French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools
A French woman wears a burkini as she swims on a beach in Nice, southeastern France. (File/AFP)
French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools
  • The admission of swimmers in burkinis must be approved by the council next week
  • Piolle and his Green Party argue women should be allowed to dress as they like and swim topless or fully clothed
LONDON: A French local authority that allowed women to swim in pools either topless or wearing burkinis has outraged both conservatives and left-wing feminists.

Grenoble mayor Eric Piolle has been accused of “surrendering to Islamist ideology” following a decision to change the rules in the city’s municipal pools to allow Muslim women to swim in bathing suits that cover their hair and bodies, The Times reported.

The admission of swimmers in burkinis must be approved by the council next week, and was described by Piolle as “an act of social progress” because it broke with “injunctions by the authorities on the clothing worn by women.”

Piolle and his Green Party argue that women should be allowed to dress as they like and swim topless or fully clothed.

A left-wing pro-Muslim campaign group called Citizen Alliance has been holding protests in Grenoble and elsewhere over the ban on burkinis enforced by the majority of town councils.

Traditional French feminists and mainstream politicians back the burkini ban, arguing that Muslim women should not be subject to male religious diktats on modesty.

The conservative president of the Rhone-Alpes region, Laurent Wauquiez, was angered by the decision and accused Piolle of “making deals with political Islam.”

He threatened to cut off millions of euros of regional council subsidies to Grenoble if the city went ahead with the new rules allowing burkinis. “Not one centime . . . will finance your submission to Islamism,” Wauquiez tweeted.

Piolle accused Wauquiez of racism and sexism, and compared him to Marine Le Pen, France’s anti-immigrant presidential candidate who was defeated last month.

Le Pen promised to ban women from wearing the hijab in public if she was elected.

“Where will this witch hunt for French women who wear the hijab end?” Piolle said.

Last year, Wauquiez cut subsidies from a Grenoble university after a series of rows over its application of US-inspired “woke” doctrines on gender and race.

President Macron’s government has attacked the Grenoble-based Citizen Alliance and called it a “front for Islamist indoctrination.”

The Council of the Wise on Laicite, an advisory ministerial body set up by Macron’s administration, ruled that burkinis could be outlawed from municipal pools in April.

India’s top court suspends British-era sedition law

India’s top court suspends British-era sedition law
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

India's top court suspends British-era sedition law

India’s top court suspends British-era sedition law
  • Critics say that the law has been abused by his government against many journalists, activists and students
  • Chief justice N.V Ramana asks government not to file any new sedition cases and pause ongoing sedition investigations
AFP
AFP
NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended a colonial-era sedition law that activists say is often used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to target free speech and dissent.
Modi’s critics say that the law, which was once used by Britain to target independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, has been abused by his government against many journalists, activists and students.
Section 124A of the Indian penal code gives wide-ranging powers to the police to arrest people, who can even face life imprisonment, for an act or speech that “brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection toward the government.”
“The rigours of Section 124A (are) not in tune with the current social milieu, and was intended for a time when this country was under the colonial regime,” India’s chief justice N.V Ramana, part of a three-judge bench hearing a petition against the law, said.
Ramana asked the government not to file any new sedition cases and pause ongoing sedition investigations.
“All pending trials, appeals and proceedings” under sedition, the court said, “be kept in abeyance” until the “re-examination of the provision is complete.”
The government had said Monday that it had decided to “re-examine and reconsider” the law but it remained in force.
The top court also urged people jailed for sedition to approach local courts for bail.
India’s official crime data says 236 people faced sedition charges between 2018 and 2020.
The law has long been misused by all Indian political parties in power but critics say Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has widened its scope, including to target minorities and ideological dissenters.
The government of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, led by firebrand monk Yogi Adityanath from the BJP, has been an especially enthusiastic user of the law.
Police there last year jailed three students from Indian-administered Kashmir for sedition after they celebrated India’s defeat to arch-rival Pakistan in a cricket match.
India sparked global outrage last year after 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi was arrested for sedition for allegedly creating a “toolkit” to aid anti-government farmer protests.

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO
  • The job losses, which account for around 30 percent of Ukraine’s workforce before the invasion, could climb to 7 million if hostilities continue
  • The war could also drive up unemployment in neighboring countries hosting millions of refugees
Reuters
Reuters

LONDON: Around 4.8 million jobs have been lost in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February, as the conflict shut down businesses, strangled exports and drove millions to flee, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.
The job losses, which account for around 30 percent of Ukraine’s workforce before the invasion, could climb to 7 million if hostilities continue, the ILO said in a study, adding that 3.4 million jobs could return rapidly in the event of a cease-fire.
The war could also drive up unemployment in neighboring countries hosting millions of refugees and hit Central Asian economies as migrant workers in Russia lose their jobs and return home.
Russian forces have pounded Ukrainian cities in a war that has killed thousands, forced more than 5 million people — mainly women, children and older people — to flee and could cause Ukraine’s economy to contract by at least one-third in 2022.
“Economic disruptions, combined with heavy internal displacement and flows of refugees, are causing large-scale losses in terms of employment and incomes,” the study said.
“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, triggering the fastest forced population movement since the Second World War,” it said.
Neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania have absorbed the bulk of the refugees, an estimated 1.2 million of whom were working prior to the invasion.
A protracted conflict will put sustained pressure on labor markets and welfare systems in those countries, likely driving up unemployment, the study said.
“As a hypothetical exercise, adding these refugees to the number of unemployed would raise the unemployment rate in Poland from 3 percent to 5.3 percent,” it said.
The war could also have a spillover effect on countries in Central Asia that are heavily dependent on remittances sent by migrants working in Russia.
An economic downtown in Russia, squeezed by Western sanctions and the costs of the war, could lead to migrant workers losing their jobs and returning home, the study said.
Globally, the war in Ukraine is exacerbating rising food and energy prices, threatening jobs and real wage growth particularly in low and middle income countries that are still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon
  • ‘This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place’
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

VIENNA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday the time would come when there are peace negotiations over Ukraine, but he did not see that time in the immediate future.
“This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place,” Guterres told a news conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.
“I do not see that in the immediate future. But I can say one thing. We will never give up,” he added, in remarks translated into German by an official translator.

South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test
  • Analysts say such a test, the North’s first in five years, would be a reality check for Yoon Suk-yeol’s plans to incentivize denuclearization with ‘audacious’ economic benefits
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s plans to offer economic aid in return for denuclearization could face an early challenge amid signs of an imminent North Korean nuclear test — and such proposals have been rebuffed before, analysts say.
Yoon has warned of a “tense” security environment, citing the possible nuclear test, which US and South Korean officials have said could occur as early as this month after Pyongyang broke a 2017 moratorium on long-range missile testing in March.
Analysts say such a test, the North’s first in five years, would be a reality check for Yoon’s plans to incentivize denuclearization with “audacious” economic benefits, unveiled in his inauguration speech on Tuesday.
Yoon and his team have given few details on how they would bring back Pyongyang to the negotiating table. But some analysts said North Korea is unlikely to accept any aid-for-denuclearization deal, as its nuclear and missile programs are mature and still advancing.
“It was a somewhat conciliatory message, but North Korea would never accept this line of reasoning that the South would help develop its own economy if it denuclearizes,” said Park Won-gon, a North Korea expert at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. “To them, that formula means to deny their regime.”
Pyongyang has said several times in the past decade that it would not abandon its nuclear programs in exchange for economic rewards, Park added.
Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, noted a similar offer by former conservative President Lee Myung-bak.
Lee, under his “Vision 3000” initiative, had promised economic assistance to help the North achieve a $3,000 per capita income within 10 years if it abandoned its nuclear and missile programs and opened up to the outside world.
Pyongyang called it a plot to overthrow its regime, and inter-Korean ties remained icy throughout Lee’s five years. Many of Yoon’s senior aides, including his national security adviser and his deputy, served in the Lee administration.
“The new government’s offer could induce backlash from the North,” Yang said. “He does leave open the door for dialogue but did not actually propose talks, and the idea would have slim chances of succeeding as it’s passive and unrealistic.”
Yoon on Wednesday nominated Kim Kyou-hyun, a former veteran diplomat with expertise in North Korea and US relations, to be director of the National Intelligence Service, overseeing oversee inter-Korean affairs and denuclearization talks.
Yoon’s new defense minister, Lee Jong-sup, held his first meeting online with key commanding officers after taking office on Tuesday, calling for airtight readiness posture against “omnidirectional security threats.”
“The security situation on the Korean peninsula is extremely grave due to North Korea’s advancing missile threats and possibility of a nuclear test,” he told the meeting.
Lee ordered the military to respond “sternly and immediately” if the North presses ahead with a “direct provocation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election
Updated 11 May 2022
AFP

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election
  • Namesake of former president secures over 56 percent of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival
AFP
AFP

MANILA: The son of the late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday claimed victory in the presidential election, vowing to be a leader “for all Filipinos,” his spokesman said.

With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, popularly known as “Bongbong,” has secured over 56 percent of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival, liberal Leni Robredo.

The win is an astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone from the presidential palace to pariahs and back again in the space of a few decades.

“To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions,” spokesman Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

Voters had been predicted to back Marcos by a landslide in Monday’s election, boosted by online whitewashing of the family’s past, the backing of powerful political dynasties and public disenchantment with post-dictatorship governments.

Hours after his thumping victory Marcos Jr visited his father’s grave at the national heroes’ cemetery in Manila.

Photos posted on official Marcos social media accounts on Wednesday showed him standing before the oversized tomb with his head slightly bowed and covering his eyes with his right hand, as if crying.

“This is a victory for all Filipinos, and for democracy,” Rodriguez said in the statement.

“To those who voted for Bongbong, and those who did not, it is his promise to be a President for all Filipinos. To seek common ground across political divides, and to work together to unite the nation.”

The Marcos family’s astounding journey from ignominy back to political favor has overshadowed questions about what Marcos’ administration would do.

Rights groups, Catholic church leaders and political analysts fear the huge win could embolden Marcos to rule with a heavy fist and push through constitutional changes that could entrench his rule.

Marcos’s running mate Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president, also won the vice presidency, which is elected separately, in a landslide.

Their success at the ballot box means the two offspring of authoritarian leaders will hold the highest elected positions for the next six years.

The overwhelming win has devastated Robredo’s supporters, who saw the election as a make-or-break moment for the country’s fragile democracy.

Many of them went door to door across the vast archipelago in a months-long effort to convince voters to support the liberal candidate for the top job.

Robredo, a 57-year-old lawyer and the current vice president, has admitted “clear disappointment” about the result but vowed to continue the fight against poor governance.

