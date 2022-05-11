You are here

India’s top court suspends British-era sedition law

The law has long been misused by all Indian political parties in power but critics say Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has widened its scope. (AP)
AFP

  • Critics say that the law has been abused by his government against many journalists, activists and students
  • Chief justice N.V Ramana asks government not to file any new sedition cases and pause ongoing sedition investigations
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended a colonial-era sedition law that activists say is often used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to target free speech and dissent.
Modi’s critics say that the law, which was once used by Britain to target independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, has been abused by his government against many journalists, activists and students.
Section 124A of the Indian penal code gives wide-ranging powers to the police to arrest people, who can even face life imprisonment, for an act or speech that “brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection toward the government.”
“The rigours of Section 124A (are) not in tune with the current social milieu, and was intended for a time when this country was under the colonial regime,” India’s chief justice N.V Ramana, part of a three-judge bench hearing a petition against the law, said.
Ramana asked the government not to file any new sedition cases and pause ongoing sedition investigations.
“All pending trials, appeals and proceedings” under sedition, the court said, “be kept in abeyance” until the “re-examination of the provision is complete.”
The government had said Monday that it had decided to “re-examine and reconsider” the law but it remained in force.
The top court also urged people jailed for sedition to approach local courts for bail.
India’s official crime data says 236 people faced sedition charges between 2018 and 2020.
The law has long been misused by all Indian political parties in power but critics say Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has widened its scope, including to target minorities and ideological dissenters.
The government of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, led by firebrand monk Yogi Adityanath from the BJP, has been an especially enthusiastic user of the law.
Police there last year jailed three students from Indian-administered Kashmir for sedition after they celebrated India’s defeat to arch-rival Pakistan in a cricket match.
India sparked global outrage last year after 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi was arrested for sedition for allegedly creating a “toolkit” to aid anti-government farmer protests.

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO

Reuters

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO

  • The job losses, which account for around 30 percent of Ukraine’s workforce before the invasion, could climb to 7 million if hostilities continue
  • The war could also drive up unemployment in neighboring countries hosting millions of refugees
Reuters

LONDON: Around 4.8 million jobs have been lost in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February, as the conflict shut down businesses, strangled exports and drove millions to flee, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.
The job losses, which account for around 30 percent of Ukraine’s workforce before the invasion, could climb to 7 million if hostilities continue, the ILO said in a study, adding that 3.4 million jobs could return rapidly in the event of a cease-fire.
The war could also drive up unemployment in neighboring countries hosting millions of refugees and hit Central Asian economies as migrant workers in Russia lose their jobs and return home.
Russian forces have pounded Ukrainian cities in a war that has killed thousands, forced more than 5 million people — mainly women, children and older people — to flee and could cause Ukraine’s economy to contract by at least one-third in 2022.
“Economic disruptions, combined with heavy internal displacement and flows of refugees, are causing large-scale losses in terms of employment and incomes,” the study said.
“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, triggering the fastest forced population movement since the Second World War,” it said.
Neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania have absorbed the bulk of the refugees, an estimated 1.2 million of whom were working prior to the invasion.
A protracted conflict will put sustained pressure on labor markets and welfare systems in those countries, likely driving up unemployment, the study said.
“As a hypothetical exercise, adding these refugees to the number of unemployed would raise the unemployment rate in Poland from 3 percent to 5.3 percent,” it said.
The war could also have a spillover effect on countries in Central Asia that are heavily dependent on remittances sent by migrants working in Russia.
An economic downtown in Russia, squeezed by Western sanctions and the costs of the war, could lead to migrant workers losing their jobs and returning home, the study said.
Globally, the war in Ukraine is exacerbating rising food and energy prices, threatening jobs and real wage growth particularly in low and middle income countries that are still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon

Reuters

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon

  • ‘This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place’
Reuters

VIENNA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday the time would come when there are peace negotiations over Ukraine, but he did not see that time in the immediate future.
“This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place,” Guterres told a news conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.
“I do not see that in the immediate future. But I can say one thing. We will never give up,” he added, in remarks translated into German by an official translator.

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test

Reuters

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test

  • Analysts say such a test, the North’s first in five years, would be a reality check for Yoon Suk-yeol’s plans to incentivize denuclearization with ‘audacious’ economic benefits
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s plans to offer economic aid in return for denuclearization could face an early challenge amid signs of an imminent North Korean nuclear test — and such proposals have been rebuffed before, analysts say.
Yoon has warned of a “tense” security environment, citing the possible nuclear test, which US and South Korean officials have said could occur as early as this month after Pyongyang broke a 2017 moratorium on long-range missile testing in March.
Analysts say such a test, the North’s first in five years, would be a reality check for Yoon’s plans to incentivize denuclearization with “audacious” economic benefits, unveiled in his inauguration speech on Tuesday.
Yoon and his team have given few details on how they would bring back Pyongyang to the negotiating table. But some analysts said North Korea is unlikely to accept any aid-for-denuclearization deal, as its nuclear and missile programs are mature and still advancing.
“It was a somewhat conciliatory message, but North Korea would never accept this line of reasoning that the South would help develop its own economy if it denuclearizes,” said Park Won-gon, a North Korea expert at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. “To them, that formula means to deny their regime.”
Pyongyang has said several times in the past decade that it would not abandon its nuclear programs in exchange for economic rewards, Park added.
Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, noted a similar offer by former conservative President Lee Myung-bak.
Lee, under his “Vision 3000” initiative, had promised economic assistance to help the North achieve a $3,000 per capita income within 10 years if it abandoned its nuclear and missile programs and opened up to the outside world.
Pyongyang called it a plot to overthrow its regime, and inter-Korean ties remained icy throughout Lee’s five years. Many of Yoon’s senior aides, including his national security adviser and his deputy, served in the Lee administration.
“The new government’s offer could induce backlash from the North,” Yang said. “He does leave open the door for dialogue but did not actually propose talks, and the idea would have slim chances of succeeding as it’s passive and unrealistic.”
Yoon on Wednesday nominated Kim Kyou-hyun, a former veteran diplomat with expertise in North Korea and US relations, to be director of the National Intelligence Service, overseeing oversee inter-Korean affairs and denuclearization talks.
Yoon’s new defense minister, Lee Jong-sup, held his first meeting online with key commanding officers after taking office on Tuesday, calling for airtight readiness posture against “omnidirectional security threats.”
“The security situation on the Korean peninsula is extremely grave due to North Korea’s advancing missile threats and possibility of a nuclear test,” he told the meeting.
Lee ordered the military to respond “sternly and immediately” if the North presses ahead with a “direct provocation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election

AFP

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election

  • Namesake of former president secures over 56 percent of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival
AFP

MANILA: The son of the late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday claimed victory in the presidential election, vowing to be a leader “for all Filipinos,” his spokesman said.

With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, popularly known as “Bongbong,” has secured over 56 percent of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival, liberal Leni Robredo.

The win is an astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone from the presidential palace to pariahs and back again in the space of a few decades.

“To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions,” spokesman Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

Voters had been predicted to back Marcos by a landslide in Monday’s election, boosted by online whitewashing of the family’s past, the backing of powerful political dynasties and public disenchantment with post-dictatorship governments.

Hours after his thumping victory Marcos Jr visited his father’s grave at the national heroes’ cemetery in Manila.

Photos posted on official Marcos social media accounts on Wednesday showed him standing before the oversized tomb with his head slightly bowed and covering his eyes with his right hand, as if crying.

“This is a victory for all Filipinos, and for democracy,” Rodriguez said in the statement.

“To those who voted for Bongbong, and those who did not, it is his promise to be a President for all Filipinos. To seek common ground across political divides, and to work together to unite the nation.”

The Marcos family’s astounding journey from ignominy back to political favor has overshadowed questions about what Marcos’ administration would do.

Rights groups, Catholic church leaders and political analysts fear the huge win could embolden Marcos to rule with a heavy fist and push through constitutional changes that could entrench his rule.

Marcos’s running mate Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president, also won the vice presidency, which is elected separately, in a landslide.

Their success at the ballot box means the two offspring of authoritarian leaders will hold the highest elected positions for the next six years.

The overwhelming win has devastated Robredo’s supporters, who saw the election as a make-or-break moment for the country’s fragile democracy.

Many of them went door to door across the vast archipelago in a months-long effort to convince voters to support the liberal candidate for the top job.

Robredo, a 57-year-old lawyer and the current vice president, has admitted “clear disappointment” about the result but vowed to continue the fight against poor governance.

Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol mill

AP

Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol mill

  • Fighters with the Azov regiment released photos, which could not be independently verified, of their wounded comrades inside the plant, including some with amputated limbs
  • Ukraine said Tuesday that Russian forces fired seven missiles at Odesa a day earlier, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse in the country’s largest port
AP

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator said Wednesday it would stop Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said Kyiv’s military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv.
The pipeline operator said Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut beginning Wednesday. It said the hub handles about a third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe. Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter.
The operator said it was stopping the flow because of interference from “occupying forces,” including the apparent siphoning of gas. Russia could reroute shipments through Sudzha, a main hub in a northern part of the country controlled by Ukraine, it said. But Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said that would be “technologically impossible.”
Zelensky said Tuesday that the military was gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv, while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced what appeared to be increasing confidence — and expanded goals, suggesting Ukraine could go beyond just forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.
Kuleba told the Financial Times that Ukraine initially believed victory would be the withdrawal of Russian troops to positions they occupied before the Feb. 24 invasion. But the focus shifted to the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas after Russian forces failed to take Kyiv early in the war.
“Now if we are strong enough on the military front, and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of the war, of course the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories,” Kuleba said.
Kuleba’s statement seemed to reflect political ambitions more than battlefield realities: Russian forces have made advances in the Donbas and control more of it than they did before the war began. But it highlights how Ukraine has stymied a larger, better-armed Russian military, surprising many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict.
An example has been Ukraine’s ability to prevent easy victories is in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters holed up at a steel plant have denied Russia full control of the city. The regiment defending the plant said Russian warplanes continued bombarding it, striking 34 times in 24 hours.
In recent days, the United Nations and the Red Cross organized a rescue of what some officials said were the last civilians trapped at the plant. But two officials said Tuesday that about 100 were believed to still be in the complex’s underground tunnels. Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said those who remain are people “that the Russians have not selected” for evacuation.
Kyrylenko and Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, did not say how they knew civilians were still in the complex — a warren of tunnels and bunkers spread over 11 square kilometers (4 square miles). Others said their statements were impossible to confirm.
Fighters with the Azov regiment released photos, which could not be independently verified, of their wounded comrades inside the plant, including some with amputated limbs. They said the wounded were living in unsanitary conditions “with open wounds bandaged with non-sterile remnants of bandages, without the necessary medication and even food.”
In its statement on Telegram, the regiment appealed to the UN and Red Cross to evacuate the wounded servicemen to Ukrainian-controlled territories.
Ukraine said Tuesday that Russian forces fired seven missiles at Odesa a day earlier, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse in the country’s largest port. One person was killed and five wounded, the military said.
Images showed a burning building and debris — including a tennis shoe — in a heap of destruction in the city on the Black Sea.
One general has suggested Moscow’s aims include cutting Ukraine’s maritime access to both the Black and Azov seas. That would also give Russia a corridor linking it to both the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized in 2014, and Transnistria, a pro-Moscow region of Moldova.
Even if Russia fails to sever Ukraine from its coast — and it appears to lack the forces to do so — continuing missile strikes on Odesa reflect its strategic importance. The Russian military has repeatedly targeted its airport, claiming it destroyed several batches of Western weapons.
Odesa is also a major gateway for grain shipments, and the Russian blockade threatens global food supplies. It’s also a cultural jewel, dear to Ukrainians and Russians alike. Targeting it carries symbolic significance.
Hitting Odesa might oblige Kyiv to shift forces to the southwest, drawing them away from the eastern front in the Donbas, where Ukrainian forces are fighting near Kharkiv to push the Russians back across the border.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military’s general staff said its forces drove the Russians out of four villages to the northeast of Kharkiv. The city and its surroundings have been under sustained Russian attack since the early in the war. In recent weeks, grisly pictures testified to the horrors of those battles, with charred and mangled bodies strewn in one street.
The bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a five-story building that collapsed in March in Izyum, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional administration, said Tuesday.
Russian aircraft twice launched unguided missiles Tuesday at the Sumy area northeast of Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian border guard service. The region’s governor said the missiles hit several residential buildings, but no one was killed. Russian mortars hit the Chernihiv region, along the Ukrainian border with Belarus, but there was no word on casualties.
Zelensky used his nightly address to pay tribute to Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of an independent Ukraine, who died Tuesday at 88.
Kravchuk showed courage and knew how to get the country to listen to him, he said.
That was particularly important in “crisis moments, when the future of the whole country may depend on the courage of one man,” said Zelensky, whose own communication skills and decision to remain in Kyiv when it came under Russian attack helped make him a strong wartime leader.

