You are here

  • Home
  • WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media

WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media

WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ remarks were posted in Chinese by the United Nations on its social media accounts. (Keystone via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p6k3t

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media

WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media
  • His remarks were posted in Chinese by the United Nations on its social media accounts
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: A United Nations Weibo post on the World Health Organization chief’s comments that China’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable was removed from the Chinese social media platform on Wednesday morning shortly after being published.
WeChat, another Chinese social media platform, disabled the sharing function of a similar post by the United Nations.
Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We don’t think that it is sustainable considering the behavior of the virus and what we now anticipate in the future.”
His remarks were posted in Chinese by the United Nations on its social media accounts.
The United Nations and Weibo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The item on WeChat carried the explanation: “This article has been prohibited from sharing because it has violated relevant laws and regulation.”
Tedros’s remarks generated much buzz on China’s heavily censored Internet, as a prolonged lockdown in Shanghai and increasing curbs on mobility in Beijing and other cities caused mounting frustration among people.
China is adamant that it will stick to its zero-COVID policy to fight a disease that first emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, warning last week against criticism of a policy that it says is saving lives.

Topics: WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus China Coronavirus

Related

Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall
World
Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall
As Beijing’s COVID-19 curbs tighten, hard-hit Shanghai sees signs of life
World
As Beijing’s COVID-19 curbs tighten, hard-hit Shanghai sees signs of life

Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China

Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China
Updated 11 May 2022
AP

Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China

Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China
  • Allowing the US to play a role in trying to settle territorial spats with China will be a “recipe for disaster,” Marcos said in an interview with DZRH radio in January
  • The US has a long history with the Philippines, which was an American colony for most of the early 20th century before gaining independence in 1946
Updated 11 May 2022
AP

MANILA, Philippines: Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s apparent landslide victory in the Philippine presidential election is raising immediate concerns about a further erosion of democracy in Asia and could complicate American efforts to blunt growing Chinese influence and power in the Pacific.
Marcos, the namesake son of longtime dictator Ferdinand Marcos, captured more than double the votes of his closest challenger in Monday’s election, according to the unofficial results.
If the results stand, he will take office at the end of June for a six-year term with Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, as his vice president.
Duterte — who leaves office with a 67 percent approval rating — nurtured closer ties with China and Russia, while at times railing against the United States.
He walked back on many of his threats against Washington, however, including a move to abrogate a defense pact, and the luster of China’s promise of infrastructure investment has dulled, with much failing to materialize.
Whether the recent trend in relations with the US will continue has a lot to do with how President Joe Biden’s administration responds to the return of a Marcos to power in the Philippines, said Manila-based political scientist Andrea Chloe Wong, a former researcher in the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.
“On the one hand you have Biden regarding the geostrategic interests in the Philippines, and on the other hand he has to balance promoting American democratic ideals and human rights,” she said.
“If he chooses to do that, he might have to isolate the Marcos administration, so this will definitely be a delicate balancing act for the Philippines, and Marcos’ approach to the US will highly depend on how Biden will engage with him.”
His election comes at a time when the US has been increasingly focused on the region, embarking on a strategy unveiled in February to considerably broaden US engagement by strengthening a web of security alliances and partnerships, with an emphasis on addressing China’s growing influence and ambitions.
Thousands of American and Filipino forces recently wrapped up one of their largest combat exercises in years, which showcased US firepower in the northern Philippines near its sea border with Taiwan.
Marcos has been short on specifics about foreign policy, but in interviews he said he wanted to pursue closer ties with China, including possibly setting aside a 2016 ruling by a tribunal in The Hague that invalidated almost all of China’s historical claims to the South China Sea.
A previous Philippines administration brought the case to the tribunal, but China has refused to recognize the ruling and Marcos said it won’t help settle disputes with Beijing, “so that option is not available to us.”
Allowing the US to play a role in trying to settle territorial spats with China will be a “recipe for disaster,” Marcos said in an interview with DZRH radio in January. He said Duterte’s policy of diplomatic engagement with China is “really our only option.”
Marcos has also said he would maintain his nation’s alliance with the US, but the relationship is complicated by American backing of the administrations that took power after his father was deposed, and a 2011 US District Court ruling in Hawaii finding him and his mother in contempt of an order to furnish information on assets in connection with a 1995 human rights class action suit against Marcos Sr.
The court fined them $353.6 million, which has never been paid and could complicate any potential travel to the US
The United States has a long history with the Philippines, which was an American colony for most of the early 20th century before gaining independence in 1946.
Its location between the South China Sea and western Pacific is strategically important. And while the US closed its last military bases on the Philippines in 1992, a 1951 collective defense treaty guarantees US support if the Philippines is attacked.
The US noted their shared history in its remarks on the election. “We look forward to renewing our special partnership and to working with the next administration on key human rights and regional priorities,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in Washington.
Even though the Biden administration may have preferred to work with Marcos’ leading opponent, Leni Robredo, the “US-Philippines alliance is vital to both nations’ security and prosperity, especially in the new era of competition with China,” said Gregory B. Poling, director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
“Unlike Leni, with her coherent platform for good governance and development at home and standing up to China abroad, Marcos is a policy cipher,” Poling said in a research note. “He has avoided presidential debates, shunned interviews, and has been silent on most issues.”
Marcos has been clear, however, that he would like to try again to improve ties with Beijing, Poling said.
“But when it comes to foreign policy, Marcos will not have the same space for maneuver that Duterte did,” he said. “The Philippines tried an outstretched hand and China bit it. That is why the Duterte government has reembraced the US alliance and gotten tougher on Beijing over the last two years.”
Marcos Sr. was ousted in 1986 after millions of people took to the streets, forcing an end to his corrupt dictatorship and a return to democracy. But the election of Duterte as president in 2016 brought a return to a strongman-type leader, which voters have now doubled-down on with Marcos Jr.
Domestically, Marcos, who goes by his childhood nickname “Bongbong,” is widely expected to pick up where Duterte left off, stifling a free press and cracking down on dissent with less of the outgoing leader’s crude and brash style, while ending attempts to recover some of the billions of dollars his father pilfered from the state coffers.
But a return to the hard-line rule of his father, who declared martial law for much of his rule, is not likely, said Julio Teehankee, a political science professor at Manila’s De La Salle University.
“He does not have the courage or the brilliance, or even the ruthlessness to become a dictator, so I think what we will see is a form of authoritarian-lite or Marcos-lite,” Teehankee said.
The new Marcos government will not mean the end of Philippine democracy, Poling said, “though it may accelerate its decay.”
“The country’s democratic institutions have already been battered by six years of the Duterte presidency and the rise of online disinformation, alongside the decades-long corrosives of oligarchy, graft, and poor governance,” he said.
“The United States would be better served by engagement rather than criticism of the democratic headwinds buffeting the Philippines.”
Marcos’ approach at home could have a spillover effect in other countries in the region, where democratic freedoms are being increasingly eroded in many places and the Philippines had been seen as a positive influence, Wong said.
“This will have an impact on Philippine foreign policy when it comes to promoting its democratic values, freedoms and human rights, particularly in Southeast Asia,” she said. “The Philippines is regarded as a bastion of democracy in the region, with a strong civil society and a noisy media, and with Bongbong Marcos as president, we will have less credibility.”
 

Related

Philippines election win returns Marcos to power, and polarization
World
Philippines election win returns Marcos to power, and polarization
Philippines pulls Hollywood film ‘Uncharted’ over South China Sea map video
Entertainment
Philippines pulls Hollywood film ‘Uncharted’ over South China Sea map

US calls on all nations to invest in global food security amid worst food crisis in 70 years

US calls on all nations to invest in global food security amid worst food crisis in 70 years
Updated 11 May 2022
ALI YOUNES

US calls on all nations to invest in global food security amid worst food crisis in 70 years

US calls on all nations to invest in global food security amid worst food crisis in 70 years
  • Cindy McCain, the American ambassador to the UN in Rome said: ‘We need to invest, long-term, in food security because the fact is everything else depends on it’
  • At the UN HQ in New York next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a “global food security call to action” meeting of foreign ministers from more than 30 countries
Updated 11 May 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: The permanent US representative to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome on Tuesday urged all nations to work together to tackle the most severe food crisis the world has experienced since the Second World War.

During a briefing broadcast from the Italian capital and attended by Arab News, Ambassador Cindy McCain said that in response to the worst global food emergency in more than 70 years, on May 18 and 19 the US will urge the international community to take action to bolster food supplies.

At the UN headquarters in New York on May 18, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a “global food security call to action” meeting of foreign ministers from more than 30 countries. The participants will discuss global food-security issues, review urgent humanitarian needs and identify steps that can be taken to enhance resilience.

Blinken will then chair a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the links between conflict and food security. The US holds the rotating monthly presidency of the Security Council this month.

McCain said that the US is focused on building long-term resilience in relation to food security and encourages other nations to work together to prevent food hoarding around the world, which causes food shortages and price increases.

She said the war in Ukraine has exacerbated existing food-security issues and that other countries, including Yemen and nations in Africa and Latin America, are also suffering from food shortages resulting from drought, conflict and political instability.

“The US has been pouring resources into immediate humanitarian assistance and broader strategies to bolster food security,” McCain said.

She added that American authorities recently announced an $11 billion package of long-term investment in efforts to improve food security, and stressed that the US is working with grain-producing countries to help alleviate food shortages, stabilize markets and reduce prices.

“We need to invest, long-term, in food security because the fact is everything else depends on it,” McCain said.

“You can’t have a discussion about climate change or sustainable development or war and not talk about the many millions of people around the world who don’t know where their next meal will come from. Who don’t know if their fields will ever yield enough. Who don’t know if the next conflict or the next drought will push them over the brink.”

In response to the effects the war in Ukraine is having on food supplies around the world, McCain said the US is looking into ways in which food productivity might be increased through investments in new technologies, water resources and water management.

She acknowledged that since the conflict in Eastern Europe began in February the international focus has shifted from the poor countries that were already suffering as a result of food shortages and insecurity, but promised that the US is not ignoring them.

“We have not forgotten about countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia and some other smaller countries that are really struggling right now,” McCain said. “Unfortunately, they’ve taken a back burner to the Ukraine crisis because that’s front and center right now.

“It’s so important to donate to organizations like the World Food Program because it will strengthen their ability to feed everyone, not just the squeaky wheel which is Ukraine right now.”

Topics: food security food crisis UN Food and Agriculture Organization

Related

World Bank approves $150m food security loan for Lebanon
Business & Economy
World Bank approves $150m food security loan for Lebanon
Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta
Business & Economy
Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta

Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s 1st president, dies

Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s 1st president, dies
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s 1st president, dies

Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s 1st president, dies
  • Kravchuk had been in poor health and underwent a heart operation last year
  • He led Ukraine as its Communist Party boss in the waning years of the Soviet Union
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Leonid Kravchuk, who led Ukraine to independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union and served as its first president, has died, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. He was 88.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, confirmed Kravchuk’s death on the social media app Telegram without giving details of the circumstances. Kravchuk had been in poor health and underwent a heart operation last year.
Kravchuk led Ukraine as its Communist Party boss in the waning years of the Soviet Union, and played a pivotal role in the demise of the USSR before holding the Ukrainian presidency from 1991 through 1994.
He was a driving force in Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and later that year joined leaders of Russia and Belarus to sign an agreement on Dec. 8, 1991, which formally declared that the Soviet Union ceased to exist.
As president, Kravchuk agreed to transfer remaining Soviet nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory to Russian control, in a deal backed by the United States.
He lost the 1994 presidential election to former prime minister Leonid Kuchma. In 2020 he returned to politics to try to negotiate a settlement as part of a “contact group” for the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists had fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter that with Kravchuk’s signature to the Dec. 1991 agreement disbanding the Soviet Union “the Evil Empire disintegrated.”
“Thank you for the peaceful renewal of our Independence. We’re defending it now with weapons in our hands,” Reznikov wrote Tuesday.
Kravchuk’s death comes a week after that of the first president of post-Soviet Belarus, Stanislav Shushkevich, who died aged 87 following treatment for COVID-19, according to his wife.
Since Shushkevich’s death, Kravchuk was the last survivor of the three leaders who signed the 1991 deal. Russian president Boris Yeltsin died in 2007 aged 76.
Since annexing Crimea from Ukraine and throwing its weight behind the 2014 separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to cast doubt on Ukraine’s statehood and falsely portray the country as an artificial construct of Communist rule — rhetoric that paved the way for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In a televised address Feb. 21, three days before the invasion, Putin blamed “historic, strategic mistakes” by Communist leaders for having led to the collapse of the Soviet state. Ukraine “turned to us for financial support many times from the very moment they declared independence,” Putin said in an apparent reference to Kravchuk’s time in office.
Some participants in the historic Dec. 8 meeting at a hunting lodge in the Belovezha forest, in what is now Belarus, pointed to Kravchuk as having played the main role in the demise of the Soviet Union.
Ukraine had declared its sovereignty after an August coup by hard-line Communist Party members weakened Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev’s authority. A week before the Belovezha agreement, Kravchuk was elected president of Ukraine in a vote that also overwhelmingly approved its independence from Moscow.
Participants in the Belovezha talks said Kravchuk rejected any efforts to keep the Soviet Union going with reforms.
“Kravchuk was focused on Ukraine’s independence,” Belarusian leader Shushkevich, who took part in the talks and signed the deal, told The Associated Press in an interview last year. “He was proud that Ukraine declared its independence in a referendum and he was elected president on Dec. 1, 1991.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Leonid Kravchuk Kyiv

Related

West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
World
West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
World
More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN

London’s annual Eid Al-Fitr celebration returns after two-year COVID hiatus

London’s annual Eid Al-Fitr celebration returns after two-year COVID hiatus
Updated 10 May 2022
SARAH GLUBB

London’s annual Eid Al-Fitr celebration returns after two-year COVID hiatus

London’s annual Eid Al-Fitr celebration returns after two-year COVID hiatus
  • The Eid in the Square event is hosted by the Mayor of London each year in Trafalgar Square to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
  • This year’s event marked the 17th time it has taken place in the capital; it attracts thousands of participants, Muslims and non-Muslims alike
Updated 10 May 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: An annual celebration of the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday returned to the UK capital at the weekend after a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Eid in the Square, which is hosted by the Mayor of London, is held each year in Trafalgar Square to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and attracts thousands of participants, Muslims and non-Muslims alike. This year’s event was the 17th.

“Many people misrepresent the religion of Islam and many Muslims are often demonized,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Arab News. “The great thing about the month of Ramadan is Muslims, like me, show non Muslims what our religion is about — charity, compassion, decency — and Eid is about bringing people together and celebrating this important festival.”

Caption

As the threat of the pandemic recedes, Khan said that authorities in London want to see more events that reflect all religions. Easter and Vaisakhi celebrations have already taken place in the square this year, and it will host Diwali and Hanukkah events in the months ahead.

“It’s really important for us to realize here in London, for me, diversity is not a weakness but a strength,” said Khan. “But also that we don’t simply tolerate Muslims, we respect them, we embrace them, we celebrate them.

“I’m a firm believer in integration, but also understanding and respecting different people’s religious backgrounds, and I think it’s possible to be a proud Brit, a proud Londoner, somebody who is proud to be of Pakistani heritage or Asian origin, and a Muslim.”

Caption

The first day of Eid Al-Fitr fell on Monday, May 2 this year but Eid in the Square was held on Saturday, May 7 so that more families and other visitors could attend. The event included Islamic-inspired live music, comedy, art, poetry and other cultural performances, alongside a feast of food stalls featuring cuisines from around the world.

Many people wore Eid carnival costumes and other entertainment included family-friendly activities such as calligraphy, storytelling, mehndi (henna body art), face painting, science and drama workshops, and a variety of sports activities.

Ayham Jaaron, a 42-year-old university lecturer from Palestine, was celebrating Eid in the UK for the first time and traveled to London for the event from Loughborough in Leicestershire with his wife and two children. He said he was proud to be part of the Muslim community in Britain, a society that promotes values, tolerance and equality.

 

 

“I think this is a great opportunity for the Muslim community to come together and celebrate with other people and also to enjoy the family atmosphere,” he added.

His wife, Yasmin Abu Alhla Jaaron, a 32-year-old researcher studying for a doctorate, said she was impressed to see Muslims from a variety of cultures and backgrounds all celebrating together, and touched that non-Muslims had also joined them to share the special day. She added that because she is studying abroad she is unable to join her own family to celebrate Eid but an event like this brings all people together “so it’s just like one big family. I’m very grateful for this.”

Zia Rahman, 50, a Pakistani Muslim who recently moved to London from Germany, brought his nine-year-old son to Eid in the Square. He said he was not expecting such a large turnout and wide range of family activities.

Eid in the Square is hosted by the Mayor of London and is held each year in Trafalgar Square to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AN Photo/Hasenin Fadhel)

“In Germany, I didn’t experience that; we are a small Muslim community there,” he added. “But here, there are a lot of people from different cultures and also with different beliefs, so it is nice to see them all celebrating together.”

His son, Ameen, said he was enjoying the event and it was the first time he had experienced anything like it, though he found it strange to see so many Muslims living in a non-Muslim city.

Mariem Bouchaala, 32, a financial consultant from Tunisia, also said she had never attended an event such as this before and had not expected it to be so crowded. She was accompanied by friends from several countries, including Spain, Columbia and India and said that the atmosphere “reflected the cultural part of London.”

Ahead of the celebrations, and in partnership with Eid in the Square, for the first time ever the London Eye observation wheel on the bank of the River Thames was illuminated with a crescent moon light display to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Topics: United Kingdom British Muslims Eid Al-Fitr Ramadan 2022 Britain Muslims in UK Eid

Related

Saudi ambassador to UK visits citizens in London hospitals, wishes them happy Eid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to UK visits citizens in London hospitals, wishes them happy Eid
Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event video
Lifestyle
Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event

West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion

West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion

West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, confirming the US intelligence assessment of the attack, said that Russia aimed to disrupt Ukrainian command and control
  • The statements marked the first time that the European Union has formally blamed Russian authorities for carrying out cyberattacks
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: Western powers on Tuesday accused Russian authorities of carrying out a cyberattack against a satellite network an hour before the invasion of Ukraine to pave the way for its assault.
According to the British Foreign Office, UK, US and EU cybersecurity experts have met to assess new intelligence linking the February attack directly to the Russian state.
“This is clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine which had significant consequences on ordinary people and businesses in Ukraine and across Europe,” UK foreign minister Liz Truss said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, confirming the US intelligence assessment of the attack, said that Russia aimed to disrupt Ukrainian command and control.
“The activity disabled very small aperture terminals in Ukraine and across Europe,” Blinken said in a statement.
“This includes tens of thousands of terminals outside of Ukraine that, among other things, support wind turbines and provide Internet services to private citizens,” Blinken said.
Blinken condemned the Russian actions and said that the United States has helped support Ukraine’s connectivity, including by providing satellite phones and data terminals.
The statements marked the first time that the European Union has formally blamed Russian authorities for carrying out cyberattacks, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
“The European Union and its member states, together with its international partners, strongly condemn the malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which targeted the satellite KA-SAT network, operated by Viasat,” the 27-nation bloc said in a statement.
“The cyberattack took place one hour before Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 thus facilitating the military aggression.”
The British statement also said that Russian military intelligence was “almost certainly” behind an earlier attack on January 13 that temporarily defaced Ukrainian government websites.
Borrell said that previously, the bloc has only said that cyberattacks had come from within Russia, but that it now had enough evidence to attribute this hack to the Russian state.
“We will have to work together with Ukraine, our international partners on how to prevent, discourage, deter and respond to these cyberattacks that we certainly attribute to the Russian Federation,” he said.
European providers said in March that the targeting of US satellite operator Viasat threw thousands of Internet users offline in Germany, France, Hungary, Greece, Italy and Poland.
Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor Ukraine in the early hours of February 24 in what appeared to be an attempt to quickly oust the country’s leadership.
The assault has now ground on for over two months as Ukrainian forces have inflicted heavy losses on Russia’s army and forced it to refocus its assault on the east of the country.
Military and cyber specialists had feared that the war could lead to an outbreak of devastating cyberattacks that could spillover to have a global effect.
But a worst-case scenario has so far been avoided, as the attacks observed appear to be contained in their impact and geographical scope.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Britain Cyberattack Antony Blinken

Related

Russia’s FM Lavrov makes unannounced visit to Algeria
Middle-East
Russia’s FM Lavrov makes unannounced visit to Algeria
Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger gives an update about a cyber attack against U.S. in Washington on Monday. (REUTERS)
World
Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

Latest updates

WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media
WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media
Al Jazeera says reporter dies from Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
Al Jazeera says reporter dies from Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
Barcelona triumph after Araujo taken off the field in ambulance
Barcelona triumph after Araujo taken off the field in ambulance
Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China
Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China
Liverpool still chasing Man City like ‘mad’ in title race
Liverpool still chasing Man City like ‘mad’ in title race

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.