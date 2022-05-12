You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
President Kais Saied said he opposes the presence of foreign election observers, as the country gears up for a referendum and legislative polls later this year. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c72r5

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
  • "We are not an occupied country to send observers to," he said during a swearing-in ceremony
  • Saied in July last year sacked the government and suspended parliament
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday said he opposes the presence of foreign election observers, as the country gears up for a referendum and legislative polls later this year.
“We are not an occupied country to send observers to,” he said during a swearing-in ceremony for members of a new elections authority.
Saied in July last year sacked the government and suspended parliament, prompting fears for democratic gains a decade after Tunisia’s revolution which sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.
He has since taken control of the judiciary and on April 22 gave himself powers to name three out of seven members of the electoral commission, including its chief.
The US State Department said it was deeply concerned by Saied’s decision to “unilaterally restructure” the body.
On Monday, Saied appointed Farouk Bouasker as its head, replacing Nabil Baffoun, a vocal critic of Saied’s power grab.
Tunisians are set to vote on constitutional reforms on July 25 and elect a new parliament on December 17. Saied’s critics say he wants to create a tame electoral commission ahead of those ballots.
His moves initially won widespread support from Tunisians fed up with the crisis-gripped political system, but his opponents accuse him of trying to restore autocracy in the North African country.

Topics: Tunisia President Kais Saied elections

Related

Macro Snapshot — Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in Q1; Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in Q1; Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high
Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April
Middle-East
Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden
  • UN envoy reviewed the status of the truce and the benefits it has delivered so far to Yemeni civilians
  • He discussed ways to overcome challenges, especially with regards to opening roads in Taiz and elsewhere
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded a two-day visit to Aden on Wednesday.

During his visit, Grundberg met with the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, Yemeni Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, and Vice President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Tareq Saleh.

The UN envoy reviewed the status of the truce and the benefits it has delivered so far to Yemeni civilians, particularly the significant reduction in civilian casualties.

He also discussed ways to overcome challenges, especially with regards to opening roads in Taiz and other governorates and resuming commercial flights from Sanaa airport.

“The parties need to move swiftly in implementing all elements of the truce in parallel to reduce the impact of the war on civilians and facilitate the freedom of movement of people and goods. I urge them to work constructively and demonstrate their commitment in all its humanitarian elements,” Grundberg said.

“I will continue my active support to Yemeni parties to identify solutions, increase confidence, and build on the truce to move towards a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of Yemeni women and men,” he added.

Topics: Yemen UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg Aden

Related

Special UN Yemen envoy in Aden to sustain truce, revive peace talks
Middle-East
UN Yemen envoy in Aden to sustain truce, revive peace talks
GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen
Middle-East
GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks
Updated 12 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Cairo
  • President El-Sisi affirmed “Egypt’s keenness to strengthen its extended strategic partnership with the US”
Updated 12 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The US government is hoping to “develop partnership relations” with Cairo, an Egyptian presidential spokesman said after meetings between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in the capital.

The spokesman said in a statement that Sullivan conveyed that “Washington aspires to develop partnership relations with Cairo and move them to broader horizons during the coming period, within the framework of the close and extended cooperation relations between the two countries.”

President El-Sisi affirmed “Egypt’s keenness to strengthen its extended strategic partnership with the US, as well as intensify cooperation and coordination between the two countries at various levels, within the framework of the common interests of the two countries, and to support efforts to restore security and stability in the Middle East in light of the tension and turmoil it is witnessing.”

The Egyptian president stressed that “solving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international references would impose a new reality and open broad horizons for building peace and building bridges of trust, cooperation, construction and development throughout the Middle East.”

Sullivan expressed his country’s appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to establish peace in the region, in addition to its key role in the truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and the initiatives for the reconstruction of Gaza.

El-Sisi affirmed “the firm Egyptian position based on the need to strengthen the pillars of countries going through crises and strengthen their national institutions, in order to end the suffering of their peoples and preserve their capabilities, as well as help fill the vacuum that allowed terrorist groups to expand and spread.”

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in combating terrorism and extremist ideologies.

Sullivan praised Egypt’s tireless efforts in this regard, and consensus was reached on the importance of advancing cooperation, given the major danger posed by terrorism at the international level.

El-Sisi and Sullivan also discussed the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, with the Egyptian president stressing his country’s firm position on the need to reach a binding legal agreement for the process of filling and operating the dam, in a manner that preserves Egyptian water security and achieves the common interests of the three countries involved in the arrangement.

Topics: Egypt United States of America (USA) Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Jake Sullivan

Related

El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue
Middle-East
El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue
Five Egyptian soldiers killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula
Middle-East
Five Egyptian soldiers killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
  • Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967; since then, nearly 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements
  • Construction accelerated in the last few years under former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, with a significant boom during Donald Trump’s US administration
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel advanced plans on Thursday for 4,427 housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli non-governmental organization said.
The Civil Administration’s high planning committee gave final approval to 2,791 units and initial endorsement for another 1,636 units, said Peace Now, an organization that closely monitors Israeli settlement building.
“This is bad news for Israel and deepens the occupation, making it harder to achieve future peace,” Hagit Ofran of Peace Now said.
The report of further expansion comes amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, one day after veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aklehshe was shot dead during an Israeli army raid in clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.
The United States has said it “strongly” opposes such new construction in the West Bank.
Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967.
Since then, nearly 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements that most of the international community regard as illegal.
Last week, US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter referred to Thursday’s planning meeting, stressing that “Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution.”
The housing plans are scattered throughout a large swathe of the West Bank known as Area C, where Israel exercises military and planning control.
Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem has continued under every Israeli government since 1967.
However, construction accelerated in the last few years under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a significant boom during former president Donald Trump’s US administration, which Palestinians accused of egregious pro-Israel bias.
While Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ousted Netanyahu, leading an ideologically diverse coalition, he is the former head of a settler lobby group and opposes Palestinian statehood.
“It’s disappointing that this government that promised change is following similar policies to the government of Netanyahu,” said Ofran.
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett’s right-wing Yamina party, said the news Thursday was a “day of celebration for the settler movement.”

Topics: Israel west bank settlements Naftali Bennett Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Middle-East
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert
Middle-East
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award
  • Vatican envoy to UN presents royal couple with 2022 Path to Peace award at gala event
  • Queen Rania praised for focus on education, prioritization of young people
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Vatican’s Path to Peace Foundation has presented Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania with the 2022 Path to Peace award for their promotion of interfaith harmony and dialogue.

Commending the royal couple for a “years-long effort” in promoting peace and interfaith cooperation in the Middle East, Vatican Ambassador to the UN Archbishop Gabriele Caccia made the presentation at the foundation’s 29th annual gala in New York.

The envoy singled out the queen’s focus on education and the prioritization of young people in her work.

He said: “She has long shown concern for the questions of education, connectivity, and cross-cultural dialogue, as well as sustainability, the environment, and migration, which places young people at the heart of solutions and is imbued with a sense of hope.”

King Abdullah said he accepted the award on behalf of “Jordanians, men and women, young people and elders, Muslims and Christians alike.”

Noting that Jerusalem was also home to many Arab Christians, part of the oldest Christian community in the world, he noted that “our journey to peace must travel through Jerusalem,” describing the city as “key to the future and stability that we all seek.”

He added: “Jerusalem should be an anchor for peace and coexistence, not for fear and violence.

“The (world’s most difficult challenges) will be met by drawing on our faith in God, our common humanity, and our will to jointly defeat poverty and despair, and end occupation and injustice.

“(Also), to help refugees everywhere return home, ready to rebuild shattered communities, and renew the hope that young people everywhere so desperately need.”

The monarch called on the international community to work toward a just and lasting peace in the Holy Land through a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of an “independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state … living side-by-side with Israel.”

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah Queen Rania Vatican Gabriele Caccia Path to Peace Foundation New York

Related

Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar
Middle-East
Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar
Jordan’s King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president

EU launches €60bn program for investment in Gaza

EU launches €60bn program for investment in Gaza
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

EU launches €60bn program for investment in Gaza

EU launches €60bn program for investment in Gaza
  • Move part of broader plan for Gaza, West Bank between European Investment Bank, Palestinian Monetary Authority
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The EU will provide €60 billion ($62.58 billion) for economic development in Gaza in a program with the European Investment Bank.

The plan, part of a broader investment strategy that includes the West Bank, was announced by EIB Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti and EU representative Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff during a visit by EU ambassadors to the region.

The funds will be made available to companies across Gaza through the Palestinian Monetary Authority’s flagship Estimada recovery program in the form of business financing, portfolio guarantees and incentive grants, supporting smaller business and startups.

Dr. Rafat Al-Araj, a representative of the PMA, said: “Improving access to finance by entrepreneurs and businesses here in Gaza is crucial to create jobs, strengthen economic resilience and increase private sector investment.

“The new cooperation between the PMA, the EIB and the EU will transform investment, unlock dedicated financing for young entrepreneurs and help local companies to harness new business opportunities.”

Vigliotti said: “The EIB … is committed to supporting private sector investment here in Gaza, improving access to finance by entrepreneurs by backing new credit lines with local banks and unlocking investment to enhance economic resilience.

“Businesses and entrepreneurs in Gaza will benefit from $50 million new financing and a dedicated €13 million support package under the Palestine Financial Sustainability Programme. This represents the first dedicated EIB support for Gaza business investment.”

Kuhn von Burgsdorff noted that the provisions were crucial given Gaza’s economic predicament, exacerbated by the situation with Israel and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Gaza has been through difficult times recently, experiencing the economic fall-out of COVID, the hostilities in May last year and rapidly increasing food, energy prices now. The initiative we present today will support economic recovery and reconstruction efforts across the Gaza Strip,” he added.

The EU delegation was joined by numerous business and political partners from Europe and Gaza as part of the six-day trip.

On Sunday, Vigliotti and EIB President Werner Hoyer will formally open the bank’s first permanent representation to the West Bank and Gaza.

Topics: EU Gaza Investment

Related

4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza video
Offbeat
4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza
Palestinian Al-Musaharati keeps age-old tradition alive in Gaza
Middle-East
Palestinian Al-Musaharati keeps age-old tradition alive in Gaza

Latest updates

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel
Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel
Man ‘broke off engagement over fiancee’s botched cosmetic surgery’
Man ‘broke off engagement over fiancee’s botched cosmetic surgery’
Strikers the target in the summer transfer window for Newcastle boss Howe
Strikers the target in the summer transfer window for Newcastle boss Howe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.