Madinah airport is the first airport in the region that took the gold lead in terms of green initiatives. So since the airport was built, it has been taking into consideration the green initiatives and we took the gold lead. I think like five years ago, if I remember right. That is from one angle. The other angle is you have to continue developing. In fact, even during the last 2022 and 2021, we find that it's an opportunity to invest and try to develop,” he said.

The company continued investing due to cybersecurity threats over the last year.

“We invested heavily and there are requirements from the company which we are working with them closely to meet. And hopefully they are very satisfied with what's being done there. Not only in Medina airport but in all other airports in Saudi Arabia.”

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al Moammar Information Systems Co. has appointed Abdullah Al-Ghamdi as acting CEO of the company.

This decision was made as Ziad Murtaja stepped down as CEO to become MIS head of investments and business development, according to a bourse filing.

Al-Ghamdi is an expert in the fields of technical, administration, and business development with more than 25 years of experience.

Established in 1979, Al Moammar is Saudi Arabia’s first listed information technology company.

