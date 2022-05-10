Flash flooding sweeps away Pakistan bridge

HUNZA, Pakistan: A key bridge serving a remote corner of northern Pakistan has collapsed after a heatwave caused a glacial lake to burst and unleash flash flooding, the country’s climate minister said.
Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change, ranking eighth in a table of countries most affected by extreme weather, according to a study by environmental group Germanwatch.
A spring heatwave is currently ravaging the nation of 220 million, with forecasters saying the mercury may rise to around 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in some areas this week.
On Saturday a bridge in the village of Hassanabad in the Gilgit-Baltistan region was destroyed by a “glacial lake outburst flood” triggered by soaring temperatures, climate minister Sherry Rehman said.
Such flooding occurs when glaciers melt at high speed and swell nearby lakes to unstable levels.
The lakes can then suddenly burst and set loose a violent cascade of water, ice and rocks.
Video shows the bridge — on the Karakoram Highway linking Pakistan and China — buckle and tumble into a river after its pillars are battered by the current.
Pakistan is home to more than 7,000 glaciers, more than anywhere outside the polar regions.
FASTFACT
Pakistan ranks 8th in a table of countries most affected by extreme weather
But Rehman has warned that glaciers in the north, including in the Himalayan and Hindu Kush mountain ranges, are “melting rapidly.”
More than 3,000 glacial lakes have formed in Gilgit-Baltistan as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan’s northwest, she said, and 33 are at risk of unleashing hazardous floods.
Rehman has said Pakistan’s current heatwave “is a direct repercussion of climate stress.”
Decoder
Glacial lake outburst flood
A common occurrence in Pakistan, such flooding occurs when soaring temperatures melt
glaciers at high speed and swell nearby lakes to unstable levels. Pakistan is home to more than 7,000 glaciers, more than anywhere outside the polar regions.
US calls on all nations to invest in global food security amid worst food crisis in 70 years
Cindy McCain, the American ambassador to the UN in Rome said: ‘We need to invest, long-term, in food security because the fact is everything else depends on it’
At the UN HQ in New York next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a “global food security call to action” meeting of foreign ministers from more than 30 countries
Updated 11 May 2022
ALI YOUNES
WASHINGTON: The permanent US representative to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome on Tuesday urged all nations to work together to tackle the most severe food crisis the world has experienced since the Second World War.
During a briefing broadcast from the Italian capital and attended by Arab News, Ambassador Cindy McCain said that in response to the worst global food emergency in more than 70 years, on May 18 and 19 the US will urge the international community to take action to bolster food supplies.
At the UN headquarters in New York on May 18, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a “global food security call to action” meeting of foreign ministers from more than 30 countries. The participants will discuss global food-security issues, review urgent humanitarian needs and identify steps that can be taken to enhance resilience.
Blinken will then chair a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the links between conflict and food security. The US holds the rotating monthly presidency of the Security Council this month.
McCain said that the US is focused on building long-term resilience in relation to food security and encourages other nations to work together to prevent food hoarding around the world, which causes food shortages and price increases.
She said the war in Ukraine has exacerbated existing food-security issues and that other countries, including Yemen and nations in Africa and Latin America, are also suffering from food shortages resulting from drought, conflict and political instability.
“The US has been pouring resources into immediate humanitarian assistance and broader strategies to bolster food security,” McCain said.
She added that American authorities recently announced an $11 billion package of long-term investment in efforts to improve food security, and stressed that the US is working with grain-producing countries to help alleviate food shortages, stabilize markets and reduce prices.
“We need to invest, long-term, in food security because the fact is everything else depends on it,” McCain said.
“You can’t have a discussion about climate change or sustainable development or war and not talk about the many millions of people around the world who don’t know where their next meal will come from. Who don’t know if their fields will ever yield enough. Who don’t know if the next conflict or the next drought will push them over the brink.”
In response to the effects the war in Ukraine is having on food supplies around the world, McCain said the US is looking into ways in which food productivity might be increased through investments in new technologies, water resources and water management.
She acknowledged that since the conflict in Eastern Europe began in February the international focus has shifted from the poor countries that were already suffering as a result of food shortages and insecurity, but promised that the US is not ignoring them.
“We have not forgotten about countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia and some other smaller countries that are really struggling right now,” McCain said. “Unfortunately, they’ve taken a back burner to the Ukraine crisis because that’s front and center right now.
“It’s so important to donate to organizations like the World Food Program because it will strengthen their ability to feed everyone, not just the squeaky wheel which is Ukraine right now.”
Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s 1st president, dies
Kravchuk had been in poor health and underwent a heart operation last year
He led Ukraine as its Communist Party boss in the waning years of the Soviet Union
Updated 10 May 2022
AP
KYIV, Ukraine: Leonid Kravchuk, who led Ukraine to independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union and served as its first president, has died, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. He was 88.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, confirmed Kravchuk’s death on the social media app Telegram without giving details of the circumstances. Kravchuk had been in poor health and underwent a heart operation last year.
Kravchuk led Ukraine as its Communist Party boss in the waning years of the Soviet Union, and played a pivotal role in the demise of the USSR before holding the Ukrainian presidency from 1991 through 1994.
He was a driving force in Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and later that year joined leaders of Russia and Belarus to sign an agreement on Dec. 8, 1991, which formally declared that the Soviet Union ceased to exist.
As president, Kravchuk agreed to transfer remaining Soviet nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory to Russian control, in a deal backed by the United States.
He lost the 1994 presidential election to former prime minister Leonid Kuchma. In 2020 he returned to politics to try to negotiate a settlement as part of a “contact group” for the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists had fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter that with Kravchuk’s signature to the Dec. 1991 agreement disbanding the Soviet Union “the Evil Empire disintegrated.”
“Thank you for the peaceful renewal of our Independence. We’re defending it now with weapons in our hands,” Reznikov wrote Tuesday.
Kravchuk’s death comes a week after that of the first president of post-Soviet Belarus, Stanislav Shushkevich, who died aged 87 following treatment for COVID-19, according to his wife.
Since Shushkevich’s death, Kravchuk was the last survivor of the three leaders who signed the 1991 deal. Russian president Boris Yeltsin died in 2007 aged 76.
Since annexing Crimea from Ukraine and throwing its weight behind the 2014 separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to cast doubt on Ukraine’s statehood and falsely portray the country as an artificial construct of Communist rule — rhetoric that paved the way for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In a televised address Feb. 21, three days before the invasion, Putin blamed “historic, strategic mistakes” by Communist leaders for having led to the collapse of the Soviet state. Ukraine “turned to us for financial support many times from the very moment they declared independence,” Putin said in an apparent reference to Kravchuk’s time in office.
Some participants in the historic Dec. 8 meeting at a hunting lodge in the Belovezha forest, in what is now Belarus, pointed to Kravchuk as having played the main role in the demise of the Soviet Union.
Ukraine had declared its sovereignty after an August coup by hard-line Communist Party members weakened Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev’s authority. A week before the Belovezha agreement, Kravchuk was elected president of Ukraine in a vote that also overwhelmingly approved its independence from Moscow.
Participants in the Belovezha talks said Kravchuk rejected any efforts to keep the Soviet Union going with reforms.
“Kravchuk was focused on Ukraine’s independence,” Belarusian leader Shushkevich, who took part in the talks and signed the deal, told The Associated Press in an interview last year. “He was proud that Ukraine declared its independence in a referendum and he was elected president on Dec. 1, 1991.”
London’s annual Eid Al-Fitr celebration returns after two-year COVID hiatus
The Eid in the Square event is hosted by the Mayor of London each year in Trafalgar Square to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
This year’s event marked the 17th time it has taken place in the capital; it attracts thousands of participants, Muslims and non-Muslims alike
Updated 10 May 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: An annual celebration of the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday returned to the UK capital at the weekend after a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Eid in the Square, which is hosted by the Mayor of London, is held each year in Trafalgar Square to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and attracts thousands of participants, Muslims and non-Muslims alike. This year’s event was the 17th.
“Many people misrepresent the religion of Islam and many Muslims are often demonized,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Arab News. “The great thing about the month of Ramadan is Muslims, like me, show non Muslims what our religion is about — charity, compassion, decency — and Eid is about bringing people together and celebrating this important festival.”
As the threat of the pandemic recedes, Khan said that authorities in London want to see more events that reflect all religions. Easter and Vaisakhi celebrations have already taken place in the square this year, and it will host Diwali and Hanukkah events in the months ahead.
“It’s really important for us to realize here in London, for me, diversity is not a weakness but a strength,” said Khan. “But also that we don’t simply tolerate Muslims, we respect them, we embrace them, we celebrate them.
“I’m a firm believer in integration, but also understanding and respecting different people’s religious backgrounds, and I think it’s possible to be a proud Brit, a proud Londoner, somebody who is proud to be of Pakistani heritage or Asian origin, and a Muslim.”
The first day of Eid Al-Fitr fell on Monday, May 2 this year but Eid in the Square was held on Saturday, May 7 so that more families and other visitors could attend. The event included Islamic-inspired live music, comedy, art, poetry and other cultural performances, alongside a feast of food stalls featuring cuisines from around the world.
Many people wore Eid carnival costumes and other entertainment included family-friendly activities such as calligraphy, storytelling, mehndi (henna body art), face painting, science and drama workshops, and a variety of sports activities.
Ayham Jaaron, a 42-year-old university lecturer from Palestine, was celebrating Eid in the UK for the first time and traveled to London for the event from Loughborough in Leicestershire with his wife and two children. He said he was proud to be part of the Muslim community in Britain, a society that promotes values, tolerance and equality.
What a wonderful way to mark the end of Ramadan
Great to join thousands of Londoners of all faiths and backgrounds to celebrate Eid in Trafalgar Square.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the Muslim community to come together and celebrate with other people and also to enjoy the family atmosphere,” he added.
His wife, Yasmin Abu Alhla Jaaron, a 32-year-old researcher studying for a doctorate, said she was impressed to see Muslims from a variety of cultures and backgrounds all celebrating together, and touched that non-Muslims had also joined them to share the special day. She added that because she is studying abroad she is unable to join her own family to celebrate Eid but an event like this brings all people together “so it’s just like one big family. I’m very grateful for this.”
Zia Rahman, 50, a Pakistani Muslim who recently moved to London from Germany, brought his nine-year-old son to Eid in the Square. He said he was not expecting such a large turnout and wide range of family activities.
“In Germany, I didn’t experience that; we are a small Muslim community there,” he added. “But here, there are a lot of people from different cultures and also with different beliefs, so it is nice to see them all celebrating together.”
His son, Ameen, said he was enjoying the event and it was the first time he had experienced anything like it, though he found it strange to see so many Muslims living in a non-Muslim city.
Mariem Bouchaala, 32, a financial consultant from Tunisia, also said she had never attended an event such as this before and had not expected it to be so crowded. She was accompanied by friends from several countries, including Spain, Columbia and India and said that the atmosphere “reflected the cultural part of London.”
Ahead of the celebrations, and in partnership with Eid in the Square, for the first time ever the London Eye observation wheel on the bank of the River Thames was illuminated with a crescent moon light display to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, confirming the US intelligence assessment of the attack, said that Russia aimed to disrupt Ukrainian command and control
The statements marked the first time that the European Union has formally blamed Russian authorities for carrying out cyberattacks
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP
BRUSSELS: Western powers on Tuesday accused Russian authorities of carrying out a cyberattack against a satellite network an hour before the invasion of Ukraine to pave the way for its assault.
According to the British Foreign Office, UK, US and EU cybersecurity experts have met to assess new intelligence linking the February attack directly to the Russian state.
“This is clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine which had significant consequences on ordinary people and businesses in Ukraine and across Europe,” UK foreign minister Liz Truss said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, confirming the US intelligence assessment of the attack, said that Russia aimed to disrupt Ukrainian command and control.
“The activity disabled very small aperture terminals in Ukraine and across Europe,” Blinken said in a statement.
“This includes tens of thousands of terminals outside of Ukraine that, among other things, support wind turbines and provide Internet services to private citizens,” Blinken said.
Blinken condemned the Russian actions and said that the United States has helped support Ukraine’s connectivity, including by providing satellite phones and data terminals.
The statements marked the first time that the European Union has formally blamed Russian authorities for carrying out cyberattacks, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
“The European Union and its member states, together with its international partners, strongly condemn the malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which targeted the satellite KA-SAT network, operated by Viasat,” the 27-nation bloc said in a statement.
“The cyberattack took place one hour before Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 thus facilitating the military aggression.”
The British statement also said that Russian military intelligence was “almost certainly” behind an earlier attack on January 13 that temporarily defaced Ukrainian government websites.
Borrell said that previously, the bloc has only said that cyberattacks had come from within Russia, but that it now had enough evidence to attribute this hack to the Russian state.
“We will have to work together with Ukraine, our international partners on how to prevent, discourage, deter and respond to these cyberattacks that we certainly attribute to the Russian Federation,” he said.
European providers said in March that the targeting of US satellite operator Viasat threw thousands of Internet users offline in Germany, France, Hungary, Greece, Italy and Poland.
Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor Ukraine in the early hours of February 24 in what appeared to be an attempt to quickly oust the country’s leadership.
The assault has now ground on for over two months as Ukrainian forces have inflicted heavy losses on Russia’s army and forced it to refocus its assault on the east of the country.
Military and cyber specialists had feared that the war could lead to an outbreak of devastating cyberattacks that could spillover to have a global effect.
But a worst-case scenario has so far been avoided, as the attacks observed appear to be contained in their impact and geographical scope.
Fears grow over Sri Lanka unrest after deadly clashes
Sri Lankan PM resigned on Monday after his supporters clashed with protesters
Experts say unrest unlikely to end if the president, the PM’s brother, does not resign as well
Updated 11 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen and Sanjay Kumar
COLOMBO/ NEW DELHI: Protests continued in Sri Lanka on Tuesday despite a nationwide curfew imposed a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister, sparking fears over escalating civil unrest.
For over a month, citizens have been taking to the streets across Sri Lanka demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as they blame him and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, for the country’s worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.
The prime minister’s resignation came after violence erupted when the Rajapaksa's supporters attacked protesters in Colombo on Monday. After at least seven people, including a ruling party lawmaker, were killed and 200 wounded in the clashes, authorities imposed the curfew and deployed troops in many parts of the country.
Dr. Dayan Jayatillake, Sri Lanka’s former top envoy to the UN in Geneva, told Arab News the situation was worsening, and the only thing that could defuse the tension would be the president’s decision to follow in the footsteps of his brother.
“Unless President Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down from his post, the current turmoil is not going to end,” Jayatillake said. “The whole thing can be defused if the president steps down from his post.”
But it is unlikely to happen immediately.
Dr. Pakiasothy Saravanamuthu, head of the Colombo-based Centre for Policy Alternatives, said that a new prime minister must be appointed first.
“The constitution says when the president resigns, the prime minister takes over, and within 30 days parliament elects one of their own to complete the unexpired term of the president,” Saravanamuthu told Arab News. “He should do that. Parliament should then move immediately to put someone as president.”
The person appointed, he added, should not be from the Rajapaksa family.
“The protesters do not want the president to stay in office, and that’s why we have to go outside of the Rajapaksa family to find that political leadership,” Saravanamuthu said.
The Rajapaksas are the country’s most influential political dynasty. The younger brother of the president and prime minister, Basil Rajapaksa, was Sri Lanka’s finance minister until he resigned last month.
Jehen Perera, executive director of the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, a research and advocacy nongovernmental organization based in Colombo, said conflict may intensify if the president does not resign.
“The president leaving would do a lot to restore normalcy. If he doesn’t leave, there will be a tussle, there will be continuing conflict, continuing grievance on the part of the protesters and people who want change,” Perera said.
The next step, he added, would be to form an interim government, one that is “acceptable to all, at least in parliament,” and would engage with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout to prevent the country from defaulting on its foreign debts.
“And that government needs to take economic decisions to stabilize the economy, to repay our debts, negotiate with the IMF. After that, the next step would be to hold new elections so that we have a popularly elected government.”