You are here

  • Home
  • Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll

Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll

Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll
A Kenyan woman feeds a goat outside her house, amid a lack of grazing, Wajir, northeastern Kenya, Dec. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4whdb

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll

Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll
  • Just 20% of people in UK aware that region is enduring its worst drought in 40 years
  • CEO of Christian Aid Patrick Watt: The fact that so few people in Britain are aware of the crisis in the Horn of Africa is deeply concerning
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Just two in 10 people in Britain know that the Horn of Africa is facing its worst drought in 40 years, new polling by Christian Aid has revealed, which the charity described as “deeply concerning.”

Three failed rainy seasons and the effects of the war in Ukraine on global food prices has pushed large parts of Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia to the edge of a devastating famine.

Much of the population of the three countries is killing livestock for food, with many families abandoning their homes in the fight for survival.

Wheat, fuel, sunflower oil and other staples have become critically expensive in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where much of the world’s grain supply comes from.

But Christian Aid found that while 91 percent of people in the UK are aware of the war in Eastern Europe, less than a quarter (23 percent) are aware of the dire humanitarian situation afflicting east Africa.

Patrick Watt, CEO of Christian Aid, said: “Across the Horn of Africa, up to 20 million people are facing hunger. Droughts have become increasingly severe and frequent, and so this is not a surprise. However, the war in Ukraine has turned a bad situation into a dire crisis. With rocketing food and energy costs around the globe, we are seeing people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia facing a crisis like no other.”

He added: “While we cannot thank the public enough for their response to humanitarian needs in Ukraine, the fact that so few people in Britain are aware of the crisis in the Horn of Africa is deeply concerning.”

Charities, major NGOs and the UN have warned that, while the support for the Ukrainian population and refugees has been immense, the conflict has distracted the world from other pressing global crises such as the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the risk of famine in east Africa.

In Somalia, 40 percent of the country’s 15.8 million people are enduring extreme levels of hunger.

Last month, the UN’s World Food Programme said the country faced “a very real risk of famine” if the worst drought in 40 years continued without adequate support from the rest of the world.

The WFP added that the number of Kenyans requiring food support has risen more than fourfold in the past two years. It also said that the south and south-east of Ethiopia hold more than 7 million people who are suffering from hunger.

Urging global governments to do more, Watt said: “We must sound the alarm and give hope to people in need in the region. The cost of living crisis is global and demands urgent action from the government and the development sector.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Horn of Africa Christian Aid Patrick Watt

Related

Special Annette Weber, the EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa, spoke to Arab News during her recent visit to Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
EU, Saudi Arabia ‘share same concerns, agree on way forward’ in Horn of Africa, bloc’s special envoy tells Arab News
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives Annette Weber, the EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa, in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia
EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa meets Saudi officials

Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity

Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity
Female Afghan evacuees to the UK are facing heightened risks of domestic violence. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity

Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity
  • Human Rights Watch has urged the Home Office to step up efforts to house refugees, with 12,000 of the 18,000 evacuated from Afghanistan still in temporary accommodation
  • Having written to the home secretary, minister for refugees, and other relevant UK authorities in April to raise these concerns, HRW said it was still waiting on a response
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Female Afghan evacuees to the UK are facing heightened risks of domestic violence due to Home Office failures to find permanent accommodation for refugees eight months after Britain’s exit from Afghanistan, a rights charity said on Thursday.

Human Rights Watch has urged the Home Office to step up efforts to house refugees, with 12,000 of the 18,000 evacuated from Afghanistan still in temporary accommodation.

Assistant women’s rights researcher at HRW, Sahar Fetrat, said of five women interviewed by the charity, all, while grateful for being evacuated, were facing increased domestic violence, surveillance, and constraints on their movement while they remained in temporary housing.

“They dealt with a huge amount of trauma before and during their flight and are now dealing with conditions affecting their mental health and keeping them from integrating.

“The women I spoke with are resilient and eager to move ahead in beginning new lives in the UK, but they feel stuck right now, in environments that are often dangerous for women. They need more support from the UK government to rebuild their and their families’ lives,” Fetrat added.

Having written to the home secretary, minister for refugees, and other relevant UK authorities in April to raise these concerns, HRW said it was still waiting on a response.

The women said that the lack of personal space in temporary accommodation had increased levels of distress, while pressure from the evacuated community members had “intimidated” those women facing domestic violence from reporting it.

HRW reported that one woman said: “A woman was battered by her husband in our hotel. When she tried to report it, the community in the hotel stopped her by intimidating her over the consequences.”

Another woman said: “Several times, I have heard a couple fighting next door. The husband shouts and leaves, slamming the door, and the wife cries loudly. She has spent seven months in a hotel room and hasn’t seen anything but the hotel premises.”

The women said traditional gender roles meant some of the women would have faced limited freedom in Afghanistan, but the strains would be offset by the privacy of their own space.

Women from less traditional backgrounds were facing microaggressions and sexist comments from some men, with one woman describing having returned from a run to be confronted by a man who said, “I see you have integrated too soon, haven’t you?”

Young, single women were reportedly receiving harsher judgements, with the environment being described as “getting more toxic and intolerable day by day.”

Four of the women interviewed said they had been evacuated because they had worked outside the home, in some cases in prominent jobs, with the fifth woman evacuated due to her husband’s role in the previous Afghan government.

One of the women said: “The sense of constantly being watched for every action I take, everywhere I go, getting judged for not wearing a hijab, is restricting me. It is tiresome.”

HRW said the government must take the needs and preference of women into account, with special attention to concerns that single women or women-headed households may face, as it addresses the worsening refugee crisis.

“The government should have clear and effective policies to deal with domestic violence in temporary housing, including posted and outreach materials in Afghan languages.

“Staff in these facilities should be trained to recognize and respond to gender-based violence, should be made aware of and sensitive to the residents’ diverse backgrounds, and should treat all residents with respect,” it added.

Topics: UK Afghanistan

Related

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
World
EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
World
Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
GENEVA: The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.
The decline comes as Europe marked a COVID-19 death milestone: 2 million on the continent.
In its weekly pandemic report released late Tuesday, the UN health agency said about 3.5 million new cases and more than 25,000 deaths were reported globally, which respectively represent decreases of 12 percent and 25 percent.
The downward trend in reported infections began in March, although many countries have dismantled their widespread testing and surveillance programs, making an accurate count of cases extremely difficult.
WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased: the Americas, by 14 percent, and Africa, by 12 percent. Cases remained stable in the Western Pacific and fell everywhere else, the agency said.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned during a press briefing this week that “the rising cases in more than 50 countries highlights the volatility of this virus.”
Tedros said COVID-19 variants, including mutated versions of the highly infectious omicron, are driving a resurgence of COVID-19 in several countries, including South Africa, which was the first to identify omicron in November.
He said relatively high rates of population immunity are preventing a spike in hospitalizations and deaths but cautioned that “this is not guaranteed for places where vaccination levels are low.” Only about 16 percent of people in poorer countries have been immunized against COVID-19.
WHO’s report noted that some of the biggest jumps in COVID-19 cases were seen in China, which saw a 145 percent rise in the last week.
Earlier this week, Chinese authorities doubled down on pandemic restrictions in Shanghai after a brief period of loosening up. The move frustrated residents who were hoping a more than monthlong lockdown was finally easing after complaints of food shortages and quarantines where some people were forced to surrender their house keys.
WHO’s Tedros said Tuesday he didn’t think China’s “zero-COVID” strategy was sustainable, “considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future.”
On Thursday, North Korea announced its first coronavirus outbreak and imposed a nationwide lockdown. The size of the outbreak wasn’t immediately known, but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated.

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
France said on Thursday that two of its citizens have been arrested in Iran and demanded they be freed immediately. (File/AFP)
Updated 36 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
  • Iran’s intelligence ministry had said on Wednesday that it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting “insecurity” there
Updated 36 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France said on Thursday that two of its citizens have been arrested in Iran and demanded they be freed immediately.

“The French government condemns this baseless arrest. It calls for the immediate release of these two French nationals,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran’s intelligence ministry had said on Wednesday that it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting “insecurity” there, but it had not revealed their nationalities.

Christophe Lalande, federal secretary of France’s FNEC FP-FO education union, told Reuters earlier that he suspected that one of his staffers and her husband, missing on a holiday in Iran, were the two arrested.

While there was no “absolute certainty,” there was a “strong presumption” that she has been arrested, Lalande said of his colleague, adding that she had been due back in France earlier this week.

The two arrested were accused of “organizing chaos and social disorder aimed at destabilising (Iran)” in conjunction with foreign intelligence services, Iranian state TV on Wednesday cited Iran’s intelligence ministry as saying.

The arrests coincided with a visit to Tehran by the European Union’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora, who held talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani, according to Iranian media.

Two other French nationals are held in Iran on national security charges their lawyers say are politically motivated.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran has repeatedly dismissed the charge.

Western powers have long demanded that Tehran free their citizens, who they say are political prisoners.

In January, an Iranian court sentenced French national Benjamin Briere to eight years in prison on spying charges, his Paris-based lawyer said, describing the trial as a politically motivated sham and his client as a “bargaining chip.”

That same month, Iran re-imprisoned Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, sentenced to five years in jail in 2020 but recently living under house arrest.

France has warned Tehran in the past that the way it is handling the cases of its nationals held in Iran could sour ties.

Topics: Iran France

Related

Iran detains 2 Europeans; EU envoy in Tehran about nuke deal
Middle-East
Iran detains 2 Europeans; EU envoy in Tehran about nuke deal
Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
Middle-East
Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’
  • Fitton is facing execution for the smuggling of artifacts
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An opposition MP has urged the British government to stop the “nightmare” of a British man facing execution in Iraq after allegedly attempting to smuggle artifacts out of the country.

Wera Hobhouse, a Liberal Democrat, told the House of Commons that she was “deeply concerned” by the handling of the case of retired geologist Jim Fitton, whose trial in Iraq was “fast approaching.”

Fitton, 66, has been detained in Iraq since last month after the accusations of smuggling. He was on a guided tour of some of the country’s ancient sites, but was arrested after collecting stones and pottery fragments from an “unguarded” spot. He was assured at the time that the items had no value.

The trip plunged into chaos at the start when the main elderly tour guide fell ill, remaining on the bus for much of the tour and leaving a trainee to lead the group. The elderly guide, Geoff Hann, 85, later died while under police detention after suffering a stroke when the group was stopped by Iraqi authorities at the airport.

Fitton is facing execution for the smuggling of the artifacts, which a petition calling on the UK government to help facilitate his release claims is the statutory punishment.

Hobhouse, who is Fitton’s daughter’s MP, raised his case in parliament on Wednesday.

“I am deeply concerned by the nature of the Foreign Office’s engagement with my constituent’s case,” she said.

Hobhouse said that Fitton’s lawyer believes that more involvement from the UK government, particularly the Foreign Office, “could make a huge difference,” but added that she felt the department is “not particularly interested or worried” by the case.

“Jim is days now away from a trial. We are told that the government will not be making crucial representations to the Iraqi government,” she said.

“I understand that the German government is making representations on behalf of one of their nationals who has been detained with Jim; why will the Foreign Office not do the same?”

The Liberal Democrat said: “British citizens deserve the help of the British government. Jim Fitton is potentially facing the death penalty. I urge ministers to do everything they can to stop this nightmare before it turns into a tragedy.”

James Cleverly, the minister for Europe and North America, said that he rejected the description of the government’s response, adding that the ambassador to Iraq and consular officials had regularly engaged with the Iraqi authorities.

“We will, of course, continue to raise this case with the Iraqi officials; we will, of course, continue to liaise with Mr. Fitton and his family; and we will continue to support British nationals in incarceration around the globe,” he added.

Cleverly told parliament: “We understand the urgency and the concerns that Mr. Fitton and his family have. We cannot, of course, interfere or seek to interfere with the judicial process of another country, just as we would not expect interference in our own judicial process.”

He added: “That said, the British ambassador in Baghdad has raised and will continue to raise Mr. Fitton’s case with the Iraqi government. That includes raising with the authorities the UK’s strong opposition to the death penalty, in the context of both its potential application to Mr. Fitton and our in-principle opposition to it in all instances.”

Topics: Iraq JIM FITTON

Related

Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
Middle-East
Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial
Middle-East
British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban shutdown of girls’ education shows the hard-line Islamists’ are not listening to the Afghan people and poses a major hurdle to international recognition of the new regime, a top European Union official said Thursday.
In March, Taliban authorities ordered all secondary girls’ schools to shut, just hours after reopening them for the first time since seizing power in August last year.
The decision, which came from the country’s supreme leader and the movement’s chief Hibatullah Akhundzada, has triggered widespread outrage in the international community.
Western nations have made aid pledges to tackle Afghanistan’s spiralling humanitarian crisis conditional on the Taliban’s respect for human rights, particularly the rights of women to work and education.
But the EU’s special envoy to Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson told AFP the Taliban veto on girls’ schools “has put some doubts in our heads regarding how reliable their promises are, how reliable they may be as a partner.”
“It seems to be a government that isn’t really listening to its people,” he said, adding that what women really wanted is the right to work, education, access to health facilities and “not instructions on how to dress.”
The Taliban had repeatedly assured that they would reopen secondary schools for girls, but on March 23 they ordered them shut after tens of thousands of teenage girls flocked to attend classes.
They have yet to offer any new timetable as to when the institutions will be opened again.
“If the schools open relatively soon across the country at all levels for boys and girls, this could be a positive, positive step forward,” Niklasson said as he wrapped up a five-day visit to Kabul.
He said removing the ban on girls’ education would be a “dramatic shift” which — if accompanied by guarantees for other civil liberties, minority protections and women’s rights — could help make the Taliban’s case for international recognition.
However, he warned the EU currently believes Afghanistan is in the grip of “a more backward going trend.”
The Taliban have rolled back several freedoms gained by women during the two decades of US-led military intervention.
They have effectively banned women from many government jobs and from traveling alone unless accompanied by an adult male relative.
Last week Akhundzada also issued a decree ordering women to cover up fully in public, including their faces.
He also commanded authorities to fire female government employees who do not follow the new dress code, and to suspend male workers if their wives and daughters fail to comply.
Some Afghan women initially pushed back against the creeping new curbs, holding small protests.
But the Taliban soon rounded up the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying that they had been detained.
On Wednesday, Taliban fighters dispersed a small women’s protest against the burqa dress code and even obstructed journalists from covering it.

Topics: EU Taliban Women education

Related

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
World
Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

Latest updates

Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll
Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll
Fertiglobe’s net profit in Q1 soars on rising prices
Fertiglobe’s net profit in Q1 soars on rising prices
Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity
Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity
WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on Ukraine war
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on Ukraine war

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.