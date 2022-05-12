You are here

Saudi Stocks plunge for a fourth day: Closing bell

Saudi Stocks plunge for a fourth day: Closing bell
The Saudi main stock index, TASI, was down 4.06 percent at 12,835, while the parallel market, Nomu, also dropped 0.12 percent to 22,646
RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower for the fourth straight day in the final trading session of the week as traders struggled to gain ground and energy prices fluctuated.

Oil price volatility continued with Brent crude reaching $105.38 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $103.61 per barrel, at 3:32 p.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, was down 4.06 percent at 12,835, while the parallel market, Nomu, also dropped 0.12 percent to 22,646.

The Saudi Industrial Export Co. soared 9.98 percent to lead the gainers, following its shareholders approval to increase its capital by 800 percent to SR194 million ($51 million).

The financial sector continued to struggle as Banque Saudi Fransi slipped 9.96 percent to lead the fallers, while Alinma and Al Rajhi fell 7.09 and 6.53 percent, respectively.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the dominant player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 1.76 percent.
 
Saudi Basic Industries Corp., known as SABIC, fell 1.63 percent, despite reporting a 33 percent increase in profit for the first quarter.

Herfy Food Services Co. slid 8.27 percent, despite the company posting a profit surge of 11.5 percent in the first quarter.

In the healthcare sector, Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. shed 5.02 percent, after it reported a 10 percent increase in quarterly profits, while Nahdi Medical Co. edged 5.81 percent down.

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala posts highest profit in 20-year history

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala posts highest profit in 20-year history
Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala posts highest profit in 20-year history

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala posts highest profit in 20-year history
RIYADH: Emirati sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Co. posted a 70 percent jump in comprehensive income in 2021, the strongest financial year in its 20 history, boosted by an upswing in investment returns and assets.

The firm's comprehensive income surged to 122 billion dirhams ($33 billion) in 2021, compared to 72 billion dirhams in 2020, WAM reported.

Its assets stood at 1.045 trillion dirhams compared to 894 billion dirhams last year.

The growth was driven by investment returns, monetizing certain assets, and forming new partnerships.

 

Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings

Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings
Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings

Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings
Omani banks’ credit fundamentals have shown resilience to shock caused by the pandemic, and the recovery is expected to continue in 2022, according to a recent note by Fitch Ratings.

This should be influenced by higher interest rates, supportive government measures and the recent rebound in oil prices.

Despite the gross domestic product contraction of 3.2 percent in 2020, the banks’ performance metrics recovered substantially in 2021.

The rating agency has revised the outlook of Omani banks from negative to stable in January 2022 to reflect improved operating conditions, and the revised outlook of the sovereign rating from negative to stable in December 2021.

Omani banks are highly exposed to the sovereign risk through lending to the government and holdings of Omani government securities.

Fitch Rating reported that asset quality will remain a risk in 2022 due to banks’ exposure to vulnerable sectors particularly real estate, contracting and hospitality, and to the rising interest rates which could impact borrowing.

However, the impact will be manageable at the current rating levels according to the agency.

 

Gazprom says to stop sending gas via key Poland pipeline

Gazprom says to stop sending gas via key Poland pipeline
Gazprom says to stop sending gas via key Poland pipeline

Gazprom says to stop sending gas via key Poland pipeline
Moscow: Gazprom said Thursday it would stop sending natural gas via the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline following Russia's retaliatory sanctions against Western companies.

On Wednesday, Russia announced sanctions on more than 30 energy companies, including Poland's EuRoPol GAZ S.A., the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

“For Gazprom this means a ban on the use of a gas pipeline owned by EuRoPol GAZ to transport Russian gas through Poland,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said in a statement.

Kuwait's Kamco Invest's net profit swells 133% to $11.7m in Q1

Kuwait's Kamco Invest's net profit swells 133% to $11.7m in Q1
Kuwait's Kamco Invest's net profit swells 133% to $11.7m in Q1

Kuwait's Kamco Invest's net profit swells 133% to $11.7m in Q1
  Kamco continued to strengthen its competitive position and attracted new clients through its online trading platforms, it added
RIYADH: Kuwait-based Kamco Investment Co. posted a profit surge of 132.7 percent in the first quarter of 2022, driven by revenue growth.

The net profit soared to 3.6 million Kuwaiti Dinar ($11.7 million) in the first quarter, from 1.5 million Kuwaiti Dinar in the same period last year, the company reported.

The increase was attributed to the surge in revenue for the same period, which increased by 77.5 percent to reach 9.2 million Kuwaiti Dinar.

The company's investment portfolio also contributed to its strong performance, as fee & commission income rose by 43.4 percent to reach 4.8 million Kuwaiti Dinar, the company said.

Kamco continued to strengthen its competitive position and attracted new clients through its online trading platforms, it added.

The company witnessed an increase of 75 percent in the trading value on Boursa Kuwait during the quarter.

Founded in 1998, the company was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2003 with an authorized capital of $110 million.

Kamco managed 22 transactions in 2021 worth $4.8 billion, and expanded across the Middle East region including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, and the UAE.

Prince Ahmed bin Fahd to head the newly formed board of Al-Ahsa Development Authority 

Prince Ahmed bin Fahd to head the newly formed board of Al-Ahsa Development Authority 
Prince Ahmed bin Fahd to head the newly formed board of Al-Ahsa Development Authority 

Prince Ahmed bin Fahd to head the newly formed board of Al-Ahsa Development Authority 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has formed the board of directors for the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, to be headed by Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman, deputy governor of the Eastern Province, Saudi Press Agency reported citing a royal order.  

The board includes Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, governor of Al-Ahsa; Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, assistant minister at the ministry of tourism, and Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, deputy minister of culture, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The board also includes Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, advisor at the Royal Court; Mansour Al-Mushaiti, deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, and a representative from the ministry of energy.

Al-Ahsa Development Authority will work to enhance the potential of the governorates while helping in developing the tourism, heritage, and cultural components, the Saudi agency reported.

The authority will also contribute to creating a balanced and sustainable development environment that supports the governorate’s economy and promotes development, modernization and diversity.

Characterized by its strategic and logistical location, Al-Ahsa holds the Guinness World Records for being the largest self-contained oasis in the world.

